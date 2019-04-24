Vicor Corporation (VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2019 5:00 PM ET

James Simms - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary

Patrizio Vinciarelli - Chairman, President & CEO

John Dillon - D&B Capital

Alan Hicks - Ainsley Capital Management

Thank you, Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. I'm Jamie Simms, Cheif Financial Officer, and with me here in Andover is Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer. After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3-months period ended March 31st. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website www.vicorpower.com. We also filed a Form 8-K today related to the issuance of this press release.

As always, I remind listeners this conference call is being recorded and is the copyrighted property of Vicor Corporation. I also remind you various remarks we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for historical information contained in this call, the matters discussed on this call, including any statements regarding current and planned products, current and potential customers, potential market opportunities, expected events and announcements, planned capacity expansions, as well as forecast sales growth, spending and profitability are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, we can offer no assurance that any forward-looking statement, will, in fact prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those explicitly set forth in or implied by any of our remarks today. The risks and uncertainties we face are described in Item 1A of our 2018 Form 10-K, which we filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019.

Please note, the information provided during this conference call is accurate only as of today, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Vicor undertakes no obligation to update any statements including forward-looking statements made during this call, and you should not rely upon such statements after the conclusion of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at midnight tonight, through May 8. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 followed by the passcode 88788951.

In addition, a webcast replay of today's call will be available shortly on the Investor Relations page of our website. I will start this afternoon's discussion with a review of our financial performance for the first quarter, and Patrizio will follow with his remarks, after which we will take your questions.

Beginning with consolidated results, as stated in today's press release Vicor recorded total revenue for the first quarter of $65.7 million representing a 10.8% sequential decline from our fourth quarter revenue of $73.7 million, and less than a percentage point increase from the $65.3 million recorded for the first quarter of 2018. As anticipated, Q1 revenue was sequentially lower reflecting reduced demand for advanced products from pause in data center buildout and an associated inventory correction. Both, shipments and bookings were affected as existing backlog was rescheduled from Q1 into Q2 and Q3.

Brick product revenue was flat sequentially but approximately 15% higher than the figure for the first quarter of 2018. Advanced products revenue declined just under 30% sequentially, reflecting the after-mentioned backlog rescheduling. Revenue from other product categories with an advanced product was generally steady for the quarter. Reflecting current circumstances, the Brick to Advanced product revenue split for the first quarter was 71% Brick products and 29% Advanced products.

Our turns volumes did not materially change sequentially. International revenue declined 18% sequentially although international shipments of Brick products were flat quarter-to-quarter. The decline reflects the higher percentage of Advanced products that are shipped to offshore contract manufacturers. Because of the drop in such shipments, international revenue fell to 56% of revenue for Q1 from 61% for Q4. Although distribution revenue was steady in China sequentially, Chinese revenue as a whole declined to 22% of total revenue from the prior quarter's level of 33%. The primary driver of this decline was the lower direct volume of Advanced products shipped to sea-end but an additional factor was the transfer of certain projects by sea and similar locations in China to other Asia Pacific locations in an effort to reduce exposure to current and potentially higher import tariffs.

Consolidated gross margin as a percentage of revenue rose to 47.3% for Q1 from Q4's 45.9% and compares favorably to Q1 2018 gross margin of 46.3%. The Q1 improvement largely reflects a favorable mix which offset lower absorption brought about by the reduced volume, and an increase in Section 301 tariff charges which totaled over $1 million for the quarter. We continue to assess the impact of Section 301 tariff charges in May add a tariff surcharge to the selling price of our products if the Chinese trade dispute is not resolved.

Quarterly operating expenses were flat sequentially and year-over-year reflecting the decline in revenue, quarterly operating income declined 37% totaling $4.5 million or 6.8% of revenue in contrast to the prior quarter's $7.1 million representing an operating margin of 9.6%. In Q1 2018, operating income was $3.7 million representing an operating margin of 5.6%. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter was 9% reflecting continued utilization of federal net operating loss carry-forwards and tax credits. The bulk of our quarterly provision is associated with our 2019 tax estimates for state and foreign jurisdictions in which Vicor does not have NOLs for credits.

