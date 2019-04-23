False Recession Stories Persist

We present some of the facts that demonstrate the falseness of the "recession story".

Many market participants who sold their positions last December are continuing to hold onto the “recession story” as a form of denial.

People think in stories, not facts and figures. The dominant story during Q4 of last year, was one of imminent recession, and one which we tried to counter with facts and figures that showed the economy was still a long way from excess. Expansions and bull markets do not end with a whimper. They end with a euphoric roar.

Many of those who sold out of their positions last December are continuing to hold onto the “recession story” as a form of denial; mistakes can be hard to admit. However, even the most misguided of stories eventually get crushed by a wall of facts. Let’s look at the facts.

Labor-force Participation Rate

The labor-force participation rate was slightly lower in March than it was in January and February but remains higher than it was throughout 2018.

And when we look at the last ten years, it becomes evident that the participation rate remains above the average of the past five years (chart below).

When we consider the participation rate of the most important cohort, the prime-age (aged 24-54) population, we see an even stronger result (chart below). From this perspective, the economic expansion continues.

Non-Farm Payrolls

Job creation took a hit in February, but that proved to be a statistical outlier likely caused by the government shutdown. The payrolls reverted back to the mean in March (chart below).

Once again, looking at the last ten-years we see that there are no worrying changes to the pace of job-creation (chart below).

When we compare the Initial Claims for Unemployment Insurance with the Coincident Economic Activity Index, we see that there is an inverse relationship between the two where the initial claims increase while the economic activity decreases ahead of recessions. At this time, the initial claims continue to decrease further into historic lows, and the economic activity remains steady. This behavior is not indicative of an approaching recession (chart below).

Composite PMI

The Purchasing Managers index (PMI) shows that business is expanding; readings above 50 reflect growth in business activity. It is important to note that, although the rate of expansion is lower than the recent highs, the fact remains that business continues to expand at an above average rate. Recessions do not start while business is expanding (chart below).

ADS Business Conditions Index

The ADS business conditions index has been improving since the 2015 low, and despite the dip to below average (zero), continues to improve as of April 13/2019 (chart below).

GDP

All five of the recessions since 1980, were preceded by a drop in real GDP (black lines on chart below). Today, real GDP is rising (green lines).

The GDPNow estimate for Q1 has been rapidly increasing over the past month; going from 0.3% at the start of March, to 2.8% by April 18. This is not how recessions start.

Credit Card and Consumer Loan Delinquency Rate

With all the worry out there concerning the dangerous level of debt, you would think that credit card and consumer loan delinquencies, especially those provided by the smaller banks, would be dangerously high. Instead, at 2.5% for credit cards, and 2.05% for consumer loans, they are lower than at any time during the last two expansions (chart below).

The household debt service ratio is at a four-decade low (chart below).

Commercial and Industrial Loan Delinquency Rate

The delinquency rate on industrial and commercial loans is below 1%, which is close to the lowest level in 30-years. Delinquencies always rise ahead of recessions (black lines), while presently they continue to decrease (green line on chart below).

The frightening narrative about debt, while creating fear among a significant portion of market participants, is not confirmed by the debt market itself.

Valuations

Part of the false narrative that piggybacked on the recession story was a fear that equities were overvalued based on not much more than the fact that prices were/are higher now than in the past, and that corporate earnings would go down from their current record levels. Even if earnings do not reach the +20% historic highs, they are not going to go negative; and they continue to show positive growth so far in Q1/19.

The biggest mistake that is made when measuring valuation in the stock market is that interest rates are not taken into account. We take interest rates into account by looking at the Net Yield of the S&P 500; the dividend yield of the SPX minus the 6-month Treasury yield. As the chart below illustrates, the net yield on the S&P 500 is higher now than at any time during the tech bubble and higher than during most of the housing bubble. Overvaluation of equities just is another chapter in the false recession story.

The false recession story will continue to be eroded by the facts, and as this happens, those that are using the story as a justification for remaining on the sidelines, will capitulate and start to participate. When the market breaks out to new highs, the fearful will have no choice but to jump back in.

During the 2018 Q4 market correction, our analysis showed that we were not at the start of a new bear market and that the bull market, despite being a decade-old, was not in the process of ending. As a result, our subscribers did not panic and avoided the losses that come from selling into a correction within an ongoing bull primary-trend. Let us keep you on the right side of the market's primary-trend and Away From the Herd.

