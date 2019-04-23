Ingenico Group - GCS (INGIY) CEO Nicolas Huss on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ingenico Group - GCS (OTCPK:INGIY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Huss - Chief Executive Officer

Michel-Alain Proch - Chief Financial Officer

Johan Tjärnberg - Executive Vice President, Retail Business Unit

Jennifer Miles - Executive Vice President, North America

Matthieu Destot - Executive Vice President, Banks & Acquirers Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Gerardus Vos - Barclays

Josh Masser - Morgan Stanley

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alexandre Faure - Exane BNP

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ingenico Group Q1 2019 Revenue Conference Call. I now hand over to Nicolas Huss, CEO; and Michel-Alain Proch, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you. Good evening, everyone and welcome to this conference call dedicated to our first quarter 2019 revenue figures that were announced today. I am Nicolas Huss, the CEO of the Ingenico Group and I'm joined here today by Michel-Alain Proch, our Group CFO that will help me with the presentation. Also with us in the room to participate in the Q&A session, we have Jennifer Miles; and Johan Tjärnberg from our Business Unit; plus Matthieu Destot, our new B&A leader that I'm pleased to welcome officially.

Michel-Alain and I are going to briefly talk you through the numbers, the key highlights and the changes in the guidance. We will also comment on the performance of the two business units i.e. retail and Banks & Acquirers before handing the call over to questions.

Starting, if I now move to the following page, page 2 and starting with the retail. The quarter has been completely in line with our expectation. First of all, the business unit grew 11% this quarter. All business lines delivered as expected from SMB and Global Online growing on their cruising speeds enterprise accelerating on a very strong momentum and Payone growing not yet at its normative growth profile, but highlighting already commercial successes. The two integration of our operations BS Payone and Paymark are completely on track. Paymark is bringing to our local activities strong connections among the different key players. While at the Payone JV level both teams are working closely together.

Finally, let me highlight that SMB is progressing very well. It benefits from the repeatable and virtuous model of Bambora illustrated in the continuous and resilient growth of its merchant base and transactions rooted in its platform.

Regarding B&A, I'm focusing on B&A now. The quarter has been strong and definitely better than our initial expectation. We benefited from an outstanding performance of our LatAm activities especially in Brazil while the market keeps on ramping up. We were able to gain significant market share over there thanks to first of all our range of offers from prop OS to Android while which is the second point deploying successfully a new direct sales model with the local acquirers. But it's also important to mention and since January, we have also decided to gradually double our manufacturing capacity in Brazil betting on our ability to win most of the market acceleration.

In the meantime, the more mature markets such as Western Europe and North America have been evolving in line with our expectations. Even if consolidation is still impacting the overall performance that's – and that's good. We see that it starts to normalize. Lastly, the B&A revival plan is now fully in motion and it will enable us to bring agility, but also flexibility to the B&A terminal model. Globally, even if there are still strong challenges ahead of us, the start of the year has been strong in both businesses. This allows us today to raise our growth expectation for the year, to be up around of the initial range.

So if you look at these slides here which is the slide number 3. Let me provide a summary of the key financial highlights for Q1 2019. This quarter as you can see we have reached €753 million in revenues representing a 12% organic growth. The revenue here has been positively impacted by 6 million of currency and the contribution of the two operations we closed beginning of the year, I mentioned them previously these are Paymark and BS Payone. Therefore, revenue grew 29% on a reported basis.

Focusing on Retail, the revenues are at €435 million at 11% organically. As you all perfectly know by now, we are welcoming a new division the Payone JV. BS Payone is consolidated in this division with all the assets that used to be located both in SMB and Enterprise. There is still a lot of work to be done at JV level as we just started the consolidation. In 2019, we will see a lot of work, but we expect the normalized run rate to be reached throughout the last part of the year. Therefore, the new split-by business that you also have on this page is 18% for SMB, 31% for Global Online, 21% for enterprise and 30% for Payone.

B&A now, €318 million of revenues at 12% organically. If you look at the speed that we provide every quarter, 34% in EMEA decreasing especially with the Iran market phase out and this happened if you remember in Q2 last year. 20% in LA increasing drastically with the ramp-up of Brazil mentioned previously, 10% in NA and 35% in APAC.

Now, I'd like to pass on to Michel-Alain who is going to dive – to dig into more detail.

