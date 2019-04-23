Expect A Gold Rebound Later This Spring

A surge in the crude oil price in recent months is at odds with a strong U.S. dollar index and weakening gold price, making it difficult for investors to discern which way the economic winds are blowing. Conflicting signals in some key inflation barometers, including gold, have put many investors in a state of confusion over the overall commodities outlook. In today's report, we'll examine the correlations which have historically provided strong clues as to which direction inflation-sensitive assets like gold are headed. A number of factors, including rising trends for oil and other commodities, point to a gold rebound by later this spring.

Mixed signals abound in the global financial market right now. Meanwhile, the strong U.S. dollar index has created a headwind for gold and has contributed to the downward slope in the metal's price in the last two months. And yet, despite the recent surge in the dollar's value to a 1-year high, the gold price has held steady at its recent low of $1,275. It's as if gold is looking beyond the dollar's latest rally and holding on for a bigger catalyst to reverse its fortunes. What that catalyst might be, we'll discuss later in this report.

It's not just the dual strength of the U.S. dollar and the gold price which is causing confusion for investors, however. Stock and bond markets are also sending conflicting signals about the future performance of the economy. Equity and government debt markets have rallied in unison this year after the Federal Reserve put a halt to its tightening bias in January. Since then, several rate-sensitive asset categories have rallied in what has been the first globally synchronized bull market in a long while.

The crude oil market is a case in point. Both oil price and the greenback have drifted higher together for most of this year. This is highly irregular since oil, as one of the most inflation-sensitive of all commodities, typically moves inversely to the dollar. The last time there was a similar occurrence when oil and the dollar were simultaneously strong was during the May-July period last year. In that instance, the strong dollar won out, and oil prices eventually collapsed. There are reasons for believing this outcome won't be repeated this spring, however.

Shown below is the progression of the June 2019 crude oil futures price over the last six months. Here, you can see the continued series of higher highs and lows in the crude price since January.

Source: BigCharts

What makes the synchronized rise in oil prices and the dollar index different this time? The difference is that when oil and the dollar briefly rallied together last year, commodity prices in the aggregate weren't confirming the strength of the oil price. The Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB), which is the benchmark index for commodities, was in decline last summer and predicted the eventual drop in the crude oil price later that year. Right now, by contrast, the CRB is rallying with the crude oil price as other inflation-sensitive commodities - including copper, platinum, and palladium - have shown impressive strength recently. This increases the chances of gold mounting a comeback later this spring.

Source: BigCharts

Before we discuss the possible setup for a gold price rebound, a brief look at the U.S. interest rate outlook is in order. The gold price saw a drastic drop last spring and summer, the metal price bottomed last August before commencing an impressive rally between October and February. Among the major factors which contributed to gold's weakness in 2018 was the rising interest rate environment which persisted for much of the year. Gold prices rose in late 2018 and early 2019 in part because far-sighted investors could see that the Fed would be forced to stop raising interest rates in order to stanch the decline in U.S. equity prices. Once this benign monetary policy was formalized in early January, the gold price shot up even more as investors recognized that gold would have less competition from rising rates.

There is a growing concern among some analysts, however, that the Fed may soon be forced to raise interest rates once again. Rising wages and other manifestations of inflation will likely make raising interest rates inevitable by the end of the year, according to portfolio manager Kathleen Gaffney of Eaton Vance Management, who was quoted in a recent Reuters article. Although rates remain stable, the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) has been rallying in the last few weeks (below), which is starting to make some gold investors nervous. TNX is still far below last year's highs. A continued rise in the 10-year yield would mean more competitive pressure. For now, though, interest rates are not a major concern for the yellow metal.

Source: BigCharts

Now, what could serve as a catalyst to a gold price comeback in the next few weeks? Earlier, I mentioned the dual rally in the crude oil market and the U.S. dollar, a contradictory move which normally resolves decisively in favor of one of these two assets. Since oil prices can't rise for very long in the face of a strengthening dollar, it stands to reason that either the oil price must pull back sharply or the dollar index must do the same. And, while a case can be made for either outcome at this point, there is enough evidence to suggest that it's the dollar that will eventually weaken.

Indeed, much of the dollar's recent strength can be attributed to a flight-to-safety demand for greenbacks in late 2018 and early 2019. Global investors were worried about the U.S.-China trade outlook as well as the potential for a recession in the eurozone and fled to the dollar, while the global economy's future looked very uncertainty. Now that China's economic stimulus appears to be working, however, and that nation's manufacturing sector is on the mend, there has been a decline in risk aversion in recent weeks. Money is flowing once again to emerging markets and U.S. equities and away from safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries and, presumably, the U.S. dollar.

A growing number of currency analysts are looking for the U.S. currency to peak soon, including a team of financial market economists at Macquarie, who believe the dollar may have already topped. The Macquarie analysts pointed to a decline in global trade tensions, which has already resulted in an improved outlook for eurozone manufacturing activity, as a reason for believing the dollar will weaken. Improvements to China's economy were also cited as reasons for investors' declining interest in holding the dollar for safety reasons. If these economists are right, then a sharp pullback in the dollar index may soon be forthcoming.

For now, though, it can't be assumed that the dollar's trend is down. In fact, until we see a decisive break in the dollar index below its 15-day and 50-day moving averages (preferably on a weekly closing basis), it should be assumed that the dollar's trend is still up. Shown here for reference is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is still clearly above its rising 15-day and 50-day trend lines. Until both moving averages are broken on the downside by UUP, investors should avoid initiating new gold purchases.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to my favorite gold-tracking fund, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) fell under the benchmark $12.25 level on April 16 and has been under the threat of additional selling pressure ever since. Many traders regard $12.25 as having both technical and psychological significance as a chart support due to this level turning back three previous attempts by the sellers at pushing IAU below $12.25 (in January and again in March).

Source: BigCharts

Another important technical consideration is that the $12.25 is almost the exact level where the 120-day moving average (blue line) can be seen in the daily chart above. I regard the 120-day MA as having intermediate-term (3-6 month) significance. Past performance has shown that, when the gold ETF remains below the 120-day MA, investors typically do better to stay in cash until the price closes back above the 120-day MA on a weekly basis. What's more, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average is also needed to confirm the next immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom for the gold ETF.

With the IAU price being below both the aforementioned trend lines, it signals that its intermediate trend is in question, and the bears enjoy a slight advantage for now. In view of this, I recommend that ETF traders remain on the sidelines as we await the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal for IAU per the rules of my trading discipline.

In summary, there are a number of potential catalysts for a revival of gold's fortunes in the coming months, most notably a rising trend for crude oil and the CRB Index. The most important consideration for now, though, is that gold's immediate-term trend remains weak, and until we have a confirmed bottom signal, investors should keep their powder dry. Gold's biggest obstacle right now is the strong U.S. dollar, for as long as the greenback is rising, gold's currency component will suffer. Based on recent improvements in the global economy, however, the dollar may soon weaken. Nonetheless, until we see a significant decline in the dollar index the gold price will likely remain under pressure. For now, a defensive stance is warranted as the gold bears enjoy a short-term advantage over the bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.