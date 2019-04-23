USA Compression Partners Offers The Safest 12% Dividend Yield In The Stock Market Today

Let me begin this article by making a confession: As you may have guessed, I haven’t actually studied all 10,000-plus equities available for purchase in today’s stock market, and therefore, the title to my article is a bit hyperbolic. That being said, based on having traded stocks for more than 40 years and having studied close to 100 equities in the past six months—from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to GE (NYSE:GE), from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ)—I do believe that the title to my article is well-founded.

Thinking About Safety—Risk Versus Reward

Before I discuss why I think USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) offers such a compelling risk-reward proposition, let me explain how I think about risk and reward. To begin with, I think that any rational investor (and I will grant you that much investing is not rational) must balance risk vs. reward while making an investment decision. Some investors (perhaps a retiree dependent on monthly investment income) are much less risk tolerant than other investors (perhaps a younger investor with enough discretionary income such that she can take more risk). But I think we can all agree that the holy grail of investing is to find a low-risk investment that also offers an outsized return. These companies are few and far between, but they do exist.

I believe that USAC is the best one of the lot based on my step-wise analysis below.

Step 1—What Business Is USAC In?

My first step in evaluating any company’s potential risks and rewards is to understand the business it is in. Since this article is being addressed to a wide investor audience—many of whom may not be familiar with natural gas transport around the US—I will provide a bit of background that will help the reader understand USAC’s very straightforward business.

If you heat your home with natural gas—as many Americans do—you may have wondered how the NG gets to your house. Obviously, NG is obtained from underground reservoirs that are often quite far from the population and industrial centers where the NG is used, and in the US, NG normally makes that trip in underground pipelines. But if you put NG in a pipeline in, say, the Permian Basin in West Texas (now the largest oil-producing region in the US), the NG will just sit there. If you want to get it to say, Houston, TX, 500 miles away, you have to push the NG down the pipeline—and that is, in essence, what USAC does.

Simply put, the bulk of USAC’s revenues comes from providing “compression services” to various companies that want to push their NG through pipelines from one place to another. A small part (about 15%) of USAC’s business –called “gas-lift”--involves using its compressors to assist with the maximization of oil production out of oil wells.

Step 2—Is This a Good Business to Be In?

Now that we know what USAC does for a living, my second step in evaluating USAC is to determine the demand/supply balance for the kinds of services that USAC provides. This is important both to evaluate (a) downside risk (ie, a decrease in demand for USAC’s services may endanger payment of its large distribution and may lower the stock’s price) as well as (b) the potential for upside growth. In USAC’s case, the nature of the compression business virtually assures minimal downside risk while providing meaningful upside potential.

As the table below shows, NG production has risen tremendously in the US over the past few years, and everyone agrees that NG production will continue increasing in 2019 and 2020. Indeed, many experts believe that NG production will continue increasing beyond 2050, although my own projection is that NG production may begin to plateau—at a much higher level than today’s production level—in the 2030’s.

The Energy Information Administration—the source of the above graph and of extensive data on energy in the US and abroad—states that domestic NG production averaged 83 BCF (billion cubic feet) per day in 2018, and EIA projects that NG production will hit 90 BCF/day in 2019 and 92 BCF/day in 2020 (an 11% increase in US NG production between 2018 and 2020).

Essentially all of that NG has to be compressed in order to be moved from producing areas to consuming areas (in fact, depending on the length of the trip, the same NG may have to be compressed multiple times), so the demand for NG compression services is guaranteed to go up over the next two years (and very likely, the next 10-15 years).

The reader might wonder why NG production (and of course, use) has been increasing so rapidly—and why it's expected to continue to do so. To answer this question, one must look at the demand centers for NG, which are listed in the following table (2019 and 2020 amounts are as projected by EIA):

2017 2018 2019 2020

Consumption (billion cubic feet per day) Residential Sector 12.09 13.46 13.41 13.18 Commercial Sector 8.67 9.33 9.28 9.00 Industrial Sector 21.78 22.69 23.10 23.38 Electric Power Sector 25.39 29.10 29.05 30.02 Total Consumption 74.32 81.68 82.53 83.56

As can be seen from the above table, consumption in the US will increase about 1 BCF per year, from 82 BCF/day in 2018 to 83 BCF/day in 2019 and 84 BCF/day in 2020.