Michel-Alain Proch

Thank you, Nicolas and hello everybody. This is Michel speaking.

So turning into slide number 4, which is providing you the revenue dynamics by business unit and I'm starting with retail. As Nicolas was saying SMB performed very well this quarter. It was fully in line with our expectation reaching 15% of organic growth. There are two main drivers behind this performance. First, the continuous ramp up of merchants, growing by more than 4,000 per month in this first quarter. And second, the acquiring volumes which continue to increase, even if this space is decelerating to last year after the rebalancing we have decided of our risk portfolio.

Enterprise has delivered an excellent performance this quarter too reaching 20% of organic growth. This performance was driven by both transactional activities and sale of POS more precisely, three units performed particularly well. North America had a very large retailer win. Our health care vertical in Germany grew significantly fueled by local equipment incentive. Axis, our omni-channel platform sales volume ramping up. And finally, Turkey performed very well with an expansion of our POS footprint and the development of our gateway.

So moving on to Global Online, which grew double-digit as expected. The activity has been driven by the emerging countries in Latin America and in Asia. Two geographies with high growth rate. To illustrate that, India grew by more than 30% this quarter. Second point, the business line benefited from clients on-boarded in the course of the past 12 months so all the commercial work done by Global Online and Gabriel and the team is starting to pay-off. And finally, in the course of the quarter, we gained new client in each region we are operating.

Moving on to Payone. So the performance here is in line with our expectation. Integration is on track. Teams are working very closely together and the JV is very well perceived by our clients both large enterprises SMB and the savings banks and by the way we have already captured one of the savings bank who was a client of the competitor. Nevertheless, the JV is not yet growing at its cruising speed and we think it will achieve – it would reach there in the course of 2020.

So, now moving on to slide number 5 which is describing the B&A performance by region. Let me highlight the main points here. Beginning with North America, which came in line at minus 4% of organic decrease, the region has been mainly impacted by the Canadian activities where the business has experienced a slowdown compared to a very strong dynamic in the previous quarters. We believe this trajectory will carry on in Q2 and we should experience a more positive momentum in the second semester of the year.

The U.S. was stable this quarter with our verticalization strategy in full motion. More than 150 ISV certification were ongoing at the end of the quarter and a new commercial win in unattended vertical has been signed.

EMEA reached minus 6% of organic decrease and this is fully in line with our expectation. First, if we restate the phase-out of Iran that we decided in Q2 last year, the full region would have been stable. This stability is reached with commercial successes in Eastern Europe and Middle East Africa compensating the slight decrease in the European Western countries as expected.

Moving on to Latin America, which is really the highlight of this quarter, representing 20% of B&A review with an organic growth of almost 100%. So, it's clear as Nicolas was saying, this quarter has been outstanding with a very important market gain in Brazil where we have invested in increased capacity.

The whole region is actually showing a very strong market dynamism because it's not only Brazil, but Mexico, Peru, and Chile. The market is dynamic and we are gaining market share thanks to our full range of products from prop OS to Android and our innovative way to address the market through direct sales. Nevertheless, as we all know, this market is quite volatile, so we remain cautious on this growth trajectory for the second semester.

Moving on to APAC, which has been growing 8% organically and here again this time slightly above our expectation. We benefited from lower price erosions unexpected in China given a greater mix of APOS shipments in the overall business.

Southeast Asia is doing very well, especially in Indonesia with strong demand in APOS, while India is benefiting from days last year which was easy to compare. In parallel, Japan keeps ramping up benefiting from EMV migration and finally, a major market as Australia, has remained stable.

So, now let's move on to the updated guidance which is on slide 6. So, based on this very strong start of the year we have experienced, we've decided to raise our organic growth guidance for the full year of 2019 from the 4% to 6% initial to a circa 6% growth. This change is reflecting a better than expected organic growth in B&A derived essentially from Latin America and particularly, Brazil as I was mentioning and B&A should reach 2% this year versus flat that we have communicated on the 12th of February.

So, we continue to guide on an EBITDA above €550 million translating into circa €280 million for B&A and above €270 million for retail, obviously, with a better comfort than we had two months ago. The free cash flow conversion rate is unchanged before IFRS 16 at 50%, so leading to a circa €275 million free cash flow this year.

