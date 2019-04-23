Main Street Capital: Quality Continues To Justify The Premium To NAV

Main Street Capital (MAIN) has long traded at a significant premium to its other peers in the BDC space. Although I am generally not particularly fond of paying a high premium to NAV, I was willing to do so in the case of MAIN in light of its superior quality. MAIN has long maintained one of the lowest leverage levels in the BDC space and has paid a dividend well-covered by NII.

Economic Outlook, Leverage and Portfolio Quality

It is well-established that an economic downturn will generally result in a significant selloff in BDCs and other leveraged finance instruments and stocks. It is for this reason that I have more recently been emphasizing the need to be particularly discerning in BDC investments. The US economic outlook has, however, improved somewhat since the beginning of the year. In particular increased consumer spending, a strong labor market and declining US trade deficit has led to a number of economists upgrading their growth forecast.

This improved outlook has also seen investors increasingly accept that the US economy is not likely to enter a recession in the near term. Notwithstanding the lower risk of recession, it remains true that the US is much further along in the credit cycle than many of its peers. It therefore remains prudent, in my view, for investors to analyze and monitor the leverage levels and overall portfolio quality of BDCs they are invested in closely. In this respect it is worth noting that the level of non-accruals at MAIN remains relatively low at 1.3% of its portfolio at fair value.

MAIN’s Debt to Equity ratio at slightly below 0.45 is also the lowest debt to equity ratio amongst the higher-quality BDCs depicted in the chart below. This lower debt to equity ratio offers MAIN the opportunity to increase NII (Net Investment Income) by increasing leverage. Management is, however, unlikely to do this as it has long maintained its debt to equity ratio well below that of its peers whilst generating adequate, lower risk, return for investors.

(Source: BDC Universe)

The Dividend and its Sustainability

MAIN currently offers a dividend yield of around 6.3% which at first glance appears to be the lowest of the BDCs depicted in the charts below. MAIN, however, has a long history of consistently paying a special dividend that significantly increases the ultimate dividend it pays. The new dividend policy could simplify the MAIN dividend (for comparative purposes) as management now intends to transition its special dividend into monthly dividends.

(Source: BDC Universe)

The dividend increase in the second quarter marked the start of this transition, and management accordingly expects to recommend “a supplemental dividend payable in June of $0.25 per share, down from [the] historical semi-annual supplemental dividend rate of $0.275 per share”. Investors in MAIN should not therefore interpret a lower supplemental dividend later in the year as a dividend cut.

The dividend also continues to seem sustainable as it remains well-covered by NII. MAIN’s 1 year average NII coverage at around 112% is at the upper end of the scale amongst the BDCs depicted in the chart below and coupled with continued growth in NAV and NII leads to the conclusion that a dividend cut at MAIN is highly unlikely. Management has also indicated that it expects the transition, from paying a frequent supplementary dividend to paying higher monthly dividends, will take several years but that at the end of this process it expects to grow “annual dividends at a level consistent with the historical growth we have delivered to our shareholders”. MAIN management has a good history of delivering on target which, in my view, adds credibility to these statements.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Valuation and Conclusion

When considering MAIN as an investment its 3-year NAV total return, which considers the 3 year rolling change in NAV adding in any dividends that went ex-dividend in the time period, stands out. Its 3-year NAV total return at almost 54% is the highest of the BDCs depicted in the chart below. It is worth noting that although there is no guarantee that this strong performance will continue, I remain confident that MAIN will continue to perform well given its good management team.

(Source: BDC Universe)

The premium to NAV at close to 60% might, however, continue to give several investors pause. I was personally also hesitant to initiate a position in MAIN given its premium to NAV. Investors who are interested in acquiring MAIN at a significantly reduced premium may, however, have to display significant patience. In addition thereto despite the current premium seeming high, it is broadly in line with MAIN’s 3 year average price to NAV of around 1.63, leading to the conclusion that it seems fairly valued at current levels.

(Source: BDC Universe)

I am therefore of the view that MAIN remains one of the best BDCs, if not the best, for longer-term income investors. It continues to seem better-positioned than many of its peers to navigate any potential headwinds as we navigate towards the late stages of the US credit cycle. This overall quality, bolstered by low leverage and good management, leads me to the conclusion that it remains suitable to slowly add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All charts were created by the author with the source indicated below being that of the underlying data.