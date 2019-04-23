Do You Buy Bluerock Residential And Its 5.9%-Yielding Dividend?

The REIT should be able to continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in its key markets.

Investment Thesis

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) owns a portfolio of residential properties located in Texas, Colorado, and the Southeastern region of the United States. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends, and strong market fundamentals in its major markets. The company also has a value-creation strategy through renovation that should fuel growth in the next few years. The company’s shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers. Bluerock appears to be a good investment choice for investors seeking a stable dividend income.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments

Bluerock delivered solid Q4 2018 earnings with strong top and bottom lines growth. The company saw its occupancy ratio increase to 94.5% in Q4 2018. This was an increase of 40 basis points from a year ago. Its average rental rate also increased by 4.7% to $1,280 per month. Thanks to its increase in average rental rate, its operating margin expanded to 60.5% in Q4 2018 from 58.9% in Q4 2017.

Source: Q4 2018 Supplemental

Reasons why we like Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and its portfolio

Geographically diversified in U.S. Southeast

Bluerock has a portfolio of properties located in Texas, Colorado, and the Southeastern part of the United States (see map below). We like Bluerock’s focus in these markets as these markets have much higher population growth and employment growth rates than the national average. In fact, its major markets such as Texas, North and South Carolina, Florida, and Colorado are among the 10 highest population growth states in the United States in 2017 and 2018. This above average population growth rate should continue to support healthy demand in Bluerock’s major markets.

Source: February 2019 Presentation

As can be seen from the map above, Bluerock is also planning to expand to other strong markets such as Nevada, Arizona and Utah. These 3 states are among the top 3 states in the United States in terms of population growth rate in 2017 and 2018. We believe Bluerock’s strategy to expand into these markets will provide a long runway of growth.

Favorable demographic trends

In the United States, homeownership rate has been on a declining trend since 2005 (see chart below). PwC, a research organization, believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.”

Source: Camden Properties November 2018 Presentation

This is exactly what the chart below shows. As can be seen from the chart, percentage of young people aged 20-34 years old who prefer to rent than own is expected to reach over 68% by 2020. We believe Bluerock’s focus in major markets with strong job and population growth rates will benefit greatly from this new demographic trend in the United States.

Source: Camden Properties November 2018 Presentation

Besides declining homeownership rate in the United States, millennials are projected to generate over 30 million additional households over the next 15 years. In fact, some of Bluerock’s major markets such as Texas, Georgia, and Colorado have the lowest median ages in the United States.

Source: February 2019 Presentation

Significant value creation opportunities through renovation

Bluerock has a value creation strategy through renovation. The company has completed 1,666 value-add renovations to date. The average return on investment of these value-add renovations was 26%. The REIT has also identified 4,796 units to be renovated. These renovations should result in an internal rate of return of about 20%-25%. We think Bluerock will be able to see strong growth in net operating income as these units represents about 57% of its total portfolio.

Situated in markets with good opportunities

In PwC’s recently published report on the prospect of 2019 real estate markets in the United States and Canada, PwC surveyed different real estate developers on the prospect of major cities/markets in the United States and ranked them by investor prospect in 2019. As can be seen from the table below, except for Naples, Daytona Beach and Birmingham, Bluerock’s major markets (highlighted in the table below) are among the top markets in the list.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Attractive Valuation

Share price of Bluerock has risen by about 26% in the past year. In 2018, the REIT generated adjusted funds from operations of $0.72 per share. Hence, its price to 2018 AFFO ratio is 15.2x. This ratio is slightly higher than BRT Apartments’ (BRT) 14.4x, but significantly below the 24x average of its major U.S. peers. Hence, we think BRT’s shares are undervalued.

Attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend

Bluerock currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 5.9%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its past one-year yield range. Its dividend is safe with a dividend payout ratio of 81% in Q4 2018 (based on its core funds from operations).

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for Bluerock to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments has resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand as a result of a recession), it may become challenging for Bluerock to raise its rental rate and continue to enjoy good revenue growth.

Investor Takeaway

Bluerock should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends in its major markets. Its shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers and the company pays an attractive 5.9%-yielding dividend. We believe it is a good investment choice for dividend income investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.