Inovio's dBiTEs Technology Data Adds To Buy Conviction

Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) recently published data on its ground-breaking dBiTEs technology. This is an extension of its DNA vaccine platform that generated a therapy that could get its FDA approval in 2021. It also builds on a related advanced technology platform, dMAB, that allows a DNA vaccine to create monoclonal antibodies in human subjects. The latest development adds to a growing body of evidence that Inovio has a set of technologies that will richly reward investors in the coming decade.

This article will focus on dBiTEs, then provide updates on the clinical progress of dMAB and Inovio's most advanced clinical therapy, VGX-3100, for cervical dysplasia caused by HPV infections. I will also cover Inovio's cash position and explain why I think Inovio is undervalued, despite the risks involved in investing in a clinical-stage company.

dBiTEs

DNA-encoded Bi-specific T Cell Engagers is a string of technologies, so I will break it down, then use Inovio's trademark dBiTEs to refer to it. Inovio pioneered getting DNA plasmids to generate antigens in human cells. Those antigens trigger an immune response, much like an old-fashioned vaccine where the antigens are injected directly. Separately, some modern cancer treatments use engineered antibodies that are infused or injected into the system to fight cancer. More recently, antibodies have been engineered that engage two targets at once. These are referred to as bispecific antibodies. Amgen's (AMGN) Blincyto is an example of an FDA-approved bispecific antibody therapy (See BiTE Amgen for Long-term Returns).

Inovio's dBiTE therapies generate bispecific antibodies by inoculating the subject with DNA. In theory, this could become a long-term solution, leaving patients able to fight off a specific cancer type for the rest of their lives.

Preclinical data for Inovio's dBiTE showed promise for ovarian and breast cancers that are HER2 positive. A single dose in mice resulted in antibody generation for up to four months, while conventional bispecifics have half-lives of just a few hours. Established tumors were cleared by the therapy. Inovio CEO Joseph Kim said:

Our dBiTE technology could be utilized to overcome the greatest shortcomings of traditional BiTEs, particularly its incredibly short half-life. Based on these promising preclinical results, we plan to rapidly advance our first dBiTE candidate into clinical testing, as well as develop more cancer tumor-targeting dBiTEs as partnering candidates.

That said, the timeline for human cancer trials is long and many promising therapies fail along the way. It is likely to be well into the late 2020s before this therapy, or another based on the platform, generates commercial sales revenue.

dMAB

Inovio's dBiTE platform is an extension of its dMAB (DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody) platform. I wrote about that back in 2015: Inovio's dMAb Technology: A Medical Revolution Worth Investing In. Some 3 years later, in February 2019, the company dosed the first subject in the first-ever human study based on dMAb technology. INO-A002 therapy is designed to prevent or treat Zika virus infection. This study is being fully funded by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Essentially, dMAB skips the antigen-presentation step of vaccine technology. The monoclonal antibody desired is produced by introducing DNA into human cells. The cells release the antibodies into the bloodstream where they work like any other antibody.

While the first dMAB is now in human trials, and trials for indications like Zika are typically far shorter than cancer trials, even if the therapy works, it is years away from commercial revenue production.

VGX-3100

Source: Inovio

Short term, and the main reason I see Inovio as an undervalued company right now, there is VGX-3100 and related vaccines. VGX-3100 treats cervical dysplasia, a tumor caused by HPV (human papillomavirus) infections. Results from a Phase 2 trial were positive, as shown in the above slide. Two Phase 3 trials are being conducted, with the first nearing full enrollment, while the second started enrolling patients in March. Data is expected in 2020 enabling an application for commercial approval to the FDA in 2021.

VGX-3100 and variants are in clinical trials for other HPV-related cancers. The vulvar neoplasia indication is in a Phase 2 trial, as is the anal neoplasia indication. MedImmune (NYSE:AZN) has licensed MEDI0457 for head and neck cancer, in combination with durvalumab, and is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial.

VGX-3100 was recently picked as the Best Therapeutic Vaccine at the World Vaccine Congress, reflecting the views of a variety of experts.

Partners and Rest of Pipeline

Inovio's DNA vaccine technologies are broadly applicable to preventing or treating cancers, infectious diseases, and other indications. The pipeline is broad, but to conserve cash, Inovio currently focuses on getting VGX-3100 to market. Government, non-profit, and corporate partners provide much of the funding for the broader pipeline. See the Inovio Pipeline page for an overview.

INO-5401 is licensed to Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) for Glioblastoma. It is also licensed to Genentech (a Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) subsidiary) for bladder cancer. Glioblastoma is notoriously hard to treat, but the bladder indication is promising.

Cash Position, Dilution Threat

At the end of 2018, Inovio had $81 million in cash and equivalents balances. In March 2019, the company completed a private placement of $78.5 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% convertible senior notes due 2024. While Inovio has been quite thrifty compared to other development-stage biotechnology companies, often financing trials with grants, that is still not much cash for a company that plans to go commercial in 2021. Cash may be generated from more partnership deals, or selling more notes, or diluting the stock.

This illustrates one of the problems for biotechs that are undervalued by the market (if you agree with me assessing Inovio that way). On March 22, Inovio had a market capitalization of $365 million (at $3.82 per share). It has been as high as $15 per share in the past. If it has sold stock at $15 per share or even $10 per share, it could have raised cash with far less dilution than if it has to be raised at the current stock price. The hope would be that current cash will last until top-line results for VGX-3100 are released. Then, if the stock price goes up significantly, raising the cash to create a commercial sales force and ramp up other programs will cause relatively less dilution. That would please long-term investors. I bought my first INO stock in 2012, so dilution is a concern to me.

Conclusion

Bispecific antibody technology is in its early stages. Amgen's Blincyto generated just $63 million in revenue in Q4 2018. It is more an indicator of the future potential of bispecifics than a blockbuster itself. Many other bispecifics are currently in clinical or preclinical trials.

Valuing pharmaceutical biotech companies before they have FDA approvals, much less a revenue or earnings record, is subject to broad caveats. Based on Phase 2 data, I believe VGX-3100 is likely to pass its Phase 3 trials and gain FDA approval in 2021. But sometimes, Phase 3 trials fail despite good Phase 2 data. I believe the therapy should be priced more like a cancer therapy than a transmittable disease vaccine, and HPV related pre-cancers are common. But will payers (insurers) go along with that? We will not know until 2021.

In addition to the DNA vaccine therapies, I believe dMABs and dBiTEs should work. But how much are the platforms worth now, given they are not likely to go commercial until the end of the 2020s? If I were a sell-side analyst, I might put a multi-billion dollar price on them. If I were one of those who like to short biotech stocks and hope they run out of cash, I would call the platforms worthless. Today, I see no reason to place a specific value on the platforms.

Despite my caveats, I believe Inovio is currently grossly undervalued by the market. If not before then, I believe there will be a reckoning if positive Phase 3 VGX-3100 data is released in 2020. It will color investor perception of the likelihood of success of the entire pipeline and all three platforms.

I would be surprised if Inovio went back to $15 a share prior to that event. I think a contributing factor to Inovio's low price (aside from relative obscurity) has been the long timelines associated with platform and therapy development. I think a good short-term goal can be placed on improving investor sentiment: the current 52-week high of $6.30 per share. At that price, the market capitalization of Inovio would be $615 million.

More generally, the dBiTEs technology announcement adds to my conviction that Inovio is a strong long-term buy for biotech investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INO, AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.