Net income attributable to Vicor totaled $4.3 million for the first quarter representing a diluted EPS of $0.10. This is in contrast to Q4 2018 net income of $6.9 million representing diluted EPS of $0.17. For Q1 2018 we've recorded net income of $3.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.10. Our fully diluted share count as of March 31st was 41,29,000 shares which is the sum of both, common share classes representing approximately 29.3 million registered common shares and diluted stock options, and approximately 11.8 million Class B common shares which are neither registered nor listed.

Turning to our balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents sequentially declined $3.9 million ending the first quarter at $66.6 million. On a year-over-year basis after substantial investments in additional capital equipment, cash increased by $23.9 million. The Q1 cash decline reflects a decrease in accounts payable, mostly associated with paying for much of the production equipment recently installed and an increase in finished goods inventory brought about by the customer rescheduling.

Capital expenditures for Q1 were lower sequentially totaling $3.3 million as certain equipment was not yet formally placed in service by March 31. Our return to capital spending and capacity in a moment. Trade receivables, net of reserves totaled $40.8 million at quarter-end down sequentially 5% with DSOs rising 46 days from 44 days. Inventories net of reserves increased 9% sequentially to $51.6 million as mentioned due to the higher finished goods and with inventories associated with delayed shipments.

Our raw materials balance actually declined 4% sequentially. Annualized inventory turns fell to 3.1% reflecting the increased total balance and the lower volume. Concluding my review with the first quarter, total employee headcount as of March 31 stood at 1,022, up from 1,007 for the prior quarter. Full-time headcount was 985 at the end of Q1, up from 976 at year-end.

I'll now provide an update on our capacity expansion. We believe we are closed to receiving the approvals to proceed with our proposed 85,000 square foot addition to our handover facility. As previously reported, we plan to break ground on this addition to our existing plan in 2019 and take occupancy in 2020 providing the space necessary to add manufacturing lines to meet forecast capacity requirements through 2021. Again, we anticipate internally funding both the building and the planned phases of equipment installation. While staying focused on the Andover factory expansion, we continue to assess alternatives for an additional facility in 2021. We are also pursuing opportunities to expand global manufacturing capacity with parties interested in acquiring a license to source and advance products into data center and or automotive applications.

Turning to the second quarter. Our near-term outlook since speaking to you eight weeks ago, remains essentially unchanged. While demand for brick products is firm demand for advanced products will resume after the recent inventory correction has run its course and major design wins enter production in the second half of 2019. To conclude my remarks, we are pleased with Q1 financial results given the quarters challenges, we are forecasting modest revenue growth for Q2 with sustained profitability and improved operating cash flow.

Having offered this limited guidance, I'll remind listeners as I do each time, I speak with you, our operating and financial forecasts are subject to an unanticipated change, many of which are caused by factors and influences outside of our control.

So, with that, I'll turn the call over to Patrizio Vinciarelli.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you, Jamie. As stated, our brick products shipments are likely to arise as bookings for brick products increased to 17% sequentially with improvement in the channel and in defense electronics. Our quarterly bookings for advanced products declined 7% percent sequentially reflecting reduced demand for pools in data center build out and the inventory correction ahead of next generation servers and GPUs. Walking through demand for advanced products remains weak after attraction of servers, supercomputing and AI accelerators is gaining momentum, which with measure of design wins for NBMs and lot of power delivery solutions entering production in the second half of this year. We're also seeing early traction for our vertical power delivery systems. Owing to their superior power density, lateral and vertical parts delivery solutions are the solutions or choice for high performance demanding processor applications, particularly, AI accelerators.

At the acquisition [ph] level, the transition from 12 volts to 248-volt power distribution is gaining momentum in the cloud and the other multimarket segment. In data centers for years after Google's pioneering initiative to convert from 12-volts racks to 48-volt racks, other hyperscalers did not follow through, however, confronted with the necessity to power GPUs and other 48-volt flows. [Indiscernible] of legacy 12-volt power distributions systems recently started to crumble and decided to convert to 48 volts within a few years. Power distribution infrastructure developments in data centers and the cloud reflect corresponding developments in automotive, where for similar reasons, GPUs and AIs for autonomous driving in general Vicor's [ph] requirements, 12 volts legacy energy storage and 12-volt power distribution are giving way to 48 volt.

