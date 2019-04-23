It's Time To Exit The Brent-WTI Trade

The tightness in domestic markets is likely to continue to hamper the trade through at least the end of the summer.

Over the last few weeks the domestic market has switched to tightness in a move which has pushed structure into negative yield territory for USO shorts.

Brent-WTI has been a favorable trade for the past few years based on excellent roll conditions of the underlying BNO and USO ETFs.

A month ago, I wrote an article in which I recommended buying Brent (BNO) and shorting WTI (USO). Since then, there have been a few substantial fundamental changes which warrant considering a reversal of this trade. In this piece, I will discuss the fundamental landscape shift which has occurred over the last month and recommend that investors consider reducing their exposure to the Brent-WTI spread.

Before we jump into the thesis, we need a quick refresher on roll yield and how it relates to BNO and USO. Since we discussed roll yield in more depth in the last article, we can do with a much more brief explanation and recap here. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss you will earn through moving a position of futures contracts to a later point on the curve. If you’re trying to maintain exposure to futures through time you will be required to simultaneously sell out of one contract and buy into a later contract on the curve at some point to avoid holding into expiry. While the market is in backwardation, you will be making money from roll yield in that your holdings in the back months tend to appreciate towards the front of the curve by increasing in value. Conversely, while the market is in contango, you will be losing money to the roll in that your positions in the back will be converging towards the front of the curve.

When it comes to the BNO and USO trade, the stars have aligned for this particular position for as long as these markets have remained in backwardation and contango respectively. Even without calling the outright Brent-WTI spread directions, investors have been able to have positive tailwinds simply based on the math of the roll. Combined with a successful call of the fundamentals of the relationship between Brent and WTI, this trade can lead to outsized profits. For example, here is the chart of the Brent-WTI spread of futures for the past few years.

The current market dynamic we are in now began around early 2016 as exports were legalized. Since then, we’ve seen rising production push down the price of WTI on a relative basis incentivizing rising exports as low-priced crudes are attractive barrels in other markets even after transportation costs.

For holders of the Brent-WTI trade as expressed through BNO and USO, this trade has been successful during this time. For example, here is the cumulative performance of buying BNO and shorting USO since exports began and the Brent-WTI spread began to widen.

The general trend in performance is up and most quarters have seen positive growth in return with only one or two substantial drawdowns in performance. The largest of these drawdowns occurred in the summer of 2018. And this is where things get important for those holding the BNO USO trade.

If you’re familiar with market history in the energy sector, this specific period saw the Brent-WTI spread rapidly collapse from over $7/bbl to about $3/bbl. The primary driver during this period was Cushing-specific factors that led to an incredible steepening of backwardation and a flat price rally of several dollars per barrel in a very short space of time.

The physical constraints were so tight that the cash to prompt spread blew out over $2/bbl.

This tangibly means that people were willing to pay $2/bbl more for physical barrels they could immediately own versus barrels for delivery around 1 month into the future.

I show all this to get to this point: physical constraints and fundamentals impact the Brent-WTI spread and therefore directly impact the holders of the BNO-USO spread trade. In today’s market, we have the presence of such a catalyst developing now in the form of Iranian sanctions and a tightening crude market in the United States.

The main concern with Iranian sanctions is not that it will prevent crude from coming to the United States, but rather than it will prevent crude from going to nearby markets which are allied with the United States. In the event of Iranian supply being removed from the equation, it could result in short-term supply constraints of waterborne crude which would actually benefit the Brent-WTI spread as Brent trades up versus other alternatives. I believe the market is thinking the same way in that the Brent-WTI spread widened by over $0.50/bbl in early trading this week to hit the lowest levels since mid-March.

Of larger concern however, is what is happening in the United States in terms of crude supply. Perhaps the largest indicator that the BNO-USO trade may be breaking down is the recent flirt with backwardation in the WTI markets.

For the past few weeks, as the price trend has accelerated upwards, we have seen market structure tightening and briefly switch into backwardation. As you recall from the beginning of our piece, this is good news for holders of USO in that the positive roll yield benefits an outright position in USO. However, for the holders of the BNO-USO spread trade, this is bad news in that to put on this trade you must be short USO.

Fundamentally speaking, this change has been driven by a tightening crude supply. This year has seen inventories buck seasonal norms and fall beneath the 5-year average.

The primary driver here has been both heightened refining runs and extremely weak imports.

These twin variables (runs and imports) have fueled the continued tightness in the market. Historically speaking, when the domestic oil balance is tight, market structure tends to be tight as well, which can be seen in the following chart.

This chart shows the clear relationship between the trajectory of the market balance and the trend of market structure (which directly impacts the roll yield of USO). When the U.S. crude market is tightening as seen by inventories narrowing versus its 5-year average, the market trades towards backwardation. We are in such a situation now based on the twin forces discussed above.

I believe that this situation will continue through at least summer. The first reason is that we are entering a period of higher demand for crude oil which runs through late summer. This in-and-of-itself could be a noteworthy catalyst, but it is compounded by the fact that gasoline inventories have drawn down substantially prior to this and are now below the 5-year average.

This will likely necessitate higher crude runs to meet demand which will further weaken crude inventories and tighten the WTI market structure.

Based on these immediate fundamentals, I suggest exiting the Brent-WTI spread as expressed through BNO and USO. BNO is likely to see some strength from short-term Iranian fluctuations but USO is caught in a bad situation for shorts given the fundamental tightness. I believe that inventors should avoid this spread trade until summer ends and we can re-assess the larger theme given how supply and demand plays out over the summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.