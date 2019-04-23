Invitae Gets A Boost From A Mega Insurer

Written by Ophir Gottlieb

Preface

Invitae (NVTA) just got a huge boost from mega health insurer UnitedHealthcare, getting chosen as just one of seven labs covered in a new network called Preferred Laboratory Network (PLN).

Story

We are analysts of record making us one of only eight firms in the world that cover Invitae in the world renowned Thomson First Call (Refinitiv) analyst group.

Today, I received a surprise note in my inbox, UnitedHealthcare's Triple Aim Focus Adding More Value for Lab Services. The title seems innocuous enough, but the impact of the press release is rather large. Here are a few snippets, directly from the note, and then our commentary. UnitedHealthcare is working to make it easier to identify and choose lab providers through the newly established Preferred Laboratory Network (PLN). Launching on July 1, 2019, UnitedHealthcare has selected the following labs to participate in its PLN: AmeriPath/DermPath, BioReference, GeneDx, Invitae, LabCorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics. These labs were selected based on a rigorous quality review process. Services accessed through the PLN are at a lower average cost than other lab providers.

Analysis

Invitae already has a coverage moat which we have discussed for nearly three years now. Here are a few of our favorite charts: When Sean said in our one-on-one interview, "this is going to be a winner take most industry," a part of that stems from the reality that getting payors (read insurance companies and medicare) to just pay for the tests that have been delivered is actually a real sticking point. But Invitae has a special moat - and here it is, in one old chart and one newer chart. First, we start with lives contracted, which is a fancy way of measuring the number of people whose insurance covers the genetics test that Invitae provides, but this is from 2016.

Source: Invitae

And the most recent chart I could find looks like this:

Source: Invitae

Putting both charts together, we can see that this wasn't an overnight success. This was painful years of work, but Invitae has gone from less than 5 million lives covered to 203 million in two years. But from their 10-K, we get this (our emphasis added):

As of December 2018, we have entered in to contracts for laboratory services with payers covering approximately 264 million lives, comprised of Medicare, most national health plans, and Medicaid in 37 states, including California (Medi-Cal), our home state.

When insurance covers a certain firm, the collections start to move more quickly. Invitae's tests are basically covered for "all" people.

UnitedHealthcare is a Giant

In April of 2018, UnitedHealthcare reported "overall membership rose to close to 48.9 million medical members." Those 50 million people are now going to have a Preferred Laboratory Network of just seven labs, and Invitae is one of them. And, as one moat grows, so grows the other.

The Machine Learning Moat

There is no other genomics company that we're aware of that has even conceived of the idea of a network, not to mention building one. Invitae is singularly focused on this, and for good reason - it's the basis for a multi-billion dollar business. Here is what the company presented and CEO Sean George reiterated nearly a year ago in our one-on-one interview.

The best way to build the future is a network of information managed on a patient in order to improve health care at a lower cost. The more patients we can get with more novel information with more industry partners to improve their outcomes. Like all new network business, the value of the network increases with each new patient, entry, data point.

This network has boomed. For the full year of 2014, it was 3,600 people. For the full year of 2018, it was 303,000 people, and 2019 guidance is for at least 500,000. Now recall, according to Invitae, the addressable market for this network is all the people in modernized health care systems – that's 1-2 billion people. I was given a tour of Invitae's proprietary technology – something that Sean called their "Bloomberg terminal" for genomics, which is an accurate description. It's a powerful dashboard that pulls in data, some of which is built with machine learning (ML) and AI, and an impressive repository of on-demand research in real-time which is accessed with every sample and variant they receive. Sean relayed a story to me that one of their new hires that came from a different genetic testing company started using the dashboard and simply noted that he could do 100 times more testing (this was a little hyperbole, of course) and analysis due to the technology when compared to his former firm and its (literal) paper based research and Google searches. I left that part of the tour thinking both that Invitae has a legitimate moat that no one really seems to understand, and that other genetic testing companies may be doing more harm than good.

That second thought has been reiterated by recent NY Times articles surrounding 23andMe and that nearly 90 percent of participants who carried a BRCA mutation would have been missed by 23andMe’s test, geneticists found. I also understand fully now that this field is not about collecting blood, running it through an Illumina machine, and getting a test result. It's vastly more complex, and requires exceedingly high expertise per scientist, and even then would be insufficient without the addition of exceedingly strong technology to help the scientist. Further yet, a piece of Sean's "Genomic Network" became ever clearer when I understood that the ML and testing conclusions get stronger and more accurate as data grows, and that is exactly how other technology moats are built, like Facebook, for example. Keep in mind that with each new sample they receive, that's more data. More data means better results, which means higher utility, which will likely bring in more data, which will mean even better diagnostics. It is self-fulfilling. Here is a chart of Invitae's samples (number of tests):

Source: Invitae

The company has guided that number to at least 500,000 for 2019. Look for a beat there - a big beat. This new declaration from UnitedHealthcare should drive more business yet, and drive the machine learning moat yet deeper.

Conclusion

The genetic diagnostic industry, as we know it, is dead. Those are the words of CEO Sean George to me in our interview. The future is a network, in which there will be essentially one winner, where information is used by the entire network and patients are treated throughout their lifetimes, likely, for some, from birth to death. Not to address just a one-time fear or event, but an entire life cycle.

Invitae's selection as one of the seven in UnitedHealthcare's new PLN furthers that network - and that furthers the bullish thesis for Invitae.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Legal: The information contained on this site is provided for general informational purposes, as a convenience to the readers. The materials are not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Consult the appropriate professional advisor for more complete and current information. Capital Market Laboratories ("The Company") does not engage in rendering any legal or professional services by placing these general informational materials on this website. The Company specifically disclaims any liability, whether based in contract, tort, strict liability or otherwise, for any direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or special damages arising out of or in any way connected with access to or use of the site, even if we have been advised of the possibility of such damages, including liability in connection with mistakes or omissions in, or delays in transmission of, information to or from the user, interruptions in telecommunications connections to the site or viruses. The Company makes no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information contained on this website. Any links provided to other server sites are offered as a matter of convenience and in no way are meant to imply that The Company endorses, sponsors, promotes or is affiliated with the owners of or participants in those sites, or endorse any information contained on those sites, unless expressly stated.