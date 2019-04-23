PulteGroup: It's Up To New Orders

One of America's largest homebuilders just reported its first quarter earnings. PulteGroup (PHM) provided investors with a very important fact that caused a strong post-earnings rally. The company crushed earnings expectations. However, that's where the fun ends. Sales growth has fallen to a mere 2% with EPS coming in unchanged for the first time in years with new orders showing yet another ugly decline. At this point, investors are starting to price in a strong housing recovery, which could turn out to be a mistake.

Source: PulteGroup

Macro Better Improve Soon

Let's start with the good news and the very reason why PulteGroup was up after earnings. Adjusted came in at $0.59, which is $0.12 above expectations. It's the fifth consecutive time the company is beating earnings if we ignore the $0.01 beat in Q4 of 2017. Nonetheless, one has to acknowledge that EPS growth has declined to 0% after reporting double-digit growth in every single quarter over the past few years.

Source: Estimize

Furthermore, sales growth declined to 2%. The table below shows 1% growth, which is 1 point below official numbers. Anyhow, sales growth was supported by an average sales price increase of 2% to $421,000 with closings coming in at 4,635, which is a neglectable improvement of 10 units compared to Q1 of 2018. Furthermore, it becomes obvious that sales are starting to feel the slower housing trend which has pushed sales growth below 10% in Q4 of 2018, with sales growth being just 2 points above contraction levels in the most recent quarter.

Source: Estimize

Before I start talking about new orders, let's talk about cash. PulteGroup ended the quarter with $1.1 billion of cash with a debt-to-total capital ratio of 38.0%. Additionally, the company returned $56 million to shareholders in the first quarter, which was more or less equally divided over share buybacks and dividend payments. Full year 2018 capital returns were at $400 million, which was already much lower compared to $1.0 billion in 2017. 2018 was the first year since the housing recovery with lower capital returns.

Source: PulteGroup Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

With all these things being said, let's talk about new orders. Total new orders came in at 6,463 units, which is a decline of 6% compared to the previous year quarter. The new order value fell to $2.7 billion. Last quarter, new orders declined by 11%, which shows that the company is currently in a rather difficult place.

Anyhow, this information was completely ignored by the market as the stock was sharply higher after earnings.

Source: FINVIZ

It obviously does not work to talk down these stocks by pointing out new orders weakness. And, it does not need to work because I did not short any homebuilders. What we need is a fitting story that guides us through what some might consider to be very unusual times.

The graph below displays both the PulteGroup stock price and building permits. Building permits are a leading housing indicator. What we see is that building permits have weakened significantly after peaking in 2018. Hence, it is absolutely no surprise that new orders are down. There is just no escaping this downtrend. Nonetheless, there must be a reason for the sudden rally? Before I go any further, I have to mention that the graph below is not implying that PHM has its fair value at $25. That would be an absolute chart crime. What matters is the trend.

Source: TradingView

The only reason homebuilders continue to do so well after returning to somewhat 'normal' levels is the fact that homebuilders continue to see improvements. Below, I pasted a few lines from the Q1 press release which pretty much sums up what is currently going on.

Helped by the recent decline in mortgage rates, homebuyers have been steadily returning to the market after a period of slowing demand that began in the second half of 2018,” said Ryan Marshall, President and CEO of PulteGroup. “In addition to the strong financial results PulteGroup delivered in the quarter, we view the significant increase in consumer traffic into our communities as an important indicator of the overall health of the housing industry. Given the very positive macroeconomic backdrop, we continue to maintain a constructive view on the overall housing cycle and are pleased with our competitive position in the markets in which we operate,” added Marshall. “Within this environment, we will remain disciplined in our business practices, while looking to capitalize on market opportunities that can help deliver long-term growth and continued strong financial performance.

The company also mentioned the new orders 'growth' improvement from -11% in Q4 to -6% in Q1. It's an improvement, but it sure is not going to turn into growth without the support from leading indicators. One should also note that NAHB housing sentiment, which measures the single-family housing market, is still down more than 7% in April.

I do believe that homebuilders see some improvement because rates are somewhat down, and a dovish Fed won't turn hawkish anytime soon. Nonetheless, I don't like the risks of buying into this rally. Even if you think leading housing indices are going to improve, you should probably wait for a minor correction or dip.

It's impressive to see that PulteGroup's stock price is almost going vertical. However, I am going to buy the next correction if it is supported by higher housing sentiment. If that is the case, I think we are in for more gains on the long(er) term.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.