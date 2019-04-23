With Power Grids Out Of The Picture, Is Electrification Next To Go At ABB?

My modeling suggests Electrification is worth more if sold, and that long investors could attain a strong annualized return via cash returned to shareholders, even in the face of a share price that declines through FY '22.

It is possible that the Electrification segment could be sold off around 2022, simplifying the company around 3 remaining segments.

Although ABB’s largest segment by revenue with $11.7 BB in sales for FY ’18, the Electrification segment may be vulnerable to similar motives that led to the Power Grids sale.

Activist investor Cevian Capital has pushed ABB to sell its Power Grids business to Hitachi, Ltd. to simplify operations and unlock $7.6 BB+ of cash to be returned to shareholders.

1.0 Thesis and Summary

From a shareholder point of view, it has been a tough few years for ABB (NYSE:ABB), with the company's share price significantly underperforming many of its peers and the S&P 500:

Figure 1.1 ABB Share Price Performance versus Peers

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 1.2 ABB Share Price Performance versus S&P 500

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

For curious readers, ABB's close price of $20.96 on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is a mere 23% higher than its IPO open price of $17 in early April 2001. This statistic would actually be worse were it not for a 5% surge in the share price last week on news that CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer would be departing the firm as per Bloomberg.

The title of that article, "ABB Breakup Is Back on the Menu", is the perfect lead in to this analysis. Under sustained pressure from activist investor Cevian Capital ("Cevian"), which bought a 6.2% stake in the company, ABB - the sprawling industrial conglomerate - entered into a definitive agreement with Hitachi, Ltd. in December 2018 to sell 80.1% of its Power Grids business segment (with Hitachi securing rights to purchase the remaining 19.9% in the future). ABB has stated its intent to return 100% of the anticipated net cash proceeds of $7.6 BB - $7.8 BB to shareholders in FY '20. Cevian has been clear about its desire to simplify ABB's operations whilst unlocking shareholder value.

I suggest that ABB's Electrification segment may be the next likely candidate to be carved out of the company.

Without Power Grids, ABB is restructuring around a revised set of 4 business segments for FY '19, including Electrification (brief descriptions of each segment in italics):

1. Electrification

Low-to-medium voltage transmission and control, electrical protection, solar, and wiring/cabling products.

2. Motion

Electrical motors, drives, generators, digital powertrain products.

3. Industrial Automation

Process and discrete manufacturing control systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, turbocharger products.

4. Robotics and Discreet Automation

Industrial robots, controllers, robot automation solutions wind converters.

Figure 1.3 ABB New Business Segments

Source: ABB Strategy Update FY '19

In the slide above, the Electrification segment revenues of $13.0 BB for FY '18 model a full-year contribution from GE Industrial Systems ("GEIS"), which ABB acquired in the same year for $2.6 BB. Reported revenues were $11.7 BB, which included a half-year contribution from GEIS.

In discussing a potential carve out of Electrification, I believe there are 4 main catalysts driving the company to sell:

ABB's cash position is weakened from the purchase of GEIS at a time when the company is more leveraged than it has been historically, putting EPS and the dividend at risk. Future margins for the Electrification segment are likely to come under increased pressure from a commoditized marketplace and diminished interrelatedness with ABB's remaining businesses post-Power Grids. I am skeptical that management will be able to come anywhere near their high-side margin target for the business. The Electrification segment may be mispriced as a part of ABB Group and could be more valuable if sold off. Cevian Capital is pushing management to unlock more value from the company's assets while simultaneously simplifying the business.

As modeled in Section 4.0, I suggest that Electrification may be undervalued in a moderate scenario around 13% based on a present segment value of $18.7 BB with an implied price-to-sales multiple of ~1.6. A potential sale could therefore unlock ~$21 BB in present value terms, with the possibility of a significant portion of cash returned to shareholders as ABB management intends to do with Power Grids. Given that management anticipates full achievement of certain cost synergies with GEIS by 2022, I believe that investors may see Electrification spun out during or slightly prior to FY '22.

Given that I am essentially suggesting that investors have an upside opportunity if the stock price remains steady or (hopefully) appreciates until a sale, my suggested timing of FY '22 means long investors would incur significant risk due to the extensive time frame involved. I highlight this risk and others in Section 6.0, but I also present a return model in Section 7.0 that suggests even with a 20% decline in share price over the next 4 fiscal periods, investors could still potentially manage a ~13% annualized return if my moderate valuation model holds for the Electrification segment.

