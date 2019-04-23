SunPower: With Value Comes Growth

With renewable energy demand increasing and levelized cost of energy falling, all macrofactors are in place to help SunPower return to profitability.

With high-end competitors offering lower prices, the new A-Series may just be what the company needs.

SunPower (SPWR) is considered to be a deeply distressed company with negative stockholders' equity and looming liquidity issues. In the last 12 months, the company experienced a revenue decline of 3% and a share price decline of 23%. In its third quarter of 2018 the company stated that it "may not have the liquid funds necessary to satisfy its estimated liquidity needs within the next 12 months." SunPower also already sold key assets, such as yieldco, 8point3 Energy Partners, and its micro-inverter business to Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in order to improve liquidity.

For the future, SunPower looks to focus on distributed generation (an approach that employs small-scale technologies to produce electricity close to the end users of power), improved panel manufacturing, and innovative storage solutions.

Considering all this information, I see the company struggling in the 3-4 years ahead, but expecting the shift in strategy to pay off in the long term after 2023.

The company today, according to my valuation below, is worth around $4.43 per share, but if SunPower stays on track and produces the expected results in the years ahead, I would consider taking a long position on the stock.

Company Background and Overview

SunPower Corporation is an American energy company that designs and manufactures crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and solar panels based on an all-back-contact solar cell invented at Stanford University. SunPower is a world leader in high efficiency IBC solar cells which offer a very high performance warranty of 92% retained capacity after 25 years on both the E series and X series, plus a 25-year manufacturer's product warranty. The company has approximately $1,726 million in annual revenue and employs approximately 6,600 people. SunPower has one of the most efficient cells in the industry trademarked "Maxeon". The cells have a conversion efficiency of 25.2%, and each panel produces up to 360 W. The majority of panels in the industry range from 15% to 17% efficiency rating.

As of today, SunPower has continued its decline in gross margin and revenue. Although the company is shifting its strategy towards a more profitable and a reduced capital intensive approach, the share price today doesn't reflect the value provided today, and we would wait to see some results from this year before investing.

Investment Thesis

In 2019, I expect cash to fall per management's own estimates driven primarily from nearing the end point associated with the legacy poly contract, investments in Maxeon 5 and debt service. At the same time, SunPower plans to ramp volumes in a capital efficient way (P Series JV and reduced capex/watt) and leverage financial partnerships to limit capital intensity of investments which should pay off in the long term. I expect effects from these changes to start turning the stock around in 2020, by reducing cost of goods sold to 80% thus improving gross margins to 20%. Such a change in gross margins will be mainly supported by the high-margin DG business, fewer process steps, and line run rate increases.

In the graph below, you can see how the company's operating metrics have performed through the last years:

Solar Industry

Monocrystalline Silicon

Source: AWsolar

Monocrystalline silicon is the base material for silicon-based discrete components and integrated circuits used in virtually all modern electronic equipment and also serves as a photovoltaic, light-absorbing material in the manufacture of solar cells. Global silicon metal consumption grew 6.3%py between 2010 and 2017, supported by strong growth in all of its main end-use sectors, especially solar. Consumption in solar applications almost quadrupled between 2010 and 2017, driven by the enormous growth of photovoltaic solar installations worldwide. Prices for both silicon metal and ferrosilicon are primarily cost-driven in the long term, though supply-demand factors can have a major impact on prices in the short term.

According to a report on silicon wafer manufacturers, prices are an issue. From 2016 to 2018, prices for silicon wafers jumped by 40%, according to Macquarie Securities. On average, silicon wafer prices rose from $0.80 to $0.90 per square inch in early 2018 to about $1.00 by the end of last year, according to Linx. For 2019, the silicon suppliers would like another 20 cents per square inch. If they are being asked to supply wafers for new capacity, they will simply ask for higher prices.

Although Material usage for silicon cells has been reduced significantly during the last 13 years from around 16 g/Wp to about 4 g/Wp due to increased efficiencies, thinner wafers and wires as well as larger ingots, prices will still have an effect down the chain of PV cell production.