These set the stage for broader adoption of power distribution architectures, all conversion typologies, control systems and packaging technologies that Vicor invented and comprehensively panted over the last 15 years. As our vast products gain broader adoption in the datacenter and other multi-markets, we're continuing to expand the performance gaps that sets Vicor apart from so-called competitive solutions at the point of load in AC from terms any complete power systems. With the roll out of 4G power modules across our vast product families, we're expanding our power density advantage to at least 2X and in many instances for certain classes of products as much as 5X that have the closest so-called competitive product. It is these kinds of enabling technology that drives major customers to come to Vicor for the high-performance power system requirements, which cannot be effectively supported by bulky and clunky alternatives.

In summary, with power system solutions, the anticipated market requirements and the superior and proc of abilities in a comprehensive portfolio patents protecting this technology, Vicor's competitive position rests on a solid foundation. As to the near-term outlook, in 2018 we see a positive progression from quarter-to-quarter with firm demand for brick products and heading into the second half of the year, we assume growth for advanced products.

Let's now open the call. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] First question is coming from the line of Tom Bolton [ph]. You may now go ahead, sir. The line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

A few questions. Just first on the advanced products, about eight weeks ago I think you said you'd seen a pretty sizable order for advanced CPUs pushing from sort of Q4 and late Q1 early Q2. On this call, you mentioned some push out given into the third quarter. Wondering if you could give us an update. Have things continued to push from the first half into the second half in advanced product?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So, I suggested it be party marks, both in the sense of build out with the advent of Nextran [ph] ration processors and with respect to the existing GPU opportunities. We've seen starting late last year, pretty dramatic change requirements. We believe we settled out of this point is suggesting that we see a demand picking app in the second half of the year, as the inventory that had been built up works itself through the supply chain and as new obligations come into production. There hasn't been much of a change since the last time we talked, except that we see now confirmation of what was starting to become clear a couple of months ago.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And to treat you with a second question, you talked about the opportunity, the growing opportunity in the datacenter are both in the rack and as well as the advanced GPUs and AI processors to sort of expand your customer base. What do you think the timing for some of the other hyperscalers speed 48 volts in scale? What's that timeframe look like? Do you think that happens over the next one or two years or is it further out?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So, with one large potential was we've recently seen -- and this is a customer that we've been endeavoring to penetrate for quite some time and it's a customer that was very entrenched at 12 volts, reluctant to entertain a changing infrastructure to 48. What we've recently seen within the last couple of months is the seizure to effective transition in a two-year timeframe. Now, leading up to that with other customers, same potential customers in the space, we're seeing steps being taken in that direction that frankly, the NBM that there was referenced in the prepared remarks, which as a reminder, it's a very high density 48 to 12 and 12 to 48 converter plays a role in this phase. It plays a role because it allows, it enables the use of 48 volt -- GPUs of 48 volt, AI loads in 12-volt infrastructure. It's also discussed in power calls. It can serve a purpose going the other way from 48 to 12 to enable 12 volts solutions within a 48 volt power distribution, which is something that customers that don't want to have a single source dependencies are interested in embracing because it's a way in a factor to provide for a multiplicity of sources and mitigate risk.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, sorry, the last question is just coming back to the vertical power opportunity. I know the pace of development in the GPU and the AI processor space, it's pretty rapid. Do you think we may see initial prototype units shipping to the market in 2020 for the vertical power in terms of datacenter applications?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. We expect to actually be in a mass production in 2020, around the middle of 2020. So, we have large projects, more than one in the works, different stages of development that we're seeing opportunities for mass production at the middle of next year. So, we engaged a number of different fronts. I think as mentioned in the early remarks, the variety of power delivery is a natural next step with respect to the trend towards power on package. As a reminder, power package is the key to eliminating power distribution losses or largely reducing power distribution losses that are historically limited power distribution efficiency in class six servers including Intel service. In spite of the fact that Intel service is historically operated from a 1.8 volt at the point of load. Even at one point they evolved the power distribution losses as the car consumptions of these devices have escalated from less than 100 amps to hundreds of Amperes became substantial. But with the AI processors they typically operate nowadays at 48 volt and in the future are going to go down to even lower voltages with the lower voltages and cost escalating a to 600, 700, 1,000 amps. Just within the last week we had the power app of a device at 1200 amperes. We're working on application up to 2,000 amperes.

