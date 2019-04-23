F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) CEO Vince Delie on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2019 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Lazzaro - Manager of Investor Relations

Vince Delie - Chairman, President and CEO

Vince Calabrese - Chief Financial Officer

Gary Guerrieri - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Young - SunTrust.

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo Advisors

Casey Haire - Jefferies

Frank Schiraldi - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Austin Nicholas - Stephens

Collyn Gilbert - KBW

Russell Gunther - D.A. Davidson

Brian Martin - FIG Partners

Matt Lazzaro

Thank you. Good morning everyone, and welcome to our earnings call. This conference call of FNB Corporation and the reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our presentation materials and in our earnings release. Please refer to the non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking statement disclosures contained in our earnings release, related presentation materials and our reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our corporate website.

A replay of this call will be available until April 30, and the webcast link will be posted to the About Us, Investor Relations & Shareholder Services section of our corporate website.

I will now turn the call over to Vince Delie, Chairman, President and CEO.

Vince Delie

Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call. Joining me this morning are Vince Calabrese, our Chief Financial Officer; and Gary Guerrieri, our Chief Credit Officer. Gary will discuss asset quality, and Vince will review the financial result.

Today I will provide some first quarter highlights which reflect strong performance and a solid start to the year with contributions from all areas of our company. I will then provide an update to our strategic objectives and open the call up for question. We are very pleased with an exceptional quarter where operating earnings per share grew 12% year-over-year to $0.29 per share. Tangible book value per share grew to nearly $7, return on tangible common equity was again industry leading at nearly 18% and the efficiency ratio improved by more than 200 basis points to 53%.

The mix of the balance sheet also improved as total loans increased 8% annualized on a spot and average basis with strong performance in the Carolinas. On a linked quarter, annualized basis total spot Carolina loans increased 8%, driven by a 10% growth in commercial loan. For the total company loan growth was concentrated in commercial with very strong origination volumes across our footprint, resulting in spot commercial loan growth of 11% and C&I growth of 29%. Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year excluding the impact of Regency.

Turning to fee income, continued positive results in our core fee-based segments were highlighted by increases in our insurance, wealth management and capital markets revenue with capital markets reaching record levels of more than 6 million this quarter. Capital markets revenue included 800,000 of contribution from the Carolinas more than double their contribution from the prior and year ago quarters. On the expense front our management teams have done an excellent job managing expenses over the past year, something that has been a critical focus, as evidenced this quarter, expenses were well controlled resulting in a decline in run rate expenses for the third consecutive quarter and directly supporting the improvement in the efficiency ratio. These profitability levels resulted in strong internal capital generation driving the TCE ratio to 7.15% and increasing tangible book value per share by 13% over the last 12 months.

We are pleased with our strength in capital position, especially while also rewarding our shareholders by returning $157 million in common dividends over the last 12 months. Asset quality continued to trend very favorably a direct result of the actions taken to reduce overall risk, particularly with the sale of Regency in the second half of the year. I commend Gary and his team for their prudent and proactive approach as this philosophy has FNB well positioned for the future and well equipped to perform through various economic cycle.

The team's commitment to disciplined and consistent underwriting and a desire to derisk the balance sheet with proactive management and the sale of nonstrategic assets were a part of a difficult yet appropriate strategy that ultimately muted the underlying growth of the company. These actions were necessary to adhere to our risk management philosophy despite expectations to report higher balance sheet growth throughout 2018. Given that we are positioned more favorably I’m highly confident that successful execution of our business model will become more apparent in the financial results moving forward. Later I will talk about strategic initiatives but first I'll ask Gary to comment further on credit quality.

Gary Guerrieri

Thank you, Vince and good morning everyone. We ended the first quarter of 2019 with our credit portfolio very well positioned as our key credit metrics continue to trend favorably and remain at multiyear lows. Our GAAP results were solid for the quarter as delinquencies stood at 97 basis points, a 10 basis point linked quarter improvement while NPL and OREO further improved to 58 basis points a 3 basis point improvement over last quarter. Total net charge-offs came in at good levels at 14 basis points annualized with reserve position ticking up slightly to 82 basis points.

Let's now review some of the quarterly highlights for the originated and acquired portfolios. Turning first to the originated portfolio, delinquency remained at a solid level at 63 basis points, a slight improvement over the prior quarter. NPLs and OREO also showed a slight improvement on linked quarter basis ending March down 3 bips at 59 basis points. Originated net charge-offs were solid at $4.8 million or 10 basis points annualized. The originated ending reserve position tick down by 1 basis point to end March at 94 bips, which remains directly consistent with the performance of the portfolio. Provision expense for the quarter totaled $9.2 million and adequately covered net charge-offs and organic loan growth.

Shifting now to the acquired portfolio, which totaled 3.8 billion at quarter end our credit results were satisfactory and continue to be in line with our expectations. Contractual delinquency continues to move favorably as evidenced by an $18 million decrease on a linked quarter basis ending March at $102 million. The level of pass-through credits has been reduced by 55 million over the past year, which represents a 35% reduction since March 2018. The acquired reserve ended the quarter at 8.8 million and inclusive of the credit mark the total loan portfolio remains adequately covered, reflecting a combined ending coverage position of 1.34%.

As it relates to the upcoming CECL standard our credit and finance teams have partnered together to implement and build out our CECL platform and we are on track to fully comply with the new standard. As we finalize our analysis and the expected impact, we will communicate additional information during the third quarter. In closing, we had a solid start to 2019 and are very pleased with the performance of the book during the first quarter which was marked by positive credit results and a solid portfolio position.