In the long term, this could mean a higher cost of goods sold for all manufacturers of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and solar panels. With the new strategy shift, I expect SunPower to be well positioned to undertake a possible increase in prices in the coming years.

Costs

*Source: Lazard

An important consideration in determining costs is the LCOE, or Levelized Cost Of Energy, which is the net present value of the unit cost of electricity over the lifetime of a generating asset. According to Lazard, a financial advisory and asset management firm and the world's largest independent investment bank, thin film solar has become not only competitive but also cheaper than combined cycle natural gas. Please keep in mind that natural gas combined cycle is considered to be one of the cheapest technology for large swathes of the eastern and western U.S - even at a fuel price of $5.07/MMBtu. At that gas price, solar PV is the cheapest in a large part of Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Missouri.

On a historical standpoint, Solar has had the biggest cost decline than any other renewable energy source. The average costs of photovoltaic panels declined from over $74 per watt in the early 1970s to about 70¢ per watt in 2014. According to MIT, the dramatic drop in the cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, which has fallen by 99 percent over the last four decades, is due mainly to government policy to help grow markets around the world. According to Lazard's LCOE comparison from 2009 to 2018, Solar PV - Crystalline costs have dropped 88%.

*Source: Lazard

Renewable Energy Demand

*Source: EIA

According to EIA, Primary energy consumption in the United States reached a record high of 101.3 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu) in 2018, up 4% from 2017 and 0.3% above the previous record set in 2007. Renewable energy consumption in the United States reached a record high 11.5 quadrillion Btu in 2018, rising 3% from 2017, largely driven by the addition of new wind and solar power plants. Wind electricity consumption increased by 8% while solar consumption rose 22%.

For the years ahead, three additional trends are expected to strengthen renewable energy in 2019, emerging policies, expanding investment interest, and advancing technologies.

Over the past two decades, nearly 50 percent of US wind and solar development was driven by state mandates, especially renewable portfolio standards (RPS). Today, half of the states with RPS targets are expected to reach them by 2021, and several are mulling an increase. A few, like Hawaii and California are even targeting 100 percent renewables by 2045. As of December 2018, mayors across the United States had adopted goals to transition to 100 percent renewable energy community-wide no later than 2035.

Falling costs and maturing technologies are multiplying opportunities to add value to renewables by combining them with energy storage and helping them to compete with conventional technologies. In fact, a solar-plus-storage project outbid a natural-gas peaking plant in February 2018 to provide peaking services in Arizona.

To date, 23 green tariffs in 17 states have been proposed or approved to facilitate US corporate renewable procurement which have contributed to the record-breaking 4.96 GW of wind and solar capacity US corporate buyers purchased in the first 10 months of 2018.

Advancing technologies have also accelerated deployment of renewable energy sources around the world. Australia's GreenSync launched the Decentralized Energy Exchange (deX), an open marketplace where energy capacity can be transacted between commercial businesses, homes, community organizations, retailers, and utilities.

With such strong fundamentals, we can expect a strong renewable energy growth not for only 2019 but also the years ahead.

Recent Results

SPWR recorded Q4 18 revenue of $457 million, representing a yearly decline of 30% for the quarter and also a negative gross margin of (-1.5%) mainly due to the impact of the residential lease portfolio, while commercial margins were lower versus last quarter due to certain legacy projects, as per the Q4 earnings call.

In the graph below, you can see an extensive decline in gross margin to (-69%) in Q2 18, which is mainly due to recognized impairment of property, plant and equipment of $369.2 million of which $355.1 million is reported in cost of revenue.

Distributed Generation

*Source: Market Day Presentation

On March 27th, 2019, SunPower extensively presented their new strategy shift with a strong emphasis on their lower capital intensity model and continuing emphasis on distributed generation (DG).

Distributed generation is the concept of building a large number of small generation facilities throughout the grid that interconnect with the distribution network rather than the historical framework of developing a small number of large production facilities that interconnect with the transmission network. It is economically viable to build small renewable energy sites, as they require significantly less capital than an equivalent traditional facility. Since small renewable sites generate significantly less power, they are able to link directly into the distribution network and bypass the need for costly transmission network investments.