For the convenience of readers, I am including some supporting documents as embedded files in Section 9.0.

2.0 Weakened Cash Position Threatens EPS & Dividend

With the $2.6 BB acquisition of GEIS, ABB made its largest acquisition in 5 years "in a bet it can improve the [GE] division's [lackluster] margins". While this may ultimately prove to be true, ABB has significantly weakened its cash position based on this "bet" as its liabilities pile up. Consider the divergence in total term debt/share and cash/share over the period of FY '09 - FY '18 in the following chart:

Figure 2.1 Cash/Share versus Total Term Debt/Share

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '09 - FY '18

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Notably, despite the increase in debt capital, ABB's cash flow from operating activities per share has not demonstrated any kind of consistent upward trend. We do see cash flow from operating activities/share responding to share buybacks starting in FY '13, but we still have and an overall trend downward:

Figure 2.2 Cash Flow from Operating Activities/Share

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '09 - FY '18

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Accordingly, ABB has had to suspend its share buyback program which has otherwise been used to prop up EPS:

Figure 2.3 EPS and Shares Outstanding FY '09 - FY '18

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '09 - FY '18

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

As implied by the chart, even with share buybacks, the % change in net income per share year-over-year has declined, sometimes significantly, in certain periods:

Figure 2.4 Net Income/Share and % Change YoY

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '09 - FY '18

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Despite the foregoing, ABB management has increased the dividend steadily over the last 9 fiscal periods:

Figure 2.5 ABB Dividends/Share in CHF

Source: ABB Annual Report FY '18

Note(s): As stated above, dividend amounts here are in CHF not USD.

It should be noted that, even though the per-share dividend has been increased steadily, the total amount of dividends paid has not necessarily increased in a given period due to share buybacks within that period. Still, a combination of increasing debt plus an increasing dividend accompanied by inconsistent cash flows from operations and decreasing levels of cash is troubling. Obviously, it is going to be harder for management to maintain/grow EPS and increase the per share dividend for FY '19 and future periods without the share buyback program.

The financial situation of the company is somewhat precarious. To get off the knife's edge, ABB needs cash.

3.0 Electrification Under Pressure

3.1 Overview

ABB's Electrification segment provides a range of products and services "...throughout the electrical value chain from the substation to the point of consumption". The portfolio includes medium and low voltage distribution, building, solar, electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, and critical power products. As ABB shuffles products between segments from time to time, the latter 3 product sets (solar, EV charging infrastructure, critical power) were moved from the Robotics segment to Electrification at the beginning of FY '17. This is worth noting, given that Electrification revenues were on the decline through FY '14 to FY '16, although ABB as per its Annual Report FY '17 offers the reason for the move as "to bring together all businesses relating to electrification of the consumption points":

Figure 3.1.1 Electrification Revenues

Data Source: ABB Financial Report FY '18, ABB Annual Report FY '16

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Inconsistent revenue growth notwithstanding, Electrification has been a good generator of income from operations, which includes restructuring, acquisition, divestiture, and FX-related costs related to the segment:

Figure 3.1.2 Electrification Income from Operations

Data Source: ABB Financial Report FY '18, ABB Annual Report FY '16

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Figure 3.1.3 Segment Income from Operations FY '14 - FY '18

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '18, ABB Annual Report FY '16

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

We see from the table and chart above that Electrification has been the largest producer of income from operations with the exception of FY '18 where results were admittedly impacted by costs related to the acquisition of GEIS.

We also note that Electrification is ABB's largest addressable market at $160 BB, based on the company's Strategy Updates FY '19 for each of its 4 new business segments which were identified in Section 1.0 and Figure 1.3:

Figure 3.1.4: Electrification at a Glance

Source: ABB Electrification Strategy Update FY '19

Figure 3.1.5: Industrial Automation at a Glance

Source: ABB Industrial Automation Strategy Update FY '19

Figure 3.1.6: Motion at a Glance

Source: ABB Motion Strategy Update FY '19

Figure 3.1.7: Robotics & Discrete Automation at a Glance

Source: ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation Strategy Update FY '19

Using the market size and revenue data from this slide, and corresponding data from slides for each of ABB's other business segments, I approximate the percentage of each market that presently belongs to ABB with an 8.1% share in electrification:

Figure 3.1.8 ABB Segment Market Share

Data Source: ABB Strategy Update FY '19

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Note(s):

Electrification segment revenue models full-year contribution from GEIS.

