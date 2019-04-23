IPO Update: So-Young International Readies U.S. IPO

I'm very impressed with management's results and expect the IPO to be in high demand.

SY is growing quickly across major financial metrics and is operating essentially at breakeven.

The company operates an online marketplace connecting plastic surgery and other aesthetic service providers with Chinese consumers.

So-Young International intends to raise $166 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

So-Young International (SY) has filed to raise $166.4 million from the sale of ADSs in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company has developed an online marketplace that connects plastic surgery and other aesthetic service providers with Chinese consumers.

SY has produced exceptional financial and operational results, which may yet justify the otherwise pricey IPO.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based So-Young was founded in 2013 to bring beauty and health to residents of China as well as connect plastic surgery providers with customers through its mobile medical aesthetics platform that facilitated $306.6 million worth of transactions in 2018.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director, CEO Xing Jin, who was previously vice president and general manager of social operations at IM2.0 Interactive Group.

So-Young has developed a one-stop mobile platform for discovery of a wide variety of medical aesthetic procedures, assessment of their quality, and scheduling appointments while engaging the user with original content and social features.

On the SY platform, people share their personal experiences with plastic surgery providers thus helping its users chose the deal that suits them best. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a collection of more than 2 million day-by-day case-based blogs which it refers to as Beauty Diaries.

The firm divides its revenue segments into two:

Information services - 67.3% of revenue in 2018. Videos and links, to help plastic service providers on its platform to increase their exposure, customer acquisition, and reservation volume.

Reservation services - 32.7% of revenue in 2018. When users book medical aesthetic procedures with service providers through the firm’s online platform, it receives a fee rate of approximately 10% of the amount paid by consumers.

According to a 2018 market research report by HKTDC, the total cosmetics market in China was valued at $19.95 billion in 2012 and had grown to $37.43 billion in 2017, representing a CAGR of 13.4% between 2012 and 2017.

The main factor driving market growth is the rapid economic development in China of a consumer base with greater disposable income during the forecast period.

Investors in So-Young included Matrix Partners China, BOC International Holdings, Orchid Asia Group Management, Russia-China Investment Fund, Trustbridge Partners, CDH Investments and Apax Partners, among others. Source: Crunchbase

User Acquisition

The company acquires customers through marketing campaigns on major social media networks and SY’s targeted media platforms in China.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable in the past two years, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 49.6% 2017 49.2% 2016 126.7%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a strong 1.1x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 1.1 2017 1.6 2016 0.8

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Average Mobile MAU has grown significantly, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Avg. Mobile MAU Period ARPM Variance 2018 $64.12 60.3% 2017 $40.00 145.6% 2016 $16.29

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Financial Performance

SY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Positive but fluctuating operating margin

Increased operating profit

Significant growth in positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $89,772,000 128.5% 2017 $39,288,636 428.2% 2016 $7,437,879 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $76,455,000 135.2% 2017 $32,500,909 797.6% 2016 $3,620,909 Operating Margin Period Operating Margin 2018 7.96% 2017 9.55% 2016 -151.32% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) 2018 $7,147,000 2017 $3,751,818 2016 -$11,255,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $28,941,000 2017 $13,769,242 2016 -$6,175,152

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $81.9 million in cash and $43.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $28.1 million.

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

SY intends to sell 13 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $12.80 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $166.4 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the co-founder and Chairman, Mr. Xing Jin, will own all Class B shares and will be entitled to thirty (30) votes per share.

This is a way for Mr. Jin to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.2 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.97%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 30% to invest in technology and research and development; approximately 20% for brand promotion and user acquisition efforts; approximately 20% for horizontal and vertical business expansions; approximately 10% to enhance our content offering; and the balance for general corporate purposes and working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Deutsche Bank Securities, CICC, Canaccord Genuity, ICBC International, and Needham & Company.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,283,167,232 Enterprise Value $1,201,226,232 Price / Sales 14.29 EV / Revenue 13.38 EV / EBITDA 168.07 Earnings Per Share -$0.02 Total Debt To Equity 0.29 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.97% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per ADS $12.80 Net Free Cash Flow $28,051,000 Revenue Growth Rate 128.49%

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 1, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.