SunPower is shifting to a more high growth and higher margin DG + Storage service, with margins expecting to be in the mid-teens and growing over 20%. Such a shift is expected to lower the capital intensity of the business for the coming years.

Additionally, the forecasted global DG deployment is expected to have a 15% CAGR for the next 5 years ahead. Beijing has also revealed plans to continue to support the deployment of DG solar projects, as well as the construction of small PV arrays under its rural poverty alleviation scheme, with tighter requirements looming for utility-scale PV installations.

Although in the US, we can also see continued DG support, with many states passing net metering laws which additionally boost solar demand, we are also looking at many revisions coming. Several states like Connecticut and California are actually looking to change these policies in order to take some load off the back of utilities.

On January 22nd, 2019, the National Electric Energy Regulatory Agency started a public hearing regarding distributed generation market growth. Power distribution concessionaires are concerned on impacts to distribution tariffs in general from the net-metering system currently in place, which offsets both energy and distribution use grid costs for distributed generators. One of the possible revisions is to limit the net-metering offset system to energy tariffs and make distributed generators pay for the use of the grid made for purposes of remote consumption or consumption of energy credits.

Cost Initiatives

*Source: Company Presentation

SunPower expects production costs to continue their decline in 2019. This is key in order for SunPower to return to profitability, since the company's X series is considered to be the most expensive solar panel per watt, commercially available around, the price online starts from USD 1.40 per watt. Although SunPower does offer the best warranty you can get on the market, 25 years product warranty and their failure rate is considered to be 27 in 1 million. That means only one panel in 37,000 is defective and needs to be replaced. So, if you have a rooftop solar system of around 5 kilowatts with 15 panels, that means there is about one chance in 2,500 you will have a defective panel that needs to be returned. The fact still remains, price is off-putting, so in order for SunPower to compete with anyone on the market right now, they will have to lower prices, and the best way to start is to lower product cost.

A-Series

*Source: PV-tech

The company recently this year introduced their next-generation technology, known as A-Series solar panels. They'll be the first commercial solar panels over 400 watts and come equipped with a micro-inverter that makes it easy to install on any home or business. When a central inverter is used, having a problem on one solar panel can drag down the performance of the entire solar array. Micro-inverters, such as the ones in SunPower's Equinox home solar system, make this a non-issue. The factory integrated AC micro inverter from US-headquartered Enphase Energy will make the system usable with the SunPower's Equinox platform.

The biggest difference between SunPower's X-Series product and the new A-Series is size. Since the solar cells in the A-series are 65% larger, they will reduce the connection points on the roof and increase the amount of space that's collecting solar energy. Such a larger cell should help SunPower absorb more sunlight and ultimately offers more savings to homeowners, lowering its cost per watt. The large solar panel size should also reduce installation costs, which will ultimately help lower the cost to the end customer.

Equinox System

SunPower's Equinox home solar solution is made up of several pieces of equipment including panels, inverters, monitoring software and racking. Though SunPower does not manufacture batteries, their Equinox system is now compatible with battery options from other companies. In June 2018, SunPower announced that these systems can be installed with two very popular home battery options: the Tesla Powerwall and sonnen eco batteries. The system has a 25-year warranty and is designed around boosting efficiency by producing 70% more energy.

SunPower has designed their Equinox system to be as sleek and unobtrusive as possible. With everything from the InvisiMount racking to the AC integrated panels, SunPower strives to hide as much of the parts of the solar panel system as possible.

But the Equinox System does come at a price. Their panels are typically more expensive than other panel options on a cost-per-watt basis. In the EnergySage Marketplace, SunPower prices range between $2.99 per watt to $3.73 per watt. On the other hand, the national average cost per watt is closer to $3.05 per watt.

Industry Peers

In the analysis below, I have included companies which are either high-end manufacturers or have a great price/quality ratio which could disrupt SunPower's business model.