Segment revenues include inter-segment sales.

3.2 Sales/Employee and EBITA/Employee Ratios Lag

Using the same data from Figures 3.1.4 - 3.1.7 in Section 3.1, we can make a simple observation that Electrification offers the lowest sales/employee ratio among the company's new operating segments:

Figure 3.2.1 Sales/Employee and EBITA/Employee Ratio Analysis

Data Source: ABB Segment Strategy Updates FY '19

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Note(s):

Electrification segment revenue models full-year contribution from GEIS.

Segment revenues include inter-segment sales.

We can similarly ascertain that Electrification has the lowest EBITA/employee ratio among all segments, using the operating EBITA data from each of the same figures:

Figure 3.2.2 EBITA/Employee Analysis

Data Source: ABB Segment Strategy Updates FY '19

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Note(s):

Electrification operating EBITA and employee figures model GEIS contribution for the full year FY '18.

Operating EBITA figures include income derived from intersegment sales.

While I did not include the data in the first table, I think it is worthwhile to mention that as per ABB's Annual Report FY '17, the recently divested Power Grids segment reported $10.4 BB in revenue and 36,400 employees for a sales/employee ratio of $285,714 which is also a better result than the Electrification segment in the relevant table.

How are we to interpret these results? It seems that the other segments are simply more efficient, at least in terms of their human capital. However, we should be a bit cautious in making such a judgment. For example, I have already made it abundantly clear that the GEIS acquisition has acted as a drag on Electrification's performance for FY '18. But we see that operating EBITA/employee is about 30% less for Electrification versus its nearest segment, Industrial Automation. The impact of GEIS cannot alone account for this difference. ABB management estimates the total operating margin impact of GEIS at 200 bps when GEIS results are modeled for the full year FY '18. But, even if we give the full 200 bps "back" to Electrification and leave everything else the same, we still have an inferior EBITA/employee ratio using the operating EBITA margin from Figure 3.1.4:

($13,000,000,000 * (.128 + .020))/55,000 = $34,982/employee

Rather, what I think we are seeing here are the dynamics of a commoditized electrification market, characterized in part by pricing pressure.

3.2 A Commoditized Market

Here is a mashup of the "Channels" pie charts from Figures 3.1.4 - 3.1.7, which depict the major distribution channels for each segment:

Figure 3.2.1 Distribution Channels by Segment

Data Source: ABB Segment Strategy Updates FY '19

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

And, here is a mashup of the "Offerings" pie charts from the same Figures depicting sale types by segment:

Figure 3.2.2 Offerings by Segment

Data Source: ABB Segment Strategy Updates FY '19

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Observe that the Electrification segment relies more heavily on a distribution channel versus any other segment, and its sales offerings look to be more than 80% product-centric versus systems/solutions/services. Consider that products sold via distributors are (often) sold to low-level customers and may therefore (often) sell at a price point commensurate with lower-level buyers. What I am driving at is that a large proportion of the Electrification segment's sales may be lower-price, commodity-product-type sales in contrast to higher-priced, system-centric sales, as the former would be consistent with the inferior efficiency results that I presented in the preceding section. In fact, we see the product-centric nature of Electrification in the following table:

Figure 3.2.3 Product Type by Segment

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '18

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Now, I am making an inference that the product-centric nature of the market implies commoditization. Yet this position is somewhat bolstered by ABB's electrification competitor Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), which makes the following statement about its comparable Energy Management business in its Annual Report FY '18: "the majority of the Division's businesses...typically do not receive large orders..." Another reason to think that a large portion of the market is commoditized comes from Siemens in the same annual report where they note the larger players in the market are "...increasingly joined by smaller, fast-growing manufacturers in emerging countries including China, India and Korea." If there was a high degree of (electrification) product differentiation among the large players such as ABB and Siemens, we might not expect to see "smaller, fast-growing" players coming in because the barrier to entry in the market would likely be higher.

In such a market (i.e. one that leans toward commoditization), ABB and everyone else are then playing a game of scale. He that can produce the most for the least should have an advantage (obviously). But let us be clear that ABB is not the largest player in electrification. That title belongs to their French competitor Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY). In fact, Schneider Electric's ("Schneider") Energy Management division is nearly twice as large as ABB, generating €19,520 MM in FY '18, or approximately $22,448 MM USD using a $1.15 USD to €1 exchange rate appropriate for the end of 2018.

