Why Wells Fargo Is Not A Buy Right Now

The bank may rely on cost cuts and capital returns to improve its value proposition.

Wells Fargo's core loan and deposit business is intact, but weak NII guidance for 2019 could weigh on investor sentiment.

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported results for its first financial quarter last week that managed to beat earnings and revenue consensus expectations. Despite the beat, however, management has guided for decreasing net interest income in the current financial year thanks to a Fed that has turned more caution on economic growth and interest rates earlier this year. Wells Fargo's shares are not a convincing "Buy" today, in my opinion, and have an unattractive risk/reward ratio.

Wells Fargo - First Quarter Overview

Wells Fargo, all considered, had a decent but not great first quarter.

In Q1-2019, the commercial bank pulled in $21.6 billion in revenues, 1.4 percent less than in the corresponding period a year ago. Despite the drop in revenues year-over-year, however, Wells Fargo managed to beat consensus revenue expectations which called for $20.9 billion in first quarter revenues.

Wells Fargo's earnings, on the other hand, rose nicely from $5.14 billion in Q1-2018 to $5.86 billion in Q1-2019, thanks to aggressive cost cutting. On a per-share basis, Wells Fargo reported $1.20 in profits compared to $0.96 a year ago, reflecting an increase of 25 percent. Wells Fargo's earnings figure also managed to beat consensus EPS expectations of $1.10/share.

Wells Fargo's deposits dropped 3 percent year-over-year to $1.26 trillion on the back of lower wholesale banking deposits. The cost of deposits increased steadily in 2018 as the Fed moved along the interest rate curve.

Source: Wells Fargo Investor Presentation

Wells Fargo reported loans outstanding of $948.2 billion in the quarter ending December, reflecting an increase of $941 million year-over-year due to growth in nonconforming first mortgage loans, commercial loans, industrial loans, and credit cards.

Source: Wells Fargo

Net Interest Income

Wells Fargo reported Q1-2019 net interest income of $12.3 billion, slightly more than a year ago when the bank said it earned $12.2 billion in NII. However, the bank's net interest income has likely peaked in 2018 due to the Fed's more dovish stance on interest rate hikes this year.

Here's an overview of Wells Fargo's net interest income in the last five quarters.

Source: Wells Fargo

Importantly, Wells Fargo's Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry surprised investors by saying that the bank now expects its net interest income to drop between 2% and 5% in 2018. Bank of America (BAC) has also guided for lower net interest income after the Fed scaled back its interest rate path last month.

What To Expect Going Forward

I expect, due to the Fed's changed interest rate policy, a decline in Wells Fargo's net interest income as guided by the bank's CFO, but think that NII declines could extend well into 2020. Wells Fargo, therefore, could turn to cost cuts as a way to lift earnings and use excess cash to buy back shares... which, in my opinion, will be too little to get investors excited about the stock.

Wells Fargo is projecting that its non-interest expenses will decline from $56.1 billion in 2018 to $52.0-53.0 billion in 2019. However, if weak top-line growth persists throughout 2019, investors really have to go out of their way to look for a reason to buy Wells Fargo's stock.

Source: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo could make up for a lack of revenue growth and underwhelming NII through returning more capital to shareholders, at least to some extent. The bank returned $6.0 billion in capital to shareholders in Q1-2019 (dividends and stock buybacks), reflecting a 49 percent increase over the year-ago quarter. More buybacks and a growing base dividend could be positive developments for Wells Fargo, even if the value proposition itself is not that strong.

Wells Fargo has grown its dividend in the past, raising its base dividend 15.4 percent year-over-year in Q1-2019.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Wells Fargo sells for moderate book and earnings multiples, but downside risks are growing and the company's weak NII growth outlook can be expected to continue to weigh on the bank's shares.

Today, Wells Fargo's shares sell for 1.23x accounting book value, which is the second-highest book value multiple in its peer group.

Data by YCharts

In terms of earnings multiple, Wells Fargo is not overvalued either. Shares today sell for 9.1x next year's estimated profits which is about in-line with its commercial bank peers.

Data by YCharts

Risk/Reward

Wells Fargo is vulnerable to two things:

1. Interest rates. A decrease in interest rates is poised to hurt Bank of America's net interest income

2. A downturn in the U.S. economy. America's economy is in good shape right now with very low unemployment. A recession would most probably trigger an increase in consumer and commercial loan defaults and would cloud the bank's revenue and earnings picture even more

Wells Fargo's core deposit and loan business is in good shape, but a recession would be a major game changer.

Your Takeaway

Bank stocks are not my favorites right now since the first quarter has revealed sector-wide revenue growth challenges and more than just one bank has guided for decreasing net interest income in 2019. Hence, Wells Fargo has likely seen the peak in its NII for now, and if the Fed moves to decrease interest rates in a recession scenario, the bank's upside is even more limited. Though shares are not really overvalued today, I think the risk/reward-ratio for Wells Fargo and banking stocks in general, is just not that appealing anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.