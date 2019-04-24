Twitter: A Hold For Now

Investment Thesis

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has released its Q1 FY 2019 earnings disclosure and investor press release. If you were one of the investors who took me up on my call to the buy the stock last month, then today was likely very good to you. At the time of writing, share prices are up roughly 15% since the announcement, and although the monthly active user results were lighter than I expected, the company reported massive gains in per-user revenues. This new information has led me to revise my price target to the upside, but I am downgrading the stock from buy to hold as I feel the price action has been too much too fast.

Performance & Projections

Given the current IPO market, it's worth noting that Twitter was one of the original Silicon Valley-backed unicorn IPO disasters of the decade. The company debuting to the explosive growth that shot shares up to $75 only to collapse below IPO price during lockup, and by 2016, they dipped below the $20 level. The saving grace came when profitability entered the picture; the company had free cash flows from which it could derive value vs. multiples of sales.

In 2018, the company delivered $3.042 billion in sales, which was up 20% from the prior year and $1.206 billion in net income, which had previously not seen full-year profitability. During its most recent quarter, the company generated $787 million in revenue (up 18% y/y) and $191 million in net income (up over 200% y/y). Driving these results are two primary values; monthly active users and average sales per said user.

Monthly active users have shown a slight decline, which is not positive on its own, but it has shown a massive 18% gain in per user monetization, which more than makes up for the initial apparent shortcoming. Projections for these two key metrics are the primary driver of my forward-looking estimates.

The charts above detail my expectations for MAUs and per-user ad revenue by geographic location. I expect MAUs to remain relatively flat, if not decline a small amount internationally, but I expect per-user revenue to continue to grow at a rate outpacing said user declines. On a US and international basis, I expect per-user revenues of $8.05 and $1.72, and $9.66 and $1.98 for Q4 FY19 and FY20, respectively. Due to the outpacing gains in the monetization of domestic users, I believe the US geographic unit will surpass international in size by Q3 2019.

The charts above detail my full forecasts for advertising and total revenues through Q4 FY20. You can see a full forecasted statement of income based on these projections in the image below.

Several key financial highlights are as follows:

FY 2019 Revenue of $3.663 billion (+20% y/y)

FY 2019 Gross Margin of 74%

FY 2019 Operating Margin of 21%

FY 2019 Net Income of $998.64 million (-17% y/y due to the irregularly high tax benefit in Q3 FY18)

FY 2019 EPS of $1.28

FY 2020 Revenue of $4.229 billion (+15% y/y)

FY 2020 Gross Margin of 80%

FY 2020 Operating Margin of 27%

FY 2020 Net Income of $1.119 billion (+12% y/y)

FY 2020 EPS of $1.39

Valuation

My valuation is based on a discounted cash flow model. My general assumptions can be viewed in the table below:

These inputs will be used to formulate my cash flow assumptions and to find the discount rate, which, in this case, is the weighted average cost of capital. In order to demonstrate the range of potential outcomes based on variable market conditions and company results, I will be presenting both the results of my DCF and WACC calculations in the form of sensitivity tables.

My table outputs a WACC discount rate, ranging from 7.11% to 9.60% with a central value of 8.29% based on my expected inputs. The bolded numbers represent my range will be used in my DCF table to test for the widest possible range of outcomes (see below).

The values populating horizontal variables are the aforementioned WACC rates used to discount the previously displayed annual free cash flows, and the vertical inputs are my expectations for terminal growth. The output ranges from $33.31 to $56.56 (bearish to bullish respectively) and an expected value of $41.86. Even with Twitter's post-earnings rally, this implies there is still upside in the stock, but not as much as I'd like.

Risks

Regulatory Concerns

The biggest risk I see for the social stocks, as well as any stock that monetizes user data, is the growing calls for regulations on the practice. Twitter has been one of the most prominent names to be scrutinized over the practice, along with Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). CEO, Jack Dorsey, has been called to Washington to testify over the storage and safety of user data, and his performance did not impress. Although he was not as brazen as Google, who elected not to show up at all, he came off as nervous, and it showed in his demeanor and delivery during the broadcast. While I am happy with Dorsey and his performance, I am not sure he is best equipped to handle high-profile scandals and could benefit by sending someone more comfortable in this setting in his place.

Declining User Numbers

Another area of concern is that, as previously mentioned, monthly user numbers are declining internationally, and I expect this to continue. This puts a lot of pressure on the company to meet expected monetization growth levels, especially domestically. Should they begin to slip, we may have to do a downward revision on the price target and total revenue forecasts.

Conclusion

Jack Dorsey is leading Twitter in the right direction, and investors have a bright future over the horizon. That being said, I never like to buy stocks that just experienced a massive move to the upside. It's nearly impossible to time a top and a bottom, but given how close this already is to my price target, I expect there will be better opportunities to buy in before next quarter. If you really want a number to look for, I'd use $37.00, as it leaves a decent 13% upside on the table. For all of these reasons, I am giving Twitter a Hold rating and setting my price objective to $42.00 for the year 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.