As I have communicated previously, we remain attentive and proactive in our approach to balance growth objectives and manage our risk profile which we have been able to achieve through our position in higher growth markets where we can selectively seek out the most desirable credit opportunities. Our core credit principles and philosophies continue to be front and center in all lending decisions we make, across each line of business throughout our footprint and we remain committed to our tried-and-true approach of consistent underwriting, attentive risk management and portfolio diversification across various asset classes and geographies. We are closely monitoring micro and macroeconomic activities for any signs of softness during this later stage economy and we will continue to manage our book throughout all cycles using the disciplined risk focused approach that has positioned us where we are today.

I will now turn the call over to Vince Calabrese our Chief Financial Officer for his remarks.

Vince Calabrese

Thanks, Gary. Good morning everyone. Today I will discuss our financial results and comment on our guidance for 2019. As you can see on Slide 3, first quarter operating EPS totaled $0.29 a share as we got off to a good start to the year. The quarter featured strong loan growth especially on the commercial side and our sustained profitability allowed us to continue to build capital with the TCE ratio increasing 10 basis points to end the quarter at 7.15. Benefits from executing our strategy is translating into continued build in tangible book value per share while still paying one of the highest dividends in the industry.

Now let's look at the balance sheet for the quarter starting on Slide 6. On a linked quarter basis, average loan growth totaled 440 million or 8% annualized, including commercial loan growth to 10% and consumer loan growth of 5%. Growth in the commercial book was led by strong annualized growth in the C&I and leasing portfolios of 24% and 23% respectively, while CRE increased 2% annualized. We were really pleased with those results as they included contributions from across the footprint.

The consumer growth in the quarter was concentrated in residential mortgage up 16% and indirect auto up 7%, partially offset by expected declines in home equity lending.

Turning to deposits, on a linked quarter basis, spot basis, deposits increased $427 million or 7.4% annualized. In terms of average balances, total deposits decreased $87 million or 1.5% annualized during the quarter, reflecting normal seasonal outflows in municipal deposits. The first quarter is generally the low point for those accounts and we expect to see balances built back into the fourth quarter as we move forward. We also saw average annualized growth of 14% in personal non-interest bearing deposits, 9% in personal money market, and 18% in business money market.

On a year-over-year basis, total average deposits increased $1.2 billion or 5.6%. These figures provide evidence of our ability to gather low cost deposits.

Looking at the income statement, net interest income decreased 0.7% or $1.6 million, and the net interest margin narrowed three basis points from the fourth quarter level. As you know, there were a number of forces that play this quarter given the shifts in the interest rate environment. For us the following factors were key drivers; Fewer days in the quarter, strong loan growth, as I mentioned, seasonal decrease in average deposits which causes a temporary seasonal increase in average overnight borrowings. The impact of the December Fed move on the cost of overnight borrowings for the quarter, continued competitive environment for deposits, particularly for money market balances and time deposits. Table purchase accounting impacts with incremental purchase accounting accretion and cash recoveries, that same as last quarter and the net accounting benefit of 1.6 million in interest expense from retiring sub debts from recent acquisitions. This was partially offset by a $1.1 million of non-interest expense.

Also, it's important to note, that the full impact of the sale of Regency Finances higher yielding loans is fully reflected in the current margin and a year-over-year comparison.

Let's look now at non-interest income and expense on slide 9 and 10. The decrease in operating non-interest income of 1.9 million was largely driven by lower service charges as is typical in the first quarter, as well as valuation adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due to the flatter yield curve.

Capital Markets enjoyed a strong quarter, including record performances in swaps and international. We also continued to see growth in wealth management with 4.3% growth in trust services and 3.2% growth in securities, commissions and fees. Insurance revenue was also strong at $4.9 million.

Turning to Slide 10, operating expenses declined $4.4 million compared to the fourth quarter, marking three consecutive quarters of decreased expenses. Our expense control measures enabled the company to report an overall expense run rate that is lower than full year 2018 levels.

The primary drivers were decreases in outside services and personnel expense, partially offset by an increase in options and equipment related to seasonally high utilities expense and an increase in Pennsylvania Bancshares tax expense. The downward trend and expenses over the last three quarters reflects our efforts to become leaner and more efficient, especially in our tranche delivery channel. As evidenced the efficiency ratio improved to 53.4% from 54.1%.

Overall, we think it was a good start for the year and we believe we are on track to meet our guidance for the year that we shared in January. Next Vince will talk about some of our growth strategies and covers some 2019 initiatives.

Vince Delie

Thanks, Vince. As you may recall, we laid out some major initiatives over the last year and I want to provide an update on the progress towards those objectives. In commercial banking our teams are off to a great start nearly all 10 regions exceeded or met their origination goals through March. During the first quarter we began to see nice contributions from other parts of our footprint notably the Carolinas and central Pennsylvania.

Looking at our C&I portfolio the average balances increased 12% compared to prior year. This was led by very strong commercial production for FNB commercial teams in Baltimore and Washington DC, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Charlotte. In the consumer bank there has been tremendous progress toward improving the customer experience. I'm proud to say that S&P Global Market Intelligence recognized FNB for the second consecutive year. After careful review of S&P's analysis, the report illustrates the features of FNB's mobile offering are more robust than most banks evaluated.

As transactional volumes trend higher in digital channels for FNB and our industry we fully anticipate continuing growth in our mobile user base. As a proof point our mobile users increased 20% compared to 2017 with the number of mobile transactions up significantly over the last several years. In tandem with Project Ready we will refine our consumer banking platform to provide customers with multiple outlet where there banking experiences consistent across digital and physical channels. Looking ahead FNB will expand its clicks to brick strategy beyond retail banking.

