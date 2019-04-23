Shoe Carnival: Provides Good Experience But Is Overvalued

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) has been showing recent improvements in earnings, but we are not convinced this is sustainable for the long term. We recommend investors hold off investing in Shoe Carnival until we are able to verify if the company’s uptick in earnings is sustainable, the improved numbers signal a structural shift, or if the company is just riding a positive temporary sentiment.

Shoe Carnival is one of America's largest family footwear retailers. It has close to 400 stores in 35 states across the country. Besides selling shoes, Shoe Carnival also sells accessories such as handbags, wallets, socks, and shoe care items. Shoe Carnival is unique in terms of the atmosphere it creates in its stores. The company creates a "carnival-like" ambiance by using an open layout, music, and a mic announcer who announces promotions and deals to keep customers engaged.

Shoe Carnival sells footwear of global brand names like Nike (NKE), as well as other national and regional brands. It also does significant business from private label products and has now even started a Vendor Dropship program. The company's product range spans from athletic shoes to casual shoes to sandals to boots. Shoe Carnival does over 1 billion in annual revenue.

The Changing Retail Environment

Retail as a whole is believed to have a negative outlook and that trend is bound to affect Shoe Carnival as well. Even though the retail sector as a whole has been looking up since March 2018, it is worth noting that Apparel (which includes Shoes) has not bounced back. Retail in the US seems to be oversupplied. Retail square feet per capita in the US is six times the number in Europe and Japan.

Online businesses, to a large extent, are driving this change in the retail environment. Amazon (AMZN) and Zappos pose a formidable challenge to shoe retailers like Shoe Carnival. Big name manufacturers have recognized this shift towards online and are coming up with their own strategies which could hurt Shoe Carnival. For example, Nike is now going direct-to-consumer and has started selling on Amazon. As per the 2017 annual report, Nike accounted for 35% of Shoe Carnival's net sales in FY17.

It is also worth mentioning that big names like Nike, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Skechers (SKX) are tough negotiators. There is no long-term contract with suppliers in this industry. As per the 2017 annual report, Nike accounted for 35% of net sales in FY17, while Skechers accounted for 11%. The two, combined, accounted for a staggering 46% of net sales. Hence, at least in the athletic category, Shoe Carnival does not have pricing power.

The Numbers Paint A Similar Story For Shoe Carnival

In terms of store closures, Shoe Carnival has closed down 78 stores in the past six years while opening 143 stores. That is a 50%+ closure rate. The record for the last three years is even more pronounced, 49 closures vs. 60 new openings. As per earnings call for Q4FY2018, Shoe Carnival has no plans for new openings in 2019 while it aims to close between 7 and 10 stores next fiscal year. Besides earnings getting affected, this development reflects the overall negative outlook.

Another interesting trend is the jump in stock repurchases by the company. In the last 6 years, investments in new stores have gone down significantly, while share repurchases have gone up. The graph below shows that even when cash flow from operations has grown, investments in Capex and new stores have fallen. The money earned from store operations seems to be going towards stock repurchases. This trend gives the indication that the company finds it more worthwhile repurchasing its stock rather than investing in its growth.

Source: Data, Morningstar. Graph, Self-Created.

Operating margins have also consistently fallen over the last 7 to 8 years due to increasing SG&A expenses. So, while Shoe Carnival tries to get more sales out of its existing stores by becoming leaner, it seems to be losing out on operational efficiency. FY2018 saw an uptick in operating margins, but that was mainly because of reduced expenses from operating lesser stores. Besides, the levels from FY2018 are still below 2012-2013 operating margins. It remains to be seen if Shoe Carnival can sustainably keep its operating expenses in control because store closures alone cannot be a long-term strategy for bringing down those expenses.

Source: Macrotrends

So What Might Have Caused The Stock To More Than Double In The Last Year?

Sales for the company have kept growing. Same-store sales were up 4.3% in FY2018 as compared to the previous year. Every quarter during FY2018 saw an increase in comp sales. The reason for this increase is a combination of higher sales in non-athletics, new sales channels, and efficient marketing.

The company has tried to diversify away from being a conventional brick-and-mortar player. It has created multiple channels of business through online, ship-to-store, Shoe 2U (which basically ships from a store to the customer's home), drop shipping, and mobile app.

The CEO always talks about how recent technological initiatives will benefit the company to become more efficient. The CRM program of the company (including Shoe Perks) has allowed the company to track customer behavior and build up data. Better knowledge of the customer drives higher conversion rates and a more focused marketing campaign. Investors seem to have seen hope in such initiatives and are feeling buoyed by FY2018's uptick in earnings.

So Is Shoe Carnival A Good Buy Then?

From a qualitative standpoint, we are still not convinced. The sales growth numbers aren't exactly spectacular. We are talking year-on-year growth of 1.03% in FY2018, 1.8% in FY2017, and 1.74% in FY2016. Shoe Carnival can work on closing stores and becoming as lean as it can. But, the company can increase same-store sales only up to a certain extent. Ultimately, it will have to open new stores in order to grow long term and going by the closure rates, it doesn't look very bright.

Besides, the big issue that remains is US retail (apparel, shoes), which clearly is not in great shape. Giants like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) have had a tough time, and peers like Payless (OTC:PAYH) have shut shop in the US. The company management has said in the past that its business is susceptible to unusual weather patterns (a warm winter hurts boots sales while a cooler summer hurts sandal sales). There are many unpredictable factors which Shoe Carnival seems to be sensitive to.

Quantitatively, the valuation looks a bit of a stretch as well.

DCF analysis

According to the DCF method using the following conservative assumptions, the stock is overvalued by some margin. We get an intrinsic value of $32 whereas the current price is around $36.

Source: Author's Analysis.

P/E growth analysis

A price to earnings analysis (shown below) using conservative growth assumptions also gave a sub-$25 intrinsic value for the company's stock.

Source: Author's Analysis

Peer comparison

When compared against peer companies, the stock is somewhat undervalued.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Bottom Line

Our recommendation would be a hold until we see signs that the uptick in earnings is sustainable. We are still not convinced if the improved numbers signal a structural shift or if the company is riding a positive temporary sentiment. We would also like to see the company make increasing investments in its growth rather than repurchase stock. The high closure rate of stores needs to come down and the margins from the online/multi-channel business need to be monitored in order to conclude whether the new channels can drive future growth sustainably or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although we do significant research and due diligence, we are not always right with our predictions or recommendations. This also applies to our grammar; please excuse any typos you may find. This article is free to readers with the purpose of assisting with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking and discussion. This article is for educational purposes only; we have not considered your specific situation and we are not your investment fiduciary.