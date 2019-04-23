Why Housing Is (Un)Likely To Trigger Next U.S. Recession

“Given the depth and magnitude of the last housing recession, I think it’s safe to say that this next cyclical downturn is not going to be housing related."

While the housing market has historically been the catalyst for many U.S. recessions, Hedgeye Housing analyst Josh Steiner explains in the video below why it’s unlikely to be the cause of the next economic downturn.

Steiner points to both stricter underwriting standards and a relatively affordable national housing market as key reasons why the alarm bells aren’t coming from housing.