So, finally, let me update you on this first year of implementation of new accounting standard that you know IFRS 16 which is related to the accounting of the lease contract. For Ingenico it's relatively minor subject compared to other player on the market. As our lease are encompassing mostly our building rents, so to make it simple, the application of IFRS 16 will increase mathematically the group EBITDA by €30 million in year 2019 with no impact on the free cash flow, obviously, as IFRS 16 is only addressing presentation.

So, consequently, the free cash conversion rate as we have a higher EBITDA will be mathematically reduced from circa 50% to circa 47%, but still aiming at the same €275 million.

So, let me summarize our updated guidance which will stand for 6% of organic growth with retail double-digit and B&A at 2%. The EBITDA will benefit from the €30 million that I was referring to from IFRS 16, so reaching above €580 million. And finally, free cash flow which used to be at circa 50% is now standing at circa 47%, which is a mathematical consequence of the increase of the EBITDA.

So, Nicolas back to you for the conclusion.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you. So, a short conclusion as always. Some key messages maybe. The first one is that the start of this year has been good and thus our business units are delivering as expected from a retail perspective or slightly more as we mentioned for B&A. As you know already 2019 is the year where we are repositioning B&A and accelerating the retail costs.

With the Ingenico team we're focused and committed on delivering objectives, some of them have even been raised tonight. I look forward to seeing all of you tomorrow -- some of you tomorrow at the Cloud Business Center here in Paris for the Ingenico Capital Market Day where we will present our strategic plan for the coming years.

Thank you for your attention and it's time to open to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have our first question from Mr. Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS. Sir, please go ahead.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Thank you very much. My first question was on your full year guidance for EBITDA. So, given the strong start to the year both on the B&A side and retail, it's quite encouraging that you increased your B&A revenue for the full year.

I was just wondering why didn't you move the EBITDA then, especially, if we look at the Banks & Acquirers, I would expect maybe the drop through to be even higher than retail given that you are in the cost-saving program?

Michel-Alain Proch

Yes Francois-Xavier thank you for your question. It's Michel speaking. There are really two reasons for it. The first is that this business which are derived from a really, really impressive performance from Brazil is running at a percentage of EBITDA which is roughly 15% as you may remember.

So, I mean the [indiscernible] knew that we have capture in the first quarter is giving us more comfort to reach the goal of €550 million that's what I was saying. So basically today we are in a better position than we were two months ago.

Now, it's only the first quarter. We will know as the volatility of the Brazilian market. We've been there already. So, we've taken the decision to stick to above €550 million and we will get back -- we get back on this element of the guidance after two quarter of visibility at the end of the first semester.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

And the trend in LatAm I mean is still going to continue in Q2 at least? The contrast still reasonable.

Michel-Alain Proch

So the visibility well actually you see possibly in Latin America, it's less a question of comp than a question of really a market gain share. That market share gain that we have experienced in Q1 and to answer your question, yes in Q2, we have visibility on the second quarter and we believe we will be in the same trajectory, but we remain cautious with Matthieu on Q3 and Q4.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. And with regard to EMEA, of course it was one of the biggest swing factor last year. Any color you can give us on the Q2 trend in EMEA Europe especially in the mature markets?

Michel-Alain Proch

I think we will be in a performance that that is going to be I won't say identical, but very close to what we have experienced in Q1 maybe a bit better. Matthieu is obviously addressing this market as a priority due to the performance last year. But I think the main message I want to carry here is stability of our revenue, which is very important, the stability of our revenue without the impact of Iran. We still have an impact in the gross profit obviously, because the sale that we are getting into Eastern Europe and Middle East has a less margin than the one on Continental Europe. But overall, I think we'll have the same trajectory in Q2.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. And last one from me if I may the -- on your SMB so moving to retail quickly. It seem that the growth slowed down and I would have expected that it's only Bambora now within SMB given that the JV is now with the cash. So I was just wondering how come the growth slow down and should we expect this kind of growth normalize -- I mean normalized growth in 2019. Can you give us a bit of color around that would be very helpful?

Johan Tjärnberg

Sure. It's Johan speaking here. So I think the first question in terms of definition of SMB, you're right that the German piece is not part of the JV. So what's left in SMB is sort of the quarter's performer Bambora and Ogone business. It's important to have that in mind. And the second part is that you have to bear in mind the recent mix in SMB between pure delivery to the small business community and also the acquiring businesses. And in the first quarter, we are still seeing a strong growth on the acquiring side, but a lower pace compared to the third and fourth quarter last year, mainly as the result of that we have taken some decisions to lower some business activities with a few selective customers, mainly related to retail segment and this is sort of the way you should look at the acquiring business. Although long term might be continued very strong growth in acquiring or in advance acquiring as we use to see it. But you will have some volatility between the quarters. When it comes to guidance, we will get back to that tomorrow.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. That was very clear. Thanks very much.

