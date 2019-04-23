Uber: A Better Business Than Lyft

2019 is an exciting year for the technology industry in general. Both of the largest global ridesharing companies, Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), go public this year. Recently, Lyft did its IPO, with an initial valuation of $24 billion, or $72 per share. After that, its share price declined by nearly 20% to around $58 per share. Uber also filed its S-1, with the intended IPO valuation of as much as $100 billion. Uber, with a significantly larger scale, is considered to have a better business position.

Uber has a higher ROI on sales & marketing and narrows its losses

Uber has reduced its losses, from $4 billion in 2017 to only $3 billion in 2018, while Lyft has kept growing its losses, from $700 million in 2017 to nearly $980 million in 2018. In 2018, Uber’s losses accounted for 27% of the total revenue while Lyft’s losses amounted to 45% of the total revenue.

Both companies seem to be consistently bringing down the operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. Because of a much larger scale, Uber’s operating expenses as a percentage of revenue seems to be more stable. In order to boost the revenue growth in the ridesharing business, there should be a lot of driver incentives and rider promotions. Lyft had to spend $434 million in 2016, or 127% of its total 2016 revenue, to drive its revenue growth by nearly triple, from $343 million in 2016 to more than $1 billion in 2017. In the past three years, Lyft has grown its gross profit by $849 million while the sales & marketing expenses jumped by $369 million. Thus, sales & marketing ROI reached 130%. Uber performed much better, with 159% ROI on sales & marketing.

LYFT (million) 2018 2017 2016 Revenue 2,157 100% 1,059 100% 343 100% Cost of revenue 1,243 58% 660 62% 279 81% Gross profit 914 42% 400 38% 64 19% Operational & support 338 16% 184 17% 98 29% R&D 301 14% 137 13% 65 19% Sales & MKT 804 37% 567 54% 434 127% G&A 448 21% 222 21% 160 47% Loss from operations (978) -45% (708) -67% (693) -202%

UBER (million) 2018 2017 2016 Revenue 11,270 100% 7,932 100% 3,845 100% Cost of revenue 5,623 50% 4,160 52% 2,228 58% Gross profit 5,647 50% 3,772 48% 1,617 42% Operational & support 1,516 13% 1,354 17% 881 23% R&D 1,505 13% 1,201 15% 864 22% Sales & MKT 3,151 28% 2,524 32% 1,594 41% G&A 2,082 18% 2,263 29% 981 26% Loss from operations (3,033) -27% (4,080) -51% (3,023) -79%

Source: Lyft’s S-1 and Uber’s S-1

Uber Eats will be one of the key businesses in the near future

Uber can leverage its diverse and strong network of drivers and consumers to expand into other business areas, including Uber Eats and Uber Freights. Notably, Uber Eats lets consumers search for nearby restaurants, order meals and get them delivered to their places. In just over three years, Uber Eats is the largest meal delivery platform in the world, excluding China, based on Gross Bookings figures. The launch of Uber Eats not only makes it more convenient for consumers but also encourages drivers with additional earnings. According to Uber’s S-1, at the end of 2018, more than 15 million Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPC) had a meal with Uber Eats, ordered from 200,000 restaurants in more than 500 cities around the world. In the 2016-2018 period, Uber Eats has managed to grow by more than 14 times, from only $103 million to $1.46 billion, accounting for nearly 16% of the total revenue.

According to Pentallect Inc., the food delivery market can reach $24.5 billion by 2022. Currently, Uber Eats ranked third with a 25.2% market share, after DoorDash (DOORD) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB). If Uber Eats keeps a similar market share by 2022, its revenue can grow by more than 4 times, to more than $6 billion in the next four years. Although Uber Eats has lower total consumer spending than DoorDash, it has a higher number of transactions. Thus, if Uber Eats can grow the value per order, it can easily beat DoorDash to become the number one in the global food delivery market.

2018 was a profitable year due to financial gains

Although Uber delivered operating losses, Uber ended 2018 with a nearly $1 billion in net income. The gain was mainly attributable to the financial gains on both divestitures and unrealized gain on investments. Uber recognized a $3.2 billion gain from the sale of Russia and South-East Asia markets. In addition, $2 billion in unrealized gains come from the fair value adjustment of its Didi investment.

Conclusion

Currently, Lyft is valued at $16.7 billion on the market, or 7.7x its revenue. Uber, if IPOed at a $100 billion valuation, is worth nearly 9 times its revenue. Even with a higher multiple, compared to Lyft, Uber is a better choice for investors. Uber has leveraged its wide network to grow other related businesses quite strongly, especially Uber Eats and Uber Freight. In the near future, we will definitely see more diversified businesses coming out from Uber. Uber might not see the profitability in the ridesharing platform business, but other diversified businesses launched on its existing platform can be the company’s path to profitability in the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.