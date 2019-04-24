Kimco Realty: How Safe Is This REIT's 6.5% Dividend Yield?

Kimco Realty's share price is down over 40% from its 2016 high. The stock has languished because of its exposure to shopping centers.

By Jonathan Weber

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is a Real Estate Investment Trust whose share price has gotten under quite a lot of pressure over the last couple of years. The niche it addresses, outdoor shopping centers, is far less dangerous as lower-tier malls, for example, which is why worries about the REIT's future performance might be overblown.

Kimco Realty offers a dividend that yields 6.5% right here, which is almost four times as much as investors can get from the broad market right now.

Kimco Realty has a high quality (and improving) property portfolio. The company generates more than enough FFO to cover the dividend, which means the payout appears to be secure. We view Kimco's high dividend yield of 6.5% to be particularly attractive for income investors looking for quality REITs.

Business Overview and Recent Results

Kimco Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The company owns and operates open-air shopping centers throughout the United States. Kimco Realty is trading with a market capitalization of $7.2 billion right now, which makes Kimco Realty one of the larger retail REITs in the United States.

Kimco Realty has announced its most recent quarterly earnings results on January 31. The company reported that it had generated revenues of $284 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, which represents a decline of 9.8% over the prior year's quarter. Kimco Realty's funds from operations came in at $0.35 on a per-share basis, which was in line with the analyst consensus, yet still down slightly from the previous year's quarter.

Revenue declines always look bad at first sight, but in Kimco's case, there is a good explanation for why the REIT's top line declined over the last year. Kimco Realty has decided to focus on the most promising assets of its portfolio, which is why the company has been selling non-core assets during 2018 as well as in prior years.

These asset sales lead to lower rent proceeds, which is why Kimco Realty's revenues have been declining. The cash proceeds from these asset sales allow Kimco Realty to pay down debt, which leads to lower interest expenses, which is why funds from operations are not declining by much, despite the lower rent revenues that the REIT is generating.

Kimco Realty's declining revenues and declining funds from operations during the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as during 2018 in total, are thus not the result of weak underlying performance, but rather the result of management's decision to refocus the REIT on the most promising assets, and to upgrade the average quality of the REIT's properties by selling less attractive properties while investing into the most promising projects. This strategy will, according to management, position the REIT well for growth in the future, and make the REIT more resilient versus headwinds such as online shopping at the same time. It thus is in the best interest of long-term oriented investors for Kimco Realty to execute such a strategy, even if said strategy results in some short-term headwinds to the company's top and bottom line.

Kimco Realty's Portfolio Is Strong And Getting Stronger

In the retail REIT industry, the fate of assets can look very different, depending on the quality of these assets. Retail REITs that invest into the highest-quality assets, such as Realty Income (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG), have seen their portfolios produce attractive returns, and their share prices have continued to perform well at the same time. On the other hand, owners of lower-quality malls, such as CBL Properties (CBL), have seen their share prices get devastated, as the market reprices the equity of these REITs to reflect the very weak operational performance and declining value of their properties:

Data by YCharts

REITs with lower-quality assets oftentimes still generate sizable cash flows, but due to the fact that the future outlook for their cash flows is not overly positive, this alone is not necessarily a good reason to invest in their stock.

Kimco Realty fits somewhere in the middle, between the strong performers (Realty Income and Simon Property Group) and the weak performers. Kimco Realty's shares are up about 60% over the last decade, but they took a sizable hit over the last three years, declining from a peak of more than $30 per share to the current level of ~$17.

The weak share price performance does not reflect the underlying operational progress correctly, though, I believe, as Kimco Realty's fundamentals are not looking bad at all. In order to gauge what the future may hold for Kimco Realty, we should not look at figures such as revenues and FFO, as those are distorted by the REIT's asset sales.

Source: Kimco Realty presentation

When we look at some of Kimco Realty's operating metrics, we see several positives: Occupancy rates are relatively high, at roughly 96%, and occupancy rates are not moving into the wrong direction - small shop occupancy rates are at an all-time high right now, which shows that demand for the shopping space that Kimco Realty can rent out is quite high.

Demand for Kimco Realty's retail space is also not fueled by Kimco Realty through lowering rents in order to push up occupancy rates artificially; quite the contrary is true. Kimco Realty has increased rates on new leases by almost 13% during the most recent quarter, which represents the fifth year in a row where rents for new leases have gone up by double digits.

Combining these two snapshots, it looks like Kimco Realty's rental space is quite attractive, which is why occupancy rates are high and rising, despite the fact that Kimco Realty continues to hike rental rates at a quite significant pace. Kimco Realty's tenants apparently have the means to pay the higher rental rates, and they are willing to do so, which means that Kimco Realty's properties must be attractive for tenants.