The first phase will include upgrades to our website with the deployment of enhanced customer on boarding capabilities and a new online shopping cart functionality. We aim to leverage our technology investments by helping clients better understand and identify solutions to their needs. These new capabilities will provide value-added services to customers through our help you decide tool and expanded financial literacy modules. Phase 1 will also incorporate machine learning tools and other technology enhancement to bring clients more tailored products and solutions while also reducing the number of key strokes for our customers and streamlining purchases of products and services.

Along with our digital and physical investments which are strictly designed to improve the customer experience when engaging with the bank, we have begun to reap the benefits from our extensive training and investment in our employees through our foundation training program, both culturally and financially. Regarding our physical delivery channel we continue to optimize our branch network as deposits per branch increased to 63 million, nearly double our deposits per branch in 2012 of 35 million.

Through our ongoing optimization program we have consolidated 36 locations since last May and we will continue to add new de-novo location as we are repositioning FNB in higher growth markets, including Charleston, Charlotte and Northern Virginia. Additionally, our loan to deposit ratio ended March under 95%, with total deposits up 1.4 billion on a spot basis year-over-year. Spot noninterest balances were up nearly 400 million, or 6.5% year over year and 8% annualized from the end of December. A key focus for 2019 across the entire company is to generate non-interest-bearing and transaction deposit growth given the potential for margin pressure and the current interest rate environment.

Turning to noninterest income. Our core fee based segments produced solid results in mortgage, wealth management, capital markets and insurance. As I mentioned earlier capital markets revenues have grown significantly for us and current pipelines indicated strong first half for syndication fees, international banking and interest rate derivatives revenue. In the coming months we will continue to add insurance product specialists to complement our existing teams of bankers in the mid Atlantic and Carolina markets. There is incremental opportunity across our footprint as industry disruptions occur and FNB stands in a unique position to benefit. We offer a better platform grounded in providing high quality customer service that enables us to compete more effectively in these markets against both larger and smaller banks.

FNB's comprehensive and collaborative approach with our clients differentiates our institution by providing the customers with access to local decision-making and local product specialist team. Recently, we've been successful recruiting bankers across our footprint notably attracting key talent to expand the teams in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Charleston, South Carolina, Columbus, Ohio and throughout North Carolina. It is crucial we continue to achieve results that fulfill our commitment to our shareholders while managing risk and engaging our clients and employees in the highest professional and ethical manner. We are highly focused to better serve our constituencies by listening to their future needs and providing benefits for our customers, communities, fellow colleague and ultimately creating greater shareholder value.

With that I'll now turn the call over to the operator.

Michael Young

Wanted to just start on kind of the expense or efficiency ratio outlook, I know that’s been a focus for the company for a while, good to see some progress here in the first quarter. Could you just maybe expand upon on that a little further, should we expect continue expansion of catchment radius or something with that with the branch network and just kind of where we're headed as we move throughout the year going forward.

Vince Calabrese

Sure if you look at the expense level for the first quarter it was a very good level, happy with having the third quarter in a row that it comes down. If you look at what's kind baked into our guidance for the full year and for the rest of the year, I mean there is a variety of things that come through the expense base, we have annual merit increases that kick in on April 1, so that kind of moves the expense up a little bit. We do have some startup costs for the geographic expansion that Vince mentioned into a variety of markets there as well as you have increases in commissions that are tied to activities, so that's tied to increased revenue that comes through and also impacts of continuous invest in our infrastructure, CapEx between systems and infrastructure to kind of invest in our systems. So all those things will come through as you go through the rest of year, so the first quarter is a very good level but I wouldn't just multiply that by four, our guidance includes all those things that I mentioned and just a general seasonal level increase in expenses as activity picks up.

Michael Young

Okay great and maybe just switching gears to the strong commercial loan growth in the quarter, was all of that originated or was there any portfolio purchases or shared national credits that were added during the quarter.

Vince Delie

It was very heavy across the board Michael with really participation from across the footprint. You recall during the January, I did mention that we have a very strong pipeline of C&I opportunities with some very nice companies, including numerous investment grade credits. So yes there is some shared national credit exposure in there, those opportunities are opportunities where we want to become a meaningful part of the bank group and are able to do that now with a size of the balance sheet. It was really very broad across numerous industries including industrial, manufacturing, finance and insurance, public administration, professional and government services and wholesale trade, so really across the board and good participation from all of the markets that Vince mentioned earlier.

Michael Young

And last one just if I could sneak it in, how what’s the current balance of shared nation's credits today.

Vince Delie

The current balance of shared national credits is just a touch over $1 billion and in terms of the performance of that portfolio it's grading out on the strong side of satisfactory so it's a very high performing book of business and one that rates out very strongly.

Vince Calabrese

That includes less lead, where we're leading the syndication. So our philosophy overall is not just rent our balance sheet, we tend to get into transactions where we have a meaningful relationship with the management team in footprint, we hired many bankers from larger institutions and many instances those bankers have led those transactions or involved in leading the transaction at their prior institutions. So I would say our book is somewhat unique in that there is ancillary business tied to the participation where we are actively participating and syndicating the credit if not the extreme we are in the syndicate that fits with the underwriting.

Vince Delie

Also Michael the build out of our capital markets platform has been positive from that standpoint and put us in a good position with some very, very nice companies.

Jared Shaw

If we start with the margin I guess partly with the growth in residential mortgage portfolios not trying to extend the duration of the portfolio or the balance sheet. And then when we look at the margin with the Fed pausing here and some of the FHLB borrowings rolling off, should we expect to see some growth in margin and will that be offset by the growth in the residential mortgages.