But what is not included in the table above is the tremendous increase in NG exports from (a) the US to Mexico (mostly by pipeline) and (b) from the US globally (via LNG). LNG stands for “liquefied natural gas” and the EIA graphic below shows that LNG exports from the US will quadruple in two years--from 2 BCF/day in 2018 to 5.8 BCF/day in 2019, and then to 8.2 BCF/day in 2020. So whereas domestic NG consumption will increase by 2 billion cubic feet per day from 2018 to 2020 (from 82 to 84 BCF/day), NG exports will increase by 6 BCF per day (from 2 BCF/day in 2018 to 8.2 BCF/day in 2020).

But regardless of whether NG is being consumed domestically or being exported, it has to be moved down pipelines—and that requires compression.

In summary, NG production is projected to increase 11% from 83 BCF/day in 2018 to 92 BCF/day in 2020, and that increase in production will increase demand for compression services.

Further downside protection for USAC unitholders is provided by the sources of consumption for NG. The “residential” consumption is generally pretty steady because people are unlikely to change their home-heating practices very much, although it can vary a bit from year to year, of course, depending on the weather. As can be seen from the table above, both “commercial” and “industrial” consumption are projected to increase a bit each year because generally, as GDP (gross domestic product) increases 2-3% every year, and industrial and commercial activities also increase to a similar extent. Although a recession can certainly decrease commercial activity (and can therefore decrease NG demand), those decreases are generally very mild and transitory.

But the “electric power” sector is the most interesting demand center for NG, both because it's the largest demand center for NG and because it's the demand center that will increase the most between 2017 and 2020 (from 25 to 30 BCF/day, a 20% increase over a period of three years). There are several reasons for this, including replacing coal-fired power-generation plants with NG and the fact that many nuclear plants are reaching the end of their design lives and are often retired because they are too expensive to upgrade or replace.

Adding further to the downside protection provided by USAC is a consideration that rarely garners investor attention—but should. Many people lump NG compression services along with general “oil services” but I believe that is a big mistake. Let me explain why. Let’s say you own a company that provides sand for “fracking” wells (the process by which sand and fluids are pumped into a well in order to unlock more oil). If oil prices are good, you might be very busy because your customers are fracking more wells and therefore they need more of your frac sand. But if oil prices crater, the E&P (exploration and production) companies that explore and produce oil and NG are going to curtail their drilling (and fracking) programs—and your company might not be so busy any more because the demand for your fracking sand decreases if oil exploration and production decreases. Generally, if you fracked 100 wells last year when oil prices were good, you don’t go back to frack those same wells this year, when oil prices are not as good.

But, in significant contrast, compression services are needed not only for the gas that is being produced from the wells being drilled right now—compression also is needed for the gas that is flowing from the wells drilled last year and the year before. Obviously, all of that gas needs to be compressed in order to move it down the pipelines—regardless of when the well was drilled. To use real numbers, in 2018, 83 BCF of NG had to be compressed to be shipped along pipelines every day, whereas this year, 90 BCF will need to be compressed—regardless of whether that gas came from a well drilled in 2016 or 2019. Therefore, in contrast to many “oil services” companies whose fortunes may rise and fall with the rise and fall of drilling activity due to changes in oil prices, USAC’s revenue is not likely to drop anytime soon because as more gas is being moved around the US, more compression services are needed.

In summary, there's universal agreement among all stakeholders that NG production in the US will increase significantly over the next decade, and that therefore, demand for compression services must increase as well. This fact offers tremendous downside protection for a well-run “compression services” company.

Step 3—Is USAC A Good Choice For An Investment in The “Compression Services” Space?

Once I have determined that the business of my target company is well protected from downside risk and also offers upside potential, I next move to study the company itself.

Although USAC went public in January 2013, it has been providing compression services as a private company since 1998. Its management team is experienced and has a very good reputation. USAC is constituted as an MLP (master limited partnership) which presents both advantages and disadvantages. One of the advantages is that MLP’s often pay high-to-very-high distributions (4% to over 10%) because unlike C corporations, MLP’s are not income-taxed at the company level. USAC is at the extreme high end of that high dividend (more accurately called “distributions”) range, yielding over 12% based on its most recent (4/18/19) closing price of $17.43.

I strongly prefer investing in dividend-paying companies for a couple of reasons. First, the fact that a company pays dividends offers downside protection because as the stock price goes down, the yield goes up, which tends to decrease the amount of downside exposure.

