What Can Propel Asset Prices Even Higher

There is no denying that 2019 has been an exceptionally strong year for risky assets thus far. In this context, investors can be forgiven for becoming increasingly hopeful that the rally will not only continue but gain further momentum in the months ahead. After all, the combination of diminishing market volatility, enhanced liquidity, and solid returns tend to breed exuberance among market participants. Nonetheless, it is crucial to revisit the primary factors that have fueled the impressive market rebound we witnessed over the first quarter and assess their durability going forward.

One of the key drivers behind the ongoing rally has been the remarkable U-turn by the Fed. Indeed, the Federal Reserve's surprising pledge to avoid more hikes this year - coupled with a sooner than an originally planned conclusion to the balance sheet normalization process - has encouraged other systemically important central banks, such as the ECB and the PBOC, to adopt a significantly more accommodative stance. This has effectively relaxed financial conditions and alleviated investor concerns about an irreversible loss of market support.

Instead, the latest intervention by major central banks has not only nudged markets higher but also, more importantly, it has revitalized risk-appetite by the implicit promise of decisive action in the event of renewed market turbulence. As a result, we have seen the S&P 500 surging by more than 15 percent year-to-date in the face of pronounced political and economic uncertainty, as reflected in the failure to reach a timely agreement in the Brexit saga or the protracted trade negotiations between U.S. and China, two separate but highly consequential issues for the global economy.

Indeed, much of the rally across the vast majority of asset classes in the first quarter has not been engendered by improving market fundamentals, but by the hope that monetary policy interventions will continue to propel asset prices and, potentially, reignite economic growth in major economies. The longer this rally endures without sufficient progress in the real economy, the growing divide between prices and fundamentals will inexorably increase the threat of significant financial dislocations down the road. Yet, the fear of missing out impels investors to pursue risk even in the absence of tangible economic improvements. Even the strength in the U.S. economy, the single bright spot among major economies, has started to fade, as the latest disappointing growth projections demonstrate. Meanwhile, Europe is facing the specter of stagnation, while China will have to deal with the slowest pace of growth in decades, despite the dramatic short-term stimulus measures it introduced in previous months.

Undoubtedly, there is a reflexive relationship between market sentiment and financial developments. Apart from strengthening the demand for risk, which in itself is positive for business investment, and hence growth, rising asset prices tend to trigger a self-reinforcing dynamic, which entails a marked increase in corporate buybacks, IPOs, and a bolder chase for higher returns. This is the market phase we have entered and its duration is impossible to predict, as it will depend on a myriad of countervailing forces currently at work. What we do know is that the higher we go from here, the more precipitous the fall will be without properly and timely addressing the rapidly widening set of challenges that threaten the world economy. And the simmering geopolitical tensions that have emerged as of late constitute an additional element of uncertainty that could complicate things further without a more robust global growth engine.

The fragility of the U.S. economy in the midst of a decelerating global economy has been the Federal Reserve's main argument in defending its decision to abruptly alter policy course and adopt a significantly more dovish approach. While this is a valid argument, it also implies that as other major economies regain their footing and trade tensions subside, an outcome that appears increasingly likely, the inevitable policy normalization by the world's major central banks will have to resume.

In that sense, investors cannot expect central banks to continue supporting asset prices unconditionally or indefinitely. Improving market fundamentals will eventually necessitate more hawkish central bank policies due to rising inflationary pressures, which could result in renewed bouts of volatility. Otherwise, if we remain stuck in a macroeconomic environment of protracted weakness, liquidity alone will not be enough to sustain or justify current valuations. This is why overconfidence at this time is fraught with danger.