Figure 3.2.4 Schneider Electric Business Segment Revenues FY '18

Source: Schneider Electric Annual Report FY '18

Siemens, mentioned previously, delivered €12,266 MM from its Energy Management division in FY '18, or approximately $14,228 MM USD using a $1.16 USD to €1 exchange rate appropriate for the month end September 2018:

Figure 3.2.5 Siemens Energy Management Division Revenue FY '18

Source: Siemens Annual Report FY '18

So, ABB actually ranks behind Schneider and Siemens, which would make it #3 in electrification...in terms of sales. That point, incidentally, conflicts with ABB management's view on their business as the #2 player:

Figure 3.2.6 ABB Business Segment Rankings

Source: ABB Strategy Update FY '19

For reference, other significant market players include Eaton Corporation (ETN), Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY), Hubbell (HUBB), Leviton, Rittal, and Chint Electrical.

Whether ABB is the number #2 or #3 electrification player is irrelevant. The relevant fact is that they are operating in a market that is seemingly commoditized, and perhaps commoditizing further with the entry of smaller, faster growing competitors. And that, if true, is certain to drag on margins.

3.3 Margin Impact

ABB reported an operating margin of 13.9% for the Electrification segment in FY '18 based on $11,686 MM in sales and $1,626 MM in operating EBITA, with those results inclusive of GEIS performance for the second half of FY '18. We note that margins decreased by 110 bps from FY '17 to FY '18 due to "the lower gross margin business in the acquired GEIS" with "operating earnings [at] just 6 percent of sales."

Figure 3.3.1 ABB Business Segment Operating EBITDA%

Source: ABB Annual Report FY '18

Note(s):

Electrification segment results in the table above include half-year contribution from GEIS which is consistent with reporting for FY '18.

When approximating the impact of GEIS on full year results, management models operating margin for the full year at 12.8% as per Figure 3.1,4, doubling the half-year negative GEIS impact to 220 bps against FY '17 margin with estimated full year sales and operating EBITA of $13 BB and 1.7 BB, respectively.

ABB expects to recover the margin impairment through various strategies, including cost synergies with GEIS, and estimates annual savings of those synergies at $200 MM in the "medium term".

Figure 3.3.2 ABB Electrification Segment EBITA Margin Forecast

Source: ABB Electrification Segment Strategy Update FY '19

ABB highlights "medium term" to realize its target margin range in the slide above and discusses the realization of the $200 MM in cost synergies between Electrification and GEIS by 2022 in its Annual Report FY '18. So, I shall consider medium term to mean FY '22. If we drop $200 MM onto the Electrification segment's full-year modeled EBITA for FY '18, we achieve a margin of 14.6%:

($1,700 MM + $200 MM)/$13,000 MM = .146

This result gets us close to management's low-end projection of a target EBITA margin of 15% in the slide above. Additionally, management expects to boost margins from savings related to ABB Group's restructuring program known as ABB-OS, as well as segment-specific improvements in efficiency. While it seems the low-end margin projection could be achievable if the various cost saving initiatives play out, it's still not a slam dunk. Let us remember that GEIS is not in great shape with an operating margin of 6%. So, ABB management has quite a bit of work to do if they are to realize the "...integration potential for annual cost benefits...after initial integration costs of $400 million." For their part, management has indicated that GEIS integration savings are on track.

The high-side target seems less certain to me for a few reasons. First, take another look at Schneider Electric's FY '18 business segment results and remember that their Energy Management division is nearly twice as big as ABB:

Figure 3.3.3 Schneider Electric Business Segment Revenues FY '18

Source: Schneider Electric Annual Report FY '18

Using their adjusted EBITA as a comparable measure to ABB's operating EBITA, Schneider offers a weighted-adjusted EBITA of 18.6%:

($2,382/$3,479)*.206 + ($481/$3,479)*.111 + ($616/$3,479)*.170 = .186

Assuming that Schneider is able to leverage some economy of scale given the size of its business at nearly twice that of ABB, it's not surprising that they boast a better operating result. But even with their scale, they are below ABB management's high-side projection.

