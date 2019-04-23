Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize's (ADRNY) CEO Frans Muller to Discuss an Update on Guidance Following Strike and Stop & Shop and Local Unions Agreement to Tentative Terms - Call Transcript

Koninklijke Ahold N.V. ADR (OTCQX:ADRNY) Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV to Discuss an Update on Guidance Following Strike and Stop & Shop and Local Unions Agreement to Tentative Terms Call April 23, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Frans Muller – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Carr – Chief Financial Officer

Fernand de Boer – Degroof Petercam

James Anstead – Barclays

Nick Coulter – Citi

Bruno Monteyne – Bernstein

Andrew Porteous – HSBC

Rob Joyce – Goldman Sachs

Robert Vos – ABN AMRO

Sreedhar Mahamkali – Macquarie

Xavier Le Mene – Bank of America

Frans Muller

Thank you very much, operator. Good morning to all of you. I’m here with Henk Jan Brinke from Investor Relations; and Jeff Carr, our CFO. This morning, we shared with you our press release where we mentioned that the Stop & Shop management in New England has reached an agreement on a tentative basis with the unions. And second thing is that we also gave you an update on the impact, the direct impact of the strike effects, which amount to $90 million to $110 million.

Workers are back to work as from yesterday, as from Monday. And I think the press release has been rather easy to read, and that’s why I would say I open the floor for questions. And we felt that it would be wise to be there for you today and to give some more color where you wanted to have more color.

So operator, I would like to open the floor for questions.

Fernand de Boer

It’s Fernand de Boer from Degroof Petercam. I have a couple of questions. First of all, you’re mentioning a onetime effect, let’s say, which relate to €0.06 per share, which I think is a little bit less than you indicate in your guidance. So is there also kind of structural impacts of this deal on your profitability?

And then the second question is your cash flow guidance is actually unchanged. How does that work if you are missing more than of, let’s say, $100 million in your guidance? So should we otherwise assume that otherwise your cash flow would have clearly exceeded that and have you been conservative?

Jeff Carr

So I’ll take those questions, Fernand. No, I think the – it is a onetime effect and there’s nothing other structural that’s impacting our guidance. So the guidance of the business is unchanged with our taking into account, therefore, the $90 million to $100 million – $110 million impact from the strike, which is related to lower sales, significant increase in shrink due to the runup to Easter and additional supply chain costs. So taking that out of the equation, there is no other impact in terms of the guidance that were given.

And I’d just reiterate what we say in the memo, Q1 is unaffected and in line with expectations. Now in terms of the cash flow guidance, obviously we have to find mitigations in the business in order to maintain the cash flow guidance as unchanged. So we will be looking to mitigate by potentially there will be some natural movement in terms of investments potentially, small amounts. We’ll be able to refocus and continue to focus. We had a great performance last year on working capital.

I think there’s potentially a little bit more that we can do in that area. And to get back on a business of our size, to get back $100 million sort of €80-or-so million in terms of free cash flow, should be something within our capabilities to do. So that’s the challenge that we’ve set ourselves.

Fernand de Boer

And may I have one other question…

Jeff Carr

We might come back to you, Fernand, later on. But I’d first give the other colleagues also…

Fernand de Boer

Okay, thank you.

James Anstead

Yes, good morning. I just wondered, you’ve had a lot of contract negotiations over the years and most of them seemed to have been settled relatively straightforwardly. Why is it that this one has ended in a – well, resulted in a strike which is now settled? And when is the next significant contract due for discussion?

Frans Muller

Yes. For us, as you rightfully said, it’s a rather unfortunate and unusual situation. In all the years with Stop & Shop in the last 25 years, we’ve done a very good negotiation process and a fruitful process with the unions. So it’s very unfortunate that this happened, this big strike impact. At the same time, we feel that we have a fair and responsible tentative agreement with the unions, which we are pleased with. And of course, we’re extremely pleased also that our associates went back to work and that we can service our customers again.

So that’s one thing. And we have, overall, a very good relationship with our social partners also in the U.S., our unions, so that’s why we were also ourselves surprised and – about this unfortunate event. And we have no other expectations for a good relationship with unions in the contracts which are outstanding in the coming years.

Jeff Carr

This year in October, for example. Yes, where we have the Giant-Landover union is the major open item for 2019.

Nick Coulter

If I may, please. Firstly, can I just check from a cost perspective that there’s no kind of underlying impact here from the new wage and benefit agreements in the relevant Stop & Shop stores. Just to check that kind of the – the margin guidance doesn’t wrap up any increased staff cost, or whether there are mitigating factors that are inherently within your guidance.

Frans Muller

No. As you are used from our side, we would like to be very transparent always on these kind of things. And the $90 million to $110 million is purely strike-related costs and there is no underlying effect here, which we also would not expect ourselves. Like Jeffrey mentioned, we were in the middle of Easter and Easter preparations, that’s why both the sales effects but also the shrink effects and the supply chain effects are unproportionately higher than it would be in a normal regular week in the year.

Nick Coulter

Is it possible to get a sense about it? For example, how many days of inventory, perishable inventory did you lose?