Vince Calabrese

As far as the guidance for the margin, just as a few comments. I mean our overall guidance, as you may recall is low single digits using kind of the total GAAP number from last year, normalized for Regency, you get that mid single digits kind of apples to apples. So as far as the quarter obviously the yield curve inversion put pressure on the margin for the quarter and with the market now expecting a rate cut as opposed to increases that we had built to our budget, as a lot of other banks did too when we gave guidance back in January. So you're not going to have that benefit from those higher rates obviously as we sit here today, compared to the outlook that was there before. So I think as far as the net interest income guide I mean the strong loan growth in the first quarter, our expectation that continues should mitigate the impact of a NIM pressure on net interest income for the full year, we do expect to see less pressure going into the second quarter compared to the first quarter given like you mentioned with the Fed on pause you don't have the overnight borrowings re-pricing up and then we also have a seasonal building deposit that I mentioned on a spot basis, deposits were up $400 million. So the overnight borrowing level came down nicely on a spot basis, and continues to come down as the deposits built. So that will mitigate some of the pressure you see on pricing pressure on some of the deposits that I mentioned too.

So I mean overall the net interest income guide we're still comfortable with that guide and the margin from here definitely expect to see more flattish if you go into the second quarter compared to the kind of pressure that was there for all the reasons I mentioned in the first quarter.

Jared Shaw

And where was the new commercial yield for the quarter.

Vince Calabrese

And I can tell you in total, I don’t have specific commercial, the loans overall. That are coming in about 20 basis points higher than the portfolio rate overall if you look at it, excluding the purchase accounting just looking at it on kind of a pure coupon basis. New loans are coming in kind of mid 4As, which is comparable to prior quarter and about 20 basis points, 15 to 20 basis points higher than the starting loan portfolio yield that's all in everything.

Jared Shaw

Spreads, I don't know if you guys want to comment on spreads maybe just what we’re seeing.

Vince Delie

Spreads continue to be a little pressure as relate in the cycle here but really not much difference from the prior quarter, higher quality assets are also bringing tighter spreads.

Jared Shaw

And then looking at capital it's good to see another good quarter of growth and TCE ratio and you're continuing to build tangible book value in all the capital ratios with the dividend payout ratio now right around the 40% level and probably projected to go down with growth and earnings. How are you looking at capital and at what point should we expect to see you maybe be a little more active on capital loan management, now that we've sort of turned the corner there.

Vince Calabrese

We talked in the past about the operating range right now being between 7% and 7.5%. We're obviously very pleased with the movement up the last couple of quarters with the higher earnings and dividend payout ratio being in the low 40s like you mentioned. I think that’s really the operating range right now the build and tangible book value is also obviously important and that's been nice every quarter. You go back over the last five quarters or so and that’s been increasing little bit of an increasing rate too which is important. So I think building that tangible book value is key. I think as we sit here today, we still have CECL to finish modeling and work through that. So I think the way I would answer as we get closer to 7.5 over time, the higher end of that range once we have the CECL answer then there is opportunities to, depending on the loan growth, if the loan growth stays strong investing in the company is the best thing to do. So kind of depends on the loan growth as you get at those kind of higher levels of that range but once you're at that higher level the range and you know the answer to CECL, there is opportunities where you could potentially take action as part of…

Vince Delie

If we can't deploy the capital with organic growth, we would return the capital in some form, we’re not looking to build given the risk profile of the portfolio, we're not looking to build capital levels.

Jared Shaw

Just final for me, since you expanded into the Carolinas there is been a lot of more consolidation obviously there been a big deal with SunTrust and BB&T, do you think that provides incrementally more opportunities higher that you had initially expected and do you think we could see that start coming up in the near term, with taking advantage of some of the market dislocation there or is it just more gives you more confidence in your existing hiring plan.

Vince Delie

I think we done a terrific job of hiring people already and we did an analysis of the teams, we hired at least 60% we turned over about 60% of those bankers and most of the hires have come from larger institutions throughout the Southeast. We feel pretty good about the talent that we have. We have no problem attracting talent, I think the company has a great culture and is situated well relative to some large banks from a product perspective. So we've been able to bring people in Jared without having the disruption. I think SunTrust and BB&T are both great institutions. I think I would not underestimate their ability to compete even through a large transaction, such as the one that's being done today. Having said that we're well-positioned in those markets we're now entrenched we become more highly visible, so we validated ourselves in many of those markets into the considered set from the decision standpoint with the client. So I think we're in a really good place and it's up to us to execute that's how we view it, so we will take what we get and we will continue to focus on driving our plan.

Casey Haire

Wanted to touch on the fees, I guess if there's one part of your guide that’s tracking a little light, it's that one, Vince I know you mentioned a couple of capital markets and insurance products pipelines are shaping up well, but just your confidence in hitting low single-digit fee growth guide and then also sort of a corollary that if you guys were to come in late on the fees would there be upside surprise on the expense side.

Vince Calabrese

Obviously we don’t have a crystal ball so it's difficult to project beyond the next quarter. Based upon what we have in the pipeline particularly from a syndication and derivative standpoint. Those two areas are going to be really strong in the next quarter anyway, if everything plays out the way we expect. Syndications we got a number of opportunities, we started to use our balance sheet to participate in large syndicated deals where we're actually assisting with the syndication itself, so we're going to take premium economics, which is where we wanted to be. I think we are uniquely positioned, given the makeup of our bankers to participate in that space in the size of the company so that’s a very positive thing for fee income particularly in the capital market segment. Insurance and wealth I’m very confident we're at, the first quarter is typically not our seasonal peak we've already got growth, there is a strong pipeline. Those two areas I feel very confident about international banking and we had a record first quarter in international banking, we successfully built out the team so their product specialist spread across the footprint, we operated our platforms. We have a tremendous leader in that space, as well as derivatives, so I’m very confident that they will get us where we need to be in terms of the guide. The unknown variable really is on the consumer side, and obviously consumer fee income has been trending down.