Nicolas Huss

Thanks very much. There is a next question I guess.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Gerardus Vos from Barclays. Sir, please go ahead.

Gerardus Vos

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a few if I may. Just first for going back on the earlier question, how sustainable the revenue momentum is into the rest of the year? I think if you just kind of take the 12% and the 6%, it looks that you anticipate 4% per quarter for the remaining part of the year. Then secondly, on Payone I hear I think an acceleration in the kind of second half to hit full run rate at the end of this year. What are the kind of levers to kind of drive such an acceleration in this kind of business in such a short time span? And then I had another question on the impact of Huawei which in Boston I think is a client from Global Online? And then the final one was on the rebalancing of risk. Was this related to this bankruptcy in airlines? Or was this a kind of broader decision? Thanks.

Nicolas Huss

Okay. So I guess that Michel-Alain could take the first one on is the momentum sustainable? And then I will leave you with the Payone drivers and also the risk more in -- on the retail side.

Michel-Alain Proch

Sure, sure. Hi, Gerardus the -- as I was saying, yes indeed the momentum we are experiencing here in Latin America we are I mean very confident to have it until end of June. We have less visibility in the second semester and the reason why for the time being we are taking this position that I can describe as cautious with 2% of organic growth in B&A taking into consideration when you look at our Q1 that all the rest of our geographies actually has delivered either slightly above or at our expectations. So again -- so step-by-step I mean it's first quarter. We'll see where we are with mature -- at the end of the semester.

Nicolas Huss

Johan?

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes. So to start with Payone. So as Nicolas said in the beginning, this is very much in line with the growth we expected and the plan we have had for 2019. So Q1 and Q2 will be very much around integration and integration not only related to the cost side, but also related to the revenue side both in terms of product development, leverage the new distribution channel we have and also extracting the cross-selling synergies both on the acquiring and on the gateway side. So all in all I'm comfortable that this will take us to a different level of growth where we will see some visibility in the second half of the year and as Michel-Alain said we should enjoy this in 2020.

Gerardus Vos

Okay.

Nicolas Huss

Okay. So with Huawei and the risk on the acquiring side?

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes. So the lower growth rate is not relating to any specific events or bankruptcy or anything. This was strategic decision we took already in Q3 -- late Q3 early Q4 to lower some risk with some of these existing customers, so very strategically planned on our side. But in case you know I mean from the client perspective, we do not have an ambition to operate the high-risk acquiring business, but to be very cautious on what we are doing.

Gerardus Vos

And what is the impact of this client of Huawei?

Johan Tjärnberg

I'm sorry say it again Gerardus.

Gerardus Vos

So what's the rough impact of this client?

Johan Tjärnberg

None.

Nicolas Huss

None. Because for Huawei we are not the acquirer, we are the gateway.

Gerardus Vos

And it was something like a big revenue client.

Nicolas Huss

We didn't have -- we don't have any impact in our P&L.

Michel-Alain Proch

We have an impact obviously. Gerardus, we have an impact in term of who knew. Obviously because still new we're not going to get any younger for obvious reasons, but we don't have any impact on the P&L.

Gerardus Vos

Okay, great. Thank you and congrats on the numbers. Thanks.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question from Josh Masser from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Josh Masser

Hey, good afternoon guys. Congrats on the strong quarter. A couple from me, I think the first one is around the market share gains in Brazil. If you could shed a bit more color around, what exactly you're doing is better than the peers, how are they responding to that? And if you're seeing any negative impact on pricing in that market?

And then the second one is around own acquiring. So while you're doing the processing, but now also doing the acquiring has that changed? I know that was a bit of a strategic point that you're going to try and take -- do more than last year, so has that increased and has there been impact on trading earlier on in the year? Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Okay. So maybe we can give a little bit more colors in Brazil, so Brazil has been recovering quite a lot and started at some stage last year. This happened, if you remember after several years of economical crisis of downturn in Brazil and what we saw by the end of last year is that there were great opportunities because of some change of models in Brazil and some terminal sales opportunities.

