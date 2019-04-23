Coca-Cola: A Sparkling Quarter, A Sweet Stock

KO might be priced to own at current levels, particularly once a rich dividend yield of 3.4% is taken into account.

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) has kicked off the new year in style.

On April 23rd, the company reported 1Q19 revenue growth of 5.3% that topped expectations by about two percentage points, despite significant FX headwinds. On net earnings, adjusted EPS of $0.48 beat consensus by two cents and rose a mere penny above year-ago levels, not quite telling the more upbeat story of strong pricing and improved margins observed this quarter.

Credit: Site Selection

Quick recap of the results

Driving most of the robust top-line results (considering the overall mature nature of the beverage industry) was a 5% increase in prices, reflecting strength across nearly all segments. I believe that pricing resilience reflects not only a solid global economy but also a favorable mix shift towards higher value product categories, including enhanced water and sports drinks. Volume held up well, but the one-time inventory buildup in Europe painted perhaps too rosy a picture.

Given the above, it was no surprise that profitability would have improved. On an adjusted basis, op margin of 30.5% dropped about 20 bps YOY. But once the unfavorable impact of currency is taken into account, the 16% YOY increase in operating profit looked impressive. On the same FX-adjusted basis, EPS moved 13% higher, which is about as much bottom-line growth as one might reasonably expect of a packaged foods behemoth like Coca-Cola.

Source: earnings press release, annotated by DM Martins Research

Stock looks attractive

From an investment thesis perspective, I do not hold strong views on whether Coca-Cola will beat earnings growth expectations in the future. Instead, I see the appeal of this stock due to the combination of its defensive nature, along with the company's solid performance as of late and relatively low valuations that make shares look enticing at current levels.

Regarding the first point above, I have previously discussed how KO holds up much better than the broad equities market during times of turmoil - a great feature to be had in a diversified portfolio. The graph below illustrates how Coca-Cola saw some revenue softness during previous recessions (grey shaded areas), but not at levels that would be overly concerning. Meanwhile, margins seem to have been agnostic to macroeconomic weakness.

Data by YCharts

Regarding the second point, I would be less inclined to invest in KO if the company had been facing execution challenges. This does not seem to be the case, however, as Coca-Cola appears to be taking the right steps to diversify its beverage portfolio away from traditional sugary drinks (think of the momentum in bottled water and Coke Zero Sugar).

Lastly, on the third argument, KO now trades on par with key competitor PepsiCo (PEP) on a forward P/E basis (see chart below), after at least 18 months of commanding a multiple premium. This could be an indication that, at least relative to the peer group, the Atlanta-based company's stock might be priced to own at current levels, particularly once a rich dividend yield of 3.4% is taken into account.

Data by YCharts

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on KO and PEP (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in KO over the next 72 hours.