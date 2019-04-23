This Will Trigger A Giant Breakout For Aurora Cannabis

Why it's taking a little longer than some other companies even though Aurora Cannabis is obviously the cream of the cannabis crop.

What form it'll take will determine the immediate and long-term effects it'll have on the company.

The performance of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has been so strong over the last three years, that the idea of it having a lot more break out left in it may seem odd to some investors, as by all measures it has experienced an explosive surge in share price by about 2,000 percent over the last three years, and it has already jumped by about 80 percent so far in 2019.

In this article we'll look at what the next major catalyst will be for Aurora and what form it'll take; that will determine the size of the immediate effect on the company and how it'll impact the long-term performance of Aurora.

Market looking for a major partnership

I've been on record for some time that I don't think Aurora Cannabis will be hindered by the lack of a partnership with a major company, primarily because it has already put the pieces in place for long-term success.

It is growing organically and via acquisitions to the point it far outdistances any of its competitors at the global level, having a presence in 24 countries.

There is also the fact it has the capacity to ramp up production to around 800,000 kilograms per year, and if it chooses to, could use existing facilities to increase that by close to 25 percent more.

The company can already leverage that to boost sales dramatically, while at the same time closing in on becoming profitable.

What a major partnership would do would be to boost the pace of its growth trajectory, which is already formidable when measured against every one of its competitors.

One thing in particular I like about Aurora's management team is it has been slow to engage in just any deal, even though there have been reported offers from other companies that it has decided to forego. I think the major reason is the company is protecting its entrepreneurial culture, which if it entered into a partnership with a large, bureaucratic organization, could result in the company losing its competitive advantage.

What to look for when a deal is announced

I'm not convinced there will be only one deal announced by Aurora because of its comprehensive product line that competes at every touch point of the cannabis market. It could make a big deal with one company in a specific market, and another deal with another large company in a different segment.

Another thing to take into account is the company already has a number of partnerships in place, albeit, with companies that the general market aren't familiar with.

All that said, my assumption is there will be a deal with a large company sometime in 2019. Management has confirmed this in the recent past, saying there could be an announcement within about six months.

What I'm looking for with a deal is the specific terms concerning what level of participation the larger company will expect to engage in with Aurora.

My initial interest isn't going to be what capital is going to be involved, as we already know it'll be significant. we already know whatever deal will be entered into will generate an immediate boost to the share price of Aurora.

What I'm looking for is how it'll impact the long-term outlook for Aurora, which should include terms that allow Aurora to operate as it always has, with the exception of whatever expertise the partner brings will leverage its performance.

For example, if it's infused drinks and an existing reliable and large distribution system, Aurora would keep on doing what it does well, which is boosting cannabis production while lowering costs.

Following Aurora closely and listening to management commentary over the last year, there is no doubt to me it will secure a large deal that will be beneficial to shareholders, by which I mean it'll retain its entrepreneurial culture.

I think that's the real reason why a deal hasn't been made yet; it has resisted big money that would result in the loss of its culture and possibly, interference from companies whose bureaucracies wouldn't work well with the high-flying Aurora.

Contrary to what the financial media and many pundits assert, just getting a large cash infusion from a large company is not in the best interests of shareholders if the consequence is the loss of what makes Aurora such a strong competitor.

Conclusion

My thought is I don't think, in spite of media and investor pressures, that the management of Aurora is going to accept just any cash infusion it can get its hands on. This is one of the reasons I have a lot of confidence in the long-term outlook of management. I'm certain it could have already landed a major deal if it wanted to.

Now that it has patiently waited, it has created more leverage for itself in negotiations because of its hefty market lead in production capacity, low costs, and about double the international markets it competes in against its nearest competitors.

As I've mentioned, Aurora could get to where all the other companies are getting with or without a major partner; it already has proven that. The only thing left to figure out is how quickly it'll accelerate the already substantial pace of its growth trajectory.

Now that it's strong in hemp, recreational pot and medical cannabis, it can go many directions across numerous markets to increase revenue, and soon, generate earnings.

While I believe there is going to be a major partner entering into the mix by probably the end of 2019, it wouldn't surprise me to see several significant partnerships announced going forward.

I fully anticipate Aurora maintaining its culture, control of the company, and control over its future. Although it would be a short-term positive for shareholders if the company were to be bought outright, it would generate better returns if it keeps its independence. I also think it would provide better returns for any partner under those circumstances as well.

For 2019, I believe Aurora will continue to increase its price share as the company stands, if it does get the highly anticipated partnership the market is looking for, the company will explode in value. The level of that surge in share price will be determined by the partner, the terms of the agreement, and how much cash is included in deal.

Whether there is a major partnership entered into or the company goes on like it is for awhile, the future is very bright for Aurora Cannabis. A major partnership will make it much brighter, quicker. Either way, Aurora is going to make shareholders very happy in the years ahead.

