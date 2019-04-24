Bridgemarq: Time For Caution

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF), formerly known as Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc., has been a core holding of our income portfolio for a long time. We have also used dips in the stock to add and we did so most notably during the Q4-2018 selloff. BREUF has rebounded smartly off that bottom and we decided to take a fresh look at this stock in light of what we see as numerous headwinds.

The business

BREUF, through its relationship with Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Manager Limited, is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of more than 18,000 REALTORS®* operating in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale Real Estate Network and Johnston & Daniel brands.

Sources: Company website and Q4-2018 presentation

The 3 owned brands collectively have approximately 18,000 real estate agents working under them. These agents are contracted to pay royalties under long-term contracts that run as long as 20 years, giving it great revenue visibility. Historically, the company has achieved a 90-95% renewal on its expiring contracts due to its extremely well-recognized brands.

Source: Company annual report

The company also periodically used to acquire franchise agreements from its Manager. However, with internalization of management, these should flow without fees to BREUF. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) owns 25% of the outstanding shares and 100% of the "Manager." Hence its interests are well aligned with the common shareholders. The company has paid the same or higher dividends every year since 2011 when it converted from a Trust structure.

We like the business model and the low leverage BREUF employs. Most real estate plays are quite the opposite and leverage can have a huge (both positive and negative) impact on results. That said, we see three major headwinds for early 2019 results and we go through them below.

Headwind 1 in 2019

BREUF has a revenue model built on fixed and variable franchise fees. The fixed part is what real estate agents pay for using the brand name and the variable portion depends on the real estate they sell. Till August 2018, BREUF also had what it called "premium franchise fees" for realtors who sold in prime locations in Toronto, Ontario. As we get into Q1-2019 results, their absence will definitely be felt.

Source: Q1-2018 results

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) would have been 13% lower had premium franchise fees not been around in Q1-2018 and they will have a big impact on Q1-2019 results. We want to also stress that cash taxes paid are not part of CFFO. Hence the impact of missing premium franchise fees will be even higher on the true cash flow available to pay dividends.

Headwind 2 in 2019

BREUF now has a new management contract in place and the fees are for lack of a better term, highway robbery. The base rate jumps from 20% to 23.5% and in addition BREUF is paying $10 million a year for getting all future real estate contracts assigned at no cost. We have modeled the impact on Q1-2019 below. For fixed franchise fees we have used $7.25 million which is closer to the Q4-2018 run rate. These do take into account headwind number 1 mentioned above as well.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Almost half the cash flow will go to old and new management fees combined. As can be seen, payout ratio jumps to over 100% in Q1-2019, something the market likely will not be too pleased with. While our calculations are the most accurate way of looking at it, we would note that BREUF stresses its CFFO ratio and its CFFO ratio ignores cash taxes. So the company will likely claim its dividends are still covered.

Headwind 3 in 2019

BREUF's variable revenue fees are "semi-variable." While they are based on sales and hence the variability, a majority of real estate agents hit their annual caps during the year. As a result, a slowdown of sales would normally only push the variable fees out into later quarters. However, Q1-2019 may still look brutal.

Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) numbers show prices increased in March. The rise in prices came with the fewest sales since 2009, and second highest inventory since 2014.

The bulk of BREUF's Ontario network is in Toronto and we think variable fees will likely move lower here as well.

Vancouver is reeling as well and sales there too are close to the 2009 lows. Realistically, we expect a 15% reduction in variable franchise fee revenues in Q1-2019. This should be made up in later quarters assuming we get some sort of a rebound but in the interim the payout ratio will look horrendous.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Conclusion

BREUF has rebounded nicely off the lows but we don't see the value any more. The new management contract alongside a 25% return since our last entry have drained any value left in the stock for us. In this yield chasing environment we would not bet on a material pullback but the stock is no longer for us and we have exited the position. We consider the current price as fair value that sufficiently accounts for risks and compensates investors with a fair, albeit not well-covered, yield. We will revisit should the market punish the shares after Q1-2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