With that escalating demands for client, even with the lateral power delivery power package, which there might be a cut on the motherboard of the interconnect losses of non-power and package power delivery, you still have a substantial power losses. So, just to quantify the handicap of the astrology solutions, without power package, 600 amps, you might have the better part of 100 watts of interconnect losses in one form or another. With lateral power delivery you can cut that down by at least a factor of two to 30, 40 watts. With vertical power delivery, you can get it down to single-digit, less than 10 watts. And so, that makes a huge difference with respect to enabling very high current, very low voltage, notes that push the envelope with respect to AI capabilities.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to ask you if you still, and this is, I'm going back from memory here now, we were looking at, I think for the fourth quarter to see a run rate of about $100 million so that we'd be at annualized $400 and that your existing facility with the new equipment that you brought in was going to give us a capacity of about $750 and with the new facility coming on that we could get up to about $1 billion a year in revenues. And now, you mentioned the possibility of needs for additional facilities in 2021. Am I right with what I had already said and you see that demand having such a significant almost parabolic increase coming in those next two years?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, we see demand for capacity expanding dramatically. So, the addition of -- the expansion of the existing facility at fellow state [ph] will bring about approximately $250 million worth of increased revenue compatibility on top of the existing facility whether the aggregate that ends up supporting $750 or closer to $1 billion, it remains to be seen maybe a function of efficiency improvements we may be able to capture. But we're confident that $750 is within the capability of the Spanish facility. Going back to your question regarding the progression to these levels, we care that the forecast of $100 million was for bookings in Q4 in the that ballpark as is seen from revenues that will lag by one to two quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And that's still good?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

That's as far as we can see is still good. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And could you talk for a second on the licensing agreement with Kyocera? And also, I know back in 2004, you signed one with Sony. Is there still a relationship with Sony?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so let me talk about Sony first. So, we're putting in with Sony to do with I think Play Station 3 and that game -- that intended changed dramatically with Nintendo entry in the market ahead of Sony with a device that had certain advantages, and in that particular case didn't consume all that much power. So, nothing ultimately came of that relationship because of a change in the power system requirements four PS3. Coming to the present that to be clear, we do not have at this time a licensing relationship with Kyocera as I realized there is a press release, we've been working closely with Kyocera that has played a key role with a number of customer engagement with respect to general packaging technology. It complements our power system expertise that become quite adept at incorporating a power package within a complete solution so far for variety of customers and that's what circulated in the recent press release.

John Dillon

Patrizio, I want to go back to Don's question a little bit on the Capitol. It looks like you bought $11.3 million of capital equipment in the fourth quarter and $3.3 in the first quarter. What is the capacity now with that equipment all installed in your existing building?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So, I think we're good through Q1, Q2 of next year, and that's when the expansion in the facility and an additional line comes into being. And obviously we're going to do that. We'll keep monitoring progress, keep marketing and demand. We're going to proceed the with having the space ready be because obviously there's a longer lead time with that. With respect to the crawling equipment, we can make it happen in about six months. So, we'll pull the trigger on the equipment with early time in mind and wanting to make sure that the equipment is sold and the decision lines are qualified for mass production with at least a quarter of guard band relative to capacity needs.

John Dillon

The current capacity is that around $500 million or half a billion dollars now that you've got that equipment installed?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

In that ballpark? Yes. In that ballpark. So again, capacity has some level of elasticity. We're not at the limits in terms of 24.7. So, there's flexibilities but obviously one of the server capacity for some level of capacity for big demands that may come without for visibility, so it doesn't make sense to run anywhere close to the capacity constraints or ultimate capacity constraint of the facility. I think onso many models I suggested in answer to the earlier question for philosophy is around $0.5 billion within the existing walls and an additional $250 with the $85,000 square foot expansion, whether we can stretch it to something more than $750, I think remains to be seen, but obviously we're always solely in for maximizing capacity of the recession and overall efficiency.