Second, perhaps for the reason just discussed, studies have shown that as a general rule, dividend-paying companies offer better long-term returns than non dividend-payers.

But the foregoing is only true if the dividend does not get cut, which is a very important IF. And nine out of 10 times, if a company offers a double-digit yield, that is a sign of distress, a sign that the company is unlikely to keep paying its high dividend. As we study USAC’s financial and distribution-paying performance, I believe you will reach the same conclusion I have reached, which is that USAC’s 12% distribution ($2.10/unit/year, paid at a quarterly rate of $0.525/unit) is very safe (note that MLP “shares” are not called “shares” but rather are called “units,” and if you buy some, you will be a “unitholder” rather than a shareholder).

Step 4--USAC’s Distribution-Paying History

When I study a potential investment in a distribution (or dividend)-paying company, the very first question I ask is, “How likely is the company to continue paying that distribution?” I need to be 98% convinced (nothing in life is 100%, and most definitely nothing in the stock market is 100%) that the distribution is safe because I know that if the distribution gets cut, not only will my yield be cut but the share price will also drop significantly, causing a double whammy to my stock account.

As a first point, USAC has never cut its distribution. Indeed, in its short life as a public company—as can be seen from the table below--USAC has increased its distribution eight times. Its first quarterly distribution after going public in 2013 was 34.8 cents. Over the next five quarters, USAC increased its distribution to 44, 46, 48, 49 and 50 cents, respectively. The next four quarters went to 50.5, 51, 51.5 and 52.5 cents, respectively, and beginning in August, 2015, USAC has declared and paid 14 distributions of 52.5 cents, with another coming in less than three weeks.

Record Declared Payable Amount 04/29/19 04/18/19 05/10/19 $0.525 10/29/18 10/18/18 11/09/18 $0.525 07/30/18 07/19/18 08/10/18 $0.525 05/01/18 04/19/18 05/11/18 $0.525 02/02/18 01/18/18 02/14/18 $0.525 10/30/17 10/19/17 11/10/17 $0.525 08/01/17 07/20/17 08/11/17 $0.525 05/02/17 04/20/17 05/12/17 $0.525 02/03/17 01/19/17 02/14/17 $0.525 11/04/16 10/20/16 11/14/16 $0.525 08/02/16 07/21/16 08/12/16 $0.525 05/03/16 04/21/16 05/13/16 $0.525 02/02/16 01/21/16 02/12/16 $0.525 11/03/15 10/22/15 11/13/15 $0.525 08/04/15 07/23/15 08/14/15 $0.525 05/05/15 04/23/15 05/15/15 $0.515 02/03/15 01/22/15 02/13/15 $0.510 11/04/14 10/23/14 11/14/14 $0.505 08/04/14 07/24/14 08/14/14 $0.500 05/05/14 04/24/14 05/15/14 $0.490 02/04/14 01/23/14 02/14/14 $0.480 11/04/13 10/24/13 11/14/13 $0.460 08/02/13 07/23/13 08/14/13 $0.440 05/03/13 04/23/13 05/15/13 $0.348

Source: USAC website.

The foregoing distribution-paying track record is especially impressive given that the oil and gas industry went through major contraction in late 2014 through early 2016, with oil bottoming out below $30/barrel and NG bottoming out around $1.66/mmbtu in early 2016 (these prices are about one half and two thirds of what oil and gas sell for today, respectively). Many energy-related MLPs cut their distributions in 2015 and 2016, but USAC did not, even though its 2016 revenue (of $266 million) was slightly less than 2015’s revenue ($271 million). Demonstrating its nimbleness in the face of highly adverse market conditions, USAC was able to ride out the storm and maintain its $2.10 distribution in 2016 by slashing its capital expenditures from $285 million in 2015 to $49 million in 2016. As oil and gas prices (and the industry overall) recovered in 2017, USAC’s capital expenditures nearly tripled to $130 million in 2017 (vs. $49 million in 2016).

Considering that USAC maintained its distribution in the face of a very challenging commodity price environment in 2015 and 2016, it seems extremely likely that in the current (and future) much more positive macro environment, USAC will continue to pay its annual distribution of $2.10/unit (USAC just declared, a few days ago, its Q1 2019 distribution of $0.525).

