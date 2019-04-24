Sabra Health Care REIT: 9.4% Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, Attractive Valuation

Sabra Health Care REIT is sensibly valued given the strength of the value proposition.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) is a healthcare real estate investment trust you may want to have a closer look at if you like to capture a stable dividend and want to retain a shot at capital appreciation. Sabra Health Care REIT benefits from long-term demand growth in the healthcare industry, has an investment grade-rated balance sheet and decent distribution coverage stats. Shares are attractively valued, and an investment in SBRA yields 9.4 percent.

Sabra Health Care REIT - Portfolio Overview

Sabra Health Care REIT invests in senior-focused healthcare facilities that provide the company with a recurring stream of cash flow. At the end of the December quarter, the healthcare REIT's triple-net portfolio consisted of 447 properties reflecting $111.4 million in run-rate (cash) net operating income.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT Q4-2018 Earnings Supplement

Sabra Health Care REIT predominantly invests in skilled nursing/transitional care facilities which accounted for nearly two-thirds of the healthcare REIT's investment portfolio. Senior housing facilities and specialty hospitals make up the remainder of Sabra Health Care REIT's property portfolio.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by property type.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT Investor Presentation

Texas with its large elderly population remains Sabra Health Care REIT's most important state, by far. Texas accounts for 18.5 percent of the REIT's investments, and is followed by Indiana (6.4 percent) and Washington (5.3 percent).

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

A look at Sabra Health Care REIT's operator base reveals that the healthcare REIT is highly diversified. Its largest operator is Enlivant which accounts for just 9.4 percent of annualized (cash) net operating income.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Long-Term Growth

Sabra Health Care REIT benefits from an aging U.S. society and a gradual increase in healthcare expenditures. The older people get, the more money they tend to spend on healthcare: The 85+ age cohort, for instance, spends nearly twice as much money on healthcare than the 65-84 age cohort. As a result, an aging U.S. population points to higher institutionalization rates going forward and significant potential for Sabra Health Care REIT to grow its FFO over time.

Major industry trends (population aging, growing healthcare expenditures) underpin Sabra Health Care REIT's investment thesis.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Balance Sheet

Sabra Health Care REIT has an investment-grade rated balance sheet that protects investors in the event of a recession or a market downturn. Sabra Health Care REIT has a BBB- credit rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, and a Ba1 rating from Moody's.

Here's Sabra Health Care REIT's most recent balance sheet.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Despite acquisitions, Sabra Health Care REIT's leverage ratio - measured by the net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA-ratio - has not considerably changed in the last three years.

Source: Achilles Research

Sabra Health Care REIT's leverage metrics are about in-line with its sector peers: The net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.66x is just slightly higher than the 5.58x debt multiple of its investment grade-rated peers.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Distribution Coverage

Sabra Health Care REIT covered its dividend payout with (adjusted) funds from operations, on average, in the last seven quarters. The healthcare REIT earned $0.49/share in FFO and $0.55/share in AFFO, on average, in the last seven quarters while paying out an average of $0.44/share. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged 82 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Sabra Healthcare REIT has guided for adjusted funds from operations of $2.00-2.08/share in 2019. Since shares today sell for $19.14, an investment in SBRA costs income investors ~9.4x 2019e adjusted funds from operations which is a sensible FFO-multiple.

Compared against its peers in sector, Sabra Health Care REIT has a very competitive FFO-multiple.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

And here's how SBRA compares against other major healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

Sabra Health Care REIT depends on healthy operators that can make lease payments on time. A deterioration in the financial health of its operator base, therefore, would be a major negative for the investment thesis, and investors have to continuously monitor Sabra Health Care REIT's financial performance and distribution coverage stats going forward. Investors can limit their risk by capping a potential investment position at 3 percent of total portfolio value.

Your Takeaway

Sabra Health Care REIT is a promising REIT in the skilled nursing/transitional care sector. The U.S. population is aging and healthcare expenditures are projected to rise in the future which points to attractive FFO-growth potential, long term. Sabra Health Care REIT covers its dividend with FFO and AFFO, on average, and the current yield of 9.4 percent is attractive. In order to manage risk, I would limit my exposure to SBRA to not more than 3 percent of portfolio assets. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.