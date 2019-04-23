Milestone Pharmaceuticals: At Phase 3 Of Development

The assets are located in Canada, and the applicable law should be that of Canada, which is very important. Keep in mind that U.S. securities law may not be applied.

It is very likely that institutional investors will review the new IPO of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) closely. Besides, the company does not only have one product candidate at Phase 3 of development, it also raised more than $139 million through the sale of equity. Investors should remember that the company expects to deliver results from its Phase 3 clinical trial in the first half of 2020. Keep in mind that positive data could make the share price spike up.

Business And Published Research

Founded in 2003, Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of cardiovascular indications.

The company's lead candidate, Etripamil, is a short-acting calcium channel blocker designed as a nasal spray to treat episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia or PSVT. Find more details about this condition in the image below:

Milestone's treatment could represent a significant change for two million Americans suffering from episodes of PSVT. Calcium channel blockers are currently given intravenously under medical supervision. Etripamil offers not only convenient delivery and short duration of action, it is also a self-administered therapy to be used wherever and whenever episodes of PSVT occur.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals completed a Phase 2 clinical trial and published results in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology:

The results were impressive. Patients receiving treatment showed 87% termination rate of PSVT within 15 minutes. Response rates for placebo resulted in 35% termination rate. See below more details on the results obtained in Phase 2 and on details of patient characteristics:

In addition, only one serious adverse event was reported:

"At least 1 adverse event, per patient, considered related to the study drug according to the investigators' assessment, was reported in 17 patients (85.0%) in the etripamil 35-mg group, 18 (78.3%) in the 70-mg group, 15 (75.0%) in the 105-mg group, 20 (95.2%) in the 140-mg group, and 4 (20.0%) in the placebo group. The incidence of adverse events was not dose dependent." Source: Sciencedirect.com

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is recruiting patients for a Phase 3 clinical trial of Etripamil. The company expects to deliver top-line data in the first half of 2020. Investors should remember this date. If the results are beneficial, the stock price could increase.

Besides, Milestone expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial in the second half of 2019 in atrial fibrillation and another Phase 2 clinical trial in angina in 2020. Investors should focus on the results of the Phase 3 clinical trial. However, it is favorable that the company has other product candidates that may move the stock price in 2019.

The image below shows the pipeline of Milestone Pharmaceuticals:

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 19x, the company's financial situation is very stable. See the table below for further information on the total amount of assets:

The total amount of liabilities is minimal, equal to $4.5 million. Investors should not worry about these liabilities. Milestone financed its operations through the sale of convertible preferred stock worth $138.7 million. Find below more details on the income statement:

The company expects to convert the preferred stock as the IPO goes live. It means that stockholders should not worry about the stock dilution risk generated by the preferred shares. The lines below provide further details on the automatic conversion of these convertible securities:

"A pro forma basis, giving effect to the automatic conversion of all outstanding preferred shares into an aggregate of 93,358,257 common shares upon the completion of this offering." Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate

With net losses of $23 million in 2018 and R&D expenses of $16 million, what matters on this name is the cash burn rate. See below more information on the income statement:

As shown in the image below, the FCF in 2017 and 2018 was equal to -$8 million and -$21 million, respectively. With the current amount of cash, investors may believe that Milestone Pharmaceuticals should have sufficient money to operate for more than four years. Be careful with this assumption. Keep in mind that Milestone may increase its R&D expenses after the IPO. As a result, the cash burn rate may increase quite a bit in the future.

The image below provides the cash flow statement:

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance the Phase 3 trial in PSVT and the Phase 2 trial in atrial fibrillation and angina. Find below more information on this matter:

Stockholders

The list of shareholders should please the market. The list of institutional investors is extensive, and directors own a small number of shares. This feature should attract the attention of other institutions and should increase the demand for the stock after the IPO. See below a list of the shareholders:

Canadian Jurisdiction

Investors should understand clearly that Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian company. As a result, judges in the United States may not be able to enforce actions against the company. Read the lines below for further information on this matter:

Also, the assets are located in Canada, and the applicable law should be that of Canada, which is very important. Keep in mind that U.S. securities law may not be applied. Read the lines below for more information on this matter:

"In addition, it may be difficult to assert U.S. securities law claims in original actions instituted in Canada. Canadian courts may refuse to hear a claim based on an alleged violation of U.S. securities laws against us or these persons on the grounds that Canada is not the most appropriate forum in which to bring such a claim. Even if a Canadian court agrees to hear a claim, it may determine that Canadian law and not U.S. law is applicable to the claim." Source: Prospectus

Competitors

Currently, other companies developing treatments of PSVT do not seem to exist. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

"To our knowledge, there are no other treatments in development for acute episodic treatment of PSVT. In the acute setting, IV treatments of generic drugs such as adenosine, verapamil and diltiazem, are routinely given. Additionally, some practitioners prescribe oral medications, such as calcium channel blockers, beta blockers and anti-arrhythmics to be taken at the onset of an episode. However, these interventions are not acutely effective." Source: Prospectus

Other companies like Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) or ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) are developing drugs for atrial fibrillation. Also, there are anti-arrhythmic generic medicines in the market that are used for chronic and/or acute rate control. They include metoprolol, propranolol, esmolol, pindolol, atenolol, nadolol, verapamil, and diltiazem.

Conclusion And Downside Risks

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is executing its IPO with one product candidate at Phase 3 of development. With this in mind, it is likely that institutional investors will review the results obtained in Phase 2. The company expects to deliver top-line data in the first half of 2020. Hence, investors should remember to review the stock price around that time. If the data is beneficial, the stock price should spike up.

With that, investors should understand that investing in biopharmaceutical stocks can be quite speculative. If the results in 2020 are not beneficial, the erosion of value for shareholders should be quite significant. Besides, further financing will be needed to finish the other programs and the cash burn rate may increase in the future. If the company sells additional equity, the stock dilution could make the share price fall.

