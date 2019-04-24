Crop Progress Report Reveals Continued Slow Planting; Disruptions Likely To Continue As Weather Pattern Trends Stormier In The Coming Days

Investment Thesis

Even though weather in the form of increased storminess will support in the days ahead, the market remains very bearish with little if any upside due to continued uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade talks and a robust supply of old wheat and corn crops domestically and globally.

USDA Crop Progress Report shows planting this year lagging; delays are likely to continue with an active storm pattern developing across the corn and soybean belts

The U.S. May corn futures were seen down around 0.95% to $3.5062 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, U.S. May soybean futures led the way of all grains down 1.81% to $8.6088, while U.S. wheat was seen up 0.43% to $4.3725. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen down 0.66% ($0.10) to $14.97, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) led the way lower 1.47% ($0.23) to $15.44, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was up 0.40% ($0.02) to $5.08. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 1.2 cents to $4.430, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 2 cents to $4.162, resulting in a bearish 27-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was up $0.02 to $5.112.

Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of April 21, 6% of this year's corn has been planted. That's ahead of last year's pace of 5%, last week's 3%, but lags behind the 5-year average of 12%. It's the southern states that continue leading the way so far, including Texas (59%), North Carolina (28%) and Tennessee (24%).

Spring wheat planting also has been slowed by weather with only 5% of acres across the top six production states having reported. This is ahead of last year's 3%, last week's 2%, but well behind the 5-year average of 22%. States leading the way so far are across the Pacific Northwest, including Idaho (40%) and Washington (27%).

Soybean planting has just started, but also slowed by weather with only 1% planted. That's behind last year's 2% and the 5-year average of also 2%. States leading the way in early soybean planting include Louisiana (16%) and Mississippi (16%).

Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop continues to impress with 62% reporting in good to excellent condition vs. 60% last week and 31% last year.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats – 36% planted (up from 6% the prior week)

Rice – 31% planted (up from 5% the prior week)

Sorghum – 17% planted (up from 1% the prior week)

Sugarbeets – 14% planted (up from 6% the prior week)

Cotton – 9% planted (up from 2% the prior week)

Here is the link to this week's USDA Crop Progress Report.

Corn, soybeans, and spring wheat belts in the crosshairs of active (stormy) weather pattern over at least the next week

Initially, the forecast outlook projected the northern branch jet stream to be located a bit farther north across the U.S.-Canadian border in association with strong, prominent upper level troughing over Canada. That has since changed as this upper-level feature in Canada will have more influence over a bit more real estate across the northern sections of the country over the next week or so. As a result, the forecast has trended cooler across the northern U.S. recently as the jet stream which initially was supposed to be near the border, will now be located more southward. This jet stream is a boundary that separates cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south. Current forecast indicates a baroclinic zone setting up across the northern sections of the country. This zone will likely translate to a stationary or semi-stationary frontal boundary at the surface establishing itself across the northern Rockies and Plains and into the Midwest/Great Lakes region. This will set up a very active northern branch (polar jet) storm track across the northern sections of the country. As a result, a wetter pattern with several disruptions will take place across the major crop production centers including spring wheat, corn and soybeans with the west/northwestern corn and soybean belts being hit the hardest. Several impulses/storm systems over the next 10 days or so will track along this boundary impacting states such as Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. The onset of this active weather pattern will be for this upcoming weekend. Figure 3 is a map showing the 7-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 4 below is a map from the GFS depicting the first of a series of storms that's to impact the corn, wheat, and soybean belts.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 5 below is a map from the GFS depicting the second of a series of storms that's to impact the corn, wheat, and soybean belts.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 6 below is a map from the GFS depicting a third storm system that's to impact the corn, wheat, and soybean belts.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 7 below is a map from the GFS depicting a fourth storm system that's to impact the corn, wheat, and soybean belts.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 8 below is a comparison between the old 8-14 day outlook and the new 8-14 day outlook showing a wetter trend in the outlook over the central U.S. including the major crop production centers.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the weather pattern trending wetter than before across the corn and soybean belts over the next week or so, there remains a strong bearish catalyst that will keep upside potential limited. These variables include strong supply of old wheat and corn crops domestically and globally, a lack of demand globally for wheat, increased export competition for all grains internationally, and still incredible amounts of uncertainty in the U.S.-China trade negotiations. In this week's export inspection, China is importing soybeans but at a small rate that's likely not to meet USDA's forecast. South America is a prime competitor with corn and soybean exports. Additionally, this week's crop progress report showed that the winter wheat new crop is mostly (62%) in good to excellent conditions. This will add further to an already strong supply of wheat adding more risk to the downside.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.