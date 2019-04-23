Tesla Robotaxi Plan Is Worse Than Half-Baked

Given the state of self-driving technology, there appears to be no hope that Musk's claims can come true; it appears the event was held to distract from an impending earnings release, rather than to share realistic developments.

CEO Elon Musk offered few details about the robotaxi service, having evidently given little or no consideration to many key issues, including insurance, liability, and regulations.

Tesla's claims to chip superiority were called into question immediately; NVIDIA highlighted its own advancements, while demonstrating Tesla's deliberate attempt to make an apples-to-oranges comparison.

Tesla unveiled its new microchip at Autonomy Day that it claims will support full self-driving; it also introduced a proposed robotaxi network it claims will be in service next year.

On April 22, Tesla (TSLA) hosted its Autonomy Investor Day, unveiling its new microchip that is meant to enable full self-driving (“FSD”) capability across its fleet. CEO Elon Musk claims these will be installed in all Tesla vehicles at the company’s expense and will support a fleet of robo-taxis that will enter service in 2020.

While that might sound exciting, the reality is much more sobering. Tesla is claiming to have made a technological breakthrough so grand that its vehicles will have Level 5 autonomy by next year, yet it has offered little to support that bold assertion. If anything, Tesla’s Autonomy Day has raised even more red flags. Investors should approach the near-term market potential of self-driving cars with extreme skepticism.

New Chip, New Promises

Tesla has been claiming for several months that its own proprietary chip would blow away the current competition. According to the Autonomy Day presentation, Tesla will install two identical chips in its vehicles’ onboard computers, resulting in a computer capable of 144 trillion operations per second (“TOPS”). Tesla claims this is radically superior to what NVIDIA (NVDA) has to offer. Its Xavier model chips, which have been used in Tesla computers to date, are capable of just 21 TOPS, according to Tesla.

If Tesla’s claimed technical edge over massive chipmakers sounds too good to be true, that is because it is. Indeed, NVIDIA has already responded to the Autonomy Day show, pointing out a host of errors and mischaracterizations:

Problem is, NVIDIA counters today, Musk got both his calculations and his comparison wrong. The Xavier, for instance, clocks in at 30 TOPS not 21, the chip-maker points out. Meanwhile comparing a single Xavier to the two Tesla chips inside the EV’s Full Self-Driving Computer is incorrect. “More accurate, NVIDIA suggests, would be to compare Tesla’s onboard computer with the DRIVE AGX Pegasus, its own version of such a system. That combines two Xavier chips each with a GPU, and comes in at 320 TOPS. Down the line, NVIDIA’s next-generation chip, Orin, will replace Xavier with even more performance.”

Tesla’s claims to leadership in self-driving chip hardware clearly fail to pass muster. NVIDIA is spending billions of dollars on cracking the challenge of FSD, far more than Tesla can afford to spend. Tesla evidently has no edge now, nor does it seem likely it will be able to build one in the future.

Half-Baked Strategy

Given that Tesla claims it will have upward of a million self-driving cars on the road next year, many of which will be serving as robotaxis, one might hope the company could offer some details on the logistics. Yet, the Autonomy Day presentation revealed little more than surface detail. A report by Jalopnik called the whole enterprise half-baked, and many of Musk’s cagey responses and non-answers during the Q&A. Indeed, Musk essentially admitted to making up some of the claimed financial benefits on the fly:

Several Wall Street analysts were taken aback by the dearth of detail surrounding a program that is supposed to be live in little more than a year. Cowen’s post-event investor note was particularly cutting in its assessment:

The Tesla Network robotaxi plans seemed half baked, with the company appearing to either not have answers to or not even considered pretty basic question on the pricing, insurance liability, or regulatory and legal requirements.”

These are all extremely serious issues that must be addressed, yet Tesla has apparently given many of them little, or even no, consideration.

Investors’ Eye View

Tesla failed to justify its confidence that it will achieve full autonomy in the next year. Its claims to hardware superiority have been torpedoed by NVIDIA already, while its rollout schedule appears to have no serious planning behind it.

Tesla’s lack of answers to basic questions on its proposed robotaxi network reinforces the conclusion held by many Tesla skeptics that Autonomy Day was more about distracting the market from its impending Q1 earnings report than a meaningful new project in itself.

With most experts and industry players showing broad agreement that FSD is a decade or more away, Tesla represents an extreme outlier. Given what we have been shown so far, investors would be wiser to trust the experts than the promises of Musk.

Robotaxis may enter service someday. But it will not be next year. Investors should stay focused on the fundamentals of Tesla’s auto business, not its wild claims about the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.