Canadian Solar

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is one of the largest companies in the solar industry. The company manufactures most of its products in China, and since it gets most of its funding for manufacturing in that nation, it's more of a Chinese company than it is Canadian, despite its corporate headquarters in Ontario.

Compared to top tier manufacturers like SunPower, LG or Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Canadian Solar's solar efficiency is pretty standard. Their product line has an efficiency rating of 15.9% to 18.3%. Although, recently, the company released its brand new HiDM panel, which maximizes the light absorption area, removes the loss of ribbon resistance, and offers a maximum module efficiency of 20.16%.

The temperature coefficient of the standard Canadian CS6K-300MS solar panel is a - 0.39% fall in production per 1 degree increase in temperature. The coefficient may not be as good as the best panels on the market that offer a temperature coefficient as little as -0.29%, but it is slightly better than most of the tier 2 and 3 manufacturers and the cheapest polycrystalline panels that sit around -0.41%.

Canadian Solar's SmartDC modules have SolarEdge DC optimisers integrated into the panels. A DC optimizer reduces losses from panel mismatch and shading.

Canadian Solar offers a standard ten-year warranty which similar to many manufacturers except top tier ones like SunPower, LG, and Panasonic who offer 15-year product guarantee for physical defects and a 25-year power production warranty for 80% or rated output.

Most Canadian Solar PV systems are typically priced between $2.67 and $3.51 per watt, which makes them a strong value in the market for home solar. For an average 6 kW system, your gross cost (before you subtract any tax credits or other incentives) would be anywhere from $16,020 to $21,060. Additionally, most homeowners end up paying much less than the total gross cost. With the 30 percent federal tax credit for solar, which everyone is eligible for, a 6 kW system with Canadian Solar panels would cost anywhere from $11,214 to $14,742. Or in other words, Canadian Solar does offer a great bang for your buck.

Source: pickmysolar

Panasonic

Source: Sempirus

Panasonic offers four types of solar panels in its HIT range. All of these solar panels are made of monocrystalline silicone, which maximizes the efficiency as well as the quality. Panasonic's solar panels have a unique pyramid structure that accumulates sunlight and sun energy more efficiently by reducing reflection and directing light inside the cells. Additionally, it also uses heterojunction technology which includes ultra-thin amorphous silicon layers which reduce losses and results in higher energy output.

The efficiency of the Panasonic solar panel outperforms most manufacturers in the industry. While the majority of solar panels fall in the 14% to 18% range, Panasonic panel efficiency can range anywhere from 18.5% to 20.3%.

Panasonic HIT range outperforms other solar panel leaders on the ever-increasing market with its outstanding temperature coefficient of -0.258%/°C, which provides more energy throughout the day.

Panasonic offers a 25-year warranty against any defects in their solar panels and also guarantees 90.76% output after 25 years, which falls marginally short of the industry leading SunPower X panels (92%)

Most Panasonic systems are typically priced between $3.37 and $3.86 per watt. This makes Panasonic some of the most competitively priced panels offered to solar shoppers on the marketplace for a premium panel.

Source: Energysage

LG

*Source: Cleanenergy

LG Energy is considered to be a world leading and top-selling solar panel in the world. LG panels are considered to be of a premium range of quality, very high performance, and are incredibly reliable. While most manufacturers produce a range of both mono and poly-crystalline panels, LG only manufactures mono-crystalline cells which have greater efficiency and lower degradation compared to more common lower cost poly or multi-crystalline cells. The latest generation Neon 2 modules have firmly established LG as the leaders in multi-wire cell technology with 12 round wire busbars and the unique finger design being incorporated into all Neon 2 and Neon 2 bifacial modules.

On the lower end, LG panels have approximately 16.8% efficiency, while premium LG solar PV products can operate with as much as 21.1% efficiency, which actually gives a customers a wide variety of a price/efficiency choice.

LG's lower end Neon 2 line has a temperature coefficient of -0.38%/°C, with their highest end products ranging to -0.42%/°C.