Second, ABB identifies improvement in sales volume/mix as one of their margin strategies in Figure 3.3.2, whereby the company intends to go after higher profit markets in conjunction with selling higher profit systems. A related strategy is to exploit GEIS's existing customer base in North America and build on the footprints with those customers. Of course, this is all logical. But, as of now, the potential impact of these strategies is unknown and unproven. In the company's Annual Report FY '18, management states "orders for Electrification products grew stronger than the orders for systems". Investors would prefer the reverse case to be true. Also, order growth in FY '18 in percentage terms was flat. The company noted 4% growth in Electrification orders for FY '17 and growth in FY '18 also at 4% neglecting the impact of GEIS orders. So, for the moment, the effectiveness of these market strategies has not been demonstrated.

We are left with a segment forecast that looks shaky, more so in consideration of the market dynamics discussed in Section 3.2. Management attributes some downward margin impact to market forces in Figure 3.3.2, but I cannot help but wonder if they are underestimating downward market forces. Further, as discussed in the next section, with Power Grids out the picture, the degree of relatedness between the Electrification segment and the rest of ABB's business is arguably decreased, which also puts additional pressure on margins because there are fewer intersegment sales opportunities available.

3.4 Intersegment Relatedness

One strength of ABB's business is the ability to cross-sell across divisions, i.e. intersegment sales. It stands to reason then if opportunities to cross-sell for a particular segment are diminished, then the value of that segment is also diminished. I make such an argument in this sub-section in regard to Electrification. ABB does not provide quite as much intersegment data as I would like. But we can nonetheless extract some quantitative and qualitative information that is useful to this analysis.

As recently as the company's Annual Report FY '17, ABB noted,

"...with our Power Grids and Electrification Products divisions, we hold the #1 position from 'power plant to plug.' Taken together, our Industrial Automation and Robotics and Motion businesses put us in a strong #2 position for automation as the only global industrial player that combines measurement and analytics, control solutions for both process and discrete industries, actuation, robotics, digital solutions and electrification."

In the first half of the preceding quote, shall we infer a strong synergy between the Power Grids and Electrification segments? They do, after all, both service the utilities industry, with particular overlap in electricity transmission and distribution. Moreover, what impact will the divestiture of Power Grids have on the Electrification segment if indeed there exists a strong synergy between the two business areas? Interestingly, ABB does not describe in detail the cooperative activities between Power Grids-Electrification, offering only, for example in the Annual Report FY '17, that the Electrification division operates "with some direct sales...[to]... other ABB divisions. To answer the questions posted, we must then try to make the best extrapolations that we can. Perhaps we have a clue from the following intersegment revenue table in the Annual Report FY '17:

Figure 3.4.1 Intersegment Revenues FY '15 - FY '17

Source: ABB Annual Report FY '17

When we analyze the data, we note that as the Power Grids business and related intersegment revenues have declined over the 3-year period in the tables, Electrification intersegment revenues have similarly declined:

Figure 3.4.2 Electrification Intersegment Revenues versus Power Grids Revenues

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '17

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Figure 3.4.3 Electrification and Power Grids Intersegment Revenues

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '17

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

While not conclusive, this result provides at least some quantitative suggestion of an interrelatedness between Power Grids and Electrification. We perhaps see further evidence in the following table from the Annual Report FY '18 noting that Electrification intersegment revenues declined further in FY '18 to $475 MM where the Power Grids business is excluded:

Figure 3.4.4 Intersegment Revenues FY '18

Source: ABB Annual Report FY '18

Also, these segments were both derived from ABB's legacy Power Products and Power Systems segments (as of January 2016) where products from the two prior businesses were mixed across Electrification and Power Grids:

Figure 3.4.5 Electrification and Power Grids Segment Derivation

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

So, it makes sense to expect some correlation among the Electrification/Power Grids data in Figure 3.4.2. However, the extent of the correlation is difficult to determine without more information. Still though, it would seem fair to say that the divestiture of Power Grids will impact Electrification revenues, and therefore profits, due to the loss of intersegment sales to the Power Grids business.