USAC’s management has made it clear that paying the $2.10 distribution is a top priority for the company, and the current macro environment should make it easy for USAC to do so. Eric Long, USAC’s CEO, expressed the commitment to keep paying the $2.10 distribution in the most recent conference call (on 2/19/19) this way:

“When USA Compression went public in January of 2013, we believe that we had a differentiated business model, one that produced stable results and attractive margins. Since that time, we have never cut our distribution. We are proud of that fact, and believe our results have validated how we viewed the business at the time of the IPO. Our large-horsepower, infrastructure-focused, demand-driven business model provides for longterm stability across commodity price cycles and has allowed us to maintain our distribution since the IPO.”

In summary, although there are no guarantees in life—and certainly none in the stock market—I have done the most due diligence I can reasonably do and I have concluded that USAC’s $2.10 annual distribution is very likely to continue to be paid in the foreseeable future.

Step 5—Other Than USAC’s Excellent Distribution-Paying History, Does This Company Offer Any Other Advantages Compared to Other Companies That Pay High Dividends?

As the reader has noticed, I gave the distribution-paying history its own step, and that step came before a more detailed financial analysis of USAC. There are two reasons for this:

When a company is paying a huge 12% distribution, the distribution will constitute a very significant portion of the expected overall return. If that distribution is not secure, the rest of the company’s financials don’t matter.

As noted above, companies that pay such a large distribution are often at risk of cutting the distribution. As also noted above, a distribution cut constitutes a double whammy to your portfolio, so we must be very comfortable that the distribution is very unlikely to be cut.

Now that we have concluded that the distribution is as safe as reasonably possible, let’s study the company’s financials in more detail. There are three reasons to do this:

It will give us additional information on whether the distribution is safe It will tell us how USAC’s metrics compare to other high-yielding companies, and It will give us an idea as to the upside potential offered by USAC.

USAC’s Financials, Metrics and 2019 Guidance

In order to understand USAC’s financials, we need to consider the fact that a bit over a year ago (on 4/2/18), USAC acquired “CDM,” the compression business previously owned by Energy Transfer (ET), a large pipeline MLP. The CDM acquisition essentially doubled the size of USAC, increasing total “compression horsepower” from about 1.6 million HP to over 3 million HP.

The CDM acquisition makes year-over-year comparisons difficult but several points are fairly obvious. First, “the CDM integration is substantially complete.” (Conference call 2/19/19). The fact that management was able to integrate 1.6 million horsepower into USAC’s operational platform in three quarters is pretty impressive. Further underscoring USAC’s excellent execution is the fact that USAC’s utilization of its horsepower in Q4 was 95.6% (up from 92.8% in Q3). This becomes even more impressive when you consider the fact that its closest peer (AROC, another very good compression company and stock) had a still-very-good utilization rate under 90%. As Eric Long (CEO) put it, “utilization in the mid 90% area means that we’re effectively sold out (of compressors to lease out. JY.)”

Also reaffirming USAC’s quality execution is USAC’s gross operating margin of 68%, which also is off the charts (and again, better than any peer). This high operating margin is partly due to the fact that market demand for compression services (especially the super-high-horsepower--2500 HP and above--compressors in which USAC specializes) exceeds the supply, giving USAC pricing power, which expands margins, of course. USAC collected an average $16.42 per horsepower per month in Q4, up 1.5% sequentially from $16.17 in Q3.

Adjusted EBITDA (a metric commonly used in valuing oil and gas companies) was $103 million in Q4, up from $90 million in Q3. Distributable cash flow (“DCF”) increased to $56 million in Q4 from $47 million in Q3. Bank covenant leverage (a measure of indebtedness) improved significantly with Q4’s numbers—down to 4.3 (from 4.9 in Q3). Generally, a leverage ratio under 5.0 is considered acceptable, and a leverage ratio of 4.3 would be considered good to very-good by most MLP investors.

For full year 2018, DCF grew 60% vs. 2017 while share count grew only about 45% (62 million to about 90 million) after the CDM acquisition. This is especially impressive given that the CDM acquisition only added DCF in three of the four quarters of 2018. USAC met the high end of its 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, and coverage of the distribution increased to 1.19 in Q4 (vs. 1.01 in Q3). Most MLP investors consider a coverage ratio of 1.1 to be acceptable, and 1.2 to 1.3 to be good.