LG's solar panels are considered to be extremely strong. The solar panels have a double wall aluminum frames on all modules and have 6000 Pa rating on the front side and impressive 5400 rating on the rear side for wind loading.

Like SunPower, LG offers both a 25-year product and performance warranty, while most other manufacturers only provide a ten-year product warranty period.

The price you pay for a solar energy system with LG panels will vary, but the products are typically priced at between $2.78 and $3.60 per watt - comfortably in the mid-range for solar.

Source: Energysage

Hanwha Q CELLS

Hanwha Q CELLS is one of the world's largest solar panel manufacturers and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and Thalheim, Germany. The company recently introduced the Q.Peak Duo G5 series of split panels using half-cut mono PERC cells with 6 round wire busbars. This combination of cell technology improves efficiency, shade tolerance, lowers degradation, and reduces the potential of hot spot formation.

Efficiency-wise, Hanwha Q CELLS are a mid-range solar panel. Depending on the model you select, Hanwha Q Cells efficiency runs between 16% and 19%. Compare this to the industry leader from SunPower, the SPR-X21-345 which run at an average efficiency of 21.5 percent.

Temperature-wise, the Q CELLS Q.POWER-G5 280 panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.4%/°C which is considered to be pretty standard for the industry.

Hanwha Q CELLS solar panels come with a 12-year warranty against any defects in their solar panels, which is around 2 years above the industry standard.

Price is where this company really shines. Most Hanwha Q CELLS systems are typically priced between $2.59 and $3.29 per watt, which makes Q CELLS one of the best values on the market for home solar. The company really offers great price/value for the consumer.

Source: Energysage

Income Statement Breakdown

Revenue

*Source: Company Presentation

As we can see from the income statement below, revenue has fallen steadily in the last three years with a CAGR of around (-9%). The decrease in revenue is primarily due to reduced sales in SunPower Technologies in U.S. and Asia while shifting the strategy out of large-scale solar power projects.

For the years ahead, I expect a steady increase in revenues mainly due to increasing demand for solar, the expected growth in DG, and the combined solar + storage offerings.

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Cost of Goods Sold

In the last years, we can see drastic increases in cost of goods sold as a % of revenue primarily as a result of a non-cash impairment charge of $355.1 million, total tariffs charge of approximately $42.5 million, higher volume in U.S. residential deals, and increased cost in solar power solutions in the sales to commercial customers.

For the years ahead, I do forecast a decrease in COGS mainly due to the Maxeon 5 technology, which is expected to produce twice the capacity, with only half the CapEx per watt in addition to the China manufacturing joint venture enabling SunPower to have a lower CapEx approach to access 1GW+ net capacity.

Gross Margins

*Source: Company Presentation

According to the capital markets day presentation for the years ahead, SunPower has set to increase gross margin above 15% by cost reductions in production, shifting towards solar distributed generation, and by deploying complete Helix solutions.

One of the main talks of the presentation was Helix Storage. Helix Storage is a new solution that combines energy storage with intelligent software to manage electricity costs for commercial solar customers. In doing so, the company will be able to leverage the experience it has installing and overseeing commercial solar to date, which is unique among commercial storage providers. SunPower's focus on a hybrid solar and storage product sets it apart from commercial storage developers like Stem and AMS, which specialize in standalone batteries that reduce customer demand charges and dispatch to serve broader grid needs.

Based on forecasts for falling solar and battery prices, combined with a continuation of the federal Investment Tax Credit for solar, solar-plus-record storage deployments in 2018 are expected to be broken yet again in 2019. The push for longer-duration solar-plus-storage is also being driven by some key corporate efforts, such as Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) proxy generation PPA or Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 24x7 clean generation initiative for its data centers, that are trying to align their demand to their renewable energy portfolios.