But none of what has been said so far is to say that no remaining synergies exist between the Electrification segment and ABB's other businesses with Power Grids out of the picture. In fact, ABB specifically notes the intersegment relationship between Electrification and Industrial Automation:

Figure 3.4.6 Industrial Automation Project Scope

Source: ABB Industrial Automation Strategy Update FY '19

In the slide above, Electrification offerings are identified as a key component within the scope of integrated solution IA projects, with an implication that Electrification products/solutions are a differentiator against competing automation vendors. However, in the context of the preceding sections - particularly Section 3.2 where I discuss my perceptions of commoditization within the Electrification market - does ABB need an "in-house" electrification division just for these kinds of integrated offerings? The Industrial Automation business already incorporates 3rd party offerings into their solutions:

Figure 3.4.7 Industrial Automation Order Makeup

Source: ABB Industrial Automation Strategy Update FY '19

Consider in Figure 3.1.4, Electrification generated $13 BB in revenue (annualizing GEIS performance) and in Figure 3.4.4 Electrification had ~$475 MM of intersegment sales. Let's assume for a minute that all of Electrification's intersegment sales went to Industrial Automation. That would mean just 3.6% of Electrification sales are being "pulled" through Industrial Automation. Of course, the real percentage is even less since all of the $475 MM did not go to Industrial Automation. Despite ABB's promotion of cross-selling between Electrification and Industrial Automation as per Figure 3.4.6, it may not be all that significant in terms of raw sales and profit. Industrial Automation may be able to effectively incorporate 3rd party electrification offerings into their solutions, which of course, strengthens an argument to carve Electrification out of the company.

3.5 Section Summary

Margins for the Electrification segment are likely to be pressured moving forward due the effects of a commoditized marketplace and diminished intersegment sales with Power Grids removed from the group business. Management's target margin range of 15% - 19% by 2022 seems achievable on the low-end, but still not guaranteed due to the current inferior performance from GEIS. I am skeptical that a margin toward the high-end of the range can be achieved due to market and intersegment effects already discussed, and considering that Schneider Electric with expected economies of sales from its much larger comparable business operates below the high-end target.

4.0 Valuation

It is hard to say exactly how investors are valuing Electrification while it remains under ABB's umbrella. One "back of the envelope" approach is to consider the proportion of income from operations generated by each segment, and then to apply that proportion against the current share price to arrive at a price per share for each individual segment:

Figure 4.1 Valuation Model for Electrification Based on Proportional Income Contribution

Data Source: ABB Annual Report FY '18

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Note(s):

Income from operations amounts include intersegment sales.

Income from operations for Electrification segment include GEIS results for second-half FY '18.

$21/share reflects approximate close price on April 18, 2019.

Using the price of $7.69 from the table and a diluted count of 2.139 BB outstanding shares, this would give the Electrification segment a market value just shy of $16.5 BB and implies a price/sales multiple of 1.4 given the unit's reported sales of $11.7 BB in FY '18.

This result does not seem unreasonable given the 1.79 revenue multiple for electrical equipment manufacturers estimated by Aswath Damodaran. If we use that multiple and "back into" a price per share for the Electrification segment, we arrive at $9.79/share:

($11.7 BB * 1.79)/2.139 BB shares = $9.79/share

For the sake of simplicity, I split the difference to arrive at $8.75/share which imputes a current market value of $18.7 BB for the Electrification segment and a revenue multiple of 1.6.

To value the segment as an independent entity, I constructed 3 models of cash flow from operations through 2025 to use in DCF analyses: conservative, moderate, and aggressive. The models, which apply increasingly bullish estimates of future operating margins, are as follows:

Figure 4.2 Conservative Future Cash Flow Model

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Figure 4.3 Moderate Future Cash Flow Model

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Figure 4.4 Aggressive Future Cash Flow Model

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Assumptions applied to both cash flow models are:

Figures for FY '18 are as reported.

Revenue CAGR of 3% as based on ABB estimate for Electrification market (see Figure 1.3).

Costs related to restructuring, acquisition, divestitures, FX, and other at 20% of operating EBITA for all forecast periods, noting this figure was 20.7% of operating EBITA for FY '18.

Estimated adjustments to income at 30% of costs for all forecast periods, noting this amount was 29.5% of costs for FY '18.

Assumptions for the conservative cash flow model are:

Projected operating margin for FY '19 at 13%, FY '20 at 13.5%, FY '21 at 14.0%, FY '22 at 14.5%, and holding at 14.5% for all subsequent periods.

Assumptions for the moderate cash flow model are:

Projected operating margin for FY '19 at 13%, and increasing by 0.5% for each forecast period thereafter, ultimately reaching 16.0% for FY '25.

Assumptions for the aggressive cash flow model are:

Projected operating margin for FY '19 at 13%, and increasing by 1.0% for each forecast period thereafter, ultimately reaching 19.0% for FY '25, which is management's high-side target for the segment (see Figure 3.3.2).

