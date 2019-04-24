Natural Gas Trading: The Bears Want It All

Despite bearish fundamentals, we think it is going to be a sideways market, so we will be buying the dips and selling the rallies.

We anticipate to see an injection of 89 bcf, which is 109 bcf larger than a year ago and 42 bcf larger than 5-year average.

As many of you know, we started to look for opportunities to go long natural gas once its price fell below $2.600 per MMbtu (see this article from April 17). In retrospect, it is clear that we entered the bulls' camp to early. Thankfully, we started with a small position, and we are still far from being aggressive. In any case, it appears that the bulls will have to put up a serious fight to get their slice of the pie.

We, as traders (who have been leaning bullish over the past few days), are in a rather awkward situation right now. On the one hand, we see clear bearish signals:

annual storage surplus is still projected to grow (although at a rather measured pace);

storage deficit relative to 5-year average is projected to shrink (also, at a relatively slow pace);

dry gas production remains very strong, and y-o-y supply-demand balance (both "weather-projected" and "weather-neutral") is still expected to remain positive (i.e., bearish);

the general bearish sentiment is very strong (May contract is down more than 10% - the most bearish performance in ten years).

On the other hand, there are factors which favor the bulls:

power plants maintenance season is drawing towards the end (outages at natural gas-fired power plants are down from 35 GW a week ago to 29 GW today and will be down to only 15 GW by May 4);

projected number of total degree days (TDDs) is leveling off - it is already above last year's level (for the first time since March 8);

projected number of cooling degree days (CDDs) is above the norm;

total demand curve is projected to trend up over the next several weeks;

natural gas price is at multi-year low, resulting in a very favorable fuel-switching economics, which, coupled with above normal CDDs, can push natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector above 25 bcf/d in May and above 30 bcf/d in June.

commercial players (utilities, LDCs, IPPs, energy retailers and industrial consumers) will rush in to buy the dips in natural gas (as they always do during this time of the year - especially, when the spreads between natural gas and coal are so low).

Overall, we think that the upside is limited by bearish fundamentals and by traders' general bearish sentiment and "perpetual preparedness" to short any rallies. However, the downside also has its limits as commercial players are happy to buy the dips (due to very favorable fuel-switching economics). The trading range for the next three-four months is likely to be somewhere between $2.45 and $2.75 per MMBtu. It is going to be a sideways market, so we will be buying the dips and selling the rallies.

The Weather

Last week, the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) edged up by 6.0% w-o-w, as weather conditions cooled down slightly across the country. However, heating demand was down 44.0% y-o-y. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in TDDs) was approximately 37.0% below last year's level.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up substantially across Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nation-wide HDDs will plunge by 37.0% w-o-w in the week ending April 26. We estimate that total average daily demand for natural gas for the week ending April 26 should be somewhere between 75 and 80 bcf/d, which is 7.8% above 5-year average for this time of the year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should still be some 18.0% below last year's level.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to get even warmer. The number of CDDs is currently projected to surge by 52.0% w-o-w for the week ending May 3. Indeed, cooling demand is projected to rise above the norm. In annual terms, total energy demand is expected to be some 17% above last year's level.

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models are showing below normal HDDs, but above normal CDDs over the next 15 days (April 23 - May 8). Total demand is expected to average 78.5 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 11.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically, into Mexico - but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 7.4 bcf/d (1.4 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors, such as nuclear outages and relatively weak hydro inflows are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector, but only by around 100 MMcf/d compared to the previous year.

In absolute terms, total demand remains strong, and the trend is turning bullish. Projected TDDs have bottomed out and started to trend up (see the chart below), which is why we are leaning bullish on the front month contracts (June and July).

Still, despite historically strong demand, storage-level outlook remains bearish because total supply is even stronger.

U.S. Lower-48 dry gas production reached an all-time high on March 29 - 90.2 bcf/d (+860 MMcf/d from the previous all-time-high, reached on Nov. 30). As of today, production is at 88.4 bcf/d, down 1.9% from a recent all-time high, but still up as much as 10 bcf y-o-y. Daily rate has not set a new all-time-high for 25 consecutive days now. Dry gas production has averaged 89.1 bcf/d over the past 25 days.

Although dry gas production remains extremely strong (historically), we expect annual growth to be mostly flat by the end of 2019. Many companies have given up on drilling new conventional wells purely for natural gas, owing to prolonged low prices. They will only drill gas wells if there is an expectation of significant liquids along with the gas.

As you can see from the chart below, total demand curve is projected to remain mostly below total supply curve over the next 40 days. However, we also estimate that total demand bottomed out on April 21 and is now projected to rise (but slowly).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total monthly natural gas balance (SD balance), which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be as much as 14.73 bcf/d looser in April 2019 (vs. April 2018).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage compared to previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 89 bcf (1 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 109 bcf larger than a year ago and 42 bcf larger than 5-year average for this time of the year).

Next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit by a total of 137 bcf and the expansion of annual surplus by a total of 211 bcf.

