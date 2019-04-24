Jefferies Financial Group Is Deeply Undervalued

With JEF's buybacks and the net effect of the HomeFed Corp. stub buyback, the stock is worth at least $29.38, or a 46% upside from here.

The market hasn't recognized this yet. JEF is trading below its historical dividend yield, price-to-book value and price-to-tangible book value ratios. The company has begun increasing dividends annually.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation, acted last year to be a more focused financial services firm. This plan is now starting to bear fruit.

Jefferies Financial Group is Starting to Bear Fruit on Its Plan to Focus on Financial Services

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a $6-billion market cap stock which set in place a plan last year to refocus on financial services rather than direct investments in a disparate set of private companies. So in August 2018 it changed its name from Leucadia National Corporation to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. This signaled that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jefferies, LLC, would be the focus of earnings going forward. To simplify things, JEF sold a controlling stake in National Beef last June, lowering its stake to 31%. This had the effect of allowing JEF to unconsolidate National Beef from its financial statements (now accounted for on an equity basis). JEF also sold its 100% interest in Garcadia, an auto dealership company, during Q3 2018. Lastly, it merged all its financial services companies, such as its 50% interest in Berkadia, a mortgage servicing joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), into Jefferies LLC. As a result of these changes, JEF is now able to more clearly deliver shareholder value through share buybacks and dividend increases.

For example, the net effect of the major changes last year was a capital raise of $908 million from the National Beef sale and $417 million from the Garcadia sale in the last half of 2018. JEF used the money to repurchase 50 million shares, or 14% of the prior total, for $1.143 billion during 2018. With further buybacks during 2019, over 15.9% of JEF's shares have been eliminated since the end of 2017. The company is making money and further repurchases can be expected, as well as dividend increases (see below). The market seems to be ignoring these developments.

As a focused financial entity, JEF now makes over 90% of $3.76 billion in revenue from its Jefferies LLC unit which includes investment banking, including equity, debt, financial advisory services, plus wealth management and other areas which now includes Berkadia. Its other division, Merchant Banking, produces less than 10% of total revenue and includes its passive private equity - like stakes in National Beef (31%), Spectrum Brands (14%) (SPB), Linkem S.p.A. (54%, 48% voting), Vitesse Energy Finance (97%), Idaho Timber (100%), FXCM (50%), WeWork (1%), HomeFed Corp (70%).

Trading Below Historical Value Ratios

Right now JEF's stated book value is $9.9 billion, so the market believes it's worth only 60.4% of the stated shareholders' equity.

Source: Hake

But the stock is very cheap according to its historic price-to-book value and dividend yield levels. This can be seen quite easily in the following tables.

Source: Historical data from Value Line and ratios from Hake

Right now JEF is trading at 60% of book value, but its historical norm is 0.70x. Also, JEF's present dividend yield is 2.5%, but its historical yield is 1.3%. Based on this, we can compute what the historic value of the stock should be:

Source: Hake estimates

So JEF is worth $30.84 per share, or 53% above its present stock price. But not so fast. Traditionally, public broker-dealers have been measured by their tangible book value. This is because these companies usually make many acquisitions, which include a lot of good-will write-ups on their balance sheets. Many of these deals involve valuations where essentially people are the main assets, not tangible assets. Often those assets walk away to other firms. So it has been customary to measure broker-dealers by their tangible book value. Here is the history of Jefferies' (fka Leucadia National Corp.) price-to-tangible book value ratios:

Source: Hake estimates

Based on this, JEF usually trades at 105% of its tangible book value per share (TBVPS). So this means JEF is worth $26.47, or 31% higher than today's price. Putting all three of these metrics together:

Source: Hake

The average value based on historical trading levels of Price/Book Value, Dividend Yield and Tangible Book Value is $29.38 per share, or 46% higher than today.

Catalysts

1. Stable Dividend History. Jefferies had been paying $.25 annual dividends for over 7 years from 2010 until mid-2017. Since then, and probably in conjunction with JEF's plan to refocus on financial services, JEF has been increasing dividends about once a year. Here is the history for the past two years:

Source: Hake

Jefferies says it will continue paying the $0.50 annual dividend rate:

Source: Jefferies Financial Group dividend announcement in 10-K for 2018.

2. Significant Buyback Program. Jefferies has been significantly reducing its share count. Since the end of 2014, its shares have reduced by 69.67 million, or 19% from 367.5 million to 297.8 million. In addition, JEF has committed to a $500-million share repurchase program. This includes the 30% of HomeFed Corp. (OTCQB:HOFD) that it announced on April 15, 2019, that it doesn't already own and which it will purchase for $38 per share if HomeFed Corp. shareholders want cash per share, or $42 per share in JEF shares if HomeFed shareholders want to accept JEF shares. Since HOFD is trading for $39, we can assume that most HOFD shareholders want to accept JEF shares. This means JEF will have to issue about 9.3 million more shares based on the $42 HOFD share price, or $195 million in additional shares. JEF has stated that it will buy back enough shares to cover this issue of shares. Finally, JEF has already repurchased $306 million shares of the total $500 million.

This is very interesting. Since JEF's stock price is selling below its book value, the more shares it buys back will automatically increase the book value per share. Here is how that math works:

Source: Hake estimate

The table above shows that the share repurchase program will cost $381.7 million, and will reduce the share count by 6.26%.

Source: Hake

This table shows that the gain from buying back shares below book value will increase JEF's book value per share to $34.25, or an increase of 19.2%.

Get that? The share count is reduced by 6.3% by the $381-million buyback program, but since the shares are repurchased below book value, the book value per share increases by 19.2%. That is a sort of 300% ROI if you will.

3. The HOFD stub buyout will tend to increase JEF's price. This is because both sides to the HOFD deal need for JEF's stock price to not fall. For example, HOFD shareholders have every incentive to accept JEF shares. They don't want the JEF price to fall. If they accept JEF shares, they receive $42 per share of HOFD in value, rather than cash of $38 per HOFD share.

And JEF wants its stock price to be above $19-21.00 (it trades for $20.16 today) based on the terms of the HOFD deal. The closing is expected to be sometime before Oct. 21, 2019. If JEF's share has been trading below $19.00 for the average 10 trading days before closing, then everyone at HOFD receives cash, and JEF has to shell out about $176 million in cash to HOFD shareholders. But if JEF's stock price is above $19.00 but less than $21.00 per share, then every HOFD shareholder can receive 2 JEF shares or up to $42 per HOFD share in value, if he elects to receive JEF shares (and since HOFD is trading at $39, most seem to want JEF shares). And above $21 per JEF share, each HOFD electing to receive JEF shares would receive slightly lower than 2 JEF shares. But the total amount of JEF shares received would still be worth $42 in HOFD per share value. This latter part means that the higher JEF shares trade by October 2019 when the deal closes (or potentially earlier), the lower the number of JEF shares that JEF has to issue (and hence rebuy). So this proves that JEF will work to increase its share price to lower its HOFD buyout costs (as it intends to repurchase any shares it has to issue to HOFD shareholders).

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group should be trading around $29-30, and our estimate is it is worth $29.38 per share or 46% higher based on its historical price-to-book value, dividend yield, and price-to-tangible book value per share ratios. There are at least three catalysts that will ensure it will reach this value: its stable and growing dividend payments, its share repurchase program, and its buyout of the remaining 30% of HomeFed Corp. that it doesn't already own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.