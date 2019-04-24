Slower Demand Growth For Hotels To Follow Crude Oil Price Surge

Hotels and Hotel REITs, like all travel-related stocks, normally trade inversely to changes in gasoline prices, as demand for hotel room nights and services is impacted.

Crude oil prices surged more than 30% year to date for 2019, while average US gasoline price has increased 17%.

Although 2019 started off as a strong year for hotels, thoughtful investors should brace for slower hotel demand growth in the current environment of higher gasoline and crude oil prices.

We have some good statistics on recent air travel trends. According to the IATA (the International Air Transport Association, representing 290 airlines, or 82% of total air traffic), US domestic air travel increased 7.4% from the previous year for January 2019 and 6.4% for February 2019, as measured by their key statistic, revenue passenger kilometers.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices have surged more than 30%, with Brent crude oil futures up 32% from $54 in December 2018 to almost $72 per barrel. Domestic crude oil futures (West Texas Intermediate) are up even more, increasing 42% from $45 to $64 per barrel.

As always, changes in gasoline price lags crude oil price change. GasBuddy.com indicates average consumer gasoline price has increased 17% during 2019, up from $2.37 per gallon in December 2018 to $2.78 per gallon on April 16, 2019.

How great an impact does transportation travel cost have on total travel spending? According to UStravel.org, transportation travel costs represent 34% of total travel spending.

The table below summarizes the USTravel.org total domestic travel spending by category, as shown at the page linked to above.

If one-third of your total travel spending goes out of control, you will have to make adjustments elsewhere in your travel budget. You might decide to stay in a cheaper hotel or go downscale on your restaurant choices. For every night you spend in a hotel, you may spend less on room service or pay-per-view TV.

How can investors quantify this? Fortunately, statisticians have already addressed the question of how much oil price increases impact hotel demand. In a frequently cited robust study, researchers at Cornell University published their analysis in December 2004.

The Cornell researchers studied hotel demand for 13 years, from 1988 to 2000, measuring the impact of gasoline price increments on hotel demand, with their findings separated by hotel price segment. As summarized in Table 1 on page 14 of their report, shown below, the Cornell researchers were able to prove such a connection: "A 1% increase in gasoline prices actually yields a (0.18%) decrease in lodging demand."

How is this relevant to today's discussion? Let's apply the Cornell researchers' findings to what we know of relevant travel and cost metrics for 2019. If the price of gasoline is up by 17%, then each 1% of the 17% reduces hotel demand by (0.18%). Simple multiplication provides the expectation that hotel demand will decline by (3.1%).

Most of that 17% gasoline price increase occurred during the last 60 days. So, even though air travel as measured by revenue passenger kilometers is up 6-7% so far during 2019, we should expect the demand growth rate for hotels is going to be much less.

Let's also remember that the average retail price of gasoline during 2018 reached a level higher than today's average US level of $2.78 per gallon. According to GasBuddy.com, the high point for US average retail gasoline price during 2018 was reached on May 25, 2018, at $2.98 per gallon, 7% above today's gasoline price. During 2018, travelers didn't stop staying in hotels, they just spent less on hotels than they might have spent if they enjoyed lower travel costs.

Hotel managements consider leisure travel to be the segment most impacted by gasoline prices. According to UStravel.org (see link to pdf above), leisure travel represents 70% of total spending, while business travel represents 30%. The Cornell study of hotel demand did not distinguish between leisure and business travel, it just reviewed demand change by segment of the hotels. All segments, including the upscale resort sector, experienced lower demand when gasoline price increased, although the greatest impact was seen on highway hotels catering to vacationers on their way to destination resorts.

Valuation Metrics for Hotel REITs and Hotel Corps

Let's consider two upscale Hotel REITs in context of this more conservative outlook for demand growth. Let's also compare valuations of the Hotel REITs to the two branded Hotel companies that manage the majority of their portfolios.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is the largest and best-known of the US Hotel REITs, owning a portfolio of 93 hotels with a total of 52,000 rooms. Most of the Host Hotels are Marriott brands, representing 53% of total Host Hotels portfolio, while Starwood brands represent 24% of the portfolio. Host Hotels & Resorts is the only Hotel REIT to be included in the S&P 500 Index, with a current market cap of $14.1 billion.

For a contrast to Host Hotels & Resorts, I have also included Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), a Hotel REIT that owns 52 hotels with 32,000 rooms, all of them Hilton brands. Park Hotels & Resorts was a REIT spin-off from Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) in December 2016, now trading with market cap of $6.3 billion.