Therefore, we also felt that our direct sales positioning, which was a new feature of last year was giving us a great possibilities. We have a large discussion around should we increase or not our manufacturing capacity. As you may remember that in Brazil that's one of the very few countries where we need to build their -- own terminals.

And after due consideration we decided to go for it. And we gradually increased in three consecutive sets if I'm not mistaken January, February and March our manufacturing capacity, and we are now in a position once this is done to double it, which meant that we did a bet on the market and following month what we see that the bet is paying off nicely, and we’re able to convert this potential market gain into real sales.

Michel-Alain Proch

And if I may just add one thing, Nicolas. We have not -- we stopped naming, obviously, any names but the market gain share was executed against one of our Chinese competitor.

Josh Masser

Okay, thank you. On the acquiring?

Nicolas Huss

So, I'm sorry, on acquiring you were cutting off, so I'm not sure I didn't get the question I don't know if you guys -- would you mind repeating it on acquiring?

Josh Masser

Yeah. Sure. I was just asking, I think last year one of the targets post Bambora was that you're going to increase the volumes that you actually be acquiring for as well as just the processing. I was wondering if that is still a strategic aim and has that had any impact on early trading in this year?

Nicolas Huss

Yeah. From a strategic perspective, I think we have a couple of strategies for it's -- I mean, we have a high focus on expanding our advance acquiring, which means that we put a lot of effort into areas where we see cross-border business omni-channel business and also in the digital environment.

So -- and I think this will be also the part of the agenda for tomorrow where we could choose at a vertical -- by vertical how we do this, but strategically of course we want to accelerate this part of the business.

Josh Masser

Good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a new question from Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Yeah. Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. Could you please comment a little bit on the competitive landscape in payment and terminals market? Have you seen any change over the last few months in VeriFone or the company has been taken over by private equity?

And also on Q2, could you provide a little bit of -- some outlook for Q2 based on your Q1 pipeline? What should we expect for B&A business in Q2 for instance as comparison basis will be mentally easy? Should we still expect some growth there? Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Okay. Thank you. So I'll take the first one maybe with Jennifer and possibly Matthieu on the competitive landscape and specifically VeriFone. As you all know VeriFone, of course, being taken private went through some variable moves and decided to go ahead with plan, which will qualify as strong, which has had a lot of impact on the way they deal with our clients in different regions. But from an R&D perspective, but also we saw a lot of impacts on their own team through a pretty native restructuring.

Having said that, there are pros and cons. The pros is that we hear it from the regions, which are far away from the center, i.e. the U.S. a certain form of tension and possible opportunities for us that's the good point.

On the other side, Jennifer I don't think that for the moment we saw a lot of their clients leaving them and running to us in the U.S. if I'm not mistaken.

Jennifer Miles

Yes. I think just to drill down on that a little bit, what you see right now is a slice of quality. In other words, key client or opportunities that wouldn't have the incumbency advantage. Those clients are now willing to open up the door to look to an alternative solution because of the lack of service of quality that they are experiencing.

So to Nicolas' point, what we see is a very strong trend in several markets around the world where we are now engaged in conversations that previously we would not have been in a strong position or a favorable position, but we are beginning to see the early signs that the market share opportunity may shift as these companies are making next-generation businesses with them.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Thanks. But for a moment it's still opportunity?

Jennifer Miles

Correct.

Josh Masser

Just to summarize.

Matthieu Destot

And Sebastien to take your question on Q2, so obviously with the dynamic we have in Latin America, we are more positive than we were around two months ago. Now when you look at Q1 this dynamic that we had in B&A was coming from both Latin America plus a good push in China, plus a good push in Asia Pac that I was mentioning in my comments, which is mostly Indonesia, some of it being early shipment and shift from one quarter to another.

So for this reason to answer your question, I believe that B&A-- we believe we consider that B&A will be positive in Q2 but we are not talking about the same performance as in Q1 will be in a low single-digit growth.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Okay. And can you tell us a little bit what was the growth since decline in China in Q1 as I guess since we're going down there?

Nicolas Huss

No. I don't think that we've seen any decline in China in Q1. So…

Michel-Alain Proch

No, I'm sorry, I didn't get that.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

No, no it was a question, what was the sales evaluation in Q1, an open question, let's say?

