Boston Scientific's Use Of Adjusted Earnings Distorts Valuations

With shares trading at ~30 times 2019 unadjusted estimates I would argue they are fully valued. If the Company misses earnings share price could tumble.

In April FDA ordered the Company to stop selling surgical mesh product; 2019 revenue and earnings guidance will be lowered.

The Company uses one-time charges regularly because of acquisitions and litigation giving share price a high price-to-earnings multiple based on unadjusted earnings.

If you call a dog’s tail a leg, how many legs does it have? Answer: Four, because calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it one. Abraham Lincoln

Boston Scientific (BSX) is a manufacturer and marketer of medical devices. Since the Company’s formation in the late 1960s growth has increased substantially through internal development and acquisitions. This growth has buyers bidding up shares based on adjusted earnings. Without the Company paying a dividend, share price is completely dependent on earnings. With possible additional one-time charges on the horizon because of surgical mesh products, I would suggest waiting for a pullback before investing.

Since 2014, share price has risen nearly four fold driven by rising revenues and earnings:

Source: Schwab.com

Because of acquisitions and one-time charges, the Company tends to emphasize adjusted earnings. Since 2014, adjusted net income per share using Generally Accepted Accounting Principals (GAAP’) has seen steady a increase:

GAAP 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Adjusted net income 1.47 1.26 1.11 0.93 0.84

Source: John Kastanes – data pulled from bostonscientific.com

An argument for use of adjusted earnings can be made because of acquisitions and true one-time charges, however in Boston Scientific's case many one-time charges occur regularly. For instance, according to the Company's 2018 annual report, page 97:

We recorded litigation-related net charges in the amount of $103 million in 2018 , $285 million in 2017 and $804 million in 2016.

I would argue a better assessment of the Company’s earnings should be based with unadjusted GAAP numbers. Since 2014, GAAP income statement numbers were:

(in millions) 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Net sales 9832 9048 8386 7477 7380 Gross profit 7011 6455 5962 5304 5170 Operating expenses 5504 5170 5515 5587 5471 Operating income 1506 1285 447 -283 -301 Net income 1671 104 347 -239 -119 Net income per share 1.19 0.08 0.25 -0.18 -0.09

Source: John Kastanes – data pulled from bostonscientific.com

During the fourth quarter 2018 earnings call the Company guided 2019 GAAP earning estimates of $1.13 to $1.18; this would give a price-to earnings multiple of ~33 prior to April 16th.

However, on April 16th FDA order requiring the Company to stop selling and distributing surgical mesh products, the source of many litigation charges sending share price lower:

Source: Schwab.com

The Company anticipates a reduction of $25 million in revenue during 2019 because of the FDA order. The Company will revise earning estimates during 1Q earnings call scheduled for April 24th.

What investors should consider

Boston Scientific has grown revenues and profits significantly since 2014. However, reported earnings have been managed using one-time charges that in many cases are a regular business occurrence. For instance, litigation charges costs have exceeded $1 billion to date with potentially additional charges in the years ahead.

The order by the FDA forcing the Company to stop selling surgical mesh products will decrease revenue, and potentially cause additional litigation charges; this could lead to one-time charges.

Without the Company paying a dividend, share price is completely dependent upon earnings. With share price trading at ~30 times GAAP unadjusted earnings, share price may be fully valued.

If you are an investor or contemplating an investment in Boston Scientific, pay attention to the 1Q earning numbers scheduled for the 24th. Subtract “one-time” charges from adjusted earnings to better assess the Company’s earnings.

The Company has good growth prospects, but share price has that priced in. If earnings disappoint it could send shares lower.