Guidance for 2019 was as follows: Adjusted EBITDA of $380 to $420 million (vs. $333 million in 2018) and DCF of $180 to $220 million (vs. $189 million in 2018). My guess is that as USAC did in 2018, it has offered conservative 2019 guidance and will likely report 2019 numbers at the upper end of the two ranges discussed above, yielding a very respectable DCF increase of 16% from 2018 to 2019.

In fact, results may actually exceed the upper end of 2019 guidance provided by USAC in February’s earnings call. This is due to the fact that in February, WTI was trading at $55/barrel, whereas it's almost $65 now. The reason that's relevant is that although 85% of USAC’s business has nothing to do with oil, 15% of USAC’s business is directly impacted by oil prices. This 15% is what is known as the “gas-lift” business, which utilizes USAC’s lower-horsepower compressors (less than 1000 HP) which are generally in less demand. In gas-lift, USAC’s compressors are leased by oil E&Ps (exploration and production companies). Using these compressors helps the E&Ps maximize oil extraction from their wells. As oil prices improve—as they have since the last conference call—the gas-lift portion of USAC’s business also should improve. Although this is a small part of the business, it may help USAC achieve the upper end of 2019 guidance, or maybe even exceed it.

In summary—and in answer to the question posed by the title of this section—USAC’s financials and guidance do offer advantages over other companies that pay high dividends. Those advantages can be summarized as follows:

USAC made a big acquisition in 2018 that was already accretive in 2018 and will be even more so in 2019. USAC’s leverage decreased in 2018 and the distribution coverage increased in 2018. Using the upper end of guidance, USAC is guiding to a 26% increase in EBITDA and a 16% increase in DCF in 2019 (versus 2018).

These numbers, combined with markedly increasing domestic NG production in 2019 and 2020, give us additional confidence that the 12% distribution is secure, and that a 10%-20% upside in the stock price (correlating with 10%-20% increase in DCF) is reasonable for the next 12 months.

Step 6—Income Tax Considerations

Many investors who comment on MLP articles often ask the question as to whether the company being discussed issues K-1s or a MISC 1099. USAC issues a K-1, a fact that some investors dislike because of the supposed extra hassle involved in dealing with K-1s. From my perspective, there are huge tax advantages to owning most K-1-issuing MLP’s such as USAC, the most important of which is that distributions are largely untaxed (the comments I'm about to make are extremely generic and may not fit your own tax situation. Please consult a tax professional to get actual tax advice!). Instead, the distribution is considered to be a “return of (your) capital”—the amount you paid for the stock. As you continue to receive distributions, your basis in your stock keeps dropping.

When the basis reaches zero (ie, when the amount of distributions you have collected over the years exceeds the amount you initially paid for the stock), you start paying tax on your distributions. You also pay tax when you sell your position, at which time your capital gain is larger than it would otherwise be because the distributions you have been receiving have been lowering your basis in your stock. But you’re still way ahead because (in general, your case may be different), (a) capital gains tax rates are much lower than ordinary income tax rates, and (b) you have deferred paying tax for many years, which means you have been able to make a return on money that otherwise would have gone to the IRS. If you use that money to buy more shares of a high dividend-paying stock, you are doubly ahead.

But what about the K-1 hassle some investors complain about? Well, I can’t speak for others, but here is how it worked for me last week when I filed my tax return. I owned three MLPs in 2018 (which I still own)—USAC, ET and EPD. They each mailed me a K-1 package consisting of about five pages. USAC and EPD were ridiculously easy—I didn’t even have to read the instructions because I went to their website, downloaded a .txf file and then I imported that txf file into my Turbotax Deluxe program. Once imported, Turbotax put the numbers where they needed to go on various forms in my return and that was it. The whole process for USAC’s and EPD’s K-1’s together took me about 10 minutes.

ET’s K-1 was more complicated because there was no downloadable txf file, and because you had to input numbers by hand for four different ET entities. ET’s K-1 by itself took me about 20-25 minutes.

But the good news for me was that I paid just a few dollars of income tax on about $30,000-worth of distributions (one of my MLPs earned some interest which was taxable to its unitholders).

Like I said before, each person’s tax situation is different, but in my case, it was well worth it to me to work an 40 extra minutes on my tax return (and spend $30 or $40 on Turbotax) in order to be able to defer (for many years) what otherwise would have been about $10,000-worth of income tax.