Jeff Carr

Nick, I think we can give more detail with our Q1 numbers. I think it’s a little early because obviously we’re in the middle of stock counts and resetting our inventory processes to refill the shelves. What I can say is the sales impact was higher than some of the estimates that I’ve seen. It was around just over €200 million was the sales impact of the lost sales. So I guess on a quarter, that’s around – on an identical sales basis, we’re around 2% of identical sales impact. But in terms of the – we’ve made estimates obviously in terms of the impact of shrink.

But I think until we go through restocking the shelves, counting some of the inventory, I think we’d hold back on giving specifics, more detailed breakdowns, perhaps until the Q1 result.

Frans Muller

Yes. And as you may appreciate, I mean associates went back to work yesterday, and we ran the first calculations to inform the market properly. We’ll have more details around the 8th of May.

Nick Coulter

Okay, that’s very helpful thank you. Then lastly, and apologies, I missed some of the answers to the free cash flow questions, I was speaking to the operator. But from what I understood, you look to be a little sharper around some CapEx investments, around working capital. Was there anything else, sorry, that you mentioned?

Jeff Carr

No, I think that was it. I think our CapEx guidance for this year was up from €1.8 billion in 2018 to €2 billion. I think there’s probably some natural shrinkage in that as we look to – look at some of the projects which might run over into 2020. And on working capital, I think it’s a challenge that we accept to push a little harder not on obviously our suppliers but look at inventory management and look at some of the areas where we can mitigate, as I say, with the large balance sheet that we have, mitigating €100 million on free cash flow should be feasible.

Nick Coulter

Thank you so much.

Bruno Monteyne

Hey, good morning. The – I’m going to come back on the question that’s been asked a few times about how come there’s no indirect cost to the strike. Clearly, if I read and understand the press correctly, you were trying to cut the Sunday overtime pay, you’re trying to reduce them – to get them to contribute more for the health care benefits, change some of the pension benefits. And if I look at the deal that’s been resolved, largely you’ve agreed with everything, a bit more to the things the union have asked for.

So therefore, the cost going forward of running those particular stores must be higher than what you wanted to go in with. So surely, there is an indirect cost. And second of all, wouldn’t one want to be cautious then and think about the next round, that the unions might be more militant and more demanding of asking more? So I’m really struggling getting the nature of the deal and what you settled with at the end, how there cannot be any indirect impact. So could you please explain why these additional costs you hadn’t planned for in this part wouldn’t have an ongoing impact? Thank you.

Frans Muller

Thank you, Bruno, for the question. First of all, you assume a number of things, most likely also fed by press and media. The second thing is that the agreement is a tentative agreement, and the unions still need from their membership their final approval. I hope you appreciate that before that final approval is there, which we expect to come in, by the way, we don’t want to get into more details. We will have much more details for you on the 8th of May in our Q1 report. But what else I can tell you that both for ourselves and for the unions, it has been a fair and responsible agreement. And on the details of this agreement, we’d rather come back to you after we have a real agreement and not a tentative one, and the latest moment we come back to you is on the 8th of May.

Bruno Monteyne

Thank you.

Andrew Porteous

Good morning, Frans. Sort of a follow-on from that really. If – I’m just wondering, clearly you’ve agreed to the unions' demands and there’s perhaps a little bit more cost inflation around it maybe, if you talk about the future. But are there other ways you can look at taking cost out? Or does that change the way you view cost going forward? I mean does a bit more sort of automation make sense in the supply chain, for example? Are there other areas that you can focus on to sort of hit your Save For The Customer targets?

Jeff Carr

Well, I think there’s a lot of – I mean obviously we’ve talked about Save For Our Customer in some detail. And we continue to see significant opportunities across all areas of our P&L in order to generate the €1.8 billion of savings that we’ve talked about. That’s a target which is just under 1% of sales per annum. I think that’s an aggressive but achievable target. And as we’ve talked with many – most – all of you in the past, automation is a key part of that.

And over the last several years, we’ve seen labor inflation, not least from things like minimum wage increases, and I think we quantified minimum wage increase costs in 2017 and 2018 at running around $50 million a year. And we explained how we’ve offset those costs in the past by obviously becoming more efficient in the stores without impacting the customer experience, and we’ll continue to look to save costs both in terms of labor lines but also in terms of all areas of the P&L.

And just to your first comment, this settlement is a negotiated settlement between the unions and ourselves. And I’ll just repeat what Frans said, it’s – we think it’s a fair and responsible settlement in terms of the contract, and we wait for it to be ratified by the union members. And we’ll give more details in terms of the inflation impact in May 8.

Andrew Porteous

Thank you.

Rob Joyce

Hi, thanks for invite. Just wondering if you could give us a little bit more detail on how you thought about that one – say, call it $100 million at the midpoint, just the breakdown between those buckets you mentioned, in terms of lost sales shrink and supply chain costs. That would be great. Thank you.

