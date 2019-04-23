Trulieve Cannabis: Undervalued

The company expects to obtain 20% of Leef Industries, LLC after the company receives its regulatory approval from the State of California.

In 2018, cash increased by 1,642% amounting to $24.4 million, and inventories increased by 1,003%. These figures should be the dream of any growth investor.

With 421% revenue growth and 67% gross profit margin, Trulieve Cannabis (OTCPK:TCNNF) is trading at 5.3x forward sales. Keep in mind that other competitors are trading at 12x-102x forward sales. A few shareholders control the company, which explains the current undervaluation. If the company can apply to a major exchange, the amount of liquidity should increase and drive the valuation up. Take into account that the market is not that liquid as not many market participants know this name.

Business

Incorporated in British Columbia, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. owns a license to cultivate, produce and sell medical cannabis in Florida.

Source: Company’s Website

The number of cannabis products shown on the company’s website is overwhelming. Trulieve sells CBD, vapes, concentrates, and different accessories among other products. See below further details on this matter:

Source: Company’s Website - Shop

Source: Company’s Website

While Trulieve Cannabis attempts to locate dispensaries in other states, the company has an extensive network of shops in Florida. See below a map with the company’s locations:

Source: Google Maps

It is likely that investors will appreciate that Trulieve Cannabis is growing both organically and inorganically. In 2018, the company acquired assets from two entities, Life Essence, Inc., and Leef Industries, LLC.

As shown in the lines and the image below, Trulieve Cannabis paid $4.5 million for the licenses to operate three medical marijuana dispensaries:

On December 13, 2018, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Life Essence, Inc. The purpose of this acquisition was to acquire the licenses to operate three medical marijuana dispensaries and a marijuana cultivation and processing facility. Source: 10-k

Source: 10-K

Besides, Trulieve Cannabis also paid $4 million to Leef Industries, LLC, for a recreational marijuana license. Interestingly, the company expects to obtain 20% of Leef Industries, LLC after the company receives its regulatory approval from the State of California. As shown in the lines below, this event should take place in early 2019. Investors should remember the date. If the total amount of assets acquired from Leef Industries increases, the stock price should also increase.

On November 30, 2018, the Company acquired 80% of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Leef Industries, LLC. The remaining 20% will be acquired and payment made upon receipt of final regulatory approval from the State of California, which is expected to occur in early 2019. The purpose of this acquisition was to acquire the recreational marijuana license. Source: Prospectus

Source: 10-k

Balance Sheet

In 2018, Trulieve reported 379% increase in the number of assets. While other operators in the cannabis industry are experiencing similar revenue growth, investors should also appreciate the company’s figures. Cash increased by 1,642% amounting to $24.4 million, inventories increased by 1,003%, and property and equipment increased by 268%. These figures should be the dream of any growth investor. The company reports not only an increase in capacity but also an increase in cash driven by the sale of equity. It seems clear that many investors are giving the company funds to develop its business. See below more on the assets of Trulieve Cannabis:

Source: 10-K

With regards to the inventory, work in progress and finished goods comprise of 45% and 41% of the total number of inventories respectively. It means that Trulieve has a large number of products to sell in 2019. Finished goods increased by 839% from 2017 to 2018, which indicates that revenue should continue in 2019. See the table below for more details on the total number of inventories:

Source: 10-K

The total amount of liabilities did not increase as much as the total amount of assets. In 2018, total liabilities were equal to $57.8 million, 154% more than that in 2017. However, investors should note the increase in financial debt. Current notes payable are equivalent to $7.4 million, and non-current notes payable are equal to $12 million.

There is a financial risk, but it is not that large. Remark that the amount of cash is more considerable than the total amount of financial debt. See the image below for further details on the list of liabilities:

Source: 10-K

421% Revenue Growth And 67% Gross Profit Margin

The income statement is also appealing. In 2018, the company reported revenue of $102 million, 421% more than that in 2017. The gross profit margin before biological asset adjustment was equal to 67%, which is larger than that of other operators in the cannabis industry. As shown in the image below, other competitors report a gross profit margin of 21% to 84%:

Source: Ycharts

Note that the income from operations increased from $9.9 million in 2017 to $75.2 million in 2018. However, in 2018, Trulieve reported a fair value adjustment of $85 million on the growth of biological assets. While this figure is very favorable, the value of cannabis may not grow every year. The image below reports the income statement:

Source: 10-K

The net income was also positive, equal to $42 million. However, without the fair value adjustment on the growth of biological assets, the bottom line would not be the same. See below further details on this matter:

Source: 10-K

Shares Outstanding And Valuation

As of April 10, 2019, Trulieve reported 29 million subordinate voting shares, 0.74 million super-voting shares, and 0.21 million warrants. With these figures in mind and noting that each multiple voting share can be converted into 100 subordinate voting shares, let’s assume a share count of 110 million shares. The table below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-K

As of March 21, 2019, the stock price was equal to $14.35. With 110 million shares, the total market capitalization amounts to $1.578 billion. Assuming financial debt of $19.4 million, the total enterprise value is equal to $1.597 billion.

In 2018, the company reported revenue of $102 million, 421% more than that in 2017. Taking into account these figures, forward revenue of $300 million appears to be reasonable. Using an enterprise value of $1.597 million, the EV/Forward Revenues is equal to 5.3x, which is very undervalued as compared to other cannabis operators. As shown in the image below, other cannabis operators in Canada and the United States trade at 12x-102x forward sales and don’t report revenue growth more significant than that of Trulieve. Annual revenue growth of peers is 25% to 284%.

Source: Ycharts

Trulieve Is A Controlled Company And Is Not Trading On A Major Exchange

Several features may justify the undervaluation of Trulieve. First of all, Trulieve Cannabis is a controlled entity. As shown in the lines below, shareholders own the Super Voting Shares, which gives them a large amount of voting power:

As a result of the Super Voting Shares that they hold, certain shareholders of the Corporation exercise a significant majority of the voting power in respect of the Corporation’s outstanding shares. The Subordinate Voting Shares are entitled to one vote per share, Multiple Voting Shares are entitled to 100 votes per share, and the Super Voting Shares are entitled to up to 200 votes per share. As a result, the holders of the Super Voting Shares have the ability to control the outcome of all matters submitted to the Corporation’s shareholders for approval, including the election and removal of directors and any arrangement or sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Corporation. Source: Prospectus

It is not convenient for minority shareholders. If the management does not perform, hiring a new one may be difficult. Besides, if there is an acquisition attempt, directors could make a decision that may not benefit minority shareholders.

Also, the company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “TRUL.” However, it trades over-the-counter in the U.S. As a result, the amount of liquidity in the market may not be adequate, which many times pushes the valuation of Trulieve Cannabis down.

Conclusion

It is likely that investors appreciate that Trulieve Cannabis is growing at a high pace both through acquisitions and organic growth. Besides, reporting 421% revenue growth and 67% gross profit margin, Trulieve Cannabis should not trade at 5.3x forward sales. Other competitors are growing at a slower pace and are trading at 12x-102x forward sales. The fact that the company does not trade on a big exchange explains why the company is undervalued. Also, the company is controlled by a few shareholders, which may be pushing the company’s valuation down. With all these features in mind, if the company changes its equity structure and sells shares on a major exchange, the share price should increase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.