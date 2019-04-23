Natural Gas - Neutral Weather Exacerbates Storage Builds

If you are thinking about bottom fishing on natural gas, we think the time is closer to the middle of May.

A storage report of +94 Bcf would be much higher than last year's -18 Bcf and +47 Bcf for the five-year average.

Neutral Weather Exacerbates Storage Builds

The latest weather outlook shows TDDs to be above average for the next 15 days:

But even in the face of higher TDDs, natural gas storage builds will remain sizable due to the bearish surplus balance we are seeing in the market.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

Lower 48 production has once again regained the ~90 Bcf/d level, which is higher y-o-y by ~10 Bcf/d. Total demand has not increased this much which has resulted in the projected fundamental balance to be over 5 Bcf/d.

So even though the TDDs are slightly higher than the norm, the bearish balance continues to overwhelm natural gas, and why May contracts are now trading below $2.50/MMBtu.

But all hope is not lost. Why? Because May is normally the lowest seasonal demand month, so high storage builds are somewhat expected. And with prices well below where we normally see coal-to-gas switching take place, power burn over the summer will get a big lift from the low prices we are seeing today.

However, there's an important caveat to keep in mind and that's that low prices today don't translate to higher demand right away. We still need to wait for CDDs to increase, which starts to take place towards the end of May. For those of you wanting to bottom fish on natural gas here, the opportune time would be closer to the middle of May.

In addition, the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook showed neutral weather conditions for the 2nd half of May, so this would not be supportive of prices going into the start of May.

As a result, the market will do what the market does best. It will push prices down to the extreme pain points. And with bearish balances still overwhelming the small weather support, we are choosing to wait on the sidelines for now.

Our latest storage forecast shows 1.78 Tcf by May 17th week.