The mortgage banking businesses is volatile given the changes in interest rates and there is a large impairment in this quarter, which really brought down the contribution from the mortgage company on the servicing portfolio. We don't expect that to repeat. We got good solid pipelines in the mortgage banking space, we have added to the team across the Southeast. So we've got some good production, seasonal pick up to come so I feeling pretty good about where we sit and also, I don't expect that to be a miss and I'm hoping we're able to execute and deliver something better, so we will see.

Casey Haire

Okay if you would come in late would there be flexibility on the expense so that versus the you know flat to down.

Vince Calabrese

I think we demonstrated here that have the ability to manage expenses aggressively if necessary. I think that what we try to do is take cost out of the delivery channel but also reinvesting in the company. I mean we have a number of de novos and higher-growth areas that should start contribute and start contributing. We have great success in Charleston already, we only opened one location there from a retail perspective, we had bankers in that market from the prior acquisition and a fairly sizable commercial portfolio that’s growing nicely. I think we have the ability to cut expenses obviously, some of the additional changes to the physical delivery channel would require CapEx spend because I think we taken out the low hanging fruit, now we're getting to the point where if we're going to take out two branches. We probably would have to find a new location and consolidate into one of our concept branches, so that would require CapEx spend.

We’re looking at that so we are continuing to focus on that. The website that I mentioned, there is product a lot of what we're doing is proprietary so there is some capital investment in the development of our website which I think is an extraordinarily well received seeing the prototype it's going to be terrific with an Amazon type shopping experience that's coming later in the year. Anyway, those are the things are happening and obviously we have the ability to pare back expenses if we need to.

Casey Haire

Okay and just switching the credit which actually that guide actually 65 to 75 that actually looks pretty conservative versus you know your starting point here in the first quarter and credit metrics you know, very stable I’m just, is that conservative or you just baking in some normalization on the charge off for the rest of the year.

Vince Calabrese

I can comment on that Casey, I guess just a few data points, like if you look at last year we ranged from $14.5 million to $16 million a quarter the full year was 61 million. Our 2019 guidance is 65 million to 75 million based on current credit outlook obviously combined with need to reserve for the strong loan growth that we had and kind of expect to continue, so with the good start to the year we do need to provide for that and if you look at the first quarter we had a provision of 13-6 net charge-offs for 7.60 we built dollars allowance, the basis point, I think came down one basis point. So it’s a function of kind of plain growth in the portfolio. And then lastly the net charge-offs in the first quarter were very good, the first quarter typically is the lowest quarter for net charge-offs. So you can't just annualize that we're going to work hard to try to be at that level but can’t just annualize that. So I think a combination of very low charge of level in the first quarter and expected loan growth gets you to the basis for the guidance that we have out there.

Casey Haire

And just last one for me, two housekeeping items, what's the expected tax rate going forward and the acquired runoff during first quarter.

Vince Calabrese

The guide for the full year were 18% I mean it will move around a little bit, we have some tax credit opportunities that are keyed up for the second or the third quarter. So I think for the full year around 18% is still kind of good level to use. As far as the required runoff we had a very good quarter there, the number moves around a little bit but the runoff was $287 million in total for the total acquired loan book, that was down from 377 last quarter and about 65% to 70% of that is related to the Carolinas. So having that number come down by 9 million obviously some of the activity going on down there shows through more and generally some of the net growth that Vince and Gary talked about earlier.

Frank Schiraldi

Just couple of questions. First on, just given the strong C&I growth, just trying to get a sense of what the corporate clients that you're on boarding look like versus what you were on boarding a couple years, I know Gary mentioned runs the gamut geographically. But just kind of wondering if you talk a little bit about what the average relationship looks like in terms of size and maybe what the biggest relationships look like that are coming on that are being on boarded now versus couple of years ago.

Vince Delie

First of all there's not much of the difference between what we were bring on a few years ago and what we bringing on today. So we're still focusing on the middle market, sweet spot for us is still 10 million to 15 million in the upper middle market and 3 million to 5 million in lower middle market in terms of outstandings. We still have the same philosophy where we are a full-service provider. We don’t just rent our balance sheet, we're not just looking for pieces of credit to book, we go in and pitch treasury management, while private banking services for the principles. And the bankers are still incented the same way, we haven't changed our incentive compensation plans materially for the last five years. So the focus is still there, having become a larger institution sure we've invested in our capital markets platform. We are starting to see opportunities where we can step up in lead transaction, where we're the agent bank or part of agents group and the title and we're actually still able to provide products and services to those larger companies. So the change I think, the only change that’s really occurred is the size of the balance sheet and our ability to do things with larger companies. So we don’t play actively in the private equity sponsor space we're still focused solely on companies that are in market that we can provide capital to that are growing that doesn’t mean we don't do leverage transactions from time to time but the focus hasn’t really changed, I don't know if Gary you want comment.

Gary Guerrieri

The other thing that I can add Frank is the granularity in the book continues to be very, very good for the company when you look at the top 50 clients the total committed has moved up a little due to the balance sheet that Vince mentioned our ability to handle some larger clients at 49 million now the amount borrowed on average across those top 50 clients is only $27 million. So again it's very granular from a balance sheet standpoint when you look at the CRE side of the house and look at the top 50 on the CRE side the average is in the low 30s and the average outstanding in the low 20s. So very, very granular positions continue based on the way we manage the company across the book.

