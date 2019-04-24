Navigate The Valuation Gap With These 5 'Dirt Cheap' REITs

Sometimes, it reveals a bargain just waiting to be snapped up (as is the case with those REITs I’ve already alluded to).

The valuation gap is the difference between a seller’s asking price and the actual market value of a company.

Last month, everyone was talking about how the U.S. stock market was featuring the biggest valuation gap in 70 years.

This month, that talk has died down a bit, I know. But that doesn't mean the subject isn't worth talking about a little bit more… particularly when I know precisely how to play it.

The short but sturdy list of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, I'll get into shortly, are really worth talking about right now. You'll see why once I start to list off their current price points and potential.

Naturally, in order to properly talk about these specific investments and the force of nurture behind them, we have to first define what that force is. So, this is what I and my fellow analysts mean when we talk about "valuation gap."

Sometimes, that spread shows some serious levels of overvaluation. Sometimes, it reveals a bargain just waiting to be snapped up (as is the case with those REITs I've already alluded to). And, sometimes, we find out that the asking price and market value mesh up pretty perfectly.

In a completely honest situation, a valuation gap will be the difference between a company's perceived future value and its actual present value. But even in those completely aboveboard cases, valuation is intensely grounded in psychology.

To illustrate this general market principle, let's use a company-specific product as an example.

Choosing something randomly off the top of my head, we'll go with an iPhone 7. Yes, that means we'll have to go back a few years - which is practically an eon in tech time - and a few models (tech bloggers are already discussing the iPhone 11, probably due out this September) in order to do so.

But the numbers I'm needing to make my point are easily available that way. Besides, I have full faith that even the most forward-thinking gadgeteers will be able to remember the days when iPhone 7s were all the rage.

The Cost of Selling

Back on September 16, 2016, when it first came out, the regular iPhone 7 - as in, not the iPhone 7 Plus - with its new home button, water and dust resistant wrappings, stereo speakers, additional internal storage and faster A10 chip… was priced at $649.

That was its Apple-set value. And despite everyone complaining about the device's lack of a headphone jack, people still bought it up. As the tech-obsessed Digital Trends reported, "the iPhone 7 saw the strongest sales of any mobile device, with 13 million units sold in the third quarter" 2017 alone.

When you multiply $649 by 13 million, you come up with a pretty profitable penny, to say the least.

That's especially true considering how much it cost Apple to make the iPhone 7. (Hint: It wasn't $649.) According to an article put out by Fortune magazine in late September 2016:

The iPhone 7 might not have a headphone jack, but it's still more expensive to manufacture than the headphone-port-equipped iPhone 6S launched last year, according to new data.

The total bill of materials, or cost of the iPhone 7's components, add up to $219.80, research firm IHS Markit said in a statement on Tuesday. The company estimated that actually building the iPhone 7 costs Apple $5, bringing its total manufacturing costs to $224.80. The price applies only to the 32GB iPhone 7 and is based on preliminary findings, suggesting IHS could change its estimate after it completes its final review.

Now, I'm assuming that doesn't include shipping costs, marketing costs and the costs of operating Apple Stores where people can go in and physically purchase the product in question.

But even factoring in generous amounts of funding for each of those categories, we're still talking about at least a 100% mark-up.

What You See (and Feel) Is What You Get

Obviously then, there's a gap between what the phone is actually worth and what it's priced at. But people don't just purchase an iPhone because it provides valuable communication and connectivity services they feel they can't do without. They also purchase it because they believe in the brand, the brand's quality, and what the brand seems to say about them for being aligned with it.

Some of that may or may not be overhyped, but bottom line is that these buyers don't care. They're going to purchase it anyway.

For the record, this is nothing against the iPhone specifically. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and every single one of Apple's other competitors do the same exact thing, promising more than just a product with their offerings.

The way they put it, they're supplying a lifestyle, a status, and a level of security that, in reality, may or may not actually exist.

Every single individual or business that's selling something does this to some extent. It's the name of the commerce game. And, don't for a second think that this game doesn't include the stock market.

Because it most definitely does. That's what the valuation gap is all about.

However, there are ways to personally profit off of it… even when it seems like a seller's dream.

Putting the "Value" in "Valuation Gap"

Inigo Fraser-Jenkins, the head of global quantitative and European equity strategy at investment research and management firm Bernstein, pointed out in March that,

"Value tends to outperform when dispersion in valuation across the market is at its widest."

You just need to know where to find that value. And, REITs are a great place to go looking.