Catalysts

Catalysts in the next 12-24 months for the price to increase include:

Increased Solar Demand

*Source: SEIA

The cost to install solar has dropped by more than 70% over the last decade, leading the industry to expand into new markets and deploy thousands of systems nationwide. Prices as of Q4 2018 are at their lowest levels in history across all market segments, and this in turn makes solar much more available and demand increases with that accordingly. Solar has ranked first or second in new electric capacity additions in each of the last 6 years. Solar's increasing competitiveness against other technologies has allowed it to quickly increase its share of total U.S. electrical generation - from just 0.1% in 2010 to more than 2% today.

In turn, the EIA expects non-hydroelectric renewable energy resources such as solar and wind will be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years. EIA's January 2019 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) forecasts that electricity generation from utility-scale solar generating units will grow by 10% in 2019 and by 17% in 2020. EIA projects that the share of total U.S. electricity generation produced by all renewables other than hydropower will increase by three percentage points during the next two years, from 10% of total generation in 2018 to 13% in 2020.

Increased Solar Storage

According to the SEIA, the solar market is expected to double in size by 2023, becoming a $4.5 billion market by that time. With solar power's popularity rising, the popularity of solar plus storage has also followed. Ultimately, it is expected that the wide-scale adoption of solar will lead to the wide-scale adoption of storage, which will in turn lead to more opportunities to deploy solar.

Increased DG

According to the EIA, over 80% of implemented renewable facilities with at least one megawatt of capacity interconnect with the distribution network. Currently, these sites represent only 25% of the capacity, which indicates that larger facilities are viable, but as renewables continue to proliferate, the percentage of output from small sites will continue to grow.

DG also stands to provide enhanced stability and resiliency to the grid, by having a far more widespread generation profile. Since traditional generation relies significantly upon a limited number of generation nodes that may have badly made emergency capabilities, the risks of problems spreading across the grid significantly increases.

Valuation

Valuing an equity as an option

With the position the company is in, I do not find DCF valuation to be viable in any way, so I have used here prof. Aswath Damodaran's approach to valuing equity as an option, by applying the Black-Scholes model.

I have used the assumptions listed below, which got me to an implied equity value of $624 million:

A 9% discount rate

25% standard deviation of the stock

Revenue growth for the next 5 years at a CAGR of 12.8%

Gross Margin in the next five years reaching 25%

Operating margin reaching 15% at year 5

This calculation got me to an implied share price of $4.43. Please take into consideration that the scenario I have used above, also shown in the "Income Statement Breakdown" section in the analysis, is actually the best case scenario. For now, I will closely watch the company's expected quarterly reports throughout the year and would refrain from taking any positions before I see a return to profitability.

Risks

Silicon Prices

Different material costs are expected to affect the market price trend. So far, domestic multi-si material price has been 59-65RMB/KG, with the average price remaining at 63RMB/KG. Mono-si material price has grown to 73-76RMB/KG, with the average price increasing to 75RMB/KG.

The Si market also had mixed price movements. For the multi-si market, demand was higher than supply, but the price did not reflect the problem of uneven supply and demand. The main reason was that the manufacturers who can provide capacity were originally lacking in the market. For mono-si market, it was flat and stable, but some PV cell manufacturers began to convert the application of large-size si-wafers. Thus, the spread of the two at the same time mixed into the transaction price, resulting in the increase of mono-si price.

Continually increasing prices could pose a problem for SunPower's strategy shift towards lowering cost production.

Future Purchase Obligations

*Source: SunPower 10K

Although I do see bright future for SunPower, the company still has to sort out its profitability issues. The company will be damaged by a long-term polysilicon contract for several years ahead. Back when polysilicon prices were higher, SunPower entered into a massive take-or-pay agreement to buy large amounts of polysilicon at a certain price. But then, the supply of polysilicon improved, and prices are a fraction of what they used to be. As a result, SunPower is currently paying above-market rates for polysilicon and in amounts larger than it needs. The company ends up re-selling a portion of this polysilicon at market prices for a loss to try to recoup at least some of the waste.

Key Takeaways

In considering all catalysts and risks, I would wait for the company's Q2 2019 report before I go long. With competition breathing down SunPower's neck, possible troubles with the execution of the new strategy and prices still high, I would like to wait and see before I go long.