This is not surprising when we take a closer look at Kimco Realty's asset base:

Source: Kimco Realty presentation

Kimco Realty's portfolio is heavily weighted towards major metro markets, which make up more than 80% of Kimco Realty's rent proceeds. Kimco Realty's biggest single market is New York City, where 13.4% of Kimco Realty's rents are generated. Other major markets are Washington D.C. (11.8% of total rent proceeds) and Los Angeles (10% of total rent proceeds). These obviously are not the markets that come to mind when analysts and experts talk about the retail apocalypse, which is primarily a problem for lower-grade malls (and their operators) with properties being positioned in smaller towns, which are less dense and where population growth is low or non-existent. Markets such as New York City, with its strong economy, rising population, and high population density, are less impacted.

Kimco Realty's focus on these highly attractive urban markets is not a coincidence but rather the result of Kimco Realty's strategy throughout the last couple of years. The REIT has been selling non-core assets in less attractive markets for years, between 2010 and 2018, its property count has roughly been cut in half. This has resulted in a refined portfolio with high average quality, which is why the underlying performance (occupancy and lease spreads) is quite positive.

This is also reflected in Kimco Realty's net operating income. During 2018, Kimco Realty was able to grow its net operating income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter on a same-property basis (company-wide net operating income declined, due to the REIT's asset sales). A 2-3% annual NOI growth rate is highly attractive, as this would allow for an FFO growth rate of the same magnitude, all else equal. Once asset sales are finished and Kimco Realty's asset count rises, due to investments in new properties in select markets, the FFO growth rate could be even higher than that.

Kimco Realty guides for net operating income growth of 1.5-2.5% during 2019 (on a same-property level), thus it looks like the solid performance during recent years will continue going forward.

Most REITs are not high-growth investments, and Kimco Realty will never turn into such an investment, but even with an FFO per share growth rate of just 2-3% a year, which seems highly achievable through a combination of NOI growth, new investments, and share repurchases, Kimco Realty could produce quite attractive total returns.

Kimco Realty's 6.6% Dividend Yield: Secure And Attractive

The largest portion of Kimco Realty's total returns will come from its dividend payments. Share price increases (due to FFO per share growth) will likely be a minor factor.

Kimco Realty pays out $1.12 in dividends annually, which means that the REIT's dividend payout ratio is 77% relative to its funds from operations of $1.46 during 2019 (per management's guidance). This is not a low dividend payout ratio at all, but also not irresponsibly high for a REIT. REITs usually don't have very volatile results, which is why funds from operations would, in all likelihood, not decline significantly even if the economy got into a weaker position during the foreseeable future.

The dividend thus looks relatively safe, although investors will most likely have to wait a while until they get the next raise. Kimco Realty did not increase its dividend during 2018, as the payout has been kept at the current level of $0.28 per quarter for six quarters in a row. Due to the fact that the dividend yield is relatively high already, there is no significant need for Kimco Realty's management to raise the dividend in the immediate future, which is why the REIT will likely focus on other things like redevelopments, share repurchases, and debt reduction with excess cash flows, instead of raising the dividend.

Kimco Realty has an investment grade credit rating by all three major rating agencies, which shows that Kimco Realty's balance sheet is sufficiently strong and that liquidity is not problematic at all. This further strengthens our view that the dividend is not in danger. With a $2.25 billion unsecured credit line, a 10.5 years weighted average debt maturity profile, and a 3.2 times fixed charge coverage ratio, Kimco Realty looks like a REIT that is financed very solidly, and that should not get into any problems, no matter if interest rates resume their climb or stay at the current level for a longer period of time.

Investor Takeaway

Kimco Realty has seen its share price get devastated over the last couple of years, despite the fact that the REIT has not performed in a bad way during that time frame. Kimco Realty's asset sales have resulted in lower revenues and funds from operations during 2018 compared to 2017, but the underlying performance remained quite solid.

Kimco Realty's properties are attractive for tenants, which is why net operating income should continue to rise, and which is why funds from operations should resume their climb once asset sales have been lapped. In the meantime, investors get a highly attractive dividend yield of 6.6% while waiting for Kimco Realty's share price to pick up once the market realizes that Kimco Realty is a REIT that is capable of delivering rising funds from operations.

With its open-air shopping center focus with tenants such as groceries, Kimco Realty is relatively insulated from the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat, and the solid balance sheet and ample liquidity mean that the risk of a dividend cut is fairly low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.