For our focus today, we decided to examine five of the cheapest REITs on our BUY list (albeit one is a SPEC BUY):

Keep in mind, we have screened these REITs from our Intelligent REIT Lad (aka, the iREIT Lab) based on a variety of metrics, such as dividend yield and payout ratio. However, the most convincing metric to consider, when referring to a valuation gap, is the P/FFO multiple.

As you know, a REIT's net income under GAAP reflects a large depreciation expense, it's meaningless as a measure of cash flow, and it's necessary to add back real estate depreciation to net income. To address this shortcoming, a term "Funds from Operations" (or FFO) was adopted in 1991 (and was formally accepted as a reportable financial term by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2003). Upon its adoption, FFO multiples (rather than earnings multiples) quickly became the yardstick for comparative REIT valuations:

Now, take a look at these five REITs using their current P/FFO compared with their historical P/FFO (over the last five years):

No, let's examine these five "dirt cheap" REITs in greater detail:

Brixmor Property (BRX) is a shopping center REIT with a portfolio of 425 properties and more than 74 million square feet. Brixmor is one of the largest "pure play," wholly owned, grocery-anchored platforms in the U.S. (average shopping center size is 170,000 sq.ft.) with a portfolio that includes more than 5,000 national, regional, and local tenants. The company enjoys a strong tenant profile with no significant concentration: Ten of the company's largest tenants account for only 17.1% of ABR (average base rent), and the largest tenant, TJ Maxx (TJX), accounts for only 3.2%.

In Q4 2018, Brixmor achieved record small shop leased occupancy of 85.7%, and in the same period, the company signed a record 84 anchor leases for 2.5 million square feet. Many of these leases triggered accretive reinvestment projects and also quickly address boxes recaptured through bankruptcy. In 2018, the company sold more than 60 assets, raising more than $1 billion in proceeds (at an average cap rate nearly 150 basis points inside the average market implied cap rates). Brixmor exited over 50 cities, allowing the company to focus capital and markets that have strong underlying supply demand fundamentals.

Brixmor repaid approximately $800 million and refinanced nearly $3 billion of debt, reducing the debt to adjusted EBITDA to 6.2x. It has no debt maturing until 2021, and this means the company has maximum flexibility to continue its value-add plan to harvest. Shares are attractively priced (at $17.35) with a P/FFO multiple of 9.3x (historical is 11.5x). The dividend yield is 6.5% and is well-covered (FFO payout ratio is 60%).

City Office (CIO) is a small-cap office property REIT that owns 64 buildings located in fast growing cities, mostly in the western and southern U.S. Management targets a mix of Grade A and B properties that allow it to enjoy average cap rates of 7.3% and that it can refurbish and boost occupancy (and rents) over time. The key to this long-term value investing strategy is being located in cities with faster population and economic growth, as well as slower new office construction (to minimize the risk of oversupply). Management has been able to locate more profitable growth opportunities and believes that in the future it will be able to achieve about 7.5% cap rates, which will be a big AFFO per share growth driver.

The key to City Office's long-term thesis is twofold. First, the REIT needs to obtain dividend safety via lowering its AFFO payout ratio to below 100% (and likely below 90% before investors can expect dividend growth). Second, it's deleveraging its balance sheet via tapping into lower costs of equity as it executes on its plan and achieves a higher P/FFO multiple (and thus more profitable growth).

The properties that City Office has purchased had slightly lower cap rates but were the highest quality it's ever bought, and the factoring in reinvestment opportunities and nature rental growth created by existing leases expiring and resetting at market rates are expected to deliver well over 7% cash yields within 12 to 18 months. We consider 8% long-term growth to be a reasonable and achievable growth forecast that, even should the REIT never see its valuation improve, would deliver excellent mid-double-digit long-term total returns for investors. Shares now trade at $10.89 with a P/FFO multiple of 9.9x (historical multiple is 12.6x).

Kite Realty (KRG) is a shopping center REIT that owns 115 community high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in 19 states. And, 93% of its rent is from retailers that are either service or experiential or are thriving by incorporating omni-channel (online sales) into their business models. This means that just 7% of rent is from retailers at risk of e-commerce disruption. Kite's strong core business model and generous and safe yield is just one reason to like the stock. The strongest part of the investment thesis is management's long-term plans to continue improving its property portfolio and thus achieve strong cash flow and dividend growth in the coming years.