Frans Muller

Yes. I think, Rob, at this moment we would not like to give more details on this. We gave you already the strike-related costs. Jeff already indicated the €200 million of sales loss. And we said we had three components: the direct connected sales loss towards the strike; the second thing is the shrink numbers, which are much higher than a normal week, having in mind that we were in the middle of Easter and preparation of Easter and stocking up of Easter, both for a seasonal component of the assortment and of the perishable component of the assortment, which was not only a store matter but also a DC and distribution center matter in the total supply chain. We would like to leave it for the moment at a debt-free category distribution, but we will be back to you on the 8th of May with more details.

Rob Joyce

Okay. Thank you very much. So that sort of 50% deleverage effect, if you want to call it that, is unusual because of the Easter timing.

Jeff Carr

Yes, absolutely. The Easter timing and the amount of the shrink that we saw related to that, 50% obviously is not a normal deleverage KPI that we use. So that is exacerbated by the Easter impact.

Frans Muller

Do we – 100% correct here. It’s the combination also, of course, of Easter and Passover in the same period, especially in the Northeast. Those are both very big events.

Rob Joyce

Okay. Thank you very much. And just a quick follow-up. On the €1.8 billion cost savings, were the savings from this negotiation embedded in that €1.8 billion guidance?

Jeff Carr

Not particularly, no. I think when we look at savings related to our Save For Our Customer program, we’re more looking at efficiency and hours as opposed to rate. So it – we count the – obviously where we can improve. We talked about programs in the past, for example, where we’ve put in cash counting machines which will reduce the hours required for a certain practice. We’ve been able to improve efficiency in our stores. And it’s more that type of program that we include in Save For Our Customer, not a rate variance in relation to a union negotiation. So no, that wouldn’t have been included.

Frans Muller

No. And we mentioned already earlier the €540 million of our Save For Our Customer plan for 2019, and those numbers are not affected by the agreement, the tentative agreement with the unions here, nor positive nor negative.

Rob Joyce

Okay. Thank you very much.

Robert Vos

Yes. Hi, good morning gentlemen. The – just a clarification. The $90 million to $110 million, is that purely expected for the second quarter? Or does it also take into account some higher cost for the second half of the year? And maybe one other small question. Have you changed your expectations for the upcoming negotiations in October with – for the Giant-Landover banner? Thank you.

Frans Muller

Yes. Thank you for the question. Two things, the $90 million to $110 million is directly strike- related, so therefore, by definition, second quarter. And as I mentioned before, we have overall a very good social dialogue over the years with our union partners, and that’s why we also feel that we will have a constructive dialogue also for Giant-Landover in October.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Yes, good morning. A couple of questions then just to follow up. On – as things stand with – appreciating it’s a tentative agreement, do your cash contributions to the pensions and health care funds go up by low tens of millions or greater? Is there anything you can say on that on an annualized basis, please? And the second one is, both the Stop & Shop New York and Giant negotiations are due later this year. How similar are they to the 2016 Stop & Shop sort of contracts in Rhode Island, Boston, Massachusetts, et cetera?

Frans Muller

The second question we have to understand better, Sreedhar. On the first question is, as we already reiterated a couple of times now, we feel that the tentative agreement reached is a fair and responsible agreement. And if you talk about pension cost and what are the negotiated results, we come back on the 8th of May and then we will be more precise.

Jeff Carr

But certainly the cash contributions are not something which impacts group – at the group level. I mean this is a local negotiation for Stop & Shop, so it’s not – that type of cash contribution delta isn’t something which would affect the group. We didn’t quite understand your second question. I think the…

Sreedhar Mahamkali

No, I was just trying to understand how similar in terms of your – the base wages, health care contribution.

Jeff Carr

I think each of the union negotiations has its own issues, has its own details. And I don’t think – I don’t draw any parallels from one to the next. The detail – incredibly – the level of detail we get into in terms of the health and the welfare, the pension and the base wage contributions are all individual for each of the unions. So I don’t draw any parallels from this into the – into any other union negotiations.

Frans Muller

And having a fair and responsible result of this agreement was also important because this is at the same time also the biggest contract we have with 31,000 associates impacted. So it gives you a little bit more feel for the…

Sreedhar Mahamkali

But the New York one is much smaller, I guess, back in 2004, 2005 with your people that’s sort of coming up in June, is that right?

Frans Muller

No. We have, in October, Giant of Landover coming up and that is much smaller population, and that’s Washington area.

Jeff Carr

I mean we have – look, in reality, we’re dealing with multiple unions down the East Coast, and we have several negotiations each year coming through. The next largest one really is the October negotiation in Giant-Landover.

Xavier Le Mene

Yes, good morning. Actually one quick one. You said you got a tentative agreement, so can you be a bit more specific about tentative or what it means, potentially give us a bit more about the timing of the negotiation?

Frans Muller

Yes, I can. We have a tentative agreement, that means that we are in agreement with the five UFCW local unions, which are also mentioned in the press release. And we also have the same consent with the UFCW international union. So all the unions are in agreement, but they have to ask also their membership for their consent. We expect that this will be there within a week from now.

Xavier Le Mene

Okay. Thank you.

Frans Muller

Having said that, it was the last question. Thank you very much for your attendance in this call at this short notice, and we hope to see and hear you around the 8th of May in our Q1, which is most likely more hearing than seeing. Thank you very much. Everyone, have a good week.