Vince Delie

And we been saying this for the last 18 months to 24 months but we taking the opportunity Frank to take out certain credits that don't meet our criteria. So Gary has sold five to six portfolios, we sold Regency Finance company given where we are in the credit cycle. I mentioned in my prepared comments that Gary's team has done a terrific job and there was incredible pressure on us to report growth, particularly in the new markets that we expanded into but I felt that our credit team under Gary's leadership did a terrific job of emphasizing credit quality overgrowth and that's not an easy thing to present. So with a lot of that behind us were in a better position, we're going to report I believe more solid growth numbers without that headwind.

Frank Schiraldi

And then just lastly, Vince I’m sorry if I missed an update but I know on the last call you talked about the Carolinas and talked about two of the four regions having met expectations from a commercial growth standpoint. And just wondering what you have to do to get the other regions up to speed if it's not already or can you just sort of give us a little more color there.

Vince Delie

I mentioned in my prepared comments that all 10 regions are tracking from a production standpoint and then North Carolina in total linked quarter basis was up 10%. So I think they are beginning to contribute there is a good pipeline across the board there. So I feel pretty confident that they are going to continue to do that we have great people, I’m very proud of the people, we've been able to retain and hire they're very committed to the company, they are embedded in the markets. We're doing a lot more to position the company for them. We spent a lot of money on training; we trained everybody in the market that we took all the branch managers hundred of them through centralized training here I mentioned in my prepared comments, we track the progress before and after that training, and production's up significantly from those teams. So we're executing our plan as we have indicated and as I have said I think we had fewer headwinds to deal with.

Austin Nicholas

Just to hit back on the margin is it fair to say that comments on the flattish margin is of that we call it core 3.14 number as we kind of exit 1Q or is there some variability in that given kind of debt extinguishment that we saw this quarter, and some of the deposit flows.

Vince Calabrese

That is extinguishment, the 1.6 million is about 2 basis points worth of benefit that within the margin for the quarter. Looking at 3.26, in total it has 13 basis points from the purchase accounting. So that brings you down to 3.13 and then couple basis points from that the 1.6 million that we mentioned and then if you go forward you just have cost of the new sub debt minus the cost of what you retired. So that kind of the underlying core number if you wanted to get to a number excluding purchase accounting and as I mentioned the other impact for the quarter were all the items I mentioned in my remarks but the bigger driver really being the short-term borrowings were about 3 basis points of pressure on the margin that we don’t expect that occur not get another fed move and as I mentioned the spot deposits already up 428 million or something during the quarter and overnight borrowings come down by a similar amount. So, that kind of benefits the second quarter going forward.

Austin Nicholas

And then, I guess maybe just Gary maybe a question for you, as you think about maybe five or six portfolios that were sold in the past and then maybe more broadly I guess anything in the market not necessarily in your book that you're seeing that worries you from a credit perspective in terms of specific businesses or specific terms that you're seeing offered that are maybe different today than they maybe were a year ago would be helpful.

Gary Guerrieri

In terms of the portfolio Austin it is as well-positioned today as it has been in quite a number of years. We worked very aggressively to take risk off the table over the last two to three years as we touched on earlier. And when you look at the portfolio there is no segment of it at this point that causes me any concern whatsoever. Naturally we all hope that the economy continues to hold in there and the cycle continues to be positive, as we look forward. But at this point we're very pleased with the position of the portfolio on its performance.

Austin Nicholas

Understood thanks and then maybe just one last one on mortgage, appreciate the comment but any comment you kind of where these spreads were coming in this quarter versus last quarter and kind how you saw them kind exiting the quarter, just in terms of gain on sales would be helpful.

Vince Calabrese

I can comment on the gain on sale margin for the quarter was 1.59 little bit higher than, 11 basis points higher than fourth quarter but year-over-year down about 17 basis points. So that number moves around quite a bit, it depends on the mix of correspondent versus retail as well as competitive pressures there but for the quarter, we were at 1.59 and the production is seasonally lower as you would expect it was just a little under $400 million for the first quarter, and we do expect that to kind of pick up as you get into the buying season.

Collyn Gilbert

Thanks, good morning gentlemen. Just to circle back on the NIM quickly first Vince I presume that you’re the accretive guidance that you guys have given of 20 million to 30 million for '19 still holds? Are there any changes to that outlook?

Vince Calabrese

I think it's still a good number the 20 and 30 range that the first quarter was a good performance there. We re-estimate that every quarter. So and the portfolio itself is obviously shrinking. So it's a discrete pool of loans that will come down year-over-year it came down about 28%. So it's a shrinking balance that's generating the accretion, it's been nice and stable, the incremental piece at 12 basis points the last two quarters but the first quarter was with a good level. We're still comfortable with the range there, obviously if you annualized the first quarter picked it up at the high end or even above the high end but like I mentioned the pool continues, just through normal amortization and than normal payments will continue just to come down because you're not adding to it.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay that’s helpful. And then just on the loan growth I guess specifically on C&I that was really strong this quarter and Vince I think you indicated last quarter that it’s a thought maybe in 2019 you see less pay down happen than what you saw in '18. Just curious as to what the trends were like in paydowns this quarter and what your outlook is if you can give any thoughts as to what do you think the outlook could be this year for paydowns.

