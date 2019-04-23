iAnthus: Trying To Catch Up From Behind

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

iAnthus Capital (OTCQX:ITHUF) reported its 2018 full-year and fourth-quarter results and wrapped up a transformational year for the cannabis company. Among the U.S.-based MSOs, we think iAnthus remains one of the younger players with its existing footprint lagging peers. However, we think the team is executing well and has a clearly defined strategic plan. We view iAnthus' recent share price weakness as good opportunities to accumulate.

2018 Full-Year Results

iAnthus reported 2018 fourth-quarter results on April 2, 2018, and concluded a busy year for the young cannabis company. Revenue remains very small at iAnthus which is a result of its relatively recent beginning as a consolidator in the cannabis space. Compared to most other MSOs, iAnthus' $2.0 million revenue represents one of the smallest excluding its acquisition of MPX's U.S. assets which closed during 2019 Q1. MPX generated C$14.7 million of revenue during 2018 Q3 which will significantly boost iAnthus' financials once its assets are consolidated beginning in 2019 Q1.

(Source: Author)

iAnthus has one of the best disclosures among the cannabis companies with detailed breakdowns of its financials and various operating segments. For the full year in 2018, the bulk of the revenue was generated from the single medical dispensary in Massachusetts. iAnthus has applied for an adult license and has acquired a medical dispensary under construction from MPX.

New York generated $507k of sales from the one store that opened on December 30, 2018, and is expected to open the remaining three dispensaries during 2019. iAnthus acquired Citiva for $18 million for one of the ten existing licenses in New York that allows for up to four locations. We expect New York to begin generating significant revenue during 2019.

Another significant near-term contributor is Florida where iAnthus is pursuing aggressive growth. iAnthus opened its first location in Florida in December 2018 and has three locations operating as of March 2018. The company has signed an additional 17 leases in Florida to join an arms race that saw many MSOs challenging Trulieve's (OTCPK:TCNNF) dominant position.

(2018 Annual Report)

The company remains deeply unprofitable given it is still in the early stage of its aggressive expansion. The financials will also look drastically different once MPX is consolidated in the next quarter.

(2018 Annual Report)

Looking into iAnthus' portfolio of assets, we think the most notable assets are the contribution from the MPX acquisition. From the MPX acquisition, iAnthus gained access to Arizona, Nevada, and Maryland. Compared to other MSOs, it is notable that iAnthus does not have a presence in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. Its California presence is also very weak given it only comprises of MPX's product distribution agreement in the state.

(2018 Annual Report)

Recent Developments

iAnthus has performed very well overall while producing wild returns for early investors. However, the stock has been relatively quiet in the last few months as peers engaged in headline-grabbing acquisitions. While we applauded iAnthus for its acquisition of MPX, we think it has been falling behind its peers during the current consolidation game in the U.S. sector.

(Source: TSX)

Compared to other peers, iAnthus also appears lacking in its financial resources. The company raised C$35 million equity at C$6.65 per share back in October 2018 and borrowed $40 million through convertible high yield notes from GGP in May 2018. The past financings have provided iAnthus with the initial capital for its acquisitions in Florida and New York. However, we think the company will need to significantly expand its war chest if it wants to compete head-to-head with peers such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF). During 2019, so far, iAnthus has underperformed its peers.

(Source: Bloomberg)

iAnthus currently trades at 23x EV/revenue which includes MPX's contributions. The stock appears to be fairly valued based on our assessment of its growth profile and market position. Compared to other MSOs, we think iAnthus has an average growth profile and the company remains relatively early with its expansions. Furthermore, we think iAnthus has below-average liquidity due to its low cash balance and history of small capital raises. Overall, we view iAnthus as an average player among the MSOs with a valuation that already captures its potential growth and relative market positioning.

Looking Ahead

For investors, we think iAnthus is an acceptable component in a diversified portfolio of U.S. cannabis plays. We view the company's financial profile and near-term growth pipeline as average compared to other MSOs. Its valuation also appears appropriate based on the above. Overall, we remain neutral on the stock and think potential catalysts include transformational acquisitions and expansion into other attractive markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.