John Dillon

Okay. And then what I thought I heard on the last conference call is, okay, so you've got $14.6 million you've just installed, but in the new facility you're going to add $12 million. Is that correct or was it more than $12 million?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Sure. We're budgeting in total for the new facility including cruising the building itself something of the order of $30 million. The results of that are not to be taken within too fine level of accuracy. I think it's the kind of thing that could change easily by $5 million, $7 million. But let's say that it's a ballpark we're looking all in, including the additional lines $25 to $35 million.

John Dillon

Okay. But that includes the building too. So that's amazing that you've got $14.6 million. So, you've really got the capacity today to do about $0.5 billion in the existing building is what I think I'm hearing.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. Obviously bear in mind that some of that is good...

John Dillon

That's good. Okay. Now that answers my question. Okay. So let me jump to the front-end products. This was not a forecast but several conference calls ago you gave an example how you were working with one company and there's one company that had the potential, the potential to take basically all your capacity on the front-end products. Now that we were a little bit farther along and pretty close to the fourth gen for the front-end products, do you still -- is that customers still interested in the front-end products and you have others also interested in front-end products that could substantially take a big step up into production on those?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. I think the front-end production is impact on top line and bottom line frankly is still some distance away. But without question, we're seeing tremendous interest in front-end capability particularly AC to DC, particularly AC three phase for high power systems going into 48 volts or I should say 54 volts intermediate bus apples. With 4G, to your point, we are raising the bar on this runtime capabilities and we're doing that because in one way or looking at the -- we intentionally skipped one control generation in terms of refreshing our front end capability and to be a little clear with respect to that, the 3G control technology was really a rifle shot into point a load applications that did not provide for a refresh of our front-end capabilities. So, all of our front-end products, high voltage basket and existing RFM, to be clear, still rely on 2G technology and what now in the midst of upgrading that capability in effect by two generations or controls silicone.

And with that, comes a much higher level of proficiency. The magic is actually in park out, better efficiency, better density and within the much lower cost card. Coming together now, there's one controller, which is in fab as we speak, due to come out in about eight weeks, that is key to some of these developments. And this is a controller which is in effect either the relative of of an existing controller for gps and controller, which is already in production, but it that PSE valiant of the 4G controller will enable the 4G AC-DC front-ends that will further increase the density, the efficiency and the cost effectiveness of our front-end solution. So, we're going to start rolling those out in the second half of this year. We got a lot of interested parties. We have interested parties in existing RFM and the variety of front-end products, but the level of capability with 4G lower and the cost effectiveness is going to be substantially improved.

So, if you look, for instance, our website, you might've seen there and RFM which is, we call it the power tablet, it's the size of a tablet. It weighs quite a bit more than a tablet, but it's about the size of the tablet. And with that, we process depending on input, voltage range, 10 kilowatts to 12 kilowatts. So, with 4G we're going to have a much more granular capability. We're going to be able to make front-ends within our power molded packages using the same packaging technologies we use for point of rolled devices. And that will make it considerably more cost fact in a more scalable and more granular. So, we're going to have the level of five kilowatts or six kilowatts, a solution in the size of an iPhone. And with a cost card it's going to be extremely competitive.

John Dillon

So, on the point of load, you've got some enabling technology that it's pretty obvious, you eliminate tens, you get the power there, you save power, but you can also go put the components closer together, which makes a fast computer. Is there a similar enabling piece on the front-end stuff or is it really more of the efficiency, the cost card that's going to win the business for you?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, in the past system industry, the issues and the opportunities tend to be very similar. Obviously, the challenges of the point of load and not necessarily the same as the challenges in the front-end, but they're common eliminator requirements and common eliminator of opportunity. So, whether is point of load or front-ends generally speaking power density is a key differentiator. It may be more differentiator at the point of load because it's key to enabling as an example, Advanced A6 [ph] but the front-end -- density sourcing part and the front-end efficiency is also important because it impacts total cost of ownership, obviously in many instances the customer sends up paying the utility bills. So they care for solutions that are efficient to Advanced and cost effective and reliable and scalable with all the other necessary attributes in terms of the non-performance, low noise and so on and so forth.

