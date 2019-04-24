Natural Gas Prices Tumble 2% Amid Mild Weather; Early-Season Cooling Demand Likely Across The Southeast/Mid-Atlantic Next Week

Ridge will build over the southeastern U.S. next week to draw in some early-season cooling demand; 80s and 90s possible in Southeast U.S. and Mid-Atlantic.

Natural gas prices saw more than 2% consolidation on Tuesday amid an overall mild-to-warm pattern drawing light demand nationally over the next two weeks.

Investment Thesis

Overall, the sentiment remains bearish given strong production, weak near-term demand nationally, and strong injection in the coming weeks. Ridging is expected to build next week (early May) over the southeastern U.S. that could produce some 80s and even 90s from the Mid-Atlantic through the Southeast. This could provide some slight movement upwards (upside potential) near term. The precise strength of the ridge will be key.

After snapping a four-day losing streak on Monday, natural gas prices fell again on Tuesday (in similar behavior of last week) by another 2% on expectations for weak demand over the next two weeks.

The May natural gas futures contract settled down nearly 7 cents (6.9 cents) to $2.455, while the June (front-month) and July contracts each fell nearly 6 cents (5.9 cents) to $2.499 and $2.557, respectively. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Tuesday down 2.26% to $21.65.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) saw a 6.98% and 4.77% consolidation to $22.53 and $17.36, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD) increased 7.19% and 4.71% to $134.97 and $26.21, respectively.

The cash market was also mostly lower on Tuesday due to mild weather. West Texas was the only market showing broad spot price gains, while the Northeast and Appalachia were mixed.

The weather pattern in the near term will be driven by a blocking signature that features a -EPO/negative East Pacific Oscillation, a -PNA/negative Pacific North American Oscillation, a -NAO/negative North American Oscillation, and a mid- to upper-level southeast U.S. ridge (expected next week). This was a very similar pattern that we experienced back in February that resulted in a mild Alaska/Arctic, a cold western/central Canada and northern Rockies/Plains, and mild conditions over the southern and eastern half of the Lower 48. Early next week is when we will see the manifestation of this pattern. That's when a sub-tropical mid-upper level ridge will build over the Southeast, resulting in moderate-to-strong warm air advection on a southwesterly return flow. Given the current setup, daytime high temperatures across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic should be able to climb into the 80s, with the possibility of some 90s. This will certainly draw in some cooling demand that could cut into a bit of the injection for the week ending May 3. That could provide some near-term support in natural gas prices, even though the sentiment remains quite bearish. Figure 2 below shows maps from the 12z GFS, ECMWF, and GEM ensembles depicting similar upper-level pattern Day 7-8 or April 30-May 1.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Looking further ahead in the medium range, the first full week of May signals a continuation of mild-to-warm weather across much of the country with a zonal/semi-zonal upper level flow. The medium-range forecast models do show some signs of a continuation of this warm Arctic, cool Canada, mild-to-warm U.S. sequence. Figure 3 below are images from the 18z GFS and the 12z ECMWF and Gem ensembles showing the projected upper-level weather situation in the 10-16 day time frame.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Final Trading Thoughts

The May contract breaking below last week's $2.48 support indicated how bearish the market is right now. Heavy production, weak demand overall nationally, and projected strong inventory build in the weeks ahead continue to be strong catalysts for the bears. Next week's warming across the Southeast could provide some support, though downside risk remains strong. How strong the ridge that develops next week will be key. The stronger the ridge is, the warmer it will be, which will mean additional cooling demand. The next month of monitoring the forecast models will be interesting, as any sign of a heat ridge developing would cause prices to climb. My price range over the next week will be $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract. UNG should trade between $19.00 and $25.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.