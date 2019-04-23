SPY: Alarm Bells Should Be Ringing

Since hitting the extreme lows of December 2018, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) has displayed an incredible recovery and posted gains of 24.19%. According to figures released by FactSet, 76.5% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have released earnings have managed to beat consensus expectations for the first quarter. But early warning signals have developed with yield curve inversions in the bond market, which indicate a greater possibility that recessionary conditions could force equities lower. Relatively weak expectations for growth this earnings season suggest that upbeat market headlines might be misleading for investors, and these combined factors could send SPY lower after reaching these elevated levels.

One of the main problems for the outlook in SPY continues to be found in the healthcare sector, which makes up 14.17% of the fund. Many of the negatives impacting the healthcare industry are political in nature, as managed care and regulatory issues facing large pharmaceutical companies have created substantial uncertainties. Recent news events have weighed on several stocks in the industry and this has put some added pressure on the S&P 500. As a result, the investors may continue to look at gains in SPY with suspicion, given the percentage weight of its healthcare components and the market influence that is commanded by the sector.

More immediately, it is surprising that more cause for concern has not been expressed in relation to exuberant activity which is clearly present in the market. As SPY continues to trade in striking distance of its record highs, investors have started buying-in much more forcefully at the fund’s most elevated levels.

Over the last week, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust has benefited from inflows of $8,744.9 million (which is at the top of its fund category). If we compare this activity to the averages present in the last 26-week and 52-week periods, it is critically obvious that investors are getting long the ETF at unfavorable levels.

Over the last 26 weeks, SPY has encountered inflows of $7,777.3 million. Over the last 52 weeks, SPY has encountered inflows of only $6,191.4 million. What is most likely here is that investors are buying SPY in anticipation of a new record price level in the ETF. Obviously, it is possible (or even likely) that they will see this occur. But “buying high” is not generally an approach that is widely recommended for investors with a conservative outlook. These are the types of behaviors that tend to force widespread capitulation, and it does not indicate clear potential for sustainability in the market valuation of SPY.

In these types of situations, it is important to highlight specific examples of stocks that could be vulnerable to decline and drag the fund lower. In our last article about the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, we discussed some of the reasons Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) might reveal disappointments in its upcoming earnings release.

When the company reported first quarter earnings on April 16th, these concerns were largely validated. For the period, Johnson & Johnson saw a 14% annualized decline in net profits, as the company faced widespread lawsuits (numbering in the thousands) relating to cancer concerns that have been tied to its talc baby powder products. Johnson & Johnson has also paid nearly $390 million in settlements for another 25,000 lawsuits linked to its standout blood thinner drug Xarelto. For the quarter, Johnson & Johnson’s $423 million in total litigation expenses followed $1.29 billion in litigation expenses during the previous reporting period.

But the impact on JNJ share prices has been somewhat subdued, likely because the company’s adjusted EPS of $2.10 beat analyst expectations (EPS of $2.03). But Johnson & Johnson’s total sales were roughly flat compared to the same period last year, and its consumer sales (including Tylenol and other common household products) saw an annualized decline to $3.32 billion. Medical device sales beat analyst estimates ($6.34 billion) but were also lower on an annualized basis (at $6.46 billion). Most telling, Johnson & Johnson lowered its earnings forecasts for the full-year (with expectations now ranging between $8.53-8.63 per share).

As noted, the total impact of these events has not done much to send shares of JNJ lower. But the stock is now trading at important resistance levels which witnessed severe declines near the end of 2018. Johnson & Johnson is a bellwether company that spans multiple industry sectors, and its 1.52% contribution to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust is looking even more critical in this unstable market context.

Since the SPDR S&P 500 Trust has gained 24.19% after hitting the surprising lows of December 2018, it is crucial for investors to avoid the exuberance that defines the market in its current state. Early warning signals have already developed with yield curve inversions in the bond market, and this indicates a growing possibility that recessionary conditions have the potential to force equities lower. SPY is trading just 1.24% below its September 2018 record highs, and news headlines touting strength this earnings season should be viewed much more critically. Could SPY force itself into new highs without much difficulty? Absolutely. But we must begin to ask ourselves if this market rally is trading on borrowed time.