Kite has strong earnings in 2018, the company reached a new high in ABR (average base rent) for the company at $16.84 a square foot. It also reached a new high for small shop leased percentage (at 91.2%), 150 basis point year-over-year increase. And, the company's anchor lease percentage climbed to 96.1%, a 140 basis point sequential increase. The year-end leased rate on the operating retail portfolio was 94.6%, which is an increase of 110 basis points compared to 2017.

Kite strategically sold $200 million of assets in 2018 ($60 million being sold in Q4 2018), and the proceeds of these sales were primarily used to pay down debt. For the last several years, Kite has continued to upgrade the portfolio and reduce exposure to tenants who have struggled to adapt to the changing retail environment. Kite has a strong investment-grade balance sheet with ample liquidity and a well-staggered maturity schedule. By continuing to sell non-core assets, Kite expects to produce material improvements in its growth profile, ABR per foot and demographics. Shares are attractively priced at $15.25 with a P/FFO multiple of 8.0x (historical is 11.7x). The dividend yield is 8.3% and is well covered by FFO (payout ratio is 76%).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is the only "pure-play" outlet center REIT, and we consider this strong buy pick a compelling play for the value-oriented-investor. While there's little doubt that the mall sector is facing headwinds, SKT is in excellent shape to weather the storms because of its sector-leading payout ratio (~60% based on FFO). In addition, the company recently sold four "non-core" assets for $131 million, resulting in a gain of approximately $44 million. This helps position the company by reducing debt and possibly buying back common shares with the proceeds.

If it weren't for Tanger's management team, we would be less bullish. However, the discipline is what sets this REIT apart from the competition. Over the years - through good times and bad - Tanger has paid and increased its dividend, and we believe that's a testament to the strict discipline of management. There are no other mall REITs - other than Tanger - that paid and increased their dividend through the last recession and that's a testament to the discipline of the management team.

I get emails and messages daily in regard to Tanger, some are frustrated and others are enthusiastic (thank you, Pendragon), And while I have no control over Mr. Market, I'm closely ingrained into the underlying fundamentals (that's one of the reasons I am attending ReCon in Las Vegas in a few weeks). That being said, pound for pound, Tanger is "dirt cheap" - based on any metric - and my value-based DNA is telling me that the company has a sound moat, that consists of NO department stores, a diversified portfolio, experienced management, and a business model that's complimentary to the omni-channel distribution model. That's why I'm maintaining a Strong Buy, as Tanger trades at $18.49 with a P/FFO multiple of 7.7x (historic average is 13.6x).

Last but not least, there's Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust (PEI), or commonly referred to as PREIT. The company was founded in 1960 and merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997, and in 2003, it changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT. According to PEI's website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row, and that remarkable record lasted until 2008.

So, unlike Tanger, PREIT was forced to cut its dividend substantially and has yet to increase it. In Q4 2018, the company reported FFO as adjusted of $0.52, compared to $0.50 in the prior period (after accounting for the dilution from asset sales). On a rolling 12-month basis, PREIT's FFO as adjusted payout ratio was 54.1%, and the FAD payout ratio was 95.5%. On the recent earnings call, the company said it "expects the payout ratio to normalize back to 2017 levels, as (the company) moves through this redevelopment phase and brings the associated revenue online."

In 2019, PREIT expects FFO as adjusted per share to be between $1.20 and $1.34, and same-store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, is expected to grow between 1% and 1.9%. The wholly-owned properties are expected to grow between 1.5% and 2.6%, with the joint venture properties declining between 2.7% and 2.4%. Also, on the latest earnings call, PREIT's CEO, Joe Coradino, said that "with core mall sales per square foot at $510 per square foot and core mall leased space at 96.9% and anchor repositioning behind us, we have completed the transition to an A-mall company."

I'm working on a detailed research report on PREIT (this week, for marketplace subscribers first), but I can tell you that PREIT remains a SPEC BUY position. The payout ratio is alarming, but PREIT appears to be positioned to grow its FFO by around 5% in 2020 and 2021. There's still plenty of risk (with store closure uncertainty), but PREIT has a good grasp on the current vacancies (PREIT has no un-leased department stores in the core portfolio) making the 14.8% dividend yield very tempting. To be clear: Spec buy means higher risk, and while the shares are "dirt cheap," Mr. Market recognizes that there is a chance the dividend could get cut.

Final Thoughts

" An intelligent investor gets satisfaction from the thought that his operations are exactly opposite to those of the crowd." Benjamin Graham

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, KITE, SKT, CIO, PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.