Step 7—Risks

As the reader has gathered from the foregoing comments, I view USAC as a fairly safe way to get (a) outsized current and steady return via tax-advantaged distributions, combined with (b) the possibility of a small but meaningful capital appreciation of 10%-20% per year, making for a total tax-equivalent return exceeding 25% per year. However, nothing is risk free and I want to discuss some of the risks here.

First, the whole energy field is unloved by investors and there's a reasonable “risk” that this may not change. I put “risk” in quotes because this “risk” is obvious—ie, were this not the case, USAC’s stock price would be $35 (instead of $17.43) and it would be yielding 6%, rather than 12%. However, I include this in the “risk” category because if the energy space becomes even more unloved than it is already, that may kill any capital appreciation potential for this stock.

Second—and this also is not really a “risk” but more like a caution—my crystal ball for USAC only looks out to 2021, so I'm not saying you should buy USAC and hold it for decades (indeed, I would never make that recommendation for any stock). Although the EIA looks out to 2050 in their predictions, I think doing that is a fool’s errand. Macro conditions can change so quickly that it is difficult to predict commodity pricing/demand and global geopolitical events a year out, much less more than two years out.

Incidentally, a major reason for the two-year expiration of my crystal ball functionality is that (without getting into politics too much), if the Democrats were to sweep the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2021, the perception in the market may be that the energy space is dead, and stock prices may reflect that perception. The reality will be different, of course—people are not going to stop heating their homes with natural gas in 2021, nor will gas-fired power plants stop shipping electricity to their customers, nor will industry stop using NG to run its factories, etc.—regardless of who is in office. But stocks are often priced on perception rather than reality, so whether you view this as a current “risk” or not, this will certainly be something I will re-evaluate in another 12 to 18 months.

A third “risk”—although this should be pretty obvious—I doubt that USAC plans to increase its distribution anytime soon (nor should it). Again, I don’t view this as a risk, but investors who are used to the model of a 4% dividend yield that increases a bit every year should be aware that's unlikely to occur anytime soon with USAC. Although not highly leveraged (4.3X in Q4 2018), my guess is that USAC will put excess cash to first, growing its compression fleet, and second, to some additional deleveraging, rather than increasing the already sky-high distribution.

Fourth, although this shouldn’t be so, if the stock market tanks (as some people believe is imminent), USAC’s stock price will almost for sure drop, despite the fact that its income and ability to pay its distribution will likely be unaffected (for the reasons discussed at the beginning of this article—ie, that NG production will be increasing annually for years to come and therefore, USAC’s revenues/DCF/ability to pay the distribution should continue).

Step 8—Putting It All Together—Valuation Analysis

In deciding whether to invest in a company, my main focus is on total expected return in the next year. Generally, the total return is composed of a small dividend (3-4% probably being an average) plus a bigger anticipated return based on capital appreciation of the stock. Capital appreciation is more likely when overall market valuations are low, as was the case at the beginning of the recovery from the Great Recession. The capital appreciation component becomes less certain as stock market valuations get stretched—as they are now. That's why a higher—and fairly secure—dividend is more important to me in the current market environment.

In addition, I view USAC’s business as a very defensive business for the reasons stated at the beginning of this article, namely the fact that (a) everyone agrees NG production is going to be increasing in 2019 and 2020, (b) nat gas uses are pretty essential, and (c) compression services are essential to get NG from the production areas to the places where the NG is going to be used.

Therefore, in today’s market environment, I put more value on the relatively certain 12% return from USAC than I would on a company that offers a 4% dividend but a more likely and higher (but still contingent) capital appreciation potential. A bird in the hand beats two in the bush, so to speak.

Obviously, if the energy space becomes more loved (less unloved?) and/or if investors realize that--given the high probability that USAC will continue to pay its outsized $2.10 annual distribution—USAC should be trading at an 8% or 10% yield rather than a 12% yield, it's possible that USAC goes to $21 (resulting in a 10% yield) or to $26 (resulting in an 8% yield).

Although it could happen (and the efficient market hypothesis says it should happen), I wouldn’t bet on USAC going either to $21 or $26 in the next year, given how poorly the energy space has traded in the past few years. The low valuations relative to metrics has been especially true for MLPs—for reasons which were valid from 2014 to 2018, but which I think are much less valid now (those reasons and their previous, but not current, validity are beyond the scope of this article).