Vince Calabrese

I think the paydowns were accelerated last year because of the portfolio sales and some of the exits that Gary had planned and commercial real estate market was much more active Collyn in terms of takeout I think that’s slowed a little bit for us. I think that we're in good position here with funding on the construction side and large construction side funding up certain opportunities. From a C&I perspective, I think that you know, we just had a decent pipeline I mentioned on the last call that there were several larger opportunities that got pushed from the fourth to the first quarter. So we were able to benefit. Everything just kind fell in place there. We had good production across the footprint, so it contributed the way we had planned for it to contribute all along. So without the big payoffs and everybody contributing and that’s what's leading to the growth and we’re optimistic that that will continue.

Gary Guerrieri

The CREP moving into the secondary market call in last year was fairly heavy, it's kind of a function of when you started those projects, finishing the construction period, giving the stabilization and then moving on. There was more activity when you look back three plus years ago of those type of projects. You will have this sporadic one here or there at this point of the cycle but it was very heavy based on the investment activity that started three, four, five years ago.

Vince Calabrese

And Collyn as far as the acquired if I look back to last five quarters the run off there has been as low as 2.87 is the lowest we had it's been as high as 4.17 over last five quarters. So I think as where we are relative to the acquisition date, I would expect the number to be more at this lower end of the range than at higher end of the range but it does move a lot from quarter to quarter.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay that’s helpful and then just on the resi book and then what the split is between arms and fixed and then what the blended yield is on the resi mortgage book, right now.

Vince Calabrese

I don’t have the arms to fixed handy. 90-10.

Collyn Gilbert

90-10 arms versus fixed, or other way around.

Vince Calabrese

Fixed versus arms.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, okay and do you.

Vince Calabrese

Portfolio not current production.

Collyn Gilbert

Got it and then do you happen to have what the blended current yield is on the resi book.

Vince Calabrese

I don’t have that handy, and we can follow up with that.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, okay. And then just finally I know you ran through a lot of details as what some of the initiatives you guys have ongoing within the bank but I guess just more specifically opportunities in the Carolinas just given the SunTrust BB&T merger are there any kind of on the ground strategies or any sort of near term initiatives that you have to be very targeted as you take advantage of that disruption.

Vince Delie

We have calling initiatives, we have a pretty robust system that tracks prospects, so we're able to understand where prospects are domiciled. So we do run those campaign but I think it's as I said earlier they are both good institutions, they are good solid banks, they are great in the middle market at least BB&T was a big competitive force across most of our footprint, SunTrust only more recently in the southeast but they are both good competitors. So we're just going to have to execute, nothing's easy. So while there's disruption I believe they are going to fight to keep their clients, we just need to keep calling consistently and offering good advice and bringing ideas to the table and we will get us see it eventually but that typically there is a takes a fairly long time to develop a relationship with the client where you get to the point where they trust you and they want to move their relationship to you, so.

It takes a little more than the announcement of the transaction, they are going to have to screw something up from the execution standpoint to really make it easy. But I think they're good institutions so that will be a challenge.

Vince Calabrese

Your question around the mortgage, the origination rates for the fixed rate mortgages in the last quarter were between 450 and 470, so we're looking those on for the fixed rate and the adjustable-rates are between kind of around 430ish that’s where the rest of the rates were during the three months of the first quarter.

Collyn Gilbert

Did you happen to pull what the portfolio yields are on each on the book.

Vince Calabrese

I've got the originations rate there.

Collyn Gilbert

And just Vince back to the BB&T SunTrust discussion have you guys, do you have a sense of within your client base, within the overlapping market how much of your customers have banking relationships with BB&T or SunTrust where maybe you have portion of that but maybe their lead relationship would be with that institution.

Vince Delie

We have general idea in commercial banking where we participate with BB&T or SunTrust obviously, on the consumer side that’s a little more challenging. We there are methods for us to determine if we have a split relationship and we've explored those methods so we, like I said I think we have a pretty good plan to go after business, just like we do routinely. So we're not really going outside of what we normally do we do this generally. So if we see a relationship that split and some other institution in the lead we pursue that opportunity based upon the services that are being provided by that institution and that happens all the time with us. We actually even write algorithms to help us source leads internally and that's the normal course of how we generate leads for our consumer and commercial bank.

Russell Gunther

You mentioned that the fund futures pricing in the potential for a rate cut. One, I wanted to refer that you guys NII guide no longer considers any rate increases and then two ask anything you guys are considering at this point from a balance sheet strategy to protect against the rate cut environment.

Vince Calabrese

We're always actively analyzing the balance sheet for opportunities to create shelf space for very strong commercial loan growth that we talked about earlier, as especially as we sit here today with CECL coming and we're defiantly analyzing the longer term components of the portfolio things like mortgage, there are opportunities to move some of the on balance sheet portfolio of the books evaluating things like that, the indirect portfolio is the place where we could do some sales or securitize there. So we're looking at that as well as all the different asset classes on the balance sheet. Particularly given the strong commercial loan growth that we had during the quarter, so we disclose our asset sensitivity information as far as any impact if rates go down and for plus 100 to plus 200, minus 100 we have all those figures that will be out there in the 10-Q. So I would pause there.

Russell Gunther

Got it okay great and then on the capital front, Vince you mentioned kind of 7.5% TCE is that where you might consider some capital return for deployment and Gary appreciate that will get a more CECL answer in the third quarter. But I just asked based on any of the early analysis you done, is there anything that would suggest you would consider raising capital in conjunction with CECL implementation.

