Cresco Labs: Homemade Billions

The stock has a more reasonable valuation of around $4.1 billion assuming the close of the VidaCann and Origin House deals.

In a matter of a month, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has gone from relatively obscurity to one of the largest multi-state operators (MSOs) in the U.S. cannabis market via the pending acquisition of Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF). The company only reported Q3 revenues of a meager $12 million, but Cresco Labs is now on a path to revenues exceeding $1 billion by 2021. The market may not know this company yet, but the MSO is on pace to become one of the largest global cannabis players with a relative cheap market valuation of around $4.1 billion.

Image Source: Cresco Labs presentation

Amongst The Biggest

On April 1, the company announced the deal to buy Origin House for C$1.1 billion, or roughly $820 million. The deal positions Cresco Labs to become one of the largest cannabis companies, not only in the U.S., but also the globe.

Source: Cresco Labs/Origin House merger presentation

A big theme in the cannabis sector this year is the value potential among U.S. MSOs that have cheaper valuations than Canadian counterparts that chose to list on the major stock exchanges for market access while foregoing the U.S. market. Even secondary players in Canada like Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY) have market valuations double those of the largest players in the U.S. market that has sales far in excess of Canada.

Cresco Labs already had access to 11 states and licenses to 51 retail locations following the deal to buy VidaCann only back in mid-March. The deal with Origin House gives them access to a distribution network in California from Origin House that includes 500 dispensary partners and over 50 brand relationships.

Remember that the California market alone resembles the Canadian market. Arcview Market Research estimates that the California market will have revenues in the $7.7 billion range by 2022. The company has access to states like Florida, Michigan and New York that in combination with California will easily provide a better opportunity than the Canadian LPs that are looking at global expansions to expand beyond the relatively small market size in Canada.

Headed To $1 Billion

Combined with the VidaCann merger in Florida, Cresco Labs, along with Orgin House, is on the path to $1 billion in sales by 2021. When the deal was announced on April 1, the stock traded for right below $12, so the valuation hasn't changed materially since the deal was announced placing the stock at a valuation of C$5.5 billion or about $4.1 billion. The stock only trades at about 4x '21 sales estimates.

Source: Cresco Labs/Origin House presentation

Remember that Cresco Labs only started trading on the OTC market on March 6. The Chicago-based company had previously traded on the CSE beginning in December.

Cresco Labs will finally report Q4 results on April 24. Investors should study the results to better understand the company, but these backward-looking numbers won't provide a lot of financial details meaningful to the new company. The numbers won't include the two recent acquisitions, nor will it include the results from significant increases in operations in states like Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan that have all occurred since the start of December.

Noteworthy is how Canopy Growth (CGC) had the CEO recently proclaiming plans to achieve C$1 billion in sales over the next 12 months. The giant Canadian player with the backing of Constellation Brands (STZ) is only on a path to achieve a $1 billion sales rate about the same time as Cresco Labs. The difference in the stock valuation is about four-fold the current size of Cresco Labs.

In addition, Canopy Growth is desperate to enter the U.S. market having entered a right to purchase Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) for a value of ~$3.4 billion. The deal confirms the value in the MSOs while providing an advantage to Cresco Labs while the U.S. market isn't federally legal. Until then, the Canadian players will have to mostly stay on the sidelines.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cresco Labs has quietly turned a minimal business into a path to more than $1 billion in annual sales. For a sector with rich valuations including Canopy Growth trading at 4x the valuation with the same revenue targets, the stock remains a bargain.

The MSO stocks have plenty of catalysts including additional state approvals of cannabis use and the ultimate federal approval that will allow for expansion. Not to mention that the stocks could benefit from buyouts by bigger players either from Canada or related industries looking to enter the cannabis sector. Ultimately, Cresco Labs heads higher as the market becomes better acquainted with the homemade company virtually unknown until a month ago that has already spun into a valuation in the billions and is likely headed higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.