In summary, I view this stock as one with a likely annual 20%-25% tax-advantaged return, which would probably beat just about every money manager in the stock market today. This conclusion obviously underlies the title to this article.

Step 9—What’s a Good Entry Point?

This is a very difficult question to answer and everything I'm about to say should be taken with a grain (or more than a grain) of salt because my confidence in what I’m about to say is low.

I have been following USAC’s daily trading very closely for about seven months now, and up until a week or two ago, it had a pretty standard trading pattern. It would climb maybe 50 to 75 cents over a few days, and then it would sell off half the distance and consolidate for a week or two or three, and it would then repeat that process. USAC went through about three cycles like this in 2019, consolidating in the $14.50 range, then around $15, then $15.50 and then around $16.

But about two weeks ago, that pattern ended, and USAC has run from about $15.75 to $17.50 over the past two weeks without consolidating. When USAC hit $16.50, I was sure it would stop and consolidate in the mid-$16 range, but it didn’t.

I have no idea why USAC broke that very slow and deliberate upward pattern (with the exception of point (a) below), and I have even less of any idea what USAC is going to do from its $17.43 close on 4/18/19. The obvious (technical and logical argument) is that USAC may well slide back to the $16s and consolidate there, but there are some reasons that may not happen (this time is different?), as follows:

The 52.5-cent distribution will be paid May 10 to unitholders of record at close of business on 4/29/19. That means that if someone buys USAC at $17.40 on say, 4/24 or 4/25 (to make sure they show “of record” by 4/29), they are in essence paying $17.40 minus $0.525, or $16.88. This of course could be one of the reasons that USAC has climbed $1.75 from around $15.75 to $17.50 in the past two weeks. This consideration may keep USAC in the $17’s this week (see comment below on an entry point after the ex-div date).

Several events are coming in the next couple of weeks that may (or may not, depending on what happens) increase commodity prices and/or the S&P. First, many experts believe that an announcement on a China trade deal (or at least a date for Trump and Xi to meet, which will be a strong hint on a deal) is imminent, and if it happens, that may goose oil and nat gas prices because an easy way for China to achieve a US-desired balance-of-trade is to buy from the US what China needs anyway—oil and LNG. If the S&P and oil/gas go up, USAC may well follow along.

Another “event” is that many oil/gas companies will announce earnings in the next couple of weeks. If those announcements surprise to the upside, that tide may lift all boats, including USAC’s.

On the other hand, USAC may go back to the $16s for these reasons. First, if no China trade deal happens or if the energy companies don’t report well, a downdraft in the S&P or in commodity pricing may take USAC down with it. Also, if USAC resumes its previous trading pattern, the $16’s may again be upon us. Finally, stocks (like USAC) that pay large distributions often increase in price up to the ex-div date, and then decrease approximately by the amount of dividend paid. In USAC’s case, maybe the run-up to $17.43 is partially due to investors buying the stock so that they can collect the 52.5-cent distribution that USAC will pay on May 10. If that's the case, perhaps USAC will drop back down to the $16’s after the ex-dividend date.

Finally, USAC is announcing earnings on May 7. I expect USAC to report per the upper range of guidance, which probably isn’t going to have much impact on the stock price one way or the other. But the more quarters that USAC reports well, the more comfortable investors might be with the stock, and that may keep USAC in the $17s.

At the end of the day, what we are talking about here is market timing, which is notoriously difficult to do well. I claim no special expertise in market timing but I have tried to delineate above some factors for you to consider that may impact the stock’s price.

To me, the decision regarding investing in USAC comes down to looking at the title of this article and deciding if you agree. If you do agree, whether you buy USAC at $17.40 or $16.50 probably won’t make much difference long term, especially if you buy before the ex-dividend date and collect your 52.5 cents per share in about three weeks. If you do not agree with the title of this article, you probably have another stock in mind that in your view offers a better risk-reward proposition than USAC. If that's the case, you should probably buy that stock and tell us in a comment why your choice is more compelling to you than USAC.

Happy investing to all!

DISCLOSURE: I am not an investment advisor nor do I hold out myself as some sort of expert in this field. I am a retired emergency room doctor whose primary business activity in the last 30 years has been buying and running low-income apartment complexes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC, AROC, ET, EPD, CHK, GPOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor nor do I hold out myself as some sort of expert in this field. I am a retired emergency room doctor whose primary business activity in the last 30 years has been buying and running low-income apartment complexes.