Vince Calabrese

I would say as we sit here today, as Gary commented we're still going through the process, so we're doing parallel runs, we're analyzing the different scenarios there is a lot of moving parts to CECL, we're right on track with where we need to be in the third quarter will talk about what the results looks like at that point and those won't be final but based on the economic forecast outlook at that point in time.

Russell Gunther

Got it, okay and then last one guys on the Philadelphia market looks like you moved in there a little more meaningfully this quarter. Just give us a sense for what your exposure there is currently what you see as the growth opportunity going forward for 2019.

Vince Delie

We have been calling into Philadelphia out of our Berks County operation for a while. So we were in Chester, we were in Berks so we were calling in that market. I would say that our move into that market was centered around opportunistic hiring more than anything. So I think we had planned on having some sort of loan production office in the market to assist with calling on companies, we're still calling from outside of the market and an opportunity came up for us to peruse somebody and several other individuals and we felt it was appropriate this time to do that. That market when we did our analysis to the markets that we compete in while that market is highly competitive at least from our estimation and you know we did not pursue M&A activity in that market because we couldn't find reasonable candidate to gain and upscale to really benefit us there. We do feel that there are a number of opportunities there. So if we can go in it scores out very high on our matrix our analysis to the top 100 MSAs that we looked at, so we felt that having some presence there from commercial loan standpoint made sense and that's what drove that and Columbus is similar, we had people calling into Columbus for some time similar situation we had a person on the ground their and unfortunately he had an illness. So we had to replace that person. So we did that and we have as I said in both markets we have pretty sizable portfolios.

Brian Martin

Most of the stuff's been answered but just a couple questions Vince, the loan portfolio or just kind of the loan pipeline in the last quarter you kind give some guidance on this larger transaction that came through and you talked about Carolina already but just the pipeline today just given the strength that was shown this quarter, can you talk about how the pipeline looked today, meaning the strong start to the year suggest that maybe the upper end of your 4 to 8% guidance seems to be more appropriate today based on what we're hearing but just kind of where that pipeline is at today.

Vince Delie

The pipeline, we sit in a good position with the pipeline, it’s a good pipeline it's pretty widely dispersed. I think your assessment of our guidance is correct and our guide to the upper end I think Vince has more to say. On loan growth I would caution you though because I think that from a net interest income perspective, there's margin pressure too right because we, so we're balancing all with expense control, while we're in the fee businesses and hopefully changing mix of our liabilities but I think that we're in a good place here, we're feeling pretty confident about the upper end of the range on the guide.

Brian Martin

And just on the funding side, with the Fed on pause I guess you guys started to see the deposit pressure easing in the market I guess is that kind of in some of the numbers this quarter or did they start kind of leading the first quarter just kind of how you seen in that funding side.

Vince Delie

I think we talked quite a bit about that internally here on the consumer side, we saw a rational pricing seems like some banks have put their marketing programs into play before the change in outlook on rates, so there is some pretty aggressive money market rates in the marketplace. Commercially I would say the same, think initially early in the quarter, there were some pretty aggressive money market rates out there from competitors, but I think that’s kind of stabilized and backed off a little bit as people had a clear view of where rates were going. So we’re back to a more reasonable competitive climate, people are shaking their heads here so I think that's a good sign. And it all depends on what happens with the economy I think if things continue to chug along, and there's a loan demand that could impact pricing. But then who knows what happens with the Fed. So we we're just trying to drive we mentioned earlier we're focusing on obviously we get big inflows of deposits starting now since already started. So the first quarter is usually negative and then it builds significantly. So we're seeing that trend that helps us because it reduces overnight borrowings of floor funding cost deposits that should help a little bit and we have rate increases baked into our forecast that aren't going to happen.

Vince Calabrese

And another reference point is just on the time deposits Brian, so we've actually backed off some of our rates over last few weeks on just given the kind of market environment that Vince is describing.

Brian Martin

I was going to ask you, when you think about deposit rates, you said that was a focus of yours this year nothing else with anything particular doing on the deposit side, drive growth this year that was different then what you're doing before based on the change of the Fed here.

Vince Calabrese

No I'd say it's fairly consistent, our people they get compensated to grow non-interest-bearing and transaction accounts. So they really don't get comped in the consumer bank on the time deposits or the high-cost deposit categories. We use that as a tool to market so that they are able to get the whole household. So that the behavior is fairly consistent. We did step up our marketing efforts here so we accelerated some marketing expense that should flow through that's another area from an expense perspective that builds over the course of the year by the way but we brought it forward, because we felt there was an opportunity for us to do something in the new markets that we’re seeing some good momentum, so we brought the digital advertising forward, and then had more robust campaign here in April, which should help.

Vince Delie

And the non interest bank deposit focus is always there, particularly in newer market there is a lot of opportunity there still.

Brian Martin

That’s helpful just the last one, the tax rate you guys gave that was 18, you also talked about some of the strategies you're doing does that include some of the tax credit strategies you're thinking about over the next couple of quarter at 18% type of rate.

Vince Calabrese

That would be a full year rate Brian so yes that could include some of the tax credit activity.

Brian Martin

Gary you mentioned that the shared national credit balance credit balance this quarter, how much change is that year over year linked quarter, do you have an idea was that a big change or pretty insignificant.

Gary Guerrieri

It was up slightly, Brian it wasn’t anything that was extremely large. Again the diversity in that book, there was a lot of names in it.

Vince Delie

First of all I would like to thank everybody for the questions I think we're very pleased with the quarter I hope you're pleased with the quarter, we expect to continue the momentum. I think the team has worked really hard to position the company to deliver and to execute on our plan. I would just like to say thank you for continuing to show interest in FNB and thank you for the great questions. So have a good day. Take care everybody.