With the conservative and moderate cash flow models, I am assuming that cost synergies with GEIS, as predicted by management, will be fully recognized by 2022 boosting margins from about 13% today to 14.5% by 2022 (see Section 3.3); and with the aggressive model, I assume ABB will see some additional benefit by that period with margins reaching 15%. But, in the conservative model, I assume that any margin gains from other efficiency efforts will be offset by market/competitive pressures, and I give no value to ABB's sale volume/mix strategy. In the moderate model, I assume that additional margin improvement will be realized due to management's margin improvement strategies beyond GEIS synergies. However, the moderate model still remains toward the low end of management target margin range. Finally, the aggressive model assumes margins will ultimately reach management's high-side target for Electrification at 19.0%. (See Figure 3.3.2)

Using the cash flow models above, the subsequent DCF models generate a present value of the Electrification business between $8.92 and $11.97/share:

Figure 4.5 Conservative DCF Model

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Figure 4.6 Moderate DCF Model

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Figure 4.7 Aggressive DCF Model

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Assumptions applied to both DCF models are:

A discount factor of 9.4%.

A growth factor of 3%.

Assigning 25% of total liabilities to Electrification.

Outstanding share count for FY '19 will be unchanged at 2.139 BB shares.

We thus have the following possibilities if Electrification were sold:

Figure 4.8 Valuation Upside

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

To be clear, with my reasons argued in Section 3.0, I think the aggressive case modeled above is unlikely, but is still useful to examine. The moderate case shows us that an additional ~$2.4 BB could be unlocked if the modeling holds at sale. Even if just that amount were transferred to shareholders as a special dividend, it would imply $1.12/share based on the diluted count of 2.139 BB outstanding shares. I think management deserves the benefit-of-the-doubt that they will outperform the conservative model by fully realizing predicted GEIS cost synergies and boosting margins further via the additional efficiency programs in effect (e.g. ABB-OS). With a little luck, their strategy of improving sales/profits via improved market penetration will also payoff, though as I mentioned in Section 3.3, the associated tactics are presently unproven. This is to say that I lean toward the moderate case model, though I will always be the first to say that any modeling must be approached with a skeptical eye.

5.0 The Motives Fit

If the modeling of Section 4.0 and the arguments against Electrification in the sections prior hold merit - along with the argument that ABB needs to raise cash, Cevian Capital might prove to be the shareholder force that pushes for the unit's ouster. The basic motives that drove Cevian to drive the sale of Power Grids seem to "fit" the Electrification segment. As per this linked article from Bloomberg, the motives can be summed up as:

Simplification: the sale of ABB's Power Grids business allows management, accused in the past of "being too bureaucratic", to focus its attention and resources on the remaining segments. The same logic applies if Electrification is sold, especially given the argument in Section 3.4 that there is diminished relatedness with ABB's remaining businesses. A "lighter" ABB formed around Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation might further sharpen management's focus, in that case toward an industrial-market-centric model. Value: Cevian believed there was greater value selling Power Grids than keeping it around. I am arguing the same general point in Sections 3.0 and 4.0. Risk: the divestiture of Power Grids freed ABB from a segment that has "inherently lumpy order profiles [compared to other segments] and which [needs] lots of project financing from the parent...to win contracts", with remaining segments offering "more growth, better margins, lower risk, [and] less [volatility] (ABB Strategy Update FY '19)." An ABB without Electrification is able to exit a business with inferior efficiency metrics operating in a commoditizing market as discussed in Section 3.0

Under a scenario where Cevian agrees with the thesis presented herein, retail investors would be able to "ride their coat tails" as they push management to dump Electrification.

6.0 Key Risks

I have implied in this report that, as a long investor in ABB, it is worth waiting around for the Electrification segment to be sold off at a premium to its present value; which, of course, suggests some degree of stability in the stock price over a very long period...(don't forget that I am suggesting Electrification would probably be divested sometime around FY '22). That is an extremely long timeframe during which anything can happen, particularly macro events impacting the Group and/or segment businesses that I cannot accurately predict nor model. Even if Electrification were sold, a severe decline in the share price that is not sufficiently offset by a return to shareholders from the sale makes the "play" worthless. Given ABB's historical share performance outlined in Section 1.0, the points described in this bullet perhaps represent the greatest risk.

ABB is unable to properly integrate GEIS moving forward, collapsing margins, and in doing so, severely diminishes Electrification's valuation making a sale worthless from an upside point of view. Increasing commoditization in the market and/or accelerating growth of new entrants exacerbates pressure on sales and profit, with the same effect as stated in the previous bullet.

