Why The Drop In Takeda Pharmaceutical Is Overdone

Shares of Takeda fell 12% in the last month for no reason.

After Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) bought Shire, the stock, at first, held up at the $20-22 range but then proceeded to fall hard. At a recent price of $18.37, and down 12% in the last month, should value investors start to consider starting a position in this company? I will be arguing the bullish case for this company. Plus, Takeda stock is a recently added DIY top pick idea for subscribers.

Strong Third-Quarter Results

Takeda reported core earnings growth of 32.3%, thanks to aggressive cost-cutting. Revenue increased by 4.8%, lifted by prescription drug growth. The company highlighted three drugs whose sales improved in the quarter:

Key growth products Entyvio (+35.1%), Ninlaro (+36.6%) and Trintellix (+19.5%) were important drivers of revenue growth, as were the products obtained through the Ariad acquisition in 2017, Iclusig (+26.0%) and Alunbrig (+151.4%)



Source: Takeda

Geographically, sales improved in every region in the mid-single digit range. The key takeaway from the quarterly results is the operating expense discipline, which the company named as the "Global Opex Initiative." The bad news is that operating profit fell 11.7% to 284.4 billion yen (USD $2.54 billion). Takeda wrote down the sale of Wako shares, the sale of additional products to the Teva JV, and one-time expenses related to acquiring Shire.

Without the write-downs, operating profit would have increased by 55.5%.

The Shire Acquisition Could Weigh on Results

Typical of any firm making a big acquisition, Takeda’s purchase of Shire could lead to more write-downs, distractions from operating cost cuts, and ongoing debt management on its balance sheet. The company took on USD $22.8 billion in bonds and loans in the full year 2018. Financing activities, bond issuance, and dividend payments all increased Takeda’s cash balance for the year.

Takeda shares' fall in the last month

Data by YCharts

Companies holding high debts post acquisition are also out of favor. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) is still performing poorly years after its Actavis Generics acquisition. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is in the midst of buying Celgene (CELG), and it, too, is under-performing its peers.

Data by YCharts

For Takeda, in particular, Shire could have additional financial costs related to fair value adjustments. Another financial charge will be non-cash, but is still a cost that will not please shareholders.

Opportunity

Takeda reported a number of developments from its R&D activities in the third quarter. Its Global Ph-3 trial of dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, met the primary efficacy endpoint. The company won approval for Alunbrig in EU for post-crizotinib ALK+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. Adcetris had a positive CHMP opinion in EU for front-line CD30+ stage IV Hodgkin Lymphoma. And the company advanced its multiple collaborations in its novel immuno-oncology portfolio.

Strong Product Growth

Entyvio sales grew 35.1%, but its total addressable market may increase after the European Medicines Agency accepted its marketing application for maintenance therapy in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Ninlaro sales grew 36.6%, but Takeda said it withdrew its application to expand the drug as maintenance therapy in post-transplant patients. The company did not have data on how much longer it would extend a patient’s life. Still, it will have data from patients who did not undergo transplants yet in the second half of this year.

In the depression and sleep quality market, Trintellix could gain market share if the drug really sells for $10 or less. As noted above, Trintellix sales grew by 19.5% in the latest quarter.

Your Takeaway

Only one analyst covers TAK stock on Wall Street, so that may be a good thing. And as short interest falls from 5.4 million to 4.65 million, potentially ahead of better-than-expected results, long-term investors will continue holding the stock. Takeda’s acquisition of Shire complements many of its core therapeutic areas. It also broadens the company's market in rare diseases and plasma-derived diseases. Investors will get rewarded as the combined R&D efforts deliver on innovation and new drug products.

Thank you for your time in reading this article. For a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for a 14-day risk-free "try me out" access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity. Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted healthcare stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.