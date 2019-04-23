Amerisur Resources: Respectable Revenue Jump, Capital Gain Depends On Exploration

On April 9, Amerisur Resources (OTC:ASUXF), a Colombia-focused small-cap E&P company, published its 2018 final results. Despite a plenitude of improvements that could shore up investor sentiment, there were a few bitter disappointments. First and foremost, the company delivered considerable production and 1P & 2P reserves growth; production climbed ~10% from 4,857 to 5,356 bopd. Drilling successes at Indico-1X on CPO-5 block in December 2018 bolstered 2P reserves; I should note that the 2P reserves replacement ratio of 343% is the figure any energy investor would be pleased to see in an annual report. However, profit had taken a hit, as taxes and net foreign exchange loss led to a 7.3x decline in basic EPS. Meanwhile, 2018 appraisal successes were overshadowed by mixed 2019 start, as far as the Calao-IX well appeared to be dry. The market was disenchanted and dragged shares down by ~15% to 14.3 pence. Nevertheless, a few opportunities remain, as this year the company plans to drill up to 10 exploration & appraisal wells (see p. 3 of the presentation), targeting over 145 mmbo gross prospective resources. All in all, I regard Amerisur's results as generally robust and inspiring, especially the debt-free balance sheet, firm cash position, and adjusted EBITDA, which jumped by 72%. However, for the market, the outcomes of exploration remain of primary importance and share price movements practically entirely depend on them. Now let's take a more in-depth look.

The top line

Amerisur Resources is focused on oil exploration and production in two core areas, the Putumayo Basin (Platanillo and Mecaya) and the Llanos Basin (Indico and Mariposa fields) in Colombia. The bulk of its 3P reserves is attributable to the first one (to the Platanillo field, to be precise), while the second holds 30%. 3P at the end of FY18 equaled 31.9 mmbo; the majority of 3P are proven reserves (17.8 mmbo), while 7.8 mmbo are probable and 6.3 mmboe are possible reserves.

Apart from oil & gas assets, the company owns the OBA pipeline. For broader context, I should remind you that according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, at the end of 2017, Colombia held 1.7 billion barrels of oil in total proved reserves, 0.1% of total global oil deposits. The country is not the regional leader, indeed not so oil-rich as Venezuela (303.2 billion barrels; 17.9% of global PR) or Brazil (12.8 billion barrels, 0.8%), but still ahead of Peru (1.2 billion barrels) and Trinidad & Tobago (0.2 billion barrels). 2018 production of the firm from the Platanillo, Indico, and Mariposa fields equaled 5,356 bopd. It is worth mentioning that in 2018, Amerisur's strategic partner Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which has been operating in the country for about forty years, produced 31 kboepd (see p. 17 of the Form 10-K). Speaking about safety and possible hindrances, I should point out that in the Investor presentation, Amerisur highlighted "political stability" in the country and called it "business friendly." I should also draw readers' attention to the Oleoducto Binacional Amerisur ("OBA") pipeline. The OBA, wholly-owned by the company, is of strategic importance. It is connected to the Ecuadorian RODA (Red de Oleoductos Amazonica) system, which makes it possible to transport crude to Lago Agrio, and further to the port of Esmeraldas. The pipeline paid for itself in just 15 months and secured $34.2 million savings (see p. 23 of the report).

In the past, from 2009 to 2014, Amerisur's revenue and EBIT had grown at a rapid pace; revenue went from only $3 million to $199 million in just 4 years. But during the oil market meltdown, the top line and margins staggered. It is not coincidental, as E&P companies are exposed to commodity price gyrations, and onerous swings can easily ruin revenue and the whole P&L statement. The company's ability to generate cash flows was also sorely tested. In FY15 and FY16, Amerisur had negative net OCF, let alone FCF. Inter alia, the high capital investments in 2016 (~66% of revenue) were to some extent caused by the necessity to finance the OBA pipeline construction. However, the company has cut cash capex from $50 million in 2015 (25% of revenue) to $18 million in 2018 (20% of revenue). Ultimately, since the beginning of the oil crisis, the price has plummeted from £0.64 on September 1, 2014, to £0.13 on April 18, 2019.