And last but not least, that was important, we believe in bringing about the the market opportunity in its entirety is the ability to service requirements from the wall plug to the point of load. There is a good yield synergy accounts from providing the front-end solution that takes power from AC mains, three phase AC mainstream in practicia [ph] delivery at 54 volts for energy storage in batteries as a stepping stone to delivering a sub one volt as we were discussing earlier, 1,000-amp processors. Being able to provide the complete solution with all the right attributes and all of the related connectivities and capabilities is we believe key to success in the market.

Alan Hicks

Good afternoon. I want to congratulate you on navigating through, I would say about a cross currents and headwinds, so I think you're doing a good job. My question is it sounds like the BBU unit was basically flat from quarter to quarter.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, in terms of revenue. Again, as we suggested earlier, bookings for BBU had been surprisingly strong. And I wouldn't make too much out of that. To your point, it's helped us navigate through what would otherwise have been a more difficult period. This frankly, as suggested from comments that Jamie, made, we had a bit of an implosion on the Advanced products from bookings perspective, in particular, taking place late last year and into Q1. And that's fundamentally related to the fact that that business is not yet statistically right. It's dependent on a really small number of applications and customers. And so, events that unfolded led last year caused it to undergo a very dramatic temporary change.

Now, as we look at the mix of customers and applications getting into the second half of this year into next year, the advanced products are going to be on a much stronger foundation because they're going to get to be statistical or lot more statistical in terms of their dependency on a multi-busier customers and applications. So, what we're saying to see these we had within the last quarter is significant medium data type booking from a new GPU type of application. That's the kind of thing that begins to differentiate and build the kinds of statistical business that we've enjoyed for a long time in the big business unit but have not yet established that when it comes to advanced products. But that day's coming in. And I think a starting in second half of this year, we're going to see a much more significant mix of customers and applications.

Alan Hicks

Why did that get delayed in the Q4, it was supposed to ship in Q1/Q2; did any of that ship in Q1?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Some, there is more going in Q2 but the inventory correction there is pretty substantial, so we're not looking at that as making a contribution for the bulk of 2019, I think the action there is going to resume in our note [ph] as we get towards the end of the year.

Alan Hicks

Is that total $5 million order going to be delivered?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, it is.

Alan Hicks

Okay. And in the BBU, do you have some visibility for the rest of the year; is it going to stay at this level, can it continue to grow from here?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

It's firm but we should believe that we don't see an opportunity for growth there. In fact, we are well along in terms of doing our own cannibalization of our classic big products; so we've done very well with our DCM product line which is a vast product line using trip packaging technology, and in many applications we're really seeing cash flow associations from all Bricks to DCMs directly because the products are much more efficient, they are much denser and we're happy because we make bigger margins on DCMs than we do on all Bricks. So to be clear, Bricks have been remarkably resilient, as suggested earlier, we like it because it's very diversified customer base, we get thousands of different customer's applications. But as time progresses, those are going to get converted to vast products and they are not going to slay Bricks forever.

Alan Hicks

So that business won't go away, it will converge into…

Patrizio Vinciarelli

No, the business will transition from being products effectively -- were developed 20-30 years ago to Advanced products that being developed at total last 4 or 5 years.

Alan Hicks

What would you say your capacity is in Brick products versus Advanced products?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So, we have substantial capacity for Bricks and what has been happening overtime, our production team is very aware of this, is -- as we continue to get more efficiency out of the older products, we also keep reclaiming some of the floor space and we reassign it to Advanced products, and we're going to be doing more that kind of thing and particularly, as suggested a moment ago as some of the confidential applications get converted from let's call it Classy Bricks which have the DC converters to the DCMs which are also C-converters but they are built on our vast product platform. We're going to have modern opportunity to in effect scale down on the older lines which are despite more than fully depreciated -- they have been depreciated quite some time ago, and reclaim this space for advanced product lines which by the measure very flexible because on the same line we can make a DC-DC converter product that performs the function of a Brick in a smaller volume with better performance. While at the same time on the same line we can make MCMs or GCMs or point-of-low devices for artificial intelligence powering.