Nicolas Huss

Okay, okay. Okay, I'm sorry. No, in China, actually in this first quarter we had several positive items. Actually, we were expecting China to be negative in Q1 and we came in flat mostly with -- mostly coming from, I would say, three major items.

The first one is that we have less price erosion than we expected. The reason for that is last year we sold lots of mPOS while the price is quite low. And this year in Q1 we sold more APOS which is our Android terminal. So that's the first reason.

The second reason is that we expected -- we got stronger-than-expected demand from the large Chinese banks and sub-party processor. And I would just add one more thing, which is, overall, our APOS business, material in the APOS product is better than what we expected while we were early this year in China. So, all-in-all, flat in this first quarter, versus an expectation of being a single -- mid-single digit negative.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Did it change your view for the full year in China or not?

Nicolas Huss

Not yet. Michel, do you want to take the question?

Michel-Alain Proch

Yes. I will answer your question. So with the market, specifically in China, what we see is the smart POS market is saturating and where the market is still growing is more on the mPOS market, which is QR code based payment method. So that's the reason why we still believe that we will have fierce competition on the Chinese market. We do not expect growth there, but a flat guidance will remain.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Thank you. Thank you.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you, Sebastien. Other questions?

Operator

Thank you. Last question from Mr. Alexandre Faure from Exane BNP.

Alexandre Faure

Hi. Good evening. Thanks for letting me on. Just a quick clarification may be on the situation in Brazil. I think if I understood correctly, you said that you've doubled your production capacity over there. Is it compared to the end of 2018?

I get the sense that you sort of grew capacity very gradually over Q1 2019 and I'm having a hard time to reconcile that with your commentary for the rest of the year pointing to a strong Q2, but a lot of uncertainty around H2 in LatAm? I mean, how easy is it to ramp up and down capacity in Brazil? It should make a big commitment just for half a year, you see what I mean?

Nicolas Huss

We got down two questions Alexandre, if I'm not mistaken. The first one is around, what did we do, and then how difficult is it to ramp up and down. So, on the first question, as explained, we decided to go for the market and ramp up the capacity during the months of January.

If I'm not mistaken, it was by the end of January something like that. And we also saw some opportunities in February and then again in March. And therefore, we have doubled the assembly lines in Brazil from three to six, which allowed us to double the possible production capacity versus the end of last year.

Regarding how difficult is it to ramp up and down, technically we can reuse them would we decide to ramp them down in our main manufacturing center in Asia. But, of course, we have some cost as we need to decommission them from Brazil and then move them to Vietnam. So this has a cost for us, which is a risk that we're happy to take. It's not technically that difficult. It's only that we just need to be certain that from a return investment perspective it makes sense.

Michel-Alain Proch

But it's important to mention, Nicolas, that we do not have -- the factory is not ours.

Nicolas Huss

Yeah. The factory is not --

Michel-Alain Proch

But our investment is really in the molds of the terminal. And in order to ramp up and ramp down is to get back the molds and transfer them into another production unit, so which is giving us this capacity naturally.

Nicolas Huss

Yes. The flexibility using the same EMS in Brazil and the rest of the world.

Alexandre Faure

Very good.

Nicolas Huss

As you can see that we became an expert in molds, terminals as the mold. Is that fine Alexandre or?

Alexandre Faure

Yes, yes. It does, it does. Thank you very much for the detailed answer.

Nicolas Huss

But, if I may, that's a broader question around do we want to grow after our opportunities in B&A? And I think that what you've always heard us is, yes, we believe that there are still a lot of opportunity in B&A and we would go and chase actively every single opportunity.

So the story this quarter is about Brazil, but if you remember, we also announced earlier this year that we will develop an Android competent center also in Asia. We have announced that we're also developing internationally Android outside of China, which is something that we said earlier in the year. I also have in mind that we're now investing into Middle East and Africa, where we are developing a dedicated team there and we're in the middle of doing that.

So I think summarizing and wrapping out, you can count on us to go for every single opportunity on the terminal side as long as it makes sense from both a business and profitability perspective.

Alexandre Faure

Very clear. Thanks very much. And, yeah, looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow.

Nicolas Huss

Thanks a lot. Okay. So I understand that this was the last question. Thank you everyone for your attention and I hope that we will see a lot of you tomorrow at CMB.

Michel-Alain Proch

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.