Mustang Set To Become A Mini-Sarepta On Bubble Boy Miracle Cure; Fortress Along For The Ride

Some market players believe that the rarity of this disease limits the commercial viability of this therapy, but Sarepta proves that treatments for rare diseases can become profitable investments.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) soared last Thursday after the very successful results of its gene therapy, MB-107, for X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency, or X-SCID, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The therapy, licensed from the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, has been shown to be safe and effective in eight patients with X-SCID, better known as "Bubble Boy" disease. This news attained mainstream coverage with both the BBC and CNN reporting on it, which was a major driving force behind the stock price increasing.

As a 38% shareholder of MBIO, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) also was actively traded on the day, though it ended Thursday up only 11%. That increase to its market cap was far below the increase in the value of its position in MBIO. The market picked up on fact on Monday and closed the gap a bit as FBIO rose 16% compared to 11% for MBIO. The $3.62 rise in MBIO from $2.66 to $6.28 since Thursday morning resulted in a $97 million increase in market cap. FBIO's 38% stake in MBIO has increased in value by $37 million. If all other things are held equal, FBIO should have increased by $37 million, but the $0.42 increase in two days from $1.46 to $1.88 resulted in only a $26 million increase to FBIO's market cap. The "equilibrium target" for FBIO based on MBIO's close on Monday was $2.06. That will rise or fall with the change in value of FBIO's holding in MBIO as it moves up or down in price, but as I will highlight in the next session, there is more to it than just the change in MBIO's stock price.

Following the press coverage, there was an article titled "Mustang and the bubble boy bubble" that was critical of the initial price move on MBIO, pointing out the fact that the news was known for a while (though given a new level of credibility having been published in the NEJM) and to a lack of commercial success of Strimvelis, a gene therapy for SCID due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The author pointed out that the annual incidence of ADA-SCID is far rarer than X-SCID, with instances estimated at between one in 200,000 and one in 1,000,000 live births. The $700,000 price tag of Strimvelis was also cited as a factor for lack of commercial success.

Instances of X-SCID are much more common at one in 50,000 to 100,000 live births. This makes it more comparable to instances of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which occurs once in every 5,000 male births, an affliction that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) has set out to cure.

When Sarepta's Eteplirsen first made headlines as being a "miracle cure" for DMD back in 2012, there were a lot of initial doubters, and SRPT's listing was a diluted shell in need of financing no different than MBIO today or many other biotechs at a similar early stage. SRPT has turned out to be one of the best feel-good stories and a massive money maker in the biotech world for those who have decided to hold on since that time. Eteplirsen sells for $300,000, and some consider that price to be a steal, so SRPT has recently set a pricing precedent for a rare and terminal disease. X-SCID is arguably an even more devastating disease than DMD as these children often die during infancy. So, while a quality of life versus risk debate lasts about five seconds for Eteplirsen, there shouldn't even be one for MB-107.

Navigating Eteplirsen through the FDA's accelerated approval process hasn't been easy for SRPT; MBIO can use its experience as a template for its own process. If MBIO is half as successful as SRPT was in setting up advocacy for its cause, it will make for a very compelling speculative investment as well as a human interest story. The "Bubble Boy" has been popularized by movies, books, and television. Thursday's price action is just a taste of what can happen when a company valued at less than $100 million gets legitimate, mainstream media coverage for its "miracle cure" that saves little children's lives. Valuation can get thrown out the window. If there is ever a case for prolonged irrational exuberance, it would be for this type of story.

SRPT states that there are around 70,000 individuals globally living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and that it will be able to treat approximately 30% of them if all three of its RNA therapies are successful. Mustang and St. Jude believe there may be as many as 1,000 to 1,500 patients in the U.S. with X-SCID and a similar number in Europe. MBIO's market size is about 10-20% of SRPT's, so the licensing deal with St. Jude turns MBIO into a miniature Sarepta. SRPT is currently valued at greater than an $8 billion market cap. Analyst targets on Sarepta average out to over $200, or $15 billion market cap.

Mustang being valued at 10% of Sarepta is not an unreasonable target upon assuming continued positive developments and a fast track to commercialization by the FDA. Assuming its treatment saves 100 babies a year at $700,000 each, $70 million in revenue, which should translate to $60 million in gross margin after St. Jude gets its royalty, also supports a valuation above $1 billion.

These numbers are several times higher than MBIO's market cap as of Thursday's close, so there is plenty of room for upside. How that upside is split between stock price appreciation and share dilution is yet to be determined as MBIO currently has an open $75 million at-the-market sales agreement, and future secondaries seem likely as MBIO seeks to secure the cash necessary to commercialize MB-107 in the U.S., Europe, and the rest of the world. FBIO will be along for the ride with a 38% equity stake in MBIO along with some anti-dilutive perks on MBIO as it finances.

Why Fortress makes a better investment than Mustang

One could already argue that based on the price performances of MBIO and FBIO on Thursday that FBIO is relatively undervalued as it rose about a third of the market cap that the change in the value of its position in MBIO implies.

MBIO is a pure play on MB-107 as it owns the drug, while FBIO owns MBIO as one out of a portfolio of drug companies. So, for investors who are looking for volatility, MBIO is the stock they would choose. However, along with its 38% stake in MBIO, FBIO has some quite favorable ownership clauses over MBIO, which are outlined in the risk section of Mustang's annual report:

1. Thanks to ownership of preferred shares, FBIO controls a voting majority in MBIO.

2. FBIO has favorable service agreements with MBIO, including the payment of a royalty from MBIO to FBIO.

3. The most important item is in the second paragraph that contain anti-dilutive clauses to FBIO as a preferred shareholder. For any equity or debt financing, FBIO gets 2.5% of the value of the raise in shares. In addition to that, FBIO gets 2.5% of the fully-diluted outstanding capital stock in the form of common shares each year.

What remains a risk to MBIO shareholders is an opportunity for FBIO shareholders. While dilution is usually a negative for early-stage biotech investors, investors in FBIO benefit from dilution in MBIO, as long as it is not so toxic that it permanently demolishes the stock price. Whatever MBIO raises, FBIO gets 2.5% of that in the form of shares. The more MBIO dilutes, the more shares FBIO gets every year through the preferred share deal.

FBIO's recent deals also provide value

The flip side to MBIO's pure play status would be that FBIO's holdings, which includes Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) as well as several private companies, each having their own value proposition. FBIO recently divested its stake in National Holdings Corp. (NHLD) for $23 million. FBIO also saw some increased action at the end of January when one of its private holdings, Caelum Biosciences, announced a collaboration agreement with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN).

As FBIO controls a voting majority of its subsidiaries, their financial performance is consolidated into its financial statements. FBIO has net assets of about $20 million as of December 31, 2018, and lost $84 million on $27 million in revenue last year:

Source

Despite what looks like a heavy cash burn rate and dwindling cash balance, the dilution risk on FBIO itself is minimalized as it will be the subsidiaries that will finance. Just like the MBIO structure mentioned above, dilution at the subsidiary level can actually be beneficial to FBIO as long as the dilution doesn't significantly negatively impact the market price of the shares. FBIO also has the option to garner cash through asset sale, like it did earlier in the year with the aforementioned sale of NHLD.

I chose to purchase FBIO over MBIO as the risk-return profile looks more attractive to me, particularly when it comes to the threat/opportunity of dilution. MBIO does have greater upside should its story as a miracle cure spread, but I am fine with that as FBIO will still come along for the ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FBIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.