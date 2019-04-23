Tractor Supply Company: A Solid Growth Stock

Financials

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has produced consistent growth over the last decade with more growth forecast heading into 2020. Tractor Supply's profit margin averages around 6%, and the company operates with a return on equity of more than 30%.

The company's balance sheet shows that it operates with a moderate amount of debt. The long-term debt is currently $381 million, representing only 12% of its total asset value. The company's total debt is 49% of its total asset value. The company's debt levels are well contained, and it can easily take on more debt if needed to fund any future acquisitions or expansion plans.

The company also has a history of operating with adequate working capital. Tractor Supply's current ratio averages around 2.0, meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

With a stock price of $101, Tractor Supply's dividend provides a forward yield of 1.3% and a trailing yield of 1.2%. The company is paying out 28% of its profits as dividends. Tractor Supply's forward PE multiple is 19.5x, and its trailing PE multiple is 23.6x. These PE multiples and a book value of 7.9x imply that Tractor Supply might be a little expensive.

Tractor Supply has a solid history of growth with its revenue and earnings increasing over the last decade. The chart below visually shows this growth along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Tractor Supply data by ADVFN

The above chart shows Tractor Supply's strong revenue and earnings growth trend over the last decade. While earnings dipped slightly in the 2017 fiscal year, they recovered in 2018. The analysts' forecasts show Tractor Supply's revenue and earnings growth trend to continue into 2020.

Business Plans

Tractor Supply's growth is largely organic through opening new stores and their buy online pick up in store system. The company's latest acquisition was Petsense in 2016, and prior to this, their previous acquisitions were Del's Feed & Farm Supply in 2005 and Quality stores in 2002.

I think that the Petsense acquisition makes sense as Tractor Supply's customer base lives in rural regions, and these people are more likely to have pets (in addition to any farm animals they may have) than people who live in the suburbs. While Petsense are separate stores, their Tractor Supply customers tend to be loyal customers and are likely to shop at a Tractor Supply-owned pet store for their pet supplies.

The company has more than 1,700 stores in 49 states and has plans to further increase these through 2019. As Gregory Sandfort - CEO, stated in the company's latest earnings call,

In 2019, we plan to open approximately 80 Tractor Supply stores. For 2019, we anticipate opening 10 to 15 new Petsense stores.

The planned stores will increase the company's stores by around 5% for 2019. Management must feel comfortable with its growth as this is quite an increase in the number of stores. The company has also closed 10 underperforming Petsense stores during the last quarter. Closing underperforming stores is a logical move as these were most likely in locations with strong competition or in non-rural areas. I think it's better to relocate stores rather than persist with a location that's not driving sales growth.

Tractor Supply uses their Neighbor's Club loyalty program to help boost customer loyalty. In the retail business world, these reward point-based systems are an effective method in achieving repeat business from customers. I think that Tractor Supply's reward system is another reason why the company is achieving strong organic growth.

As the company's CEO stated,

We significantly exceeded our Neighbor's Club loyalty program membership growth goals.

Another growth path the company has is with their buy online pick up in store system, with the CEO stating,

Our online sales once again grew strong double digits for the quarter and the year.

Like most retail businesses, Tractor Supply experiences strong growth through online sales. While retail businesses with relatively small items can easily send their packaged items through the mail, a significant portion of Tractor Supply's items are too bulky and expensive to send as packages. These items are best picked up in store, and the customer still has the convenience of online ordering.

Another growth initiative that I think is a good idea is providing in-store kiosks. I think this is a clever way of keeping customers inside their stores for a longer period of time. These customers are more likely to buy something else after their refreshment break, which provides another potential boost to sales. Tractor Supply has increased their in-store kiosks to nearly 600 stores.

Tractor Supply is also increasing its mobile POS technologies to 400 stores. This technology allows smartphones and tablets to perform the functions of a cash register and act as an electronic point of sale terminal (ePOS). While this might seem like a gimmick for a retail store like Tractor Supply, it does serve the purpose of impressing the customer (who might buy something just to see the technology work). Certainly, Tractor Supply is making every effort to impress their customers, and ePOS is convenient when the cash registers have long queues.

I think that the company is well managed and focused on generating future growth. The company operates in the retail field, which means there will always be competition, but I do like the company's focus on customer loyalty. While having a loyal customer base generates sales, it also helps to reduce advertising costs as these customers keep coming back with needing to be prompt through advertising.

Stock Valuation

Tractor Supply has a history of growth, with its earnings increasing 12.7% per year over the last five years and the forecast earnings increasing 10.8% into 2020. As Tractor Supply has a history of earnings growth, the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation.

Using the forecast growth rate of 10.8% leads to a forward PEG of around 1.8 with a 2020 PE multiple of 19.5x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Tractor Supply is overvalued with a stock price of $101. Its fair value would be around $57.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Tractor Supply chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Tractor Supply's stock price climbed its way higher to peak in 2016 before pulling back. The stock bottomed in 2017 and rallied up to its current high. The stock has rallied strongly this year along with the rally seen in the stock market.

In the short term, the stock could replicate the strong rally seen last year where the stock ran up from a low of $57 to a high of $96. This $39 rally when added to the $80 at the end of last year gives a $119 target. This is a strong rally that would require the stock market to rally.

Tractor Supply has a history of earnings growth with more growth expected, and I think that, over the longer term, its stock price will continue higher.

Conclusion

Tractor Supply has a solid history of growth that is predominately organic. The company is well managed with initiatives in place to generate growth such as customer loyalty rewards, new stores, and online shopping with in-store pickup. The company's acquisition of Petsense provides further growth.

The company operates in the retail industry and will always face competition. Tractor Supply is a profitable company with a proven formula for growth, and investors who own the stock would have no good reason to sell their stock.

The stock pays a modest dividend with a 1.3% forward yield. While the stock is a little expensive with a forward PE of 19.5x, most good growth stocks tend to be expensive as investors are happy to pay for growth. I think that Tractor Supply's growth will continue into the future along with its capital gains. Tractor Supply would suit patient long-term investors looking for a solid growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.