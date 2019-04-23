Twitter: No Turning Back Now

My previous research focused on how the market was far too bearish on Twitter (TWTR). The social-media company has consistently grown daily average users (DAUs) by ~10% while the market has been too focused on revenue guidance. The Q1'19 results proved this thesis leaving the stock in a position to test 52-week highs at $48.

Correct Focus

The headline-grabbing number was that the new monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) metric surged 8 million users sequentially to 134 million. The average analyst estimate was down around 128 million.

The 8 million sequential mDAUs gain was the largest since the platform turnaround beginning in 2016. The Q1 quarter typically has the largest gains with the previous record of 6 million back in Q1'17. Investors will want to see some sustainable growth in Q2 mDAUs before officially ushering Twitter into a new growth phase, but the last quarter was clearly the first step.

A lot of analysts fretted over Twitter not only switching their focus to DAUs but also throwing out these user concepts of only counting monetizable ones. Sure, it looked like the social-media company was trying to hide from disappointing monthly active users (MAUs) as the company moved to improve the health of the platform, but the far more important number is the number of people that use the platform on a daily basis, not monthly.

The mDAUs are only 41% of MAUs and should top 50% for a strong, vibrant platform. Facebook (FB) lists global family DAUs at ~75% of MAUs showing how Twitter could have a long runway of growth by just turning monthly users into more frequent users.

Wrong Focus

The market is correct to focus on guidance, but the market tends to overlook some obvious trends. With the massive mDAUs beat, Twitter would probably be up far more than 15%, but the market didn't like revenue guidance for Q2.

The social-media company guided to Q2 revenues of $770 million to $830 million or an estimate of $800 million at the midpoint. The problem here is that analysts are up at $819 million.

The company just beat Q1 estimates by $12 million with a $787 million print. Twitter guided to Q1 revenues of $715 million to $775 million or a midpoint of $745 million. Twitter beat these internal estimates by a wide $42 million. A similar beat in Q2 would place the actual revenue estimate at $842 million or far above analyst estimates.

The big key here is that Twitter has a history of smashing revenue estimates. Since the revenue turnaround started in 2017, the company has beat revenue estimates in 9 consecutive quarters. In addition, Twitter has beat estimates by at least $35 million in 6 of those quarters.

The history supports the company lowballing guidance yet again. The ad trends again support Twitter reaching an inflection point where existing engagement attracts higher rates that will provide a big tailwind to revenues going forward.

In Q1, total ad engagements increased 23% while the cost per ad engagement declined by 4%. Twitter went through a long period where CPE was down at least 50% YoY.

All of these trends support analysts increasing revenue estimates going forward. The analysts have Twitter pegged at roughly 14% growth rates via current 2019 and 2020 estimates.

The company just reported 18% growth, and the mDAUs jump along with improving ad trends should push the company more towards 20% revenue growth, not down to 14%. With an enterprise value of around $25 billion, Twitter remains relatively cheap as 2020 revenue estimates will push far above $4.0 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter is riding a long wave of turning MAUs into mDAUs. Along with improving ad trends, the social-media company is positioned for 20%+ revenue growth making the stock relatively cheap at $40.

The actual risk here is that my numbers are too conservative and Twitter finally hits a user surge where mDAUs surge over 20% YoY with revenues growing at magnitudes higher than forecast. Remember that the much larger Facebook grew revenues at rates consistently above 40% for years following the IPO. For this reason, my thesis doesn't want to be on the sidelines with Twitter even as the stock runs towards 52-week highs.