Fortunately, the lackluster period ended, as Brent finally rebounded. 2018 revenue jumped 27.7% (compared to lowered restated 2017 revenue) spurred by expensive oil, robust gross profit led to EBIT of $11 million (soared by 3317%), while adjusted EBITDA increased by 72%. Despite respectable top-line growth, the bottom line has not impressed the market, as higher taxes and net foreign exchange loss led to the net profit of only $1.58 million compared to $11.5 million a year ago. Apart from that, the net operating cash flow was not particularly inspiring. The company turned FCF-negative mostly because of taxes paid and unfavorable working capital movements, such as an increase in inventory and trade receivables. Before working capital adjustments and taxes, OCF showed positive dynamics and rose 53%. Also, net CFFO margin of 16.5% is not spectacular, but it is significantly higher than the net margin of 1.5% and indicates the high quality of earnings. Importantly, Amerisur operates debt-free with a considerable cash pile of $34.88 million.

Analysts' 2019-2020 revenue, CF, and net income consensus estimates. Author's creation. Data from Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ

I highly rate companies which generate resilient and abundant free cash flow and have substantial FCF yields. So, lack of cash flow surplus in the past due to burdensome capex or weak OCF is not an inspiring matter, but the future FCF is of primary importance for several reasons. First, a company's intrinsic value depends on discounted future cash flows; and second, robust FCF may signal that it's time to introduce shareholder rewards. As comes from the chart above, analysts are bullish on 2019 revenue, CF, and net income growth of the company. They forecast FY19 revenue to equal $120.2 million, while net income could reach $33.24 million, and net operating cash flow could reach $46.47 million. If the company meets their expectations, it can turn FCF-positive in FY19.

At the moment, Amerisur is not a dividend payer, which is not coincidental, as the firm has negative levered FCF. The second culprit is the necessity to maintain the robustness of the balance sheet essential to fund the exploration program in 2019 and the medium term. I assume that if the drilling campaign will bear fruit, and negative oil market swings will not ruin the CFFO, the firm might consider an option to reward shareholders. However, it is tough to forecast.

Valuation

At first glance, Amerisur's 131x P/E might look horrible, as its average 2018 P/E equaled only 9.58x. Current P/E is indeed far above the UK market median of 16.29x and the US market median of 18.21x. Such a gargantuan Price/Profit ratio is a direct consequence of fallen net income impacted by taxes and foreign exchange loss, and not an indicator of a growth stock. However, it appears that the market is confident that Amerisur will be able to deliver solid 2019 EPS, and is not going to radically correct its profit-based valuation after 2018 EPS plummeted. What is more, Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5x indicates that Amerisur is certainly not overvalued; EV/2P of 6.73x and EV/Production of 32.2x support that point. In sum, considering that the Price/Book ratio is 1x, Amerisur is fairly valued at the moment.

Final thoughts

In sum, exploration successes on the CPO-5, PUT-8, and PUT-9/-12 blocks are essential for investor confidence and capital gain. During the oil market meltdown, Amerisur completed a few acquisitions and added a massive amount of prospective resources to its portfolio and consolidated the acreage around the OBA. Now the company has to unlock the value of the acreage it amassed, convert it into barrels of oil and barrels into profits and cash flow. Exciting announcements, if there will be any, could give a fresh stimulus to the share price upward movement. It is tough to predict the upside potential, as drilling quite often ends to no avail; in this sense, Amerisur's equity has a high-risk and high-reward profile.

Also, the firm is exposed to all of the risks specific for small-cap E&P companies, and commodity price gyrations are among them. Obviously, Brent correction can bite both financials and share price; so, oil market volatility is an essential peril. However, Brent price outlook remains quite favorable, as the U.S. ended waivers that let countries purchase oil from Iran without facing sanctions, and inspired oil bulls.

Please take notice that Amerisur Resources is listed on the AIM (previously known as the Alternative Investment Market), a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange. The ticker is AMER. Due to unsatisfying liquidity, ADR performance does not reflect the price dynamics of the ordinary share precisely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.