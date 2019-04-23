ICICI Bank - Know The Risks First

Follow the earnings and the management commentary in the next two quarters to check if the turnaround story is on track.

ICICI Bank (IBN) will report its quarterly numbers on May 6 and investors will be waiting to see if the turnaround story they were promised after the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi as the new CEO in Oct. last year is panning out on expected lines or not. I believe that at the current levels, the stock can be put on the watch list to be purchased at lower levels. Buying at the current levels can prove to be remorseful in the long term as the stock trades at a significant premium to historical P-B ratios. In the short term, the stock can go higher fueled by the strong momentum.

Source: Livemint

ICICI Bank's current price-to-book ratio is 2.5 which is significantly higher compared against the 3-year and the 5-year mean P-B ratios of 1.672 and 1.867, respectively. In the last 10 years, the stock has corrected sharply as it has approached the P-B ratio of 2.75 or higher. The best-case scenario has been to buy the stock when the P-B ratio hits 1.20.

From the 3-year mean P-B value of 1.672, the stock is currently trading at a premium of almost 50 percent. Surprisingly, this is even when the fundamentals of the bank have clearly not improved.

From the IBN fundamental charts available here on SA, one can clearly figure out the operational inefficiencies of the bank.

The bank has recorded a revenue growth (NYSE:TTM) of 40 percent in the last 5 years and the gross loans have increased by approximately 36 percent in the same period.

But, the earnings and the margins have consistently declined which indicates that the bank has been making less and less profit every year against the revenue it is generating. The Earnings Before Tax (EBT) margin (TTM) has declined by 67 percent in the last 5 years.

The net income attributable to the shareholders has declined by 67 percent as earnings from continuing operations fell by more than 58 percent in the said period.

The fundamental charts above cover the period until December 2018 which means that the bank will be reporting second quarterly earnings under the helm of Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi on May 6. Investors will also be watchful of fresh slippages in the loan book and any increase in the provisions for bad loans.

Many technical analysts have become optimistic on the bank following a breakout on the long-term weekly price charts. Although it is clear that the stock has crossed above the downward sloping resistance trendline and is consolidating, I have some doubts regarding the sustainability of the positive crossover. Below is the IBN weekly price chart spanning the period from 2007-to-date.

Source: TradingView

Investors need to remember that even though ADRs trade just like stocks, the price action of an ADR imitates the price action of the stock in its home market. Therefore, I have taken the liberty to provide the ICICI Bank price chart denominated in Indian rupees. This tells us that the stock is still struggling to clear the long-term upward sloping resistance beginning since the top of 2008.

Source: TradingView

Another point that IBN investors need to understand is that ICICI Bank is simply tracking the strong upsurge in the Indian stock market. The Indian market has scaled a new lifetime high just a couple of days ago and ICICI Bank holds a significant weight in the index - 5.52 percent. This is all being led by a strong gush of FII liquidity as the nation approaches the Lok Sabha elections. The return of the Narendra Modi-led government is being priced into the market and domestic as well as foreign investors are approaching the event high on euphoria. The outcome of the general elections will be declared on May 23 and holds significance given that the index fluctuates anywhere between 5 percent and 20 percent (20 percent being the circuit limit) intraday based on the result.

With the possibility that the next month could prove to be extremely volatile for the Indian market and consequently the stock, it does not seem worth the risk to buy IBN at premium valuations built purely on high-octane momentum rather than on strong fundamental backdrop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.