Management resists any shareholder-led efforts to carve out the segment, as they initially did with Power Grids.

Modeling in Section 4.0 is completely off the mark and there is little or no sale upside for the Electrification segment.

7.0 Interpretation of Analysis/Risk

I remain convinced that ABB needs to sell "something" to raise cash (as per Section 2.0), and I remain convinced that Electrification is the best part of the company to carve out. However, I feel I must reiterate 2 important points:

Investors going long on ABB to pursue the idea that there is good upside should Electrification be sold off in the next 3 years or so must assume a high amount of risk (as per the first bullet in the preceding section). I personally think it is extremely unlikely that ABB will be able to transition Electrification to an operating state such that the cash flows under my aggressive model in Section 4.0 are feasible.

Nonetheless, based on my analysis, I am inclined to believe that Electrification as a standalone entity is worth sufficiently more than its segment value as to offer enough upside to offset risk in share price decline as investors wait for the business to be sold off.

For example, ABB stock lost nearly 20% over the last 5 years. As I was writing this report, the stock has been trading near ~$21/share. If shares were to lose 20% of their present value through 2022, that gives us a price of $16.80 and a loss of $4.20/share. On the low-end, the Power Grids sale should wind up returning ~70% of the sale price of $11 BB based on $7.6 BB - $7.8 BB being paid to shareholders as cash. If we assume my moderate case model in Section 4.0 is accurate and that roughly 70% of the value from a sale of Electrification is returned to shareholders as cash, then shareholders would receive:

($21 BB * .70)/2.139 BB = $6.87/share

In a simple model that ignores the time-value of money, investors could still achieve a 13% annualized return in this scenario if the dividend remains constant at $0.80 USD/share, and if the diluted share count remains constant at 2.139 BB outstanding shares:

Figure 6.1 Total Return Model Assuming 20% Share Price Decline

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Note(s):

The model ignores the time-value of money.

Dividend remains constant at $0.80 USD/share which is the approximate dividend paid for FY '18.

Special dividend paid in FY '20 from Power Grids sale with $7.6 BB returned to shareholders as the low-end estimate from management (current estimated range is $7.6 BB - $7.8 BB).

Diluted outstanding share count remains constant at 2.139 BB.

Pushing numbers around in the model above and keeping all other things equal, we find that ABB's share price would have to drop to around ~$7.40/share, representing a ~65% decline from where prices are roughly today to reduce the return to zero.

Obviously, I don't know what is going to happen with ABB's stock price over the next 4 annual fiscal periods. But I personally think the potential upside is worth the risk.

8.0 Conclusion

Since I began writing this report, ABB released its results for Q1 FY '19. The Electrification segment showed signs of improvement including 3rd-party order growth of 5%, order backlog growth of 6%, and some margin improvement over Q4 FY '18. All of this bodes well in terms of moving the segment in a direction of eventual sale. On the negative side of things, group operating EBITA margin was down 50 bps year-over-year and cash flow from operating activities declined $256 MM. While the latter helps to bolster my point that ABB may need to think about raising cash, it puts the dividend at risk which impacts my return modeling in Section 6.0.

So far, I have not discussed who might buy the Electrification segment. As things stand today, Schneider Electric and Siemens each have the financial strength to acquire the Electrification business from ABB. In the case of the former, they might seek the business to put even greater distance between themselves as the market leader and other players; and they, with their existing operations, may be able to attain an economy of scale that would be unrealizable to other players. That could induce them to pay handsomely for ABB's Electrification assets since they would theoretically derive greater value from them. In the case of Siemens, they might be interested in the business to compete more directly with Schneider Electric in terms of revenue size and scope. However, given that Siemens is in the midst of its own restructuring, in part to improve lousy margins in its own Energy Management business, Schneider seems like a more likely suitor:

Figure 8.1 Siemens Target EBITA Range by Operating Business

Source: Siemens Annual Report FY '18

ABB's management initially resisted Cevian's overtures to sell Power Grids, but eventually relented and suggested that by waiting to sell Power Grids, it allowed "the unit's margins [to] more than [double] in four years, giving ABB more bargaining power in the negotiations [with Hitachi]."

Management may (already) have the same idea with Electrification, to grow and improve the performance of the segment over the next few fiscal periods in an effort to bolster the company's leverage should sale discussions commence.

9.0 Supporting Documents

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, SIEGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.