(Source: REITMonitor and management guidance)

As shown in the table of stock market valuation metrics above, both Host Hotels & Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts offer great yields for investors, at 4.2% for Host Hotels and even higher at 5.7% for Park Hotels. However, the outlook for growth is static for both Hotel REITs. According to management guidance issued on the 4Q 2018 conference calls, both Hotel REITs see probable slight decline or minimal FFO growth during 2019.

For a contrast, I have included the two Hotel corps that manage or franchise the hotels owned by the two Hotel REITs, Marriott International for Host Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Worldwide Holdings for Park Hotels & Resorts. Yields are much lower for the two Hotel corps. Both offer close to 1% yields, so investors would get more than 3 times the dividend return by investing in Host Hotels & Resorts than in Marriott International and 8 times the dividend return by investing in Park Hotels & Resorts than in Hilton Worldwide.

Valuation of market cap relative to annualized revenue shows a range of 2.3x-2.6x for the Hotel REITs and 2.2x-2.9x for the Hotel corps. This seems a reasonable range given the variation of hotel ownership for Hotel REITs compared to hotel management and franchising for Hotel corps. Hotel corps have higher profit margins than Hotel REITs as a result of earning franchising and hotel management revenue without the capital cost of ownership of a majority of their hotel brands.

We also see from the table above that Hotel corps have outperformed Hotel REITs year to date for 2019, both of them up 26% so far this year, while the two Hotel REIT stocks are up 14% and 21%. This performance differential implies higher expectations for the Hotel corps than for Hotel REITs.

The biggest difference between Hotel REITs and Hotel corps may be expectations for portfolio growth. Hilton Worldwide Holdings is investing in a massive global development plan - to add 364,000 hotel rooms in 2,400 hotels, more than half in international markets. This expansion plan will add 40% to Hilton Worldwide's portfolio of owned, managed and franchised hotels. Marriott is also aggressively expanding. Marriott International plans to add 478,000 rooms at 2,882 properties, adding 36% to its portfolio of owned, franchised and managed hotels and time share properties.

Both of these Hotel corps rely on equity joint venture partners for the majority of development funding. This allows for much more growth than Hotel REITs can achieve. Hotel REITs also invest in portfolio expansion but normally concentrate investment to upgrade the portfolio through renovation, while contributing older properties to equity joint venture funds. Divestitures sometimes exceed acquisitions and new property investments, as has been the case for both Host Hotels & Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts in 2017 and 2018.

Thoughtful investors should also consider capitalization of Hotel REITs in comparison to Hotel corps. The table below presents capitalization sources and total capitalization relative to FFO (funds flow from operations), the preferred earnings metric for REITs. (For purposes of comparability, I have calculated a comparable FFO metric for Hotel corps as 2018 adjusted EBITDA minus 2018 interest expense.)

(Source: REITMonitor using year-end 2018 reports)

Looking at valuation of FFO in this way, we see that the valuation of the two Hotel corps is much higher than that of the two Hotel REITs. Host Hotels & Resorts has the lowest capitalization valuation at 13.8X total capital to FFO, followed by Park Hotels & Resorts at 15.5X. The Hotel corps carry much higher total capitalization valuations, at 18.0X for Marriott International and 28.2 times for Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Investment Conclusion

So, we see that the stock market appears to be efficiently valuing the Hotel corps at a higher rate than the Hotel REITs because of inherently higher profitability and lower capital costs due to franchising and hotel management, compared to the cost of ownership. Expectations for significant portfolio expansion indicate the growth premium afforded Hotel corps over Hotel REITs. Still, income investors are likely to prefer owning Hotel REITs for high yields and consistent performance.

As for the impact of gasoline price increases, I think that both Hotel corps and Hotel REITs will see slower demand growth in 2019. Significant gasoline price increase has already occurred, while its impact has not yet been revealed by disappointing revenue growth. We may not see much disappointment when results for 1Q 2019 are reported in April and May 2019, but we are likely to see disappointment by July and August 2019 when results for 2Q 2019 are announced.

Growth-oriented investors may view Hotel corps as more attractive in such an environment of slower demand growth, while conservative income-oriented investors may see higher risks for Hotel corps than for Hotel REITs if higher expectations are not achieved.

I view both Host Hotels & Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts as Buy recommendations for income investors due to their high yields and conservative guidance. Exposure to international travel is much less of a factor for Hotel REITs than for Hotel corps.

As for Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, we will need to see global tourism trends maintained as in the past, despite ongoing trade concerns and realigned national interests, if the stocks are to gain ground from their international investment profiles. A strong global economy is needed to support them both.

I prefer to wait on news of international trends before investing in either Marriott International or in Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

About REITMonitor Index: REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $885 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.