Western Midstream: Units Remain A Touch Pricey

Out of the entire MLP space, Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) has had perhaps the most eventful past six months. Over that time period, the firm has acquired $4,000mm in new assets, undergone a simplification transaction with its general partner, and now that partner has become a takeover target for one of the largest energy companies in the United States. Coupled with all those moving pieces inside the structure, regulatory risk has become heightened given the sizeable exposure to Colorado and the DJ Basin.

Structurally, I’ve been hesitant to be bullish here - particularly after the rally from the Chevron (NYSE:CVX) bid for Anadarko (NYSE:APC). While I think the Delaware Basin exposure is absolutely wonderful and has significant tailwinds as perhaps the lowest extraction cost for crude in the United States, the assets located in and around the Rocky Mountains do give me pause. I think there should be a greater discount in place with this one in my view. While not short, I maintain an underweight rating until more clarity comes through with regards to 2019 execution and potential Colorado legislation.

Simplification Transaction, Chevron Enters

Late in February, Western Gas Equity Partners announced the close of its “Simplification and Acquisition Transactions”. To elaborate, Western Gas Equity Partners (formerly trading under the ticker WGP) and Western Gas Partners (formerly trading under the ticker WES) would merge in a stock-for-stock transaction. Western Gas Partners would be the surviving entity, immediately changing its name to Western Midstream Partners and keeping the WES ticker. Stated transaction benefits were the usual for these kinds of deals in the space:

Incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) were eliminated. No surprise here after Anadarko announced the dropdown of all of its remaining midstream assets to Western Gas Partners for $4,000mm concurrent with this deal. That’s the last monetization step for the GP.

Liquidity was improved because of stronger public float and consolidation into one entity. Structural overhang removals likely expand the available investor base.

Pro forma, leverage should fall to roughly 3.75x within six quarters. This is back to prior levels, driven by forecast strong EBITDA growth and stellar distribution coverage. No backdoor dividend cut.

Dilution was massive; the share count doubled as a result of all these actions and leverage increased materially alongside another $2,000mm in debt for the dropdown. However, general partner Anadarko Petroleum will retain more than 55% of the firm, public unitholders hold the rest. There is clear interest alignment despite the fact that leverage will creep up towards 5x earlier on 2019, well above average. Of note, Western Gas Partners did survive as a private partnership with Anadarko retaining a 2% economic interest. Recall that most simplification transactions in the past have seen that 2% general partner interest converted to a non-economic one.

There were a lot of moving pieces to this deal but I largely treated it as neutral to the thesis. The premium paid to Western Gas Partners was limited for the takeout (8% premium), so I view the merger between the two entities as a largely fair one. Qualitatively, the deal did create a more investor-friendly firm with no IDRs. On the bad side, the final dropdown multiple of 9.5x was a bit high and I would have preferred something in the 8.0x range in line with peer multiples. While I’m sure that premium was built upon Delaware Basin growth, SB-181 in Colorado is a big risk here and I’m not sold on that growth manifesting. I’ll get more into this in the risk section.

Adding to the fire, Chevron recently announced its intention to acquire Anadarko. If the deal arbitrage spread is any indication, consensus is that this deal gets closed with no worries. What does this mean for Western Midstream? CEO of Chevron Michael Wirth stated in the deal that while it never created its own master limited partnership (“MLP”) alongside peers like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) or Phillips 66 (PSX), it “welcomed” its new exposure. Given there was more focus on the midstream assets on the deal call than might have been expected, overall reception to Chevron as the new corporate sponsor was positive. However, Chevron is not sitting on a lot of domestic infrastructure itself to drop down. Still, there are opportunities and having a larger parent with a stronger credit rating is, on the net, a good thing for the partnership.

Pro Forma Operations

*Source: Western Midstream Partners, Q4 2018 Operating Results, Slide 7

As a newly combined entity, Western Midstream Partners, LP forecasts $1,800-1,900mm in EBITDA this year. I’m smack in the middle of that with my forecast at $1,866mm. However, it becomes clear pretty quick that this is, at its heart, a play on the DJ and Delaware Basins. Recall that the Delaware Basin is part of the larger Permian, sitting on the West side closer to New Mexico. This is on the other side from Midland which has gotten much more coverage in the press. Don’t let that fool you. Delaware has plenty of operators (Exxon Mobil (XOM), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Anadarko Petroleum, Concho (CXO), others). It itself is quite viable and has plenty of runway for commercial activity in my view; breakevens are lower here than anywhere else.

The DJ Basin is another story. Colorado production has been on a tear, up more than 50% since 2015. However, investors might remember that Proposition 112 gained steam in the state in the fall of last year. This was a proposal that would have mandated that oil and gas development projects be at least 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other areas designed as “vulnerable.” While this bill was (thinly) rejected 55/45, it did not take long for another bill to be introduced: Senate Bill SB-81 (“SB-181”). The bill would give power to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Committee (“COGCC”) to impose moratoriums if it is deemed in the public interest. Several counties have already suspended new drilling including Colorado County – although most of those did not have much in the way of production in the first place.

Over the past several years, a large portion of Colorado drilling activity has taken place along the I-25 corridor: roughly 30% within ten miles of that major thoroughfare. Anadarko was the most prolific driller in this acreage as the primary owner of these mineral rights along I-25. Most Western Midstream Partners assets were built and/or owned to help serve the former GP in its operations. As residential areas encroach on this acreage, future permitting is up in question. At the very least, permits are likely to be a longer process. DJ Basin operators, if SB-181 comes into full force, are likely to significantly slow activity in the face of rising regulatory risk. While there is a backlog of drilled but uncompleted (“DUC”) and permits (provided they stay in force), there is a lot of risk in a post-2020 world. While not disclosed on an asset level basis, company-wide minimum volume commitments are only in place on less than two-thirds of revenue sources and at shorter thresholds. There is some underlying risk.

The balancing factor here is that Chevron knows this risk and was willing to pay a premium for Anadarko regardless. See Mike Wirth from Chevron below:

I recognize the kind of political and regulatory dynamic that has been underway there and we would engage at an appropriate time with all the appropriate parties to be sure that we understand their expectations and that we operate responsibly, which is what Anadarko has done and we plan to continue to do so. We like the asset.

It’s tough to be a bear when some of the best minds in the energy space are well aware of the risk and are willing to go in with both barrels. But that doesn’t mean I have to like it – particularly with the valuation where it is.

2019 Model, Takeaways

*Source: Author Calculations.

The math checks out on the company achieving at least 1.20x coverage in 2019 given its guidance. Given Q4 2018 results, I think the results are achievable. While Q4 results were below expectations, that weakness was all related to transitory issues within the West Texas complex: weather-related downtime, some constraints downstream, and sub-optimal recoveries from the Mentone I train startup. These problems should moderate into 2019 – but there will be more needed going forward. Expectations are for more than $2,000mm in EBITDA in 2020. Driving that will be expected growth on both DJ and Delaware assets as well as new ones under construction. Currently, Western Midstream Partners is building Mentone Train II, a cryogenic processing train at the Mentone plant in West Texas. This should be complete by Q2 of this year. Similarly, two cryogenic trains and a new plant are being built in Weld County, Colorado (“Latham”). This will be done at year-end, as well as the completion of Cactus II, a crude oil pipeline connecting West Texas to Corpus Christi. Western Midstream Partners has a partial equity interest there.

Overall, there is cash flow stability here and Chevron's interest is a major vote of confidence. Still, fears revolving around Colorado are well-founded. With units trading at 9.1% DCF yield today, it is tough to make a bullish call here versus other natural gas exposed plays like EQM Midstream (NYSE:EQM) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) that have even stronger future growth profiles. I would reconsider if pricing approaches the low to mid-$20s per share.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.