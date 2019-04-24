Market Volatility Bulletin: VX Futures Steepen On The Front End As Stocks Charge Higher

The back end of the term structure is hanging resolute, but I expect for this to change over the next couple weeks if SPX continues its current pattern of behavior.

With the exception of the Russell 2K, US stock indexes are either at or nearing all-time highs: the recovery is nearly complete.

Market Intro

CNBC: 2:14PM EST

Large-cap US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ) are making an earnest effort toward reclaiming all-time highs. The Russell 2000 (IWM) is still about 8% below the highs the small-cap index set back in early September of last year, but the index is quickly looking to make up for lost ground (up nearly 2% today).

Investing.com: Spot VIX data

Spot VIX currently tracks near the day's lows as stocks press higher on strong earnings. One-year lows for the index were just above 10, so there is precedence even over the last twelve months for significant downside on this metric.

Thoughts on Volatility

This tweet caught my eye Monday, and certainly, Tuesday's action adds support to the notion that stocks are quite ready to rise on any and all hints of good news.

I don't think we're in a "blow-off top" though, at least if we're just talking about the last month or so. Recall that most of the drop of Q4 took place between December 2 and December 24. And so, while the recovery has been impressive, the SPX stood at 2800 (albeit briefly) on December 2 of last year.

The bar is reasonably low for Q1 earnings (-4%), at least according to FactSet. I look forward to seeing what kind of YoY earnings growth S&P actually manages to punch out.

My own preference is for GAAP rather than operating earnings figures, especially when it comes to indexes. Much of last year's gains were attributable to the tax cuts instated at the end of 2017. Now companies have a tougher road ahead, as perhaps there is less reliance on the tax cut itself, but rather on any multiplier effect.

From a volatility standpoint, the key is how earnings (and more importantly, forward guidance) come in relative to trader expectations. I do think there's quite a bit of room for the apple cart to shake some, as markets are shrugging off concerns a little too capriciously, IMO. But it won't be the absolute earnings figures that matter as it relates to vol.

Trading, office job, love life, kids, health, you name it... you're gonna have some setbacks. Plan on setbacks. It's easier to give yourself some grace and room to learn from your mistakes if you know that some periods of error or sub-optimality are baked into the cake.

One of the best pieces of trading advice I ever received was to "Make sure you have a hobby". It's really important to clear your mind and get away from time to time.

Term Structure

Plenty of time before the May contract expiration, but the M1-M2 contango reading is already at 8.14. As discussed in yesterday's bulletin, that's quite high in relation to most other observations over the last six months.

We're seeing a steepening on the front end, but the back end of the VX term structure is not as willing to give up ground. For my part, if SPX doesn't squirm around much for another couple weeks, I think the back end really loosens up and heads lower. In the meantime, short-term inverse VIX (SVXY) could be the better way to play, again if you take the view that stocks are going to continue to a smooth path higher.

I wrote yesterday that I see a set-up for some pullbacks. As always, there are still unresolved issues vis-a-vis the economy, trade, and the like, and the markets appear to have given up any threat of calm. I think June '18 is a decent playbook for where we are at present.

Source: Econoday

We'd need a pretty lousy Durable Goods order to get any meaningful downswings relating to the economics calendar. Q1 GDP, which was very cold for much of the country, has more of an opportunity to add a scare factor.

Mostly, though, you're going to need a souring outlook on earnings, progress on trade-related issues, or some exogenous shock to perk up traders if the current action is any indicator.

As the markets whipped this way and that, SPX skew actually decreased, as options traders saw more room for upside. This prognosis proved correct, as skew stood at range lows near the nadir of the Q4 '18 spill.

As a reference, the skew index hit its all-time high in August '18, and the late December readings of that same year are close to all-time lows. So, we're still on the low side of the index's historical range, but we are crawling higher.

Wrap Up

ifollow commented in relation to a twitter post I had added to Monday's MVB on central banks and the movement toward e-cash that could essentially trap holders of the e-currency into negative rates of interest.

The post was not so much about the current Fed speaking to its present plans for monetary policy. That said, "stop tightening" as a policy path could itself be accommodative or even contractionary, relative to the trajectory of the economy and/or the expectations of market agents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.