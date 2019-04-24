Turbocharging Sluggish Oil Sector Portfolios

They also need to be unhedged to allow for appreciation during favorable periods.

Oil sector portfolios need to be hedged at times to avoid collapses in oil prices.

After a year of study, the Finance Ministry of the Norwegian central bank, which runs the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, advised that it should dump its shares in all but the major oil and gas companies.

The top-10 hit list includes some familiar U.S. oil stocks:

Source: Norges Bank.

Investors have wondered why the oil sector rebound has not been as strong as the rebound in short-term oil prices. Institutional investors are withdrawing capital from the sector because they no longer see it providing an adequate return for the long term. Quicker-than-expected growth in clean energy and associated regulation is making oil and gas business models highly vulnerable.

The major oil companies are expected to transform incorporate renewable energy into their portfolio of supplies. As such, they remain as potentially attractive long-term investments.

Being a long-term investor in an oil producer’s portfolio is subject to high risks and low returns. On November 21, 2018, I published How Oil Sector Bulls Could Survive the Coming Oil Price Crash. I noted that oil bulls had already suffered mightily but that the worst was yet to come.

I suggested investors use an overlay of short oil position to soften the impact of collapsing oil prices. To give an idea of how the overlay could have improved energy sector returns, I added its actual results to the results of a portfolio consisting of the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is represented by the "Hedged" line in the graph above. From February 7, 2017, through November 20, 2018, the XLE's return was -8.4%. With the overlay, the return was +47.1%.

Source: Robert Boslego.

Oil prices did collapse further during December in the wake of the OPEC+ meeting, which had only agreed to pull 1.2 million barrels per day of supplies from the global oil market, as compared to the October 2018 volume. But I closed-out my short oil position on December 18, as I described in my article dated January 7, 2019, Boslego Risk Services: Oil Positioning Approach For 2019.

Oil prices rebounded as I expected, though I was not “very confident of immediate success,” my risk management mandate for 2019. As the early months of 2019 passed, OPEC production fell far below the agreed-upon 1.2 million, which included Russia and a few other non-OPEC producers.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, production in March was 2.45 million barrels per day lower than their October volumes:

Country Decrease Iran -0.70 Iraq -0.23 Saudi Arabia -0.92 Venezuela -0.60 Total -2.45

Source: Robert Boslego

Oil prices rallied since bottoming December 24, 2018, but a reactive move by President Trump was always present. For example, when he announced sanctions on Venezuela, which ended oil purchases and sales to the country, a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could have been announced at any time, driving oil prices lower. Apparently, no U.S. oil refiners requested a release to replace the barrels from Venezuela.

My model portfolio in Boslego Risk Services on Seeking Alpha remained on the sidelines, up 83.2% from February 7, 2017 (date of inception), to April 22, 2019, as compared to -3.3% for an investment in XLE.

XLE Top Holdings

Source: MarketWatch, April 23, 2019.

Combining my model portfolio as the hedge to an XLE portfolio would have resulted in a return of 83.7% for the same period shown above. The explanation is that the portfolio was hedged during 4Q18 and unhedged during 2019.

Conclusions

The long-term prospects of an oil producer's portfolio have faded as institutional investors no longer believe that their business model is viable in the long term. Proof of that statement comes from Norway’s sovereign fund’s decision to sell those stocks after much study. Further proof is that equity prices of stocks in that sector have lagged the gains in oil prices, a fact that is frequently noted in articles and comments. The usual conclusion is that equity prices must catch up to oil prices, but that is unlikely to happen.

An alternative to long-only oil sector portfolios is hedging (and unhedging). However, the rub is that it takes expertise. How many articles predicted oil prices to collapse in the 4Q18 vs. going to $100?