So that is part of the strategy with respect to adding flexible capacity that overtime is going to be fully deployed within available space to leading Advanced products capacity.

Alan Hicks

What would you say your capacity is just in Advanced products today?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So, $400 million is a rough figure. In gross arms, it's pretty close to [indiscernible]. But again, if something that keeps evolving and obviously that's being growing, we've been investing -- we've made substantial investment in second half late last year on additional Advanced product line capacity. So this is not a stationary number, it keeps evolving towards more and more capacity for Advanced products; I think overtime it's going to be used capacity for our Classic Bricks.

Alan Hicks

And last question is, I'm not used to be strong in telecom; is there any new opportunities with the 5G telecom equipment coming?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. I mean, so -- there too the applications with very iconic [ph] demands approaching 1,000 amps. So there are -- this common demand or the squamous that they are not selective in terms of applying only to their center or automotive; I think part of our strategy with the products and the power distribution architecture, the packaging, the control systems and the [indiscernible] is to leverage across different end-markets and 5G certainly is very demanding in terms of some of the point of load current requirements, and also in terms of front-end requirements. So the power density needs are escalating, so there is a lot of interdependency across these end-markets and the silicon that is a common determinant [ph] or a driver for more current, lower voltages with greater power density needs.

Alan Hicks

Are you getting traction with telecom customers with some of these new products?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, we are.

Alan Hicks

Okay, thank you very much.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

If there is one more question, we'll take it.

Unidentified Analyst

Just two quick questions; in Q3 and Q4, you talked about entertaining a Japanese partner for extending your manufacturing in Asia. Has there been any future discussions or further discussions in that regard? And just -- if you could clarify both, Patrizio and Jamie, both of the major design wins coming in second half of this year. Are you just anticipating, I mean, we can use stand-off on that statement. Thank you.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Now, these are designed wins. I mean things have already gone as -- and the example I started earlier, already gone into some pretty significant initial orders; so this is not a good yield of speculation with respect to spreading our wings across variety of GP-user applications with multi-variety of customers and other applications again -- variety of AI chips with leading companies in that space. Going back to the first half of your question, so I can't really go into details but strategic to say that we're engaged with two Japanese companies in negotiations regarding open source capability that we've been asked by a few customers to bring about sooner than later because of their need to have an open source for the products were either because of general pauses within these companies with respect to an open source with effect of -- because of geopolitical considerations and to do with let's say changed companies not wanting to be single source dependent from a U.S. company for obvious reasons.

This company is putting pressure on us to outreach this open sources and in some cases, they are acting as in effect cavalries [ph] for bringing these about.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. So the talks for a Japanese partner are still continuing if I hear you correctly?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And just last follow-up on the major design wins; so those have already been accomplished. When you receive those orders or when you get those wins, do you guys put out press releases because I feel like I miss those.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

No, you haven't missed anything. Well, audience have talked of many customers putting out press releases when we get a design win. That's just not the way we operate, so -- but you can be sure we are -- we're very, very busy. Frankly, there is more demand for support in the designing cycle that we can support. We're being selective with respect to which applications we choose to support. These again -- a lot of opportunity in automotive, in particular, in the center space with a variety of AI applications. These engagements tend to be very deep, they typically require a team of our own applications engineers supporting each application that typically goes through at least 6, 9, 12 months of designing cycle within which time the demand on our team is quite expansive. So it's something that has been progressing and keeps expanding. And we're mindful of -- we're looking for ways to bring about most capability with the process, more as I mentioned, with the tools and the capabilities because there are limitations to many great applications engineers we can have and deploy in support of each and every customer opportunity which -- they will tend to be somewhat -- even though they have common demand of requirements in many effects [ph] but they also have unique trace that require some level of handholding.

Unidentified Analyst

No, I get it. And to be clear, I think you guys have built a tremendous business. As a portfolio manager, I just -- I wish more Wall Street investors, our institutional investors know about your story and I guess as you get bigger, they will.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

That's right.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you. And with that, thanks again, and we'll be talking to you in -- well, actually we have a shareholders meeting coming up. But if not there, in